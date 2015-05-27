As usual there weren’t many overtaking moves in the Monaco Grand Prix and the few which did take place involved a bit of contact.
That was certainly true of Daniel Ricciardo’s pass on Kimi Raikkonen late in the race, which prompted a furious response from the Ferrari driver. Ricciardo wasn’t the only target of Raikkonen’s ire during the race – as in the previous race he treated the radio channel to some bleep-ridden ranting about backmarkers.
Raikkonen was far from the only driver to complain about traffic around Monaco’s tight streets, however. His team mate did as well – suggesting it cost him a chance to get in front of Rosberg – as did Jenson Button. Those being lapped were no happier – Roberto Merhi complained he was being given instructions to let cars past long before they reached him.
But potentially the most significant radio conversation of the race was not broadcast by FOM. Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes strategists discussed whether he should come in during the Safety Car period provoked by Max Verstappen’s crash.
Hamilton and Mercedes have said he was originally told to stay out. However Hamilton responded that the condition of his tyres was “not good” and following further discussion the decision was taken that he should come in.
The consequences of that decision became instantly clear to Hamilton when he rejoined the track in third place: “I’ve lost this race, haven’t I?”
Here are all the team radio messages which were broadcast during the Monaco Grand Prix.
Update: Further radio communications from this race were subsequently released and can be found here:
- Hamilton’s role in Monaco strategy revealed in new audio
- Further messages from this race, including one related to Hamilton’s pit stop, can be found here
2015 Monaco Grand Prix team radio transcript
|Lap*
|From
|To
|Message
|PR
|Valtteri Bottas
|Jonathan Eddolls
|This message was played 25 minutes before the start on the pit lane feed, then during the formation lap on the main feed.
Balance feels OK and the track seems to be a bit better than before. The tyre is biting better.
|PR
|Jonathan Eddolls
|Valtteri Bottas
|OK that’s good. All looks good in data.
|PR
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|The car is definitely sliding around a bit through the low-speed, the rear’s sliding. So… the front end generally feels quite good.
|PR
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|Pole sitter Hamilton watched footage of previous starts including last year, when he lined up second on the grid behind Rosberg, who he shared the front row with this year.
Just looked at last year’s start, obviously pointing to the right.
|PR
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|Affirm. In Nico’s case your line-up last year was perfect. Where you are today you just want to be careful you don’t go right over the pit exit because that is a bit slippery. You want to stay just to the left of that exit line.
|PR
|Josh Peckett
|Will Stevens
|The track temp is hotter than it’s been in any other session so far, which is good for us using this tyre. No issue with the weather from our side.
|PR
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|Just want some guidance, really, what to do with the balance because the balance felt a little bit understeery there in the high and felt good in the low, perhaps a little bit too strong on the front, but generally felt good.
|FL
|Marco Matassa
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Sainz started from the pit lane on super-soft tyres.
The first stint I can tell you right now the target is to go as fast as possible and to overtake as many cars as possible. Then we will start speaking about the situation when we will have [soft].
|FL
|Jonathan Eddolls
|Valtteri Bottas
|So you’ve done a good job. It will be seven burn-outs when we do them.
|1
|Felipe Massa
|Dave Robson
|I finish, man. It’s finished.
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|Mark Temple
|I touch with Hulkenberg in turn five, I think it is OK, check anyway.
|2
|Mark Temple
|Fernando Alonso
|OK, understood, we’ll keep an eye on it.
|2
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Brad Joyce
|Got hit on the rear-left, just check the car, think it’s OK.
|2
|Brad Joyce
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Copy, keep pushing, can’t see anything in the data.
|2
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Brad Joyce
|[Unclear]
|2
|Brad Joyce
|Nico Hulkenberg
|See if you can get the car back, we need a front wing.
|2
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Marco Matassa
|Sainz passed the Manor (previously Marussia) drivers soon after starting from the pits.
OK Marussias cleared.
|2
|Marco Matassa
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Well done mate, keep going.
|3
|Dave Robson
|Felipe Massa
|So we had a look at the car, everything is OK. The car is all good. So let’s just settle in, see what we can do on this set.
|4
|Simon Rennie
|Daniel Ricciardo
|How is the balance Daniel?
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Simon Rennie
|Not too bad. Just got to look after the rear a little bit.
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|Jonathan Eddolls
|Unlike most drivers, Bottas started the race on the harder soft tyres.
Now the pace is similar to the car in front. Tyre still getting better.
|4
|Jonathan Eddolls
|Valtteri Bottas
|Copy. Good feedback.
|4
|Mark Slade
|Pastor Maldonado
|We think the brakes are OK now.
|4
|Pastor Maldonado
|Mark Slade
|They are not OK.
|5
|Pastor Maldonado
|Mark Slade
|I’m losing the pedal.
|5
|Mark Slade
|Pastor Maldonado
|You need to do some lift-and-coast if you can please.
|5
|Xevi Pujolar
|Max Verstappen
|OK we think Maldonado ahead is struggling so put pressure on him.
|6
|Mark Slade
|Pastor Maldonado
|What’s happening is that the rear brake-by-wire system’s not working but the rear brakes are working You’re going to have a long pedal, and you’re going to need to keep the rear calliper temperatures under control. So you’re going to need to do a reasonable amount of lift-and-coast, Pastor. Lift and cost please.
|6
|Pastor Maldonado
|Mark Slade
|Copy.
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Xevi Pujolar
|Got him.
|6
|Xevi Pujolar
|Max Verstappen
|Good job.
|7
|Tim Wright
|Sergio Perez
|Verstappen is through on Maldonado, we expect him to close the gap behind, but your pace is good.
|7
|Jonathan Eddolls
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mode six. You are in the window. Give me feedback on the pace if you can.
|7
|Valtteri Bottas
|Jonathan Eddolls
|Losing a lot to the cars in the cars in front. But they obviously have [super-soft], me [soft].
|8
|Xevi Pujolar
|Max Verstappen
|The pace group ahead is slightly faster. For sure we can increase a bit the pace.
|9
|Sergio Perez
|Tim Wright
|How is the pace?
|9
|Tim Wright
|Sergio Perez
|Pace is good, you are still pulling a gap to Verstappen, it’s good.
|9
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|Front-left brake is still on the warm side so any more management would be good.
|11
|Gianpiero Lambiase
|Daniil Kvyat
|How’s the balance, Dany?
|11
|Daniil Kvyat
|Gianpiero Lambiase
|All OK so far. A little bit [unclear] on the rear.
|11
|Riccardo Adami
|Sebastian Vettel
|Good lap, keep pushing like this. Faster than Hamilton, Hamilton lap 20.3.
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|Jonathan Eddolls
|This is the pace at the moment we have with these tyres. Can’t go quicker.
|11
|Jonathan Eddolls
|Valtteri Bottas
|Copy that.
|12
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|Last lap data was good.
|13
|Marcus Ericsson
|Erik Schuivens
|Ericsson was stuck behind Bottas.
We’re losing a lot of lap time here, guys.
|13
|Erik Schuivens
|Marcus Ericsson
|Copy that, Marcus. We’re assessing the situation. We currently have traffic around the rear [unclear].
|13
|Jenson Button
|Tom Stallard
|Losing a bit of grip front and rear. [Unclear] braking, high speed, hard braking, I have too much rear.
|14
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|What can I do to save these brakes? Having to drive so slow right now.
|14
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|It looks like we’re very safe on rear temp if the balance can handle it. A little bit more rearward on [brake balance] would help.
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Brad Joyce
|Hulkenberg was making his way past the Manors.
He’s going straight at the chicane. Braking really late and going straight.
|16
|Marco Matassa
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Scenario five, scenario five now. Racing Ericsson out of the pits.
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|By lap 16 Hamilton was 4.1 seconds ahead of third-placed Vettel.
Are we gapping the cars like expected?
|16
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|So check diff high speed. Not pulling the gap to Vettel quite as quickly as we need.
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Mark Temple
|I think the [super-soft] is much faster right now.
|18
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|So this is lap 18. Just start closing the gap to Lewis.
|18
|Simon Rennie
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Ricciardo was given the standard notification that the team intended to pit him in the event of either Safety Car situation.
The window is open for Safety Car and Virtual Safety Car.
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Simon Rennie
|Understood.
|19
|David Greenwood
|Kimi Raikkonen
|How are the tyres, Kimi?
|19
|Kimi Raikkonen
|David Greenwood
|Tyres are OK apart from [unclear]. There is no point to go closer to the car in front.
|19
|Gianpiero Lambiase
|Daniil Kvyat
|Let’s start to close the gap to Vettel ahead if you can. His last lap was a 20.9.
|20
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|Brakes are now coming under control. You can reduce lift-and-coast.
|20
|Sebastian Vettel
|Riccardo Adami
|Front wing plus half a degree.
|20
|Mark Temple
|Fernando Alonso
|Massa and Grosjean have pitted behind on the [soft]. We need to be quicker than them. I’ll give you pace info at the end of this lap.
|21
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|Important you start closing the gap to Lewis just in case there’s a Safety Car.
|22
|Jonathan Eddolls
|Valtteri Bottas
|The cars in front are struggling on the [soft] tyres.
|22
|Marco Matassa
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|What about the tyres and balance.
|22
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Marco Matassa
|OK. I’m managing the tyre a lot at the moment. So tyre phase one or two.
|22
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|The brakes good?
|22
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|The brakes now under control.
|23
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|[Soft] warm-up looks a lot better than we thought. Vettel is a threat from the undercut so push to get a gap.
|23
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|Front brake temperatures are getting hot now so just come rearwards on the brake balance if you can, otherwise we’ll need some fuel saving for brakes.
|23
|Gianpiero Lambiase
|Daniil Kvyat
|Solid job so far. Keep it sweet, keep it consistent.
|24
|Felipe Massa
|Dave Robson
|For information the rear is not 100%.
|24
|Dave Robson
|Felipe Massa
|OK Felipe understood, copy that.
|24
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|Hamilton was constantly managing his brake temperatures as he came in and out of traffic.
How are my brakes?
|24
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|OK Lewis we are now approaching the limit on brakes.
|26
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Simon Rennie
|Status nine. Starting to lose the rear also.
|27
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|Gap now at 4.3. Both cars 20.8.
|27
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|On the main feed only “I lost a lot of time in that traffic” was heard.
How come? I lost a lot of time in that traffic?
|27
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|So Nico’s just clearing the traffic as well now.
|28
|Marco Matassa
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|We have a similar scenario to before for blue flags. Try to take the occasion and overtake Ericsson.
|28
|Sergio Perez
|Tim Wright
|I think we need to reduce the front wing for the [soft]. I’m having some understeer in the low-speed.
|30
|Sebastian Vettel
|Riccardo Adami
|I’m close now.
|30
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|So push hard Nico, push now.
|30
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|So currently on lap 30. Need to get past Ericsson. Not going to be long.
|32
|Tim Wright
|Sergio Perez
|So we will stay on this tyre longer and see where our gaps are. Good job.
|32
|Sergio Perez
|Tim Wright
|This is all I have.
|32
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|By lap 32 Hamilton was 8.3 seconds ahead of Rosberg and over ten clear of Vettel.
Are other people having deg?
|32
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|In terms of degradation it is low, looks like everyone’s on the same slope.
|32
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|Reason I’m asking is because I’m pulling away a second a lap and my tyres feel good.
|32
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|Yeah, sure thing Lewis.
|32
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|So you’re doing a good job Nico, just keep us advised on the tyres.
|33
|Xevi Pujolar
|Max Verstappen
|Verstappen lost over 25 seconds with a slow pit stop which dropped him down the running order.
We’ll have to close the gap and attack these guys ahead now. Nothing is over here.
|34
|Riccardo Adami
|Sebastian Vettel
|Good lap Sebastian. Rosberg lap time 20.5, keep pushing like this.
|34
|Tom Stallard
|Jenson Button
|How are the tyres?
|34
|Jenson Button
|Tom Stallard
|Struggling a lot more with the rears now.
|35
|Fernando Alonso
|Mark Temple
|Alonso was given a five-second time penalty for colliding with Hulkenberg shortly after the incident on the first lap.
Why we have the penalty?
|35
|Mark Temple
|Fernando Alonso
|It was the incident with Hulkenberg at the start. But thanks to your pace it hasn’t affected us, so great job.
|35
|Fernando Alonso
|Mark Temple
|OK. Leave it.
|36
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Simon Rennie
|Just really struggling with the rears in high-speed now. Starting to get close to a cliff.
|37
|David Greenwood
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Box this lap, keep pushing, these sectors will count.
|38
|Sebastian Vettel
|Riccardo Adami
|We didn’t make it.
|38
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|You’re in front of Vettel, good job.
|39
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|Brake temps should come under control now we’re in free air.
|41
|Sebastian Vettel
|Riccardo Adami
|OK it was a shame we lost more than a second behind a Manor, behind Merhi I think. Otherwise the gap could be a bit closer to Rosberg.
|41
|Riccardo Adami
|Sebastian Vettel
|Yes, agree, copy.
|42
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Marco Matassa
|Explain me why Ericsson pitted.
|42
|Marco Matassa
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|We think he’s on an alternative strategy and we may find him at the end of the race.
|42
|Dave Robson
|Felipe Massa
|So we’re on the [super-soft]. Cars around us are all on [soft]. Let’s keep pushing on.
|44
|Fernando Alonso
|Mark Temple
|Alonso retired.
The gearbox seizes, can you check what we can do?
|44
|Mark Temple
|Fernando Alonso
|OK Fernando can you switch off the car on the left-hand side and the right-hand side.
|45
|Jenson Button
|Tom Stallard
|What happened?
|45
|Tom Stallard
|Jenson Button
|Jenson we don’t think it affects us.
|46
|Tim Wright
|Sergio Perez
|Ricciardo is struggling ahead, he is on the same strategy as you.
|46
|Jenson Button
|Tom Stallard
|These guys are really bad at getting out of the way today. He hasn’t moved for a whole lap now.
|46
|Tom Stallard
|Jenson Button
|Understood, he has blue flags.
|46
|Roberto Merhi
|Nicholas Perrinn
|Merhi complains he is being warned about blue flags to let the leaders past long before they catch him.
Don’t tell me [unclear] blue flags, please tell me when the [unclear] close because I’m looking to half a lap or one lap in the mirror and they are not behind.
|46
|Nicholas Perrinn
|Roberto Merhi
|Copy that, Roberto, we have to tell you when we get the message from race control.
|47
|Tom Stallard
|Jenson Button
|Force India and Red Bull, similar pace to us, but higher deg.
|49
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|Everything OK?
|49
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|Yep everything’s fine Lewis, just keep doing what you’re doing.
|50
|Jonathan Eddolls
|Valtteri Bottas
|How many more laps do you think on this tyre?
|50
|Valtteri Bottas
|Jonathan Eddolls
|It could be up to ten laps.
|51
|Tim Wright
|Sergio Perez
|Checo we need fuel save level one all stops, all braking points.
|52
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Simon Rennie
|What times are Dany and Kimi doing?
|52
|Simon Rennie
|Daniel Ricciardo
|You are quicker than them at the moment.
|52
|Tim Wright
|Sergio Perez
|Ricciardo has picked up his pace, we think he was managing, we just need to manage our race now.
|55
|Valtteri Bottas
|Jonathan Eddolls
|So what’s the plan, are we stopping or not? I’m losing more and more the rear.
|55
|Jonathan Eddolls
|Valtteri Bottas
|We would like to try to go to the end. Obviously it’s going to be very difficult but if we stop then we’ll gain nothing today.
|56
|Kimi Raikkonen
|David Greenwood
|Come on, where is the blue flags? Do I have to [censored by FOM] try to overtake him or what? Lapped car.
|56
|David Greenwood
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Understood, Kimi.
|57
|Xevi Pujolar
|Max Verstappen
|Good job Max, so next one will be Grosjean.
|57
|Max Verstappen
|Xevi Pujolar
|Maybe it’s good I stay behind Vettel because it’s easier to overtake.
|57
|Xevi Pujolar
|Max Verstappen
|Agreed, stay there.
|57
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|Just be cautious with Bottas and Sainz in front, they are racing for position.
|58
|Jonathan Eddolls
|Valtteri Bottas
|RS mode, first gear, easy into the box, and brakes.
|59
|Julien
Simon-Chautemps
|Romain Grosjean
|Situation is you have Rosberg and Vettel behind. And behind them is Verstappen, you are racing Verstappen, be careful when Vettel pass you. Verstappen is on new super soft and very fast. So you are racing Verstappen.
|60
|Josh Peckett
|Will Stevens
|We are OK to continue with the front wing.
|60
|Will Stevens
|Josh Peckett
|Yeah we’re OK to continue but I’ve got no grip whatsoever.
|61
|Brad Joyce
|Nico Hulkenberg
|We’re going to get blue flags for Kvyat soon. That will be a real disaster so we need to get past Sainz and you need to push as hard as you can now. This is a critical phase. This is for a point, possibly two.
|62
|Julien
Simon-Chautemps
|Romain Grosjean
|Very well done. Keep Verstappen behind now.
|62
|Xevi Pujolar
|Max Verstappen
|OK push the engine.
|62
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Simon Rennie
|Losing time behind the Sauber.
|62
|Simon Rennie
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Understood. We’re on to Charlie.
|63
|Erik Schuivens
|Marcus Ericsson
|OK Marcus I think your pace is good but I’m afraid we have to let him by.
|63
|Gianpiero Lambiase
|Daniil Kvyat
|Tyre update when you can, Dany.
|63
|Daniil Kvyat
|Gianpiero Lambiase
|It’s all good.
|64
|Xevi Pujolar
|Max Verstappen
|Verstappen and Grosjean collided, bringng out the Safety Car.
You OK, Max?
|64
|Max Verstappen
|Xevi Pujolar
|I’m OK.
|65
|Julien
Simon-Chautemps
|Romain Grosjean
|OK Romain?
|65
|Romain Grosjean
|Julien
Simon-Chautemps
|Damage or not?
|65
|Julien
Simon-Chautemps
|Romain Grosjean
|We are looking, keep going at the moment, he just crashed into you.
|65
|Romain Grosjean
|Julien
Simon-Chautemps
|He’s a [censored by FOM] that Verstappen. That was stupid.
|65
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|Pick up Safety Car. You are the leader at the moment. Lewis pitted. So it’s most important, get those tyres up to temperature, yeah?
|65
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|Hamilton pitted and having been in the lead fell to third place behind Rosberg and Vettel.
I’ve lost this race, haven’t I?
|65
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|Not if they lose all their tyre temp. You’ve got very good [super-soft] on the car at the moment.
|67
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|At first it was unclear whether Hamilton had come out ahead of Vettel or not.
What’s happening, guys?
|67
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|We’re just reviewing the video.
|67
|Sebastian Vettel
|Riccardo Adami
|I was in front at SC1, I was in front.
|67
|Riccardo Adami
|Sebastian Vettel
|OK, copy. Stay in front then. OK we can see from the TV, was clear, was clear from us, looking into the videos.
|68
|Sebastian Vettel
|Riccardo Adami
|Still a lot of debris at turn one.
|68
|Riccardo Adami
|Sebastian Vettel
|Yeah copy that. OK, stay on the racing line.
|69
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|Just give us advice on what you can see in turn one. Are thy repairing the barrier? Just give us an idea of how long the Safety Car will be.
|69
|Nico Rosberg
|Tony Ross
|No, doesn’t look like they’re working there.
|69
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|No weaving Nico, let these cars get through.
|69
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|Lewis can you let us know who was ahead when you crossed Safety Car Line Two?
|69
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|Nico was ahead. I was alongside Sebastian.
|69
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|Roger.
|70
|Sebastian Vettel
|Riccardo Adami
|This is like sending swimmers to swim with weights on their legs, this makes no sense. We need at least two, three laps at better pace to get a bit of temperature, I mean this is a joke.
|70
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|Safety Car is in this lap, Nico. Remember you control the pace.
|71
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|Check your brake balance, Nico.
|72
|Kimi Raikkonen
|David Greenwood
|Raikkonen was unhappy about the manner in which Ricciardo passed him at Mirabeau.
Did you see what that guy did? He just pushed me off the, off his front. He just hit me then I went wide, so, that’s not very nice. If that’s not a penalty then nothing is penalty. You can push each other off the line.
|73
|Gianpiero Lambiase
|Daniil Kvyat
|Daniel behind on fresh [super-softs] on a different strategy, OK?
|73
|Simon Rennie
|Daniel Ricciardo
|OK Daniel we will be released to attack the cars ahead.
|73
|Gianpiero Lambiase
|Daniil Kvyat
|Do not hold him up, let him through now please, now.
|73
|Daniil Kvyat
|Gianpiero Lambiase
|OK, OK.
|74
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|Impossible to pass.
|74
|Riccardo Adami
|Sebastian Vettel
|OK good, he is saying that it is impossible to pass you. That’s good. Keep going like that. Keep your head down. Six laps to go.
|75
|Riccardo Adami
|Sebastian Vettel
|OK another good one, well done, keep doing.
|76
|Simon Rennie
|Daniel Ricciardo
|OK mate you need to get stuck into these guys early.
|76
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|Strat mode five and you have strat mode two available.
|76
|Lewis Hamilton
|Peter Bonnington
|Please stop talking to me, please.
|77
|Daniil Kvyat
|Gianpiero Lambiase
|Having moved Ricciardo ahead of Kvyat to allow him to attack Hamilton, Red Bull swapped the positions back as Ricciardo was unable to make the move.
Is Daniel making any progress?
|77
|Gianpiero Lambiase
|Daniil Kvyat
|You don’t need to worry about that at this stage, Dany. You focus on getting to the end as quickly as you can.
|78
|Simon Rennie
|Daniel Ricciardo
|This is the last lap. If we don’t overtake any cars we will be asked to give the position back to Kvyat.
|VL
|Nico Rosberg
|Tony Ross
|Woohoo! Yes!
|VL
|Tony Ross
|Nico Rosberg
|Well done! Three wins in a row. Well done, mate.
|VL
|Peter Bonnington
|Lewis Hamilton
|Sorry about that Lewis, mate. Just going to have to have a word with the pit wall.
|VL
|Riccardo Adami
|Sebastian Vettel
|Yes, yes, P2, great drive, well done mate. Bravissimo.
|VL
|Sebastian Vettel
|Riccardo Adami
|Grazie ragazzi, grazie, forza Ferrari.
|VL
|Simon Rennie
|Daniel Ricciardo
|It was a good effort, it was worth a go. Shame it didn’t work out in the end.
|VL
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Simon Rennie
|Yeah understood.
Lap: Refers to lap message was broadcast on. There may be a delay between messages being said and being broadcast. PR = pre-race; FL = formation lap; VL = victory lap.
Message: Repetitive or irrelevant messages omitted. Notes in italics. Highlights in bold.
