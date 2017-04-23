Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Is Alonso’s IndyCar adventure positive for Formula One?

Fernando Alonso’s decision to race in the Indianapolis 500 this year is without doubt the biggest surprise the sport has seen since Nico Rosberg announced his retirement after winning the championship last year.

The development has been seen as a positive one for the IndyCar series and for McLaren. But as Alonso has chosen to skip the Monaco Grand Prix to take part in the race, how does it reflect on Formula One?

For

While Formula One will have to do without one of its best drivers in its most prestigious race, Alonso was unlikely to be a competitive force in the event anyway. This is no reflection on his talents, of course, but on the McLaren-Honda package, which has proved a crushing disappointment.

And what F1 is losing by not having Alonso is surely made up by the fact McLaren has promoted another world champion in its place. The return of Jenson Button to action adds another positive storyline.

Two years ago Nico Hulkenberg went to one of the other races in the ‘triple crown’ Alonso is seeking to win and took victory first time out. That reflected well on the standard of driving in F1. Success for Alonso at Indianapolis would do the same in a market where F1 is desperate to thrive.

Against

By spurning Monaco for Indianapolis Alonso is sending out a message that IndyCar is more important than Formula One. This diminishes the sport, even if another world champion is arriving to take his place.

IndyCar is a more dangerous form of motor racing than Formula One and superspeedways like Indianapolis are the most dangerous venues of all. Alonso has already missed races in the last two seasons due to injury and is placing himself in unnecessary danger by taking on this race.

Alonso’s efforts will only reflect well on F1 if he succeeds. Against an entry list featuring hardened veterans with decades of oval experience, and fellow novices who might end his race at the first corner, the odds against him will be high.

I say

As I wrote last week, I think the news is almost entirely positive for Formula One:

Twitter says

Alonso’s news has already sent some people scrambling to buy tickets for this year’s Indianapolis 500 while it seems few, if any, are planning to sell their Monaco tickets on the strength of his absence. Here’s what a selection of Twitter users had to say:

https://twitter.com/RedAndy54/status/852247941804937216

You say

Is Alonso racing at Indianapolis positive or negative for F1? Cast your vote below and explain you views in the comments.

Is Fernando Alonso racing at Indianapolis positive for Formula One?

  • Very positive (54%)
  • Slightly positive (15%)
  • Neither positive nor negative (12%)
  • Slightly negative (0%)
  • Very negative (12%)
  • No opinion (8%)

Total Voters: 26

11 comments on “Is Alonso’s IndyCar adventure positive for Formula One?”

  1. Profile Photo

    hahostolze (@hahostolze)
    23rd April 2017, 11:53

    Regardless of the situation, whether he does well or not, I think it reflects terribly on F1. He is missing its most glamorous, headline race for the most glamorous, headline race of another series. That’s bad. He’s doing it because the F1 rules are so skewed and wrong that his team can spend hundreds of millions without making one bit of progress in three years. That’s really bad. The whole token system and the lack of progress it fostered is farcical, and it’s leading one of F1’s best drivers (albeit an incredibly impatient one) to jump ship exactly when F1 is in the full spotlight. I think it’s definitely not positive. I’d be for F1 drivers doing other race series, whether occassionally or as much as possible, if the events didn’t clash and the reason was enthusiasm rather than frustration. But that’s just me.

    1. Profile Photo

      IJW (@ijw1)
      23rd April 2017, 12:20

      @hahostolze It is not the “rules” that is preventing Honda from doing a “proper” job. Just incompetence.

  2. Profile Photo

    Hugh (@hugh11)
    23rd April 2017, 11:53

    I think it depends. If he wins, I think it’ll be a huge positive as it’ll show that the best drivers in the world are in F1. And from an outside who doesn’t necessarily know how good he is, they’ll see how poorly he’s doing in F1 and think “Wow, how good must Vettel and Hamilton be to be beating him by so much.” Of course this does all depend on McLaren giving him a good car for the Indy. Tbh even if he doesn’t do so well, which probably will be down to the car, it can still be a good thing for F1, to help draw in some more viewers from America.

    1. Profile Photo

      pastaman (@pastaman)
      23rd April 2017, 12:44

      McLaren isn’t giving him a car for Indy, Andretti Autosport is.

  3. Robert
    23rd April 2017, 11:57

    It’s clearly bad for F1 that one of the top drivers is willing to miss what is seen as the most important Grand Prix of the year to race in a rival event. Also, I am very surprised that the McLaren team has allowed this because they are potentially screwing themselves if he is involved in an accident, Jenson Button doesn’t seem motivated to return full time should he be required in the event that Alonso is sidelined for the rest of the season due to being caught up in someone elses crash.

  4. Profile Photo

    sam3110 (@sam3110)
    23rd April 2017, 12:35

    The only people this reflects negatively on is McLaren and Honda

    If he was leading the championship, or even had a car that could win races, he wouldn’t have considered, and then taken up, this offer

    1. Profile Photo

      gregwtravels (@gregwtravels)
      23rd April 2017, 12:43

      Agree with this mostly. I think it is less worse for McLaren as at least their badge will be on the car. For Honda, it is another shot by Alonso against them.

      For F1 overall, it is good to neutral. Good if he does well, but I don’t think it’ll reflect badly if he doesn’t. He isn’t the first F1 – Indy cross over, nor the first entry to just join a single race. I think it’ll be quickly forgotten if he doesn’t do well.

  5. Profile Photo

    Clive Allen (@clive-allen)
    23rd April 2017, 12:44

    I can’t see that this is in any way negative for F1. It demonstrates a new spirit of freedom for drivers that can be ascribed to F1’s new leadership (even though it isn’t – it’s more the teams that forbid drivers getting involved in external races), if Alonso does well F1 can brag about its drivers being the best, if he crashes F1 can tell us they told us Indy car racing is dangerous, if he fails to keep up (probably impossible, knowing Alonso) F1 can point out how different a form of racing it is, America will be forced to consider where this guy calling himself a world champion has come from and some of them might even have a look at F1, Alonso will get away from the stifling atmosphere at McLaren at least for a while which might put him in a better humour, Button will grin from ear to ear and for one race F1 fans will be spared the pain of watching a great driver waste his talent on a car that isn’t going anywhere.

  6. Profile Photo

    My Left Eye (@blik)
    23rd April 2017, 12:44

    The “Breaking” news the subsequent news and the lead up to and including Indy is all good for F1 no matter what.

  7. Profile Photo

    rpiian (@rpiian)
    23rd April 2017, 12:46

    Alonso isn’t getting any younger, I would do the same if I were him. Also, in these times of presidents impossibly being elected, you can’t deny that any press is good press. Same goes for F1.

  8. Profile Photo

    AndrewT (@andrewt)
    23rd April 2017, 12:50

    Back in the day, when F1 aces wanted to try the Indy500, they didn’t really think about what that means to F1 or the Indycar. They did it because of passion, to perform well in a legandary race, and of course for some extra money. The best thing that could have happened to Alonso in Monaco is 1-2 points if he is lucky enough with that McLaren, exchanging this to a participation on an iconic challenge with any possible outcomes is a nobrainer. However, I don’t think Alonso wanted to race there in the first place, he would have opened for the Le Mans 24 if he could, but Honda had nothing there to offer him.

