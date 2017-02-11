Sergio Perez, 2016

Caption Competition 123: Perez’s plane

Caption CompetitionPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Sergio Perez has been in the headlines this week after he and the Mexican Grand Prix organisers took a stand against American president Donald Trump.

And he’s not popped up in a Caption Competition for a while, so it’s time to put that right.

Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

87 comments on “Caption Competition 123: Perez’s plane”

  1. Profile Photo

    Stefan Kelly (@brawngp)
    11th February 2017, 11:56

    ‘Your gonna need a bigger wall’

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
      11th February 2017, 12:08

      I’d have chosen yours if it weren’t for the “you’re” / “your” thingy.

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Pat Ruadh (@fullcoursecaution)
      11th February 2017, 14:53

      That’s going to be hard to topple

      Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
      11th February 2017, 15:41

      Winner already xD

      Reply
    4. Profile Photo

      myxtiom (@myxtiom)
      11th February 2017, 21:28

      not bad

      Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
    11th February 2017, 11:56

    If only the prize money of the championship was shared equally among all teams Perez could also afford a proper red plane like Hamilton.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
      11th February 2017, 12:09

      Hahhaha

      Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    hzh (@hzh00)
    11th February 2017, 12:00

    Flying laps…
    You’re doing it wrong…

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      myxtiom (@myxtiom)
      11th February 2017, 21:33

      +1

      Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    Rahman (@arahman93)
    11th February 2017, 12:01

    Due to the pay gap between Lewis and Perez, Perez has to settle for something a little cheaper to get to races.

    Reply

    1. Josh
      11th February 2017, 19:13

      Haha love it!

      Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    Placid (@placid)
    11th February 2017, 12:01

    OH GEEZ!!! IT’S THE REPOS. TIME TO FLY!!!!!

    Reply
  6. Profile Photo

    The Blade Runner (@thebladerunner)
    11th February 2017, 12:03

    “Effects of radical 2017 rules change seen for the first time in new Force India.”

    Reply
  7. Profile Photo

    OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
    11th February 2017, 12:03

    Perez showing off the Mexicans’ latest purchase for their Air Force. Trump better be prepared.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      hzh (@hzh00)
      11th February 2017, 12:11

      Air Force India to the rescue.

      Reply

  8. JSC
    11th February 2017, 12:04

    Sergio prepares to smuggle his boss Vijay Mallya out of the country to evade latest attempt by the Indian courts to extradite him.

    Reply
  9. Profile Photo

    OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
    11th February 2017, 12:05

    “Finally I got a new and trendy sunglasses sponsor.”

    Reply
  10. Profile Photo

    Jamie (@jdpkart18)
    11th February 2017, 12:12

    If Donald Trump won’t let me through the wall, I’ll just fly over it!

    Reply

  11. Thedonz
    11th February 2017, 12:16

    Perez: Maybe if wear a stupid scarf nobody will notice I shave my legs…..

    Reply

  12. Thedonz
    11th February 2017, 12:17

    Perez: Redbull won’t give me wings and Ferrari won’t give me a red car….I’ll show them!

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      myxtiom (@myxtiom)
      11th February 2017, 21:30

      not bad

      Reply

  13. Thedonz
    11th February 2017, 12:18

    Perez: there we go, trump will never find me now that I have my disguise!

    Reply

  14. Ruben
    11th February 2017, 12:21

    Existing rumours true, Perez has signed for Ferrari and is shown the radical new design for 2018.
    “When they told me they were going to concentrate on the wings of the car, this wasn’t what I had in mind.”

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      myxtiom (@myxtiom)
      11th February 2017, 21:30

      hahaha

      Reply
  15. Profile Photo

    hunocsi (@hunocsi)
    11th February 2017, 12:30

    Perez, who is strongly against going back to the 1950s, is apparently still a big fan of the 1920s.

    Reply
  16. Profile Photo

    Alex Brown (@splittimes)
    11th February 2017, 12:35

    Checo prepares to smuggle Vijay over the border…

    Reply

  17. Monomania
    11th February 2017, 12:40

    Perez: “Errr, isn’t it Red Bull that’s supposed to give you wings…??”

    Reply

  18. Scotty
    11th February 2017, 12:42

    Worried about Force India’s future with the ongoing legal troubles of Vijay Mallya, Sergio explores his options with Pussy Galore’s Flying Circus.

    Reply
  19. Profile Photo

    SpaFrancorchamps (@spafrancorchamps)
    11th February 2017, 12:47

    Sergio planning to make a flying entrance at Trump’s upcoming beauty contest.

    Reply
  20. Profile Photo

    Peppermint-Lemon (@peppermint-lemon)
    11th February 2017, 12:48

    Checo waits for short round before he takes off for the perilous flight to the USA

    Reply

  21. St_Evenage
    11th February 2017, 12:50

    Rivals demand Perez undergo a stringent doping test after evidence emerges the Mexican got high during the offseason.

    Reply
  22. Profile Photo

    Kevin (@illustrious)
    11th February 2017, 12:58

    You like my plane? You like it?

    Reply
  23. Profile Photo

    The Blade Runner (@thebladerunner)
    11th February 2017, 13:06

    Interviewer: “So Checo, do you like planes?”

    Checo: “Bi and large, yes”

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Thecollaroyboys (@thecollaroyboys)
      11th February 2017, 21:19

      Checo adds: just the way I like my women

      Reply

  24. Racingdave
    11th February 2017, 13:09

    Don’t get too close it’ll suck your trousers right off – I had a close call earlier😀

    Reply
  25. Profile Photo

    Andy (@andybantam)
    11th February 2017, 13:13

    Checo isn’t planning on cancelling his trip to the US this year…

    Reply
  26. Profile Photo

    Robbie (@robbie)
    11th February 2017, 13:20

    FI opts for more upforce rather than downforce. This will save a fortune as only single tiny rear slicks will be needed.

    Reply
  27. Profile Photo

    DavidS (@davids)
    11th February 2017, 13:21

    Pre-flight Checo

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Pat Ruadh (@fullcoursecaution)
      11th February 2017, 14:55

      Well played

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      John H (@john-h)
      11th February 2017, 14:59

      Excellent

      Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
      11th February 2017, 15:42

      LOL

      Reply
  28. Profile Photo

    MahavirShah (@mahavirshah)
    11th February 2017, 13:21

    Perez decided he needed a different approach to prepare for the fly-away races in the season

    Reply
  29. Profile Photo

    Robbie (@robbie)
    11th February 2017, 13:21

    Sergio substitutes real pants for wheel pants.

    Reply
  30. Profile Photo

    Robbie (@robbie)
    11th February 2017, 13:24

    Trump: Somebody start that engine, quick.

    Reply

  31. Ludwig_M
    11th February 2017, 13:25

    “How will you travel to the races this season, Checo?” “Bi plane…”

    Reply
  32. Profile Photo

    Todfod (@todfod)
    11th February 2017, 13:36

    Checo.. There’s a difference between f1 pilot and fighter pilot

    Reply
  33. Profile Photo

    ob1 (@ob1)
    11th February 2017, 13:53

    Sergio doubts if Force India’s new double diffuser wing design will pass the scrutineers assessment

    Reply
  34. Profile Photo

    ob1 (@ob1)
    11th February 2017, 14:12

    And the say Red Bull gives you wings

    Reply
  35. Profile Photo

    Craig Woollard (@craig-o)
    11th February 2017, 14:16

    #BuildRunwaysNotWalls

    Reply

  36. sergio perez
    11th February 2017, 14:20

    how high can you build donald?

    Reply
  37. Profile Photo

    Godwin Joseph (@godwin)
    11th February 2017, 14:20

    Perez: I couldn’t beat Lewis with the Mclaren MP4-28 but I’ll beat his Bombardier Challenger 605 with my classic 1935 WACO. 💪💪💪💪💪💪

    Reply
  38. Profile Photo

    Pat Ruadh (@fullcoursecaution)
    11th February 2017, 14:51

    Do you like my plane? Do you like it?

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Pat Ruadh (@fullcoursecaution)
      11th February 2017, 14:57

      Just noticed @illustrious above. Sorry

      Reply

  39. Thedonz
    11th February 2017, 15:26

    Perez launches new niche fashion line.

    For those times its cold enough for a scarf but warm enough for shorts….

    Reply

  40. Locarf
    11th February 2017, 15:29

    Perez puts on a scarf while also wearing shirts and has the nerve to call the great wall absurd.

    Reply
  41. Profile Photo

    JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
    11th February 2017, 15:41

    Perez was confused when he turned up at Red Bull HQ in Milton Keynes. He was under the impression wings gave you Red Bull.

    Reply
  42. Profile Photo

    Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
    11th February 2017, 16:05

    Perez built what he believes is the F1 car of the future. Some critics have claimed it will fail to pass scrutineering because the front wheels are shrouded and not open, but some fans say it will look really good if he fitted slicks to it.

    Reply
  43. Profile Photo

    Mike (@mtizzy-66)
    11th February 2017, 16:36

    Perez announces that he will personally help people avoid due process & fly illegals over the wall once its built.

    Reply
  44. Profile Photo

    hzh (@hzh00)
    11th February 2017, 16:36

    Tom Cruise is set to star in his new movie Mission Impossible: the War of the Walls

    Reply

  45. Lolita
    11th February 2017, 16:37

    Let Trumppy play around in a psycho asylum…

    Reply

  46. Tayyib Abu
    11th February 2017, 16:52

    Now we can all get over that wall!!!

    Reply

  47. Santiago
    11th February 2017, 17:07

    Hopefully my next partner is not a Wacko!

    Reply

  48. Zim
    11th February 2017, 17:18

    Perez shows drivers how to pose with their red planes without looking desperate.

    Reply

  49. Tiomkin
    11th February 2017, 17:38

    “Sunglasses would look cool, pity I got rid of my sponsors because nobody is allowed to joke about Mexico.”

    Reply
  50. Profile Photo

    Steven Smith (@ragwort)
    11th February 2017, 17:38

    Are they sick bags in your shorts Checo? Or are you excited to be here?

    Reply
  51. Profile Photo

    Sam (@albowieb)
    11th February 2017, 17:45

    Embarrassment at the launch of the new Force India as it turns out an engineer mixed up the computer simulation package with Sid Meier’s Ace Patrol.

    Reply

  52. thet
    11th February 2017, 17:56

    This is how we plan to bypass customs control at the frontier between Mexico and the U.S.

    Reply
  53. Profile Photo

    Maciek (@maciek)
    11th February 2017, 18:13

    Rivals to lodge protests over Force India’s daredevil approach to new aero rules

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Maciek (@maciek)
      11th February 2017, 18:29

      Said an anonymous source: ‘it’s a complete reversal of what keeps Formula 1 grounded’

      Reply
  54. Profile Photo

    Eric (@fletch)
    11th February 2017, 18:51

    Let’s see…
    Jacket
    Scarf
    Sneakers
    Shorts
    Yep he’s trying to become a Canadian!

    Reply

  55. Josh
    11th February 2017, 19:16

    #WingsForWalls

    Reply

  56. Will
    11th February 2017, 19:19

    El Barón Rojo al ataque! beware US Air Force

    Reply
  57. Profile Photo

    Andy (@andybantam)
    11th February 2017, 19:35

    VJ’s new international chauffer is great at keeping below radar cover…

    Reply
  58. Profile Photo

    Andy (@andybantam)
    11th February 2017, 19:43

    Force India unveils new livery and racesuit design as they aim to fly high in 2017.

    I’ll get my coat…

    Reply
  59. Profile Photo

    Alex Tunnicliffe (@alextrosbergfan)
    11th February 2017, 19:57

    Build planes, not walls.

    Reply
  60. Profile Photo

    ob1 (@ob1)
    11th February 2017, 20:38

    Sergio Perez unveils Vijay Mallya’s new no frills budget airline

    Reply
  61. Profile Photo

    Danksa (@danieljaksa)
    11th February 2017, 20:44

    Dispelling the fake news circulating yesterday that Sergio Parez visited the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in support of the “Bridges Not Walls” campaign, the Force India driver has tweeted a photo of himself showing that he’s not a bad hombre. He further stated that “my plane is not used to transport drugs or rapists. It’s true. It really is. Believe me!”

    Reply
  62. Profile Photo

    Bullfrog (@bullfrog)
    11th February 2017, 20:57

    These launch cars are getting ridiculous, it’s nothing like the one they’ll race at Melbourne.

    Reply
  63. Profile Photo

    myxtiom (@myxtiom)
    11th February 2017, 21:28

    Because of a surplus Ferrari donates one of Vettel’s comPLANES.

    Reply

  64. Mauro
    11th February 2017, 22:20

    The red Baron Mr Trump will just fly over any of your walls!

    Reply

  65. Apexor
    11th February 2017, 23:17

    One step closer to get into Ferrari, next step is the little red wagon.

    Reply

  66. Apexor
    11th February 2017, 23:22

    Hey it’s Amelia Earhart.

    Reply

  67. Apexor
    11th February 2017, 23:31

    Formula one’s byproduct
    .

    Reply

  68. richardlamp
    11th February 2017, 23:45

    Amelia…..eat your Earhart out.

    Reply
  69. Profile Photo

    nemo87 (@nemo87)
    12th February 2017, 0:10

    Air Force India..

    Reply
  70. Profile Photo

    Mark Thomson (@melthom)
    12th February 2017, 0:13

    A map to Melbourne anyone?

    Reply

  71. Pierre
    12th February 2017, 0:53

    ♫I am Perezes, my name means horse♫

    Reply

