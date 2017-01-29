Formula One’s takeover by Liberty Media has prompted expectations the championship is about to become ‘Americanised’.

NASCAR’s is America’s most popular form of motorsport and therefore an obvious place to look for inspiration. But as four-wheeled circuit racing disciplines go it could hardly be more different.

There is at least one element of NASCAR which could transfer easily to Formula One. It has the potential to address a drawback F1 has at the moment, and one which could become a more pressing problem under Liberty.

While last year’s F1 title fight went down to the last lap of the season this isn’t always the case. An early end to the title fight is bad news for promoters and broadcasters. But the one-off double points race introduced in 2014 to increase the chance of a final-round decider proved disastrously unpopular.

As the F1 calendar keeps getting longer so it gets less likely championships will be decided at the final race. One thing we know Liberty want is to keep expanding the calendar, so this perceived problem isn’t going away. Do NASCAR have the solution?

I’m sure regular readers will know this isn’t the sort of thing I go for. But as an example of how Formula One might change given what we know and can reasonably assume about Liberty’s priorities I thought it was worth exploring. At its heart this is another question about whether F1 should be a ‘sport’ or ‘entertainment’. Perhaps there is a way to satisfy both a desire to prolong the championship contest without compromising F1’s essential sporting core. But I doubt it. I feel drivers should be rewarded equally for their efforts in each round of the competition. When that is the case, it’s impossible to avoid a situation where a championship could be decided before the final race. F1 has in the past tried to make the competition appear closer by fiddling with the points systems with little success, notably in 2014. The best way to make the competition closer isn’t to just make it appear that way, but to encourage convergence in performance between the teams. This is a far more difficult problem to solve. But it’s one which, encouragingly, Liberty have shown they are willing to try. In the meantime they should resist the temptation to make it appear otherwise.









Would NASCAR’s playoff system be an improvement for F1? Should the championship be structured so the title is decided at the final race every year?

