Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Will rapid Ferraris end 18-race pole streak by Mercedes?

2017 Russian Grand Prix Friday practice analysisPosted on Author Keith Collantine

The first day of practice for the Russian Grand Prix suggested the race may not be a simple case of ‘advantage Mercedes’ as had been predicted.

While it hasn’t been unusual to see Ferrari lead the times on a Friday, the extent of their advantage over Mercedes is surprisingly large: over two-thirds of a second. Mercedes’ high-performance qualifying engine modes may be able to claw some of that back, but can they recover it all?

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault, Sochi Autodrom, 2017
Russian Grand Prix practice in pictures
Mercedes appear to be having difficulty extracting the maximum grip from the ultra-soft tyre. That much was clear from radio messages to their drivers during the session.

Ferrari were able to extract a quick lap from the ultra-softs within a couple of laps. Mercedes couldn’t access the same level of performance despite multiple efforts on the same rubber.

That may change as more rubber goes down on the track, and Mercedes may find new set-up solutions overnight. But Ferrari holds the initiative at this stage.

Mercedes can draw some consolation from the fact they were slightly quicker on the super-soft compound – Lewis Hamilton lapped just over two-tenths quicker than Kimi Raikkonen managed on the same rubber.

And their race stint pace was strong too. Tyre degradation is so low at this track that all bar one of the drivers from the top two teams improved their lap times during their longest stints.

Bottas set the quickest lap of his ultra-soft tyre stint when his rubber was 31 laps old. However Vettel’s best time was a few tenths shy of that and his laps got slightly slower during the stint. The two teams performed much the same on the the super-soft tyres – Hamilton and Raikkonen did the longest stints on these.

With Red Bull slightly further behind than they have been of late, this looks like being another two-horse race. But perhaps a closer one than we were expecting – and potentially with Ferrari leading the way instead of Mercedes.

Longest stint comparison – second practice

This chart shows all the drivers’ lap times (in seconds) during their longest unbroken stint. Very slow laps omitted. Scroll to zoom, drag to pan, right-click to reset:

Combined practice times

Pos Driver Car FP1 FP2 Total laps
1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’37.230 1’34.120 55
2 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’36.074 1’34.383 55
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’36.119 1’34.790 60
4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’36.681 1’34.829 57
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’37.174 1’35.540 34
6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’37.290 1’35.910 45
7 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’37.900 1’36.261 68
8 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’36.329 38
9 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’38.747 1’36.506 54
10 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’37.457 1’36.600 67
11 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’38.065 1’36.654 67
12 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’38.813 1’36.765 43
13 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’39.158 1’36.771 38
14 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’39.533 1’37.039 48
15 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’38.976 1’37.083 53
16 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’39.541 1’37.125 44
17 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’38.496 1’37.300 52
18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’39.731 1’37.441 51
19 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’37.944 1’37.747 66
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’40.079 1’37.819 49

NB. Sergey Sirotkin did not set a time.

One comment on “Will rapid Ferraris end 18-race pole streak by Mercedes?”

  1. Markp
    28th April 2017, 21:33

    Sadly no. I would love to be wrong. Ferrari will need at least 0.5 in hand on pure pace to compensate for the 0.5 Merc seem to gain in Q3. Ferrari seem to be a few tenths faster all year but in Q3 are 0.2 or 0.3 behind.

    Reply

