Caption Competition 123: Perez’s plane

Sergio Perez has been in the headlines this week after he and the Mexican Grand Prix organisers took a stand against American president Donald Trump.
And he’s not popped up in a Caption Competition for a while, so it’s time to put that right.
Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.
A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.
Stefan Kelly (@brawngp)
11th February 2017, 11:56
‘Your gonna need a bigger wall’
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
11th February 2017, 12:08
I’d have chosen yours if it weren’t for the “you’re” / “your” thingy.
Pat Ruadh (@fullcoursecaution)
11th February 2017, 14:53
That’s going to be hard to topple
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
11th February 2017, 15:41
Winner already xD
myxtiom (@myxtiom)
11th February 2017, 21:28
not bad
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
11th February 2017, 11:56
If only the prize money of the championship was shared equally among all teams Perez could also afford a proper red plane like Hamilton.
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
11th February 2017, 12:09
Hahhaha
hzh (@hzh00)
11th February 2017, 12:00
Flying laps…
You’re doing it wrong…
myxtiom (@myxtiom)
11th February 2017, 21:33
+1
Rahman (@arahman93)
11th February 2017, 12:01
Due to the pay gap between Lewis and Perez, Perez has to settle for something a little cheaper to get to races.
Josh
11th February 2017, 19:13
Haha love it!
Placid (@placid)
11th February 2017, 12:01
OH GEEZ!!! IT’S THE REPOS. TIME TO FLY!!!!!
The Blade Runner (@thebladerunner)
11th February 2017, 12:03
“Effects of radical 2017 rules change seen for the first time in new Force India.”
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
11th February 2017, 12:03
Perez showing off the Mexicans’ latest purchase for their Air Force. Trump better be prepared.
hzh (@hzh00)
11th February 2017, 12:11
Air Force India to the rescue.
JSC
11th February 2017, 12:04
Sergio prepares to smuggle his boss Vijay Mallya out of the country to evade latest attempt by the Indian courts to extradite him.
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
11th February 2017, 12:05
“Finally I got a new and trendy sunglasses sponsor.”
Jamie (@jdpkart18)
11th February 2017, 12:12
If Donald Trump won’t let me through the wall, I’ll just fly over it!
Thedonz
11th February 2017, 12:16
Perez: Maybe if wear a stupid scarf nobody will notice I shave my legs…..
Thedonz
11th February 2017, 12:17
Perez: Redbull won’t give me wings and Ferrari won’t give me a red car….I’ll show them!
myxtiom (@myxtiom)
11th February 2017, 21:30
not bad
Thedonz
11th February 2017, 12:18
Perez: there we go, trump will never find me now that I have my disguise!
Ruben
11th February 2017, 12:21
Existing rumours true, Perez has signed for Ferrari and is shown the radical new design for 2018.
“When they told me they were going to concentrate on the wings of the car, this wasn’t what I had in mind.”
myxtiom (@myxtiom)
11th February 2017, 21:30
hahaha
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
11th February 2017, 12:30
Perez, who is strongly against going back to the 1950s, is apparently still a big fan of the 1920s.
Alex Brown (@splittimes)
11th February 2017, 12:35
Checo prepares to smuggle Vijay over the border…
Monomania
11th February 2017, 12:40
Perez: “Errr, isn’t it Red Bull that’s supposed to give you wings…??”
Scotty
11th February 2017, 12:42
Worried about Force India’s future with the ongoing legal troubles of Vijay Mallya, Sergio explores his options with Pussy Galore’s Flying Circus.
SpaFrancorchamps (@spafrancorchamps)
11th February 2017, 12:47
Sergio planning to make a flying entrance at Trump’s upcoming beauty contest.
Peppermint-Lemon (@peppermint-lemon)
11th February 2017, 12:48
Checo waits for short round before he takes off for the perilous flight to the USA
St_Evenage
11th February 2017, 12:50
Rivals demand Perez undergo a stringent doping test after evidence emerges the Mexican got high during the offseason.
Kevin (@illustrious)
11th February 2017, 12:58
You like my plane? You like it?
The Blade Runner (@thebladerunner)
11th February 2017, 13:06
Interviewer: “So Checo, do you like planes?”
Checo: “Bi and large, yes”
Thecollaroyboys (@thecollaroyboys)
11th February 2017, 21:19
Checo adds: just the way I like my women
Racingdave
11th February 2017, 13:09
Don’t get too close it’ll suck your trousers right off – I had a close call earlier😀
Andy (@andybantam)
11th February 2017, 13:13
Checo isn’t planning on cancelling his trip to the US this year…
Robbie (@robbie)
11th February 2017, 13:20
FI opts for more upforce rather than downforce. This will save a fortune as only single tiny rear slicks will be needed.
DavidS (@davids)
11th February 2017, 13:21
Pre-flight Checo
Pat Ruadh (@fullcoursecaution)
11th February 2017, 14:55
Well played
John H (@john-h)
11th February 2017, 14:59
Excellent
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
11th February 2017, 15:42
LOL
MahavirShah (@mahavirshah)
11th February 2017, 13:21
Perez decided he needed a different approach to prepare for the fly-away races in the season
Robbie (@robbie)
11th February 2017, 13:21
Sergio substitutes real pants for wheel pants.
Robbie (@robbie)
11th February 2017, 13:24
Trump: Somebody start that engine, quick.
Ludwig_M
11th February 2017, 13:25
“How will you travel to the races this season, Checo?” “Bi plane…”
Todfod (@todfod)
11th February 2017, 13:36
Checo.. There’s a difference between f1 pilot and fighter pilot
ob1 (@ob1)
11th February 2017, 13:53
Sergio doubts if Force India’s new double diffuser wing design will pass the scrutineers assessment
ob1 (@ob1)
11th February 2017, 14:12
And the say Red Bull gives you wings
Craig Woollard (@craig-o)
11th February 2017, 14:16
#BuildRunwaysNotWalls
sergio perez
11th February 2017, 14:20
how high can you build donald?
Godwin Joseph (@godwin)
11th February 2017, 14:20
Perez: I couldn’t beat Lewis with the Mclaren MP4-28 but I’ll beat his Bombardier Challenger 605 with my classic 1935 WACO. 💪💪💪💪💪💪
Pat Ruadh (@fullcoursecaution)
11th February 2017, 14:51
Do you like my plane? Do you like it?
Pat Ruadh (@fullcoursecaution)
11th February 2017, 14:57
Just noticed @illustrious above. Sorry
Thedonz
11th February 2017, 15:26
Perez launches new niche fashion line.
For those times its cold enough for a scarf but warm enough for shorts….
Locarf
11th February 2017, 15:29
Perez puts on a scarf while also wearing shirts and has the nerve to call the great wall absurd.
JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
11th February 2017, 15:41
Perez was confused when he turned up at Red Bull HQ in Milton Keynes. He was under the impression wings gave you Red Bull.
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
11th February 2017, 16:05
Perez built what he believes is the F1 car of the future. Some critics have claimed it will fail to pass scrutineering because the front wheels are shrouded and not open, but some fans say it will look really good if he fitted slicks to it.
Mike (@mtizzy-66)
11th February 2017, 16:36
Perez announces that he will personally help people avoid due process & fly illegals over the wall once its built.
hzh (@hzh00)
11th February 2017, 16:36
Tom Cruise is set to star in his new movie Mission Impossible: the War of the Walls
Lolita
11th February 2017, 16:37
Let Trumppy play around in a psycho asylum…
Tayyib Abu
11th February 2017, 16:52
Now we can all get over that wall!!!
Santiago
11th February 2017, 17:07
Hopefully my next partner is not a Wacko!
Zim
11th February 2017, 17:18
Perez shows drivers how to pose with their red planes without looking desperate.
Tiomkin
11th February 2017, 17:38
“Sunglasses would look cool, pity I got rid of my sponsors because nobody is allowed to joke about Mexico.”
Steven Smith (@ragwort)
11th February 2017, 17:38
Are they sick bags in your shorts Checo? Or are you excited to be here?
Sam (@albowieb)
11th February 2017, 17:45
Embarrassment at the launch of the new Force India as it turns out an engineer mixed up the computer simulation package with Sid Meier’s Ace Patrol.
thet
11th February 2017, 17:56
This is how we plan to bypass customs control at the frontier between Mexico and the U.S.
Maciek (@maciek)
11th February 2017, 18:13
Rivals to lodge protests over Force India’s daredevil approach to new aero rules
Maciek (@maciek)
11th February 2017, 18:29
Said an anonymous source: ‘it’s a complete reversal of what keeps Formula 1 grounded’
Eric (@fletch)
11th February 2017, 18:51
Let’s see…
Jacket
Scarf
Sneakers
Shorts
Yep he’s trying to become a Canadian!
Josh
11th February 2017, 19:16
#WingsForWalls
Will
11th February 2017, 19:19
El Barón Rojo al ataque! beware US Air Force
Andy (@andybantam)
11th February 2017, 19:35
VJ’s new international chauffer is great at keeping below radar cover…
Andy (@andybantam)
11th February 2017, 19:43
Force India unveils new livery and racesuit design as they aim to fly high in 2017.
I’ll get my coat…
Alex Tunnicliffe (@alextrosbergfan)
11th February 2017, 19:57
Build planes, not walls.
ob1 (@ob1)
11th February 2017, 20:38
Sergio Perez unveils Vijay Mallya’s new no frills budget airline
Danksa (@danieljaksa)
11th February 2017, 20:44
Dispelling the fake news circulating yesterday that Sergio Parez visited the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in support of the “Bridges Not Walls” campaign, the Force India driver has tweeted a photo of himself showing that he’s not a bad hombre. He further stated that “my plane is not used to transport drugs or rapists. It’s true. It really is. Believe me!”
Bullfrog (@bullfrog)
11th February 2017, 20:57
These launch cars are getting ridiculous, it’s nothing like the one they’ll race at Melbourne.
myxtiom (@myxtiom)
11th February 2017, 21:28
Because of a surplus Ferrari donates one of Vettel’s comPLANES.
Mauro
11th February 2017, 22:20
The red Baron Mr Trump will just fly over any of your walls!
Apexor
11th February 2017, 23:17
One step closer to get into Ferrari, next step is the little red wagon.
Apexor
11th February 2017, 23:22
Hey it’s Amelia Earhart.
Apexor
11th February 2017, 23:31
Formula one’s byproduct
.
richardlamp
11th February 2017, 23:45
Amelia…..eat your Earhart out.
nemo87 (@nemo87)
12th February 2017, 0:10
Air Force India..
Mark Thomson (@melthom)
12th February 2017, 0:13
A map to Melbourne anyone?
Pierre
12th February 2017, 0:53
♫I am Perezes, my name means horse♫