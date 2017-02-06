While the Formula One world waits to discover how Liberty Media intends to shake up the sport, some of their priorities are already known.
Among them is increasing the length of the calendar beyond last year’s record 21 rounds. Ross Brawn recently suggested teams could cope with as many as 25 races.
F1 calendars
What will Liberty’s strategy be for increasing the number of races? They could continue Bernie Ecclestone’s practice of selling races, squeezing them into an ever-more congested calendar, and repeating the process.
This has drawbacks. The trend has been for calendars to grow, but with year to year fluctuations. Teams are increasingly looking to introduce staff rotation systems to cope with the growing schedule, as in commonplace in NASCAR (which visits 36 venues per year, albeit all in the same country). But the cost of committing to such a programme and hiring staff would be wasted if the calendar were to shrink again.
Extending the calendar creates obvious opportunities. More races means greater revenue and added exposure for sponsors. But it also increases the teams’ costs. And the burden of visiting more venues, especially distant ones, is felt most strongly by the smaller teams who are already under great pressure.
Could Liberty, therefore, consider fixing the number of races at the calendar at a certain level? This would have potentially beneficial effects. Teams would be able to scale their employee levels accordingly. Liberty would be able to use scarcity value to increase the price of new race contracts.
In order to do this Liberty would first need to get the calendar up to their chosen number of rounds. However there are 15 tracks around the world which already have the required FIA grade one licence permitting them to hold F1 races immediately.
Whether Liberty choose to go down that route or not, these venues are the easiest ‘quick wins’ if they decide to make extending the calendar a priority. And some of them would be great places to see F1 cars in action.
The 15 F1-licensed circuits without races
Locations of all 37 F1-licensed circuits
The map below shows all the tracks which appeared on last year’s F1 calendar plus all those which held an FIA grade one licence as per the most recent published details (September 2016). Circuits marked in blue have contracts to hold future races, those in green have no contracts.
Over to you
Which F1-ready circuits which aren’t on the calendar should Liberty add to the schedule? And which venues which don’t have tracks should they prioritise?
Have your say in the comments.
116 comments on “Liberty want more races: Here’s 15 tracks they could add tomorrow”
Struzak
6th February 2017, 12:00
I’d love to see Turkey back. An amazing track with many memorable races (remember the clash between Webber and Vettel?). Also I quite liked the track in India.
Todfod (@todfod)
7th February 2017, 7:13
Agree. The Istanbul GP was a brilliant circuit even though it did not always produce the most exciting races. I always remember Massa being king at that circuit.. and who can forget the Red Bull clash in 2010. Overall, I thought Istanbul was a unique place to have a formula 1 race, and it definitely added value to the formula 1 calendar.
Another circuit I’m hoping for a return is Magny Cours. A great high speed circuit which could produce some great races. I’d support Indian GP making a return as well.
Akshat
6th February 2017, 12:05
I seriously want India back !! That was a decent track, if not good. The drivers themselves admitted it. I think it still has a lot of potential, shame that it was gone.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
6th February 2017, 19:35
Yes it had a great flow to it.
TheLeggacy
6th February 2017, 12:14
25 races a year? No thanks, it’s expensive enough already to watch without extending the season. 20 should be the limit.
Todfod (@todfod)
7th February 2017, 7:14
I’m pretty sure they’re working on fixing the cost for users as well.
Sergio
7th February 2017, 16:03
I guess they should return Istanbul, Buddh, Korean circuit, Imola, add Mugello. Ideally, they should get back to the long Nordscheife layout at the Nurburgring, plus old layout at Buenos-Aires, Fuji, and Interlagos. It would be exciting if they tried it out at MOunt-Panarama or Philip-Island. Some races and tracks could be alternated (Singapore/India or Korea/India, Austin/Watkins-Glen).
GeeMac (@geemac)
6th February 2017, 12:22
A few years ago I would selfishly have said Dubai Autodrome should join the calendar as I lived in Motor City. Thinking more sensibly I’d have to say I’d love Mugello or Imola to host races in the future…
markp
6th February 2017, 12:25
Portmao is not eligible?
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
6th February 2017, 14:54
The Algarve circuit in Portimao has a grade two licence at the moment. It’s had a grade 1T (F1 testing) licence in the past, however, so it may be able to reach grade one without too much difficulty.
Pedro C
6th February 2017, 15:08
I don´t think it will happen but Portimão is really a great track, a roller coster (there´s a part of it where bikes jump actually which is absolutely fantastic to watch), but and following this good feeling for this kind of track my favourites are:
– Mugelllo, old fashion, fast and twisty
– Donington – great for bikes a bit narrow for cars maybe but waht a layout!
– Istanbul (those 3 consecutive corners flat out with 2017 cars would be a challenge)
– Nurburgring – great races in the past
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
6th February 2017, 20:22
Also a grade 2 is the Kymiring in Finland but I would love a see a Finish GP on the F1 calander.
It’s currently being constructed and Moto GP will go there from 2018.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
6th February 2017, 21:05
@jeffreyj Hard to imagine a better name, unless Bottas has a really good year at Mercedes….
Loen (@loen)
6th February 2017, 21:50
It seems, from the things I read, that Liberty is most interested
in quite a lot more F1 in North America. There’s been talk of
California, New York ( again ! ) and several mid-western sites I’ve
never heard of. They do have a point, of course.
Lots of income to exploit if they could get it right. But your display
of lost race circuits is very telling, Keith. We desperately need some
of them back in full F1 mode.
UNeedAFinn2Win (@uneedafinn2win)
7th February 2017, 6:32
Actually, the owners of KymiRing have decided to go for Grade 1
So, welcome all’yall to Finnish GP 2020 !
João Leite (@johnmilk)
7th February 2017, 11:42
Kymiring is actually the name of the circuit?
Bwoah!
Furious Black Panther (@furious-black-panther)
6th February 2017, 12:26
Now it is a great opportunity for F1 to get back to Africa again, especially in South Africa. Liberty and FIA should consider and work on it.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
6th February 2017, 14:55
@furious-black-panther Kyalami is also grade two.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
6th February 2017, 12:28
Not excited by any of those suggestions except Imola (great track, and huge history), Istanbul (another great track) and maybe Mugello. Nurburgring should definetly make a comeback, a permanent comeback if possible. It’s better than Hockenheim in my opinion, but if we could have both, great.
barkun (@barkun)
6th February 2017, 12:30
would be nice to have Estoril back
João Leite (@johnmilk)
6th February 2017, 15:37
@barkun unfortunately Estoril doesn’t even make the FIA list
CareyPatrick (@careypatrick)
6th February 2017, 12:43
I went to the last race at Indy, and although it was hot as hell there when it was held in June 2007, it was a good venue. Wouldn’t mind seeing that one back on the calendar, or Motorland Aragon, which is a really cool circuit with elevation change.
Hugh (@hugh11)
6th February 2017, 12:45
Would like to see Istanbul and Imola make a comeback, of course after some refurbishments. I also love Mugello but I doubt they’d have 2 Italian GP’s
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
6th February 2017, 14:56
@hugh11 I’d far rather see F1 at Mugello than Imola. It makes more sense geographically given Imola’s proximity to Monza, and the cars would be much more spectacular at Mugello.
PaulK (@paulk)
6th February 2017, 12:47
I know this is never gonna happen but I really wish F1 could race in Bathurst. The mountain section is just fantastic and I can only dream of F1 cars tackling it.
LovelyLovelyLuffield
6th February 2017, 14:13
I’d love to, as well, but from how I fared in Real Racing 3, an F1 race at Mount Panorama would not end well for half the field.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
6th February 2017, 14:57
@paulk Indeed, awesome but unrealistic: Bathurst is grade three. It’s demo runs only for Bathurst as far as F1 is concerned:
Button does first lap of Bathurst in an F1 car
MaddMe (@maddme)
6th February 2017, 15:23
Jenson Button took one of the Mclarens around Bathurst and you can clearly see the circuit just isn’t wide enough for F1, possibly even narrower in places than Monaco. He also said that the circuit was tricky and required a higher level of practice than other circuits…
Awesome lap of it on YouTube…
Gabriel (@rethla)
6th February 2017, 19:25
Not exactly pushing it.
Glenn (@glennb)
6th February 2017, 21:42
Not really possible in the wet for an F1 car to get around Mt Panorama. The road also has a high centre (camber) in places. The biggest problem with it as far as modern F1 goes is the run-offs are not 3 km wide. I couldn’t imagine anything but safety car intervals really.
Ana (@anatoli68)
6th February 2017, 12:49
Fuji would be awesome!
Clay
6th February 2017, 13:09
Phillip Island!!! Fast, sweeping, an Aussie version, albeit shorter, of the old Osterrichring. Make it happen!!!!!!!!!!!
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
6th February 2017, 14:58
Another grade three I’m afraid. Wicked track though.
John H (@john-h)
6th February 2017, 13:12
Nurburgring. Maybe now Bernie has gone it stands a chance. Should never have left the calendar.
Sean
6th February 2017, 13:17
There are no circuits in Africa which is a shame.
How about Kylami? The new circuit is great. Not far off F1 standard.
WilliamB (@william-brierty)
6th February 2017, 13:17
Istanbul Park pains me. In terms of overtaking, it was one of the greatest layouts we have ever seen. The backstraight was long enough to generate passing even before DRS came along, but it was never a guaranteed overtake due to the switchback final corners. And of course, as a dynamic portrait of an F1 car, Turn 8 was phenomenal. If only it could be picked up and put in a field in California…
…but if a return of any of these venues would make sense, it would be making the Nurburgring the permanent home of the German Grand Prix. Its not only a great track, it’s better connected to the Spa fanbase and a better option for traveling Dutch and British fans than Hockenheim. It’s a historic venue with excellent fan infrastructure, but needs support in order to host a Grand Prix. It’s not going to happen, but I don’t think it would just be an act of charity; the fans would come.
LovelyLovelyLuffield
6th February 2017, 14:15
1st point is true. I so do love Istanbul Park’s layout, but it needs a different country.
Shrieker (@shrieker)
7th February 2017, 3:33
Why ? You don’t like kebap ? Come be my guest, I order you one portion beyti and that’ll change your mind ;)
PaulK (@paulk)
7th February 2017, 7:02
Failed coup, frequent terrorist attacks… Unfortunately the political unrest in the country is just too big for comfort at the moment. Maybe in a few years when things calm down again. It’s a shame though, it’s a great track.
Deej92 (@deej92)
6th February 2017, 16:19
I think a return to the Nurburgring is a lot more realistic now with Liberty in charge. I’m sure Carey mentioned it in an interview about keeping European races recently. It’s more realistic than the other options on here I feel at present, although I would love Turkey back on the calendar.
nase
6th February 2017, 13:23
Thailand was set to host a GP? Never heard of that before. A real GP, as in, an F1 race?
Unicron (@unicron2002)
6th February 2017, 13:37
There was going to be a street race in Bangkok, announced a few years ago. The circuit layout was even put out there, it was going to be in the area near the Grand Palace. I’m sure Red Bull would be mad keen, they are indeed 51% Thai-owned.
Unicron (@unicron2002)
6th February 2017, 13:41
I’ve just read the article and it already says that, silly me!
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
6th February 2017, 14:59
Indeed, here’s a bit more on it:
Thailand GP track route confirmed for 2015 race
nase
7th February 2017, 12:05
@keithcollantine @unicron2002
Thanks!
I did NOT know that. The coup d’etat happened just a bit over a year before the planned date, so there must’ve been much more to it than just talk, but I can’t remember having heard anything about it, ever.
Dan_the_McLaren_fan (@dan_the_mclaren_fan)
6th February 2017, 13:23
Oh please, replace the dreadful Abu Dhabi venue with the more decent Dubai track! If we need to go to the Persian Gulf for whatever reason, at least use a good track!
TomD11 (@tomd11)
6th February 2017, 13:45
Am I missing something because if Bahrain has a veto, why is Abu Dhabi on the calendar in the first place?
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
6th February 2017, 15:00
@tomd11 As I recall they waived it for Yas Marina.
TomD11 (@tomd11)
6th February 2017, 16:23
Well, I think I speak for the majority of the F1 community when I say thanks for that, guys.
nase
7th February 2017, 12:08
@tomd11
Does this mean you’re grateful for Bahrain not vetoing a race in Abu Dhabi, i.e. you think having the race in Abu Dhabi is a good thing?
In that case, I do not think you speak for the majority of fans. Quite the opposite, really.
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
6th February 2017, 16:33
I suppose some money exchanged hands. They greased the wheels as it were. With oil.
geekracer2000 (@geekracer2000)
6th February 2017, 13:26
Also Algarve looks fantastic. I would love to see F1 races there.
Dan_the_McLaren_fan (@dan_the_mclaren_fan)
6th February 2017, 13:27
And by the way, why isn’t Paul Ricard in this list? Is it because it is (likely) making a return next year?
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
6th February 2017, 13:38
It’s already a done deal isn’t it for 2018?
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
6th February 2017, 15:02
@dan_the_mclaren_fan Yeah it’s not in the first part (circuits without races) because as you say it’s got a race for 2018, but it is on the second map.
I’m also not going to pass up an opportunity to grumble about them using the chicane on the Mistral in 2018: Grumble grumble.
anon
6th February 2017, 20:23
@keithcollantine, to be honest, I don’t see what is that appealing about the prospect of watching the cars spend a third of the lap going in a straight line (otherwise, you’d be singing the praises of the Baku City circuit for having an even longer main straight).
BasCB (@bascb)
6th February 2017, 15:07
Yeah, @dan_the_mclaren_fan, Paul Ricard is not on because it was already confirmed to have a deal starting 2018, so it would not be something new anymore.
A welcome addition to the calendar non the less!
Alex Whicher
6th February 2017, 13:27
What about Kyalami in South Africa ?
Miguel Sampaio (@gordess)
6th February 2017, 13:35
It would be great to have Algarve on the F1 calendar! I think it is a stunning circuit!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vh48FhOAb50
João Leite (@johnmilk)
6th February 2017, 15:42
@gordess
it is grade 2 at the moment. They had a grade 1 for testing. I assume this comes at a price and decided that it wasn’t worth it.
The grade 2 certification is valid until 2018, not sure what they are going to do after, maybe new owners Liberty can give us some good news and they start the upgrades to have a grade 1 circuit ;)
Miguel Sampaio (@gordess)
6th February 2017, 16:14
Yeah, I know the track only has grade 2+T1 but wouldn’t it be something, to have F1 back in Portugal!
João Leite (@johnmilk)
6th February 2017, 17:28
That would be a dream come true @gordess
Even more so because I couldn’t experience it at Estoril
Miguel Sampaio (@gordess)
6th February 2017, 16:15
@johnmilk, Yeah I know the track only has grade 2+T1 but wouldn’t it be something, to have F1 back in Portugal!
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
6th February 2017, 16:35
Fully support this sentiment. First corner is excellent, and that blind corner over the crest of the hill, so easy to overcook that and get the back stepping out.
Tomcat173 (@tomcat173)
7th February 2017, 3:23
@gordess thanks for the link – those undulations are superb!
Anurag (@anurag)
6th February 2017, 13:46
I wish racing returned to India.
Christopher (@chrischrill)
6th February 2017, 13:47
I’d love to see the following:
Mugello
Istanbul Park
Imola
Motorland Aragon
That Moscow track looks pretty OK too.
MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
6th February 2017, 13:53
I don’t get why they can’t do the propper indy track. It would be one completely different track that the cars and drivers would have to deal with. Or better still, why not have the F1 grid take part in the indy500? The speeds should be similiar enough to not have massive carnage shouldn’t it? WEC also manages to run different classes at the same time…
grat
6th February 2017, 14:23
F1 isn’t set up for high speed drafting style racing. Even the IndyCars have had problems switching from high to low downforce configuration, and the F1 cars were never really designed for it in the first place.
MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
6th February 2017, 14:32
So what? Isn’t the biggest problem with f1 that everything is way to optimised to allow for interesting things to happen? That’s just a lazy excuse.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
6th February 2017, 15:10
@mrboerns
Don’t get me wrong I’d love to see F1 cars racing on an oval, especially Indianapolis. But if IndyCar changed their rules to allow F1 cars to compete against their cars there’d be a lot of complications to take into consideration.
For example F1 cars don’t refuel during races at the moment which would leave them at a huge disadvantage. Parts of their hybrid systems would be totally useless because they’d hardly ever brake. Although F1 cars are very safe they weren’t designed with racing on barrier-lined tracks averaging 320kph-plus in mind. And if they proved too competitive they’d potentially beat the IndyCar teams, who I think would rather keep their prize money within their sport than let it go to their considerably richer F1 rivals.
MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
6th February 2017, 15:31
@keithcollantine I hardly think the safety argument can hold any ground now that baku is on the calender. And having two seperate calssifications and maybe an additional “combined” result wouldn’t be that far of a stretch. the hybrid/refuelling thing might be more of an issue though…
BasCB (@bascb)
6th February 2017, 15:10
I think F1 cars would have to massively shed downforce to do so @mrboerns. Also, they are quite a bit lighter and have more powerfull engines, or maybe you’d think that stopping them in the middle for about 10 minutes for a refuel (since the cars do not have a quick fuel ventiles anymore) would offset that?
GT Racer (@gt-racer)
6th February 2017, 21:24
@mrboerns The problem with F1 at Indy is that F1 cars have so much downforce that they would be easily flat out all the way round & even if you took a lot of downforce off the cars they woudl still be flat out all the way round because of how much mechanical grip an F1 car generates.
Additionally an F1 car isn’t designed to be raced on an oval & would need a complete rethink of design & safety to be able to make it work. Indycar’s are designed & built with ovals in mind & all of the crash structures & car safety is based around ovals while F1 cars are not. One of the main reasons Ralf suffered the injury he did after his 2004 Indy crash was because the crash structure wasn’t built with that sort of impact in mind because it’s the sort of impact that wasn’t seen anywhere other than that 1 corner.
ferrox glideh (@ferrox-glideh)
6th February 2017, 14:07
I know that it’s not quite up to grade, and it’s in the middle of nowhere, but Road America would be a great place to watch F1 cars race. The return of Indycar there last year was exciting, and I think that if Liberty wanted to satisfy American fans, it would be a winner. That being said, I am not really a fan of street races (with the exception of Monaco, of course), and am not excited by the prospect of a race through the streets of Las Vegas or New Jersey or Long Beach.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
6th February 2017, 15:11
@ferrox-glideh From a point of view of run-off it probably wouldn’t be very difficult to get Road America up to F1 grade, especially since they got rid of the bridge Memo Gidley hit a few years ago. But in terms of infrastructure it’s not an F1 track by some way. But yes, it would be a brilliant track for F1. It was great to see IndyCar back there last year.
GT Racer (@gt-racer)
6th February 2017, 21:41
@ferrox-glideh @keithcollantine I think the biggest problem with the run-off would be that I don’t believe there allowed to touch any of the tree’s, Especially the one’s at the side of the track through the kink/back straight.
The biggest issue would however be the infrastructure. At present there is no pit or paddock facilities, The categories that run there at present have to use tents and temporary buildings to house cars/equipment & the media facilities are nowhere near been upto what would be needed for an F1 event & there are also no dedicated commentary boxes.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
6th February 2017, 14:09
Imola is a circuit that MUST return to the calendar.Besides Imola,i would like to see an F1 race in this 5 tracks:
-Indianapolis
-Korea
-India
-Dubai Autodrome
-Magny Course
A calendar with 25-26 races seems a bit difficult to happen,but a 22 race calendar is possible.Imola & Indianapolos would be really interesting to return!
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
6th February 2017, 14:10
*Indianapolis
LovelyLovelyLuffield
6th February 2017, 14:37
How can you leave out Watkins Glen, Keith? The tarmac there is amazing now (even Whiting found it to be great), and is also a Legendary F1 Race Course, so it would make for a better NY venue than Port Imperial.
Otherwise, here are my picks from your pile:
1. Imola (and with Old Tamburello returning, bypassing the chicane. It can be done. Senna didn’t die because the corner is inherently dangerous; he hit a concrete wall. Barrier technology has improved since then. It is possible.)
2. Istanbul Park (Exceedingly fun to drive in the racing games that had this. Massively quick, flows well, and Turn 8 on ’17 cars would be a hoot to see.)
3. Nurburgring (really, all the legendary tracks should host F1 races free of FIA fees. Tracks of that caliber should be PAID to host races. This one should do enough for a German GP.)
4. Buddh (lots of haranguing to make this a big Indian sports shindig, but I reckon it’d be worth the risk.)
5. Indianapolis (still dreaming of the day IndyCar and F1 go head-to-head on an oval, but the GP layout itself is serviceable enough)
Wildcard picks: Donington Park (in case) and Mosport (unchanged layout, with just some more yards of runoff in places would make for a good A1-Ring-like).
Beri
6th February 2017, 14:41
5. I’d say it would be a near impossibility, but it would be great if Formula One and Indycar go head to head in a race on the Indy Grand Prix track. And this taking place some two or three weeks before Formula One drops down in Monaco and on the same day having the Indy 500.
GeeMac (@geemac)
6th February 2017, 14:54
Probably because it doesn’t have an FIA Grade One Licence.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
6th February 2017, 15:13
Because it doesn’t have a grade one licence. It’s only grade two. But it’s another awesome track I’d love F1 go back to and, like Road America, another one it was fantastic to see IndyCar return to last season.
MaddMe (@maddme)
6th February 2017, 16:48
I know it doesn’t have the license and has geographical concerns, but, Laguna Seca would make for an interesting race…
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
6th February 2017, 14:45
Don’t like turkey, the layout and the placing, there was one overtaking spot and the scenery was dreadful and many rose tinted races. I’d have mokpo and perhaps India, Imola and Fuji, the rest are either bad layouts or unsuited to f1 speeds, meaning these tracks even if great would be single file for f1.
GT Racer (@gt-racer)
6th February 2017, 21:54
@peartree Turkey had more than 1 overtaking spot & usually featured overtaking at a few places around the circuit with a few sections encouraging moves that saw the fight continue for a few corners.
Wasn’t uncommon to see a move at turn 1 carry on down to turn 4, Something that happened at 9/10 carry on to turn 12 & for there to be great battles through the whole turns 12/13/14 section which sometimes even carried on down to turn 1 (See the McLaren scrap in 2010 as an example of that).
It always featured one of the highest number of on-track overtakes of any circuit on the schedule.
Additionally I can tell you from been in the paddock for the 1st 3 years that it was a circuit that the drivers pretty much universally loved for been fast, flowing, technical & fun.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
7th February 2017, 2:13
@gt-racer I didn’t say that any of the above are a better track! I just said that I don’t like Turkey. The moves you mentioned are all 2010. The f-duct race was dramatic and entertaining. Apparently though I can only recall the dull and empty stands years, all but one race.
Beri
6th February 2017, 14:45
I’d for one would love to see Zandvoort back. It will be a difficult task in ways of getting and maintaining the right infrastructure. But one may dream can’t he? If you would just look at the attendance Max has caused in Spa, I’d say a sold out house at Zandvoort is a certainty should the Grand Prix ever come back there.
To get on topic, I’d have Imola, Mugello, Jerez, Istanbul and Korea back any day over Sochi, Abu Dhabi, China, Malaysia and Hungary.
Sumedh
6th February 2017, 14:48
Go to indianapolis and race on the oval please. Just forget the rule of minimum lap length for one race and any other rules that ban F1 from going to ovals.
I would love to see the innovative front and rear wings that teams would make, the alternate pressures on the left and right side tyres that some would try and the dizzying top speeds that would be reached.
Indy cars may seem like bullock carts compared to F1 then.
Sammy
6th February 2017, 14:58
I’d love to see a return to Kyalami – it would make the GP calendar truly global again by visiting all practicable continents (although an Antarctic GP on ice would be great TV).
MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
6th February 2017, 15:41
It might also be worth mentioning that imola got some of its old character back by removing the variante bassa since 2006.
Saurabh (@sksahukanker62)
6th February 2017, 17:04
I’d love to see races in Imola(old memories), India(obviously) and Indianapolis(the oval circuit)… :)
charliex (@photogcw)
6th February 2017, 18:00
I didn’t see any tracks listed for South America. It’s been a long time but I suppose one could add Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Steven Smith (@ragwort)
6th February 2017, 18:36
Good shout. Let’s have a return to Argentina and to South Africa. Both very distant races that would require a serious expense to the teams. But maybe Chase Cary can ease the financial pains.
What the calendar really needs is a good shuffle. Why does Singapore always have to be September when the weather is the same whatever month it is?
Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
6th February 2017, 18:40
As much as people keep listing grade 2 circuits alongside the line “surely it wouldn’t be difficult to upgrade”, I can only imagine that a grade 1 licence will be even harder to achieve with the new for 2017 faster cars!
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
6th February 2017, 21:00
Also, in some cases, converting to grade 1 would remove some of the charm that made the tracks desirable for the F1 calendar in the first place. It’s a tricky thing, this track-grading business…
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
6th February 2017, 19:38
Mugello, Jerez, Indy, India, Magny Course, Turkey and Nurburgring please………. Did I win?
If I could pick one…. Mugello.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
6th February 2017, 19:39
Cours.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
6th February 2017, 19:44
I would also like to see Le Mans (La Sarthe), Brno, that one Villeneuve designed in Canada, Bathurst, Sanoma, Watkins Glen and Cadwell Park…. I presume Cadwell Park has an F1 licence?
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
6th February 2017, 20:58
:D Last I checked, Cadwell Park was on a grade 3, which it needs for the BTCC.
Guybrush Threepwood (@guybrushthreepwood)
6th February 2017, 21:18
Magello by a mile.
When does Bahrain’s veto option end?
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
7th February 2017, 8:33
@guybrushthreepwood If it was an informal agreement with Ecclestone, maybe it already has.
ExcitedAbout17
6th February 2017, 21:26
There are quite a few I would include.
And races don’t have to visit the same circuits every year.
The events might actually become bigger if races return every second, third, or even fourth year.
Francesco Piea (@franco)
6th February 2017, 21:31
Norisring! I’d love to see F1 doing a 140 lap race on that!
Yeah I know, it’s probably a grade 9 circuit..
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
7th February 2017, 9:11
@franco Actually it’s only grade two. I’d be surprised if it wasn’t beneath the minimum length limit as well though.
Zomtec
6th February 2017, 22:33
Lausitzring, although I’d like to use more of the oval.
Melvin (@thetick)
7th February 2017, 0:58
https://www.fia.com/file/48098/download?token=Jo8fHaGi
FIA circuit grade list
mfreire
7th February 2017, 2:16
Istanbul and Buddh should be 2 tracks that should be on the calendar. Liberty’s advertising experitise should allow for more people to find out about and attend the race there- this was really the reason, kind of like Korea (hopefully that race won’t come back) why Turkey was not a well attended race. The track was too far away from a major city in a “new market” country. Also- as a 2nd South American venue- Liberty should seriously consider a modified variant of the No. 15 Buenos Aires Autodrome. That circuit needs lots of upgrades to meet F1 standards but it’s definitely possible.
Palindnilap (@palindnilap)
7th February 2017, 8:01
Good article. I didn’t realize that there were so many decent grade 1 tracks. I would definitely love the following ones to be on the calendar :
Mugello
Istanbul
Fuji
Aragon
As for realistically upgradable tracks, it would be awesome to have Portimao and Road America, maybe Watkins Glen if feasible.
Gary
7th February 2017, 8:24
The issue is not, “which tracks have a license”?” or “which tracks are close enough to obtain a license?”, the issue is which tracks have a promoter that is willing and able to step-up to the financial risk of paying $50 million for a race in return for the right to sell grandstand and general-admission tickets (only).
I’m sorry, but this article completely misses the point.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
7th February 2017, 8:33
The point of whether Liberty should prioritise levying Ecclestone-style fees on every new race in the immediate term, or instead fix the calendar at a certain number of races and use that as a means of ensuring it can continue to achieve those fees, is addressed in the article.
Gary
7th February 2017, 11:41
The situation is that LMC paid an enterprise value (for FOM) based on the existing operating income plus growth. Since race fees are a primary revenue source I would be quite surprised to see those reduced (per event) in any meaningful way, despite any talk of wanting to “lower ticket prices”. And we see this already, where LMC’s response to Silverstone is: “don’t worry, we’re going to help you drive more revenue from the existing fans attending plus deliver additional fans (at the same revenue-per-head) via “super bowl” promotions”.
So, it is always going to come down to whether or not a promoter can be found to put up the money to hold a race. Now, it is possible that LMC (or whatever they’re calling themselves now) could co-promote events to share some of the risk; that would be one way to break a logjam, e.g. in Germany or at Indianapolis, e.g.. But these races are break even at best under existing agreements, so why would LMC want to sign up for that, risking capital on a proposition which is at best break even and at worst a money-loser.
I have said this elsewhere: within seven years this acquisition will have proven to be the worst media industry shareholder debacle since Time Warner AOL.
Rhys L
7th February 2017, 10:21
Adelaide! :D :D
:( Not going to happen, the taxpayers here aren’t interested in footing the bill and since F1 left it’s been replaced with the Clipsal 500 which is a 4-day bogan party in the city which already pushes the local afraid-of-change oldies to their limits.
They’re building new track (admittedly somewhat in the middle of nowhere) out at Tailem Bend about 30-40 mins from Adelaide which looks to be pretty interesting. Apparently Mark Webber has already given it the thumbs up: http://www.thebend.com.au/circuit. However, sadly but understandably not being built to support F1. Finally we’ll have a decent permanent racetrack near Adelaide. The old Adelaide International Raceway and Mallala Motorsport Park are strapped of funds and/or love and aren’t worth of much more than amateurs.
dex
7th February 2017, 15:46
These circuits as you say could be used immediately, but in the medium term the African continent needs a race, Aussie could do with another what happened to Adelaide? Argentina should have one, greatest ever F1 driver?
cartwheel
7th February 2017, 17:44
Having been to the Indy race all but the first year I can say it is a great race to attend. We used to do the double- Indy and Montreal together. The fan experience was amazing at both- but opposite ends of the spectrum. Montreal is an urban hipster race while Indy was super authentic. The weekend at Indy was a great experience and the new track layout solves a lot of the challenges that used to exist. I have no desire to see F1 on the oval.
I also miss the Turkey track- great flow and excitement. Imola would also be on my list of tracks to bring back. Playing F1 games on consoles really gives you an appreciation for the tracks- and places like Yas Marina, Korea and Monaco (from a track perspective) really leave you wanting more…
Mark Thomson (@melthom)
7th February 2017, 22:34
Brands Hatch
Zolder
Brno circuit
Estoril
Long Beach
Donington Park
Kyalami
Watkins Glen