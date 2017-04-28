Raikkonen edges Bottas in first practice

Kimi Raikkonen narrowly led Valtteri Bottas in first practice for the Russian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver set his best time on a set of super-soft tyres and led his Mercedes rival by less than five-hundredths of a second.

Sebastian Vettel attempted to beat his team mate’s time late in the session but spun at turn 16. He also understeered wide at turn 13 on an earlier run and ended the session fifth-fastest.

The two Mercedes drivers split the Ferraris but set their times during the first half of the session when track conditions were not as good. Max Verstappen put up the fourth-fastest time but reported some concerns about the balance of his car.

The second half of the top ten included both Force Indias, despite Esteban Ocon losing his engine cover and causing a brief red flag stoppage. The Williams pair separated him and team mate Sergio Perez.

Sergey Sirotkin’s first practice outing of the year for Renault proved a disappointment. He stopped within minutes of the session beginning due to an apparent technical problem and was unable to set a time.

Stoffel Vandoorne also reported more problems on his McLaren shortly before the chequered flag came out. Further new power unit elements have been fitted to his car this weekend. He now had no more penalty-free MGU-H or turbo changes left.

First practice visual gaps

Kimi Raikkonen – 1’36.074 +0.045 Valtteri Bottas – 1’36.119 +0.607 Lewis Hamilton – 1’36.681 +1.100 Max Verstappen – 1’37.174 +1.156 Sebastian Vettel – 1’37.230 +1.216 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’37.290 +1.383 Sergio Perez – 1’37.457 +1.826 Felipe Massa – 1’37.900 +1.870 Lance Stroll – 1’37.944 +1.991 Esteban Ocon – 1’38.065 +2.422 Daniil Kvyat – 1’38.496 +2.673 Kevin Magnussen – 1’38.747 +2.739 Fernando Alonso – 1’38.813 +2.902 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’38.976 +3.084 Jolyon Palmer – 1’39.158 +3.459 Romain Grosjean – 1’39.533 +3.467 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’39.541 +3.657 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’39.731 +4.005 Marcus Ericsson – 1’40.079

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

Drivers’ best lap times by tyre

This article will be updated.