Williams has issued the first renderings of its 2017 F1 car today, giving us our first proper look at the outcome of Formula One’s much-vaunted new regulations.
As is always the case teams do not want to give away major details of their new designs until they need to run them on the track. More aerodynamic details are likely to appear on the FW40 during the tests which begin a week from Monday.
However the changes in the aerodynamic rules for 2017 are profound and easy to see when images of the new and old cars are placed side-by-side.
2017 Williams FW40 and 2016 Williams FW38: Front view
The wider and lower rear wing is the most striking difference between these front-on images of the cars.
Due to the angle of the images it is not as easy to distinguish the overall increase in width of the car’s body and front wing. However the wider floor and increased space between the sidepod airflow conditioners gives away the growth in size.
The considerably wider front and rear tyres are also clear to see. Those larger wheels also mean thicker, stronger suspension arms to deal with the increased forces involved.
One key change in the 2017 rules intended to improve the appearance of the cars is the introduction of a ‘delta’ shaped front wing, whereas before it was straight. Williams appears to have chosen a similar style for its rear wing. However the aesthetic revolution has not been extended to the noses, where the unsightly ‘thumb tip’ remains.
Another striking change to the car is the much wider air intake for the engine. This may be following a trend set by their engine suppliers Mercedes last year.
2017 Williams FW40 and 2016 Williams FW38: Three-quarter view
Williams has been careful not to give the game away with its plans for the FW40. These first glimpses reveals the lower, wider car which was expected but also show Williams have done more than just adapt last year’s design to fit the new rules.
13 comments on “Compare Williams’ new FW40 with their 2016 car”
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
17th February 2017, 10:19
I love this kind of articles!!Keep it up!
Andrey Baydin (@minilemm)
17th February 2017, 10:20
Not as big a diffrence in “aggressiveness” (or whatever else defines visual appeal) as they all hyped it up to be, but does like better. I think the proportions are much more elegant in 2017
Joel (@psybill)
17th February 2017, 10:31
Not sure if it is the angle of the picture, but I noticed that the sidepod air intake is smaller compared to last years car. Also is the engine cover/sidepods more stretched towards the rear of the car? The way “Rexona” curves around that part is at least different.
I really like the shape of the front wing, it looks much quicker (from an aesthetic point of view).
LosD (@losd)
17th February 2017, 11:11
Seems like they are indeed smaller. OTOH the top intake is quite a bit larger.
Damon (@damon)
17th February 2017, 10:32
I love the fact that the cars are coming back to their PROPER width. A racing car has to be wide in order to look powerful and fast, doesn’t it?
However, what somewhat (ironically) diminishes the visual impact of the increased car width is the increased width of the front tyres. Because of this, the front forks won’t be much wider/wider, and so the car appears to be just proportionally larger, rather than wider. The most striking difference might be…. the driver’s helmet looking smaller ;)
Obviously, the tyres have not increased in diameter, so we will perceive the cars as wider after all.
Damon (@damon)
17th February 2017, 10:33
What goes for the back of the car and the back view – the cars look 1000x times better – with no asterisks ;)
Micheal (@shakengandulf)
17th February 2017, 10:40
Love it.. can’t wait to see more.
G. (@greggriffiths)
17th February 2017, 10:55
That makes two of us
Woody (@woodyd91)
17th February 2017, 10:41
It does look good, very elegant but I have to say I’m a little disappointed in how similar it looks to the ’16 car. I’m hoping some other teams have taken some more bold design choices as this fell a little flat, had to look twice before I realised it was this years car and not last years.
Fixy (@fixy)
17th February 2017, 10:45
How did Williams manage to make it look so similar to last year’s?
The Blade Runner (@thebladerunner)
17th February 2017, 10:46
Firstly, a fantastic article @keithcollantine – as always. How you turn these things around so quickly from press release to producing your article I’ll never know!
As for the car… hmmmm. It’s hardly the revolution I was expecting/hoping for.
Given teams’ caution in not revealing too much of their cars at this stage I will reserve judgement. Hopefully seeing them in the flesh at testing will prove far more exciting.
Tommy Scragend
17th February 2017, 10:59
Meh.
That is all.
Chris
17th February 2017, 11:12
This will be a diluted version of the car that starts the first race. I think the end result will look drastically different to last year (including the nose) but there’s no need for Williams to show their full hand yet. This is just the equivalent of an an F1 lap dance