Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Sochi Autodrom, 2017

Raikkonen edges Bottas in first practice

2017 Russian Grand Prix first practicePosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Kimi Raikkonen narrowly led Valtteri Bottas in first practice for the Russian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver set his best time on a set of super-soft tyres and led his Mercedes rival by less than five-hundredths of a second.

Sebastian Vettel attempted to beat his team mate’s time late in the session but spun at turn 16. He also understeered wide at turn 13 on an earlier run and ended the session fifth-fastest.

The two Mercedes drivers split the Ferraris but set their times during the first half of the session when track conditions were not as good. Max Verstappen put up the fourth-fastest time but reported some concerns about the balance of his car.

The second half of the top ten included both Force Indias, despite Esteban Ocon losing his engine cover and causing a brief red flag stoppage. The Williams pair separated him and team mate Sergio Perez.

Sergey Sirotkin’s first practice outing of the year for Renault proved a disappointment. He stopped within minutes of the session beginning due to an apparent technical problem and was unable to set a time.

Stoffel Vandoorne also reported more problems on his McLaren shortly before the chequered flag came out. Further new power unit elements have been fitted to his car this weekend. He now had no more penalty-free MGU-H or turbo changes left.

Pos. No. Driver Car Best lap Gap Laps
1 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’36.074 19
2 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’36.119 0.045 24
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’36.681 0.607 23
4 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’37.174 1.100 19
5 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’37.230 1.156 19
6 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’37.290 1.216 19
7 11 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’37.457 1.383 29
8 19 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’37.900 1.826 29
9 18 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’37.944 1.870 30
10 31 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’38.065 1.991 28
11 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’38.496 2.422 17
12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’38.747 2.673 23
13 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’38.813 2.739 16
14 55 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’38.976 2.902 17
15 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’39.158 3.084 16
16 8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’39.533 3.459 17
17 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’39.541 3.467 19
18 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’39.731 3.657 21
19 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’40.079 4.005 20
20 46 Sergey Sirotkin Renault 2

First practice visual gaps

Kimi Raikkonen – 1’36.074

+0.045 Valtteri Bottas – 1’36.119

+0.607 Lewis Hamilton – 1’36.681

+1.100 Max Verstappen – 1’37.174

+1.156 Sebastian Vettel – 1’37.230

+1.216 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’37.290

+1.383 Sergio Perez – 1’37.457

+1.826 Felipe Massa – 1’37.900

+1.870 Lance Stroll – 1’37.944

+1.991 Esteban Ocon – 1’38.065

+2.422 Daniil Kvyat – 1’38.496

+2.673 Kevin Magnussen – 1’38.747

+2.739 Fernando Alonso – 1’38.813

+2.902 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’38.976

+3.084 Jolyon Palmer – 1’39.158

+3.459 Romain Grosjean – 1’39.533

+3.467 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’39.541

+3.657 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’39.731

+4.005 Marcus Ericsson – 1’40.079

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

Drivers’ best lap times by tyre

Driver Team Best super-soft time Super-soft gap Best soft time Soft gap
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’36.681 0.607 1’39.252 1.526
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’36.119 0.045 1’39.589 1.863
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1’37.290 1.216 1’38.381 0.655
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’37.174 1.1 1’38.872 1.146
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’37.230 1.156 1’37.726
Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’36.074 1’37.754 0.028
Sergio Perez Force India 1’37.457 1.383 1’38.388 0.662
Esteban Ocon Force India 1’38.065 1.991 1’38.997 1.271
Felipe Massa Williams 1’37.900 1.826 1’38.645 0.919
Lance Stroll Williams 1’37.944 1.87 1’40.034 2.308
Fernando Alonso McLaren 1’38.813 2.739 1’40.054 2.328
Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1’39.541 3.467 1’40.774 3.048
Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 1’39.546 3.472 None
Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1’38.496 2.422 1’39.956 2.23
Romain Grosjean Haas 1’39.533 3.459 1’41.166 3.44
Kevin Magnussen Haas 1’38.747 2.673 1’40.155 2.429
Sergey Sirotkin Renault None 4’42.096 184.37
Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’39.158 3.084 1’40.052 2.326
Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1’40.079 4.005 1’41.939 4.213
Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1’39.731 3.657 1’40.921 3.195

This article will be updated.

9 comments on “Raikkonen edges Bottas in first practice”

  HUHHII (@huhhii)

    HUHHII (@huhhii)
    28th April 2017, 10:25

    Just what the doctor ordered.

    Reply
  Hugh (@hugh11)

    Hugh (@hugh11)
    28th April 2017, 10:37

    Poor Sirotkin

    Reply
  shadow13 (@shadow13)

    shadow13 (@shadow13)
    28th April 2017, 10:52

    I know there are heavy extenuating circumstances but has anybody else been underwhelmed by Vandoorne? I didn’t expect him to beat Alonso by any means but he’s not even close in any session. Whether it’s practice, qualifying or the race Alonso seems to be vastly quicker. I’m not sure if it says more about Alonso or Vandoorne but I feel he needs to make it a bit closer at least

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
      28th April 2017, 11:02

      I’ve been thinking exactly the same thing, actually. For someone so highly rated, he’ll need to start showing some of that potential soon, or we’ll be seeing another Kevin Magnussen.

      Reply
    frood19 (@frood19)

      frood19 (@frood19)
      28th April 2017, 11:02

      it’s hardly been a smooth start to the season so i don’t think any reasonable comparisons can be made.

      Reply
      shadow13 (@shadow13)

        shadow13 (@shadow13)
        28th April 2017, 11:08

        Yeah I’m hoping he picks up. Like @frood19 says it hasn’t exactly been a fair test yet but I was expecting to be impressed this season and yet every race its interesting seeing where Alonso can wrestle that car to but Vandoorne is never anywhere close.

        Reply
    hahostolze (@hahostolze)

      hahostolze (@hahostolze)
      28th April 2017, 11:14

      I’m with you. Vandoorne has probably been doing a good job but he’s definitely not being a star yet by any means. I think the hype and the build-up to him getting in that car may have been a bit much, people on here were expecting him to compare favourably to Verstappen or Sainz and maybe he will at some point, but I think him being out of F1 did his reputation no harm which is kinda funny.

      Reply
    MaddMe (@maddme)

      MaddMe (@maddme)
      28th April 2017, 11:17

      Give him a chance…

      He had PU issues at Australia and China and didn’t even manage to start in Bahrain. Sadly it looks as though he has more problems here again at Russia.

      Reply
  MG421982 (@corrado-dub)

    MG421982 (@corrado-dub)
    28th April 2017, 11:14

    Mmm… FP1… pretty useless to extract any real conclusions. It’s a must to wait for FP2 and FP3, compare the results and only then have a say about the possible order.

    Reply

