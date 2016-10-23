Vote for your 2016 United States Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend

: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line: in_array() expects parameter 2 to be array, integer given inon line

Which F1 driver was the best performer during the United States Grand Prix weekend?

Review how each driver got on below and vote for who impressed you the most during the last race weekend.

Driver performance summary

Vote for your driver of the weekend

Which driver do you think did the best job throughout the race weekend?

Who got the most out of their car in qualifying and the race? Who put their team mate in the shade?

Cast your vote below and explain why you chose the driver you picked in the comments.

Who was the best driver of the 2016 United States Grand Prix weekend? Lewis Hamilton (13%)

Nico Rosberg (1%)

Sebastian Vettel (0%)

Kimi Raikkonen (1%)

Felipe Massa (0%)

Valtteri Bottas (0%)

Daniel Ricciardo (1%)

Max Verstappen (1%)

Nico Hulkenberg (0%)

Sergio Perez (2%)

Kevin Magnussen (1%)

Jolyon Palmer (0%)

Daniil Kvyat (0%)

Carlos Sainz Jnr (33%)

Marcus Ericsson (1%)

Felipe Nasr (0%)

Fernando Alonso (44%)

Jenson Button (1%)

Pascal Wehrlein (0%)

Esteban Ocon (0%)

Romain Grosjean (1%)

Esteban Gutierrez (0%)

No opinion (1%) Total Voters: 468

Loading ... Loading ...

When this poll is closed the result will be displayed instead of the voting form.