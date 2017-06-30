Sebastian Vettel was still fuming about his penalty when the chequered flag fell on the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The Ferrari driver received a ten-second stop-go penalty for his contact with Lewis Hamilton. It was a subject his Ferrari team clearly did not want him to discuss on the radio.
“I cannot recall somebody who got a ten seconds penalty,” Vettel complained after finishing in fourth place. Such penalties aren’t common but one was handed down at the previous race to Daniil Kvyat (albeit in two stages sue to an error communicating the sanction).
His Ferrari team mate Kimi Raikkonen was angry for different reasons. Contact with Valtteri Bottas at the start spoiled his race, then he got very agitated when his steering wheel was slow to appear as his team prepared to send him back out after his car had been repaired.
The drama which cost Lewis Hamilton the race victory began to unfold when he was warned about his loose headrest on the radio. He was eventually ordered into the pits to change it.
Hamilton, unsurprisingly, had something to say about Vettel’s penalty as well, telling race director Charlie Whiting it had been too lenient. It wasn’t the first message Hamilton had directed to Whiting: Earlier on he had complained about the slow speed of the Safety Car and expressed a view that it was causing more collisions.
As the front-runners hit trouble others capitalised. Daniel Ricciardo, whose race appeared to be ruined when he was called into the pits early due to overheating brakes, won. And Lance Stroll finished on the podium – despite losing second place to Bottas at the line.
For Stroll’s team mate Felipe Massa, a broken rear damper meant a missed opportunity to take his first victory since 2008. “Unbelievable”, he said as he coasted back to the pits.
2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix team radio transcript
|Lap*
|Driver
|Message
|PR
|To Esteban Ocon
|So just remember you need to sync all of the gears. I won’t be able to tell you that on the formation lap.
|PR
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Bono for the first few corners can I be in strat nine so you can get the temperature on that stright?
|PR
|To Lewis Hamilton
|Lewis I reckon you can run strat nine probably just for the first sector. But then just focus on getting that [unclear].
|PR
|To Lewis Hamilton
|Lewis obviously we don’t want to touch the bite point switch so just leave the brake magic off if you want to push those two straights, then we’ll put the brake magic on.
|PR
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|Final thing from me Kimi just think about that track temperature it’s dropped quite a lot, when we talk about balance for the tyres. Just make sure we have a quick chat.
|FL
|From Jolyon Palmer
|Feel some vibration.
|FL
|To Jolyon Palmer
|Understood.
|1
|From Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Yeah Danny came back like a madman to the track. Check the front wing.
|1
|To Carlos Sainz Jnr
|OK Carlos we are checking. Let us know if you can see some damage.
|1
|From Carlos Sainz Jnr
|I think there is damage, but not very much.
|2
|To Lewis Hamilton
|Looks like front temps are about to enter the window,
|2
|From Max Verstappen
|I think I have damage from debris.
|2
|To Max Verstappen
|We think maybe you have debris in your [radiator] duct. We’re monitoring it, Max.
|3
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|Yeah my rear end definitely doesn’t feel very good. Don’t know what has happened there but something has, straight after the hit, it’s not very good.
|3
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|Understood Kimi. Just let’s get these temps under control.
|4
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Is everything OK with Valtteri?
|4
|To Lewis Hamilton
|Affirm, he has stopped for a nose change.
|5
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|It cannot be again the [censored by FOM] same guy hitting me. I don’t know if I have a puncture.”
|5
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|“OK I’m watching the pressures. Looks fine so far.”
|5
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|Something doesn’t feel fine on the left-rear.
|5
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|“OK.”
|5
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|But this is… I mean he just hit me completely.”
|5
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|“Understood Kimi pressure is fine we’re just checking suspension.”
|6
|From Marcus Ericsson
|I have no battery.
|6
|From Esteban Ocon
|I’m struggling with low grip.
|6
|To Esteban Ocon
|Torque four for entry oversteer.
|6
|To Max Verstappen
|Alright Max you’re doing a good job.
|6
|To Fernando Alonso
|Fernando keep trying to cool the brakes in that sector.
|7
|To Marcus Ericsson
|OK Marcus keep pushing. How are the tyres?
|7
|From Marcus Ericsson
|Tyres a’re good but I have no [unclear] any more
|7
|To Marcus Ericsson
|I know it will take a few laps to come up.
|8
|To Sergio Perez
|Raikkonen in P5 is two seconds behind Verstappen, lapping two-tenths slower than you.
|8
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|We have a brake issue, box this lap. We need to cool the brakes. Looking at it in the pit stop.
|8
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK Daniel. We are stopping for tyres. We’re going to check the brakes so it may be a longer stop. Watch the lollipop, watch the lights.
|8
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK Daniel brakes are now fine, everything is OK. We had some debris in the brake scoop. Everything got very hot very quickly. So now debris is clear, you are free to race, let’s go.
|9
|From Jolyon Palmer
|Bit of smoke out of the back.
|9
|To Jolyon Palmer
|Scenario 12 and box. Switch off and coast into the pit entry. Careful, brake pedal might be long. Jo if you have to jump out of the car don’t forget to go to P zero.
|9
|From Jolyon Palmer
|No it’s OK.
|10
|From Romain Grosjean
|I ask you one thing, Gary. If the car becomes dangerous because of the braking, stop me. It’s going now.
|10
|To Romain Grosjean
|Understood. Alright temps are getting hot so let’s try and lift and coast for a while.
|11
|To Daniil Kvyat
|Consider battery nine. Correct, we can do it. Radio check, can you hear me?
|11
|From Nico Hulkenberg
|I’m having a lot of derates.
|11
|To Nico Hulkenberg
|OK Nico we have brake wear level two. You do have to respond.
|11
|From Nico Hulkenberg
|Already? How is it possible?
|11
|To Nico Hulkenberg
|Don’t know Nico but we have to respond. So we need some lift-and-coast, please.
|11
|To Nico Hulkenberg
|We may have a blocked brake duct, right-hand front
|11
|From Nico Hulkenberg
|I can’t hear you man, need to speak louder.
|11
|To Nico Hulkenberg
|We may have a blocked front-right brake duct so we need more lift-and-coast.
|11
|From Nico Hulkenberg
|At the moment the number is coming down on my dash so I think it is not too bad.
|13
|From Max Verstappen
|Ah no, issue, issue with the engine. Yep, here we go again. [Censored by FOM] hell.”
|13
|To Max Verstappen
|“Fuel two position two, Max.”
|13
|From Max Verstappen
|Verstappen: “Nope, no.”
|13
|To Max Verstappen
|“Fail one fail please Max. You’ve got Stroll coming through.”
|13
|From Max Verstappen
|No.”
|13
|To Max Verstappen
|“OK you’ve got Stroll behind you.”
|13
|From Max Verstappen
|Yeah I don’t [censored by FOM] care, tell me what to do.
|13
|To Max Verstappen
|Fail one fail again please Max.
|13
|From Max Verstappen
|Verstappen: “Agh, rear locking, everything. Any news
|13
|To Max Verstappen
|Mate as soon as we have any news, I will get it to you.
|13
|From Max Verstappen
|It’s something with the ignition.
|13
|To Max Verstappen
|We’re looking Max we’re looking.
|13
|From Max Verstappen
|It still sounds very rough.
|13
|To Max Verstappen
|Yep I understand Max.
|13
|To Max Verstappen
|Just stand by for the minute, Max.
|13
|To Max Verstappen
|Max that is the end for us. I’m sorry about that.
|13
|From Lewis Hamilton
|The Safety Car is driving so slow it’s dangerous for us. We can’t get the temperature in these tyres as it is.
|14
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK Daniel we are boxing this lap. You need to be just positive on the delta.
|14
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|So keep up the pace now, let’s work these tyres. These are brand new tyres. Let’s work these front tyres.
|14
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|There is a vehicle on track, left-hand-side, exit turn 12. So caution exit turn 12.
|15
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|Just feedback Kimi we have seen the car is heavily damaged on the left-hand side. I’m sure that’s where the loss is coming from. Nothing we can do for now.
|15
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|Anything happen on the incident? Any investigation?
|15
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|No Kimi, no action.
|15
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|That is [censored by FOM] stupid.
|15
|To Sergio Perez
|You need to push up to the cars ahead.
|15
|From Sergio Perez
|I mean, I’m right on his tail, you know. But the Safety Car is really slow.
|16
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Valtteri a lap down?
|16
|To Lewis Hamilton
|Affirm, he had a puncture along with wing damage.
|16
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Should slow the bunch up in one go to give the car time to get around.
|16
|To Lewis Hamilton
|Stay with the Safety Car, ten car lengths.
|16
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|So seems like warm-up might be quite poor, Kimi. They’ve given the message to Bottas that his tyre temperatures are still low. Obviously he’s unlapped himself and he’s pushing full pace.
|16
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK Daniel think there is a high chance of a Safety Car in this lap.
|17
|To Lewis Hamilton
|OK Lewis that was pretty close on that last restart.
|17
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Close to what?
|17
|To Lewis Hamilton
|The Safety Car, and Safety Car Line One.
|17
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Trust me, it wasn’t.
|17
|To Lewis Hamilton
|OK, copy.
|17
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK mate nice job. I can confirm you overtook Magnussen in a correct place. Well done.
|17
|To Sergio Perez
|Tyre temps are critical. Front and rear tyres are critical.
|17
|To Esteban Ocon
|So your tyre warm make sure you get your tyre warm-up really good relative to the others.
|18
|To Lance Stroll
|So we need to drive through the pit lane with the Safety Car.
|18
|From Lance Stroll
|Drive through the pit lane? Is everyone doing that?
|18
|To Lance Stroll
|Yep, everyone.
|18
|From Stoffel Vandoorne
|How do I do that? Overtake button?
|18
|To Stoffel Vandoorne
|Confirm, overtake button and used some full throttle. You do not need to save fuel any more.
|18
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Is there a big crash somewhere?
|18
|To Lewis Hamilton
|Negative just debris. Debris on the track from the restart.
|18
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Why didn’t they put the VSC out, then?
|18
|To Sergio Perez
|Checo we think the Safety Car will stay on-track so follow the Safety Car. The Safety Car is still deployed.
|19
|From Lewis Hamilton
|The Safety Car needs to speed up, guys. It’s just too slow.
|19
|To Lewis Hamilton
|OK Lewis we’ll pass the message on.
|20
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|For info, I don’t know if you saw it or not, but Max retired.
|20
|From Daniel Ricciardo
|OK I didn’t see. Mechanical or accident?
|20
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|Mechanical. Engine.
|20
|To Sergio Perez
|What did Esteban do, guys?
|20
|From Sergio Perez
|How are the tyres, Checo, do you have damage.
|20
|To Sergio Perez
|Yeah I have damage, suspension damage.
|20
|From Sergio Perez
|Checo we think front wing, confirm, we have front wing.
|20
|To Sergio Perez
|The car is just pointing to the left massively.
|20
|From Sergio Perez
|Can you continue with it like that? We will change front wing.
|20
|To Sergio Perez
|I don’t think so, guys.
|20
|From Esteban Ocon
|Damage, damage.
|20
|To Esteban Ocon
|Right-rear puncture.
|21
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|A very angry message from Raikkonen.
Oh [Censored by FOM] I got a puncture from some debris. [Censored by FOM] the Force Indias hit each other and some debris flew and caused a [censored by FOM] puncture.
|21
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|OK Kimi we go ahead with the change. We’ll look at the car, decide what to do.
|21
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|Change the rear wing? Because the end plate is broken.
|21
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|Switch off, Kimi.
|22
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|The Force India overtook me even though I’m not behind the other guy.
|22
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|I think it’s because you have an obvious problem with a puncture, Kimi.
|22
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|So why was it 45.01?
|22
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|OK, we’ll do it after.
|22
|From Fernando Alonso
|I think ideally will be red flag. It’s true there is debris everywhere and it’s too fast this circuit to have this risk around.
|22
|To Fernando Alonso
|Yep understood Fernando we agree it should be red-flagged. We’re doing what we can.
|22
|To Nico Hulkenberg
|OK Nico believe that the possibility of stoping the race is being discussed. So just keep where you are, we’ll inform you.
|23
|From Sebastian Vettel
|“He brake-tested me. What the hell is going on?”
|23
|To Sebastian Vettel
|“Understood. We’re reporting it. Focus on the restart.”
|23
|From Sebastian Vettel
|“I have damage I think.
|23
|To Sebastian Vettel
|“Focus on the restart. We will check.”
|23
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Vettel literally just came alongside me and turned in and hit me.”
|23
|To Lewis Hamilton
|“Yep. Copy.
|23
|To Sergio Perez
|Checo shortly we’re going to be able to push the car to the end of the pit lane and you’re going to be able to do a lap and come back around to the end of the pit lane before the rest of the group starts behind the Safety Car. So shortly we’re going to be pushing you down there and starting the car from the end of the pit lane. Shortly we’ll be able to go to the end of the pit lane wherewe will start the car. Then you will do a lap, all the way around, and you’ll stay on-circuit. In that time the rest of the grid will have left the end of the pit lane and you will rejoin the back of the grid but you will have gained one lap obviously on where you are at the moment.
|23
|From Sergio Perez
|And under the Safety Car I cannot pass the other time? I cannot recover the other lap?
|23
|To Sergio Perez
|Checo we think not. It’s going to be one lap.
|23
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|An agitated message from Raikkonen.
Steering wheel. Pass the steering wheel here. Hey, hey! Steering wheel! Somebody tell him to give it to me.
|23
|From Kimi Raikkonen
|Come on! Move!
|23
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Charlie can you not see that the Safety Car is actually dangerous. Make us all slow, with a VSC, there’ll be no crashes.
|23
|From Lewis Hamilton
|What are they going to do for this start? It’s going to be even more dangerous on fresher tyres.
|23
|To Lewis Hamilton
|Sorry Lewis it’s Jock here. The only thing in the rules that they can do is a Safety Car restart. It’s the only option that they’ve got. But we took your point that VSCs are a lot easier than doing restarts.
|23
|From Felipe Massa
|I think I have a problem on the car guys. Maybe not.
|24
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|Ricciardo moved up to third.
Brilliant mate. Stay focused. Let’s keep it smooth now. Stay ahead.
|25
|To Felipe Massa
|We can see the problem, we think it may have fixed itself. Keep going.
|26
|From Felipe Massa
|Guys I don’t know what’s happen. The car is shaken. Very difficult to drive the car.
|26
|To Felipe Massa
|OK it’s a broken rear damper. Felipe we need to reitre the car.
|26
|From Felipe Massa
|Unbelievable. Unbelievable.
|27
|From Nico Hulkenberg
|“[Censored by FOM] I hit the wall.”
|27
|To Nico Hulkenberg
|“What’s the damage Nico?”
|27
|From Nico Hulkenberg
|“Front-right. [Censored by FOM]. [Censored by FOM].”
|28
|To Sergio Perez
|Sainz, Ocon and Bottas one lap ahead of you all on same age tyre, super-soft.
|28
|To Carlos Sainz Jnr
|We are missing to second to Alonso to catch his DRS.
|29
|To Lewis Hamilton
|OK Lewis looks like headrest is a littel bit loose at the back, see if you can pull it into position on the straight.
|29
|To Esteban Ocon
|So you’re catching Alonso and Magnussen. You need to get Sainz before you get to Alonso and Magnussen.
|29
|To Lewis Hamilton
|Still seems to be lifting. Keep pulling it down, knocking it back with your head. Keep doing what you’re doing.
|30
|To Stoffel Vandoorne
|Stoffel we know Grosjean’s had braking difficulties so if you can put him under pressure it will make life difficult for him.
|30
|From Lewis Hamilton
|If this thing comes off, what happens?
|30
|To Lewis Hamilton
|OK Lewis you’ve got to box next lap, we need to fix this headrest. Box this lap, we are just changing the headrest.
|31
|To Lewis Hamilton
|OK Lewis so box, give us pit confirm, got to pit this lap.
|31
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Have I had a technical flag yet?
|31
|To Lewis Hamilton
|So we’ve been instructed we have to pit this lap.
|32
|To Sebastian Vettel
|We have a ten-second stop and go penalty for dangerous driving. We need to take in two laps from now.
|32
|From Sebastian Vettel
|When did I do dangerous driving then?
|33
|From Sebastian Vettel
|Can you give me an explanation when I did dangerous driving?
|33
|To Sebastian Vettel
|Maurizio Arrivabene can be heard in the background saying “talk afterwards”.
We speak after. Now keep your head down and mode box.
|33
|To Sergio Perez
|Tight with Vettel, he’s serving a penalty.
|33
|To Kevin Magnussen
|Absolutely amazing job. You are in fourth position.
|34
|From Lewis Hamilton
|A ten-second penalty is not enough for driving behaviour like that. You know that, Charlie.
|35
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Just ignoring all the blue flags.
|35
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|OK so race situation. You are leading, Stroll four seconds behind you. Then 13 seconds to Magnussen. Then there’s a big gaggle of cars.
|35
|To Kevin Magnussen
|Ten laps to go I need ten clean laps.
|35
|To Esteban Ocon
|Bottas behind’s in your DRS.
|35
|To Esteban Ocon
|How is the balance now Esteban?
|35
|From Esteban Ocon
|When I push really hard the rears are a bit hot.
|35
|From Fernando Alonso
|What a shame. We could have won this race.
|35
|To Romain Grosjean
|This level of braking travel is OK.
|35
|To Kimi Raikkonen
|OK Kimi we’re going to be boxing this lap we have a water pressure issue.
|35
|From Fernando Alonso
|Where is the Haas in front of us?
|35
|To Fernando Alonso
|Magnussen eight seconds in front.
|35
|From Fernando Alonso
|We need that tow.
|36
|From Romain Grosjean
|Yeah I think. I don’t know, the brakes are gone, I think.
|36
|To Romain Grosjean
|OK, yeah.
|37
|To Stoffel Vandoorne
|Stoffel, Grosjean’s going slowly ahead of you, could drag cars back, there could still be a chance here.
|38
|To
|We touched. Marcus left me no space on braking.
|41
|To Sergio Perez
|Checo if your seat is really broken we would want to retire the car.
|41
|From Sergio Perez
|Yeah it’s quite broken. I am moving around.
|41
|To Sergio Perez
|OK Checo then we’re not happy about it. Cool the brakes and box.
|41
|To Marcus Ericsson
|Push on him, push.
|42
|To Stoffel Vandoorne
|OK gap 7.8 and you are 1.8 seconds faster.
|43
|To Valtteri Bottas
|Nine laps remaining.
|43
|To Marcus Ericsson
|We want to swap position back please. Vandoorne is coming back too strong.
|43
|From Marcus Ericsson
|But he cannot overtake.”
|43
|To Marcus Ericsson
|“We’ll swap back if he doesn’t pull away.”
|43
|From Marcus Ericsson
|Are you sure about this?
|43
|To Marcus Ericsson
|Yes we need to let him through turn three.
|45
|To Stoffel Vandoorne
|Eight laps to go. points on offer if you can get both Saubers.
|45
|To Marcus Ericsson
|OK Marcus keep pushing. Vandoorne is 1.5 seconds behind. Compared to Pascal we are losing turn three, turn five braking.
|46
|To Fernando Alonso
|If there are any tyre problems we have space behind for the pit stop.
|46
|From Fernando Alonso
|I have no battery, no power. So have to risk a lot in the corners.
|46
|To Fernando Alonso
|OK understood, we know that. It’s P9, first points of the season. Let’s bring it home. You’ve done a good job.
|46
|To Lewis Hamilton
|Sorry about that Lewis, mate.
|46
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Don’t worry about it guys. Keep your head up. These things happen. Just move on. We had the pace to win this weekend. Let’s take it on to the next one.
|46
|To Lewis Hamilton
|That’s good of you, Lewis. You’re doing a sterling job today as always.
|47
|To Marcus Ericsson
|OK Marcus you’re doing well. Now Vandoorne is slower than you but keep pushing, try to close the gap to Pascal.
|47
|From Lewis Hamilton
|Guys if Valtteri’s not fighting anyone ahead need to have him slow down, give a bad wake.
|47
|To Lewis Hamilton
|Copy Lewis. Valtteri’s trying to catch Stroll. We don’t want to give Vettel DRS.
|48
|To Lance Stroll
|OK let’s stay focussed. Four laps to go. This is good. Nice and relaxed.
|VL
|From Lance Stroll
|Oh did he get? [Censored by FOM]. Oh man he got me.
|VL
|To Lance Stroll
|Ah, unlucky. P3. Mega drive.
|VL
|From Lance Stroll
|Haha! That’s awesome. Oh man. So cool. Oh my god.
|VL
|To Lance Stroll
|On the podium.
|VL
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|Nice job mate. Absolutely brilliant. Nice job.
|VL
|From Daniel Ricciardo
|Hahaha. Holy [censored by FOM].
|VL
|To Daniel Ricciardo
|Yeah good job mate.
|VL
|From Daniel Ricciardo
|Cheers guys.
|VL
|To Lance Stroll
|Well done mate that was a absolutely stunning drive. That absolutely went past your age, 18 years old on the podium. That was absolutely brilliant. Well done kid. Thank you.
|VL
|To Sebastian Vettel
|P3. P4, P4. And mode slow.
|VL
|From Sebastian Vettel
|OK. Well recovery the car was really good in the race. I pushed and as soon as you get a bit closer you lose a bit more. I don’t get it why I was done ten seconds, ten seconds penalty. I cannot recall somebody who got a ten seconds penalty.
|VL
|To Valtteri Bottas
|You’ve done it! P2!
|VL
|From Valtteri Bottas
|Yeah! Woah!
|VL
|To Valtteri Bottas
|I bet you didn’t think that after turn one. Really good job Valtteri.
|VL
|From Valtteri Bottas
|Never give up. Thanks guys!
Note: Only includes messages which were broadcast in the race coverage.
Lap: Refers to lap message was broadcast on. There may be a delay between messages being said and being broadcast. PR = pre-race; FL = formation lap; VL = victory lap.
Message: Repetitive or irrelevant messages omitted. Notes in italics. Highlights in bold.
Follow F1 Fanatic Live on Twitter for team radio highlights during all live F1 sessions.
16 comments on “2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix team radio transcript”
Joao (@johnmilk)
30th June 2017, 12:09
If I’m not mistaken Kvyat was a 10 second penalty, but Vettel’s was a stop-and-go. While Kvyat could have had his added up at the end of the race, it wasn’t because he did a pit-stop with his car stationary for 10s, Vettel had to go to the pits within 3 laps while his car could not be service. They are different penalties.
Neil (@neilosjames)
30th June 2017, 12:25
I think Keith means that Kvyat’s two penalties in Canada (for the same offence) were, added together, a full 10-second stop-go, which is what the stewards should have given him. They gave him the 10-second penalty to bump his drive-through (that he’d already served) up to the penalty he should have got:
NOTE: In accordance with Article 36.2 the penalty for this offence should have been a penalty under Article 38.3d. Instead a Drive Through penalty was incorrectly imposed when the penalty should have been a 10 second stop and go. Accordingly an additional 10 second time penalty is imposed.
Joao (@johnmilk)
30th June 2017, 12:34
@neilosjames thanks, I hadn’t seen that note previously. I thought that they added the 10s to his penalty just to adjust what they had done previously, but I didn’t knew the original penalty should have been a 10s stop and go.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
30th June 2017, 13:03
@neilosjames @johnmilk Yep as alluded to above Kvyat’s penalty was a ten-second stop-go but because it was communicated incorrectly it ended up being served in two stages:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/06/11/kvyat-magnussen-given-two-penalty-points/
The last ten-second stop-go penalty prior to that was Palmer in Britain last year. And Vettel should remember the one before that because it was Kvyat’s penalty for hitting him twice in Russia! Details here:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2016-f1-season/statistics/penalties-index/
Gabriel (@rethla)
30th June 2017, 12:41
@neilosjames Yes but it isnt the same thing as Kvyat got it handed to him two times in different random parts of the race and it completly destroyed all his strategy and efforts for no good reason other than low quality stewarding. Kvyats penalty was the worst and sloppiest penalty i have seen in F1, at least in recent seasons. If they only had the decency to admit they where wrong and live with it instead of messing up the race further with another penalty it could be excused.
The Hamilton/Vettel debacle is another farce but for completly different reasons.
Neil (@neilosjames)
30th June 2017, 12:20
Well, “I cannot recall somebody” getting a severe dose of red mist and driving into the side of the lead car at a Safety Car restart, but I don’t broadcast that on my team radio…
ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
30th June 2017, 12:53
Grosjen really need some of Merc’s brake magic.
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
30th June 2017, 12:54
A series of very measured and mature radio messages from Hamilton there I thought. In no particular order he:
– Offered to slow up the pack to allow Bottas to catch back to the end of the snake under the first SC.
– Gave his view on the incident with Vettel
– Offered a good rallying call to his team after the headrest problem, which I presume was actually human error when he was plugged back in after the restart. After losing a race like that I’d have expected him to be fuming.
– Suggested Bottas back Vettel into him IF there was nothing to be gained in front… which there was.
To me he showed great awareness during the race.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
30th June 2017, 13:05
@ben-n Perhaps I’m being too cynical but I can’t help but wonder if the third of those was an attempt to soften up the ground before making the request in the fourth…
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
30th June 2017, 13:18
@keithcollantine – a very good point… you could be right. Even so, at this stage in the season it’s clear that Hamilton is the best bet in the WDC for Mercedes. If there was nothing to play for (eg: if Stroll had an extra 10 seconds on Bottas), then I wouldn’t have been surprised to see Valterri fall back into Vettel to raise Lewis’ points haul.
Having said that – Schumacher was clearly a better bet than Irvine for Ferrari in 1999 and look what happened there. Anything can happen until it’s mathematically impossible.
Adam Hardwick (@fluxsource)
30th June 2017, 13:21
@keithcollantine I think you’re partially right – although I would call it good team management rather than cynical.
Palindnilap (@palindnilap)
30th June 2017, 13:34
Good catch ! The timing of the messages certainly supports your cynical interpretation.
Christopher (@chrischrill)
30th June 2017, 13:26
Interesting how Marcus Ericsson had to let Pascal pass him, but they didn’t return the favour at the end. So Ericsson should have scored that point. I guess this proves Sauber isn’t favouring the Swede though.
ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
30th June 2017, 13:33
23
To Sergio Perez
Checo shortly we’re going… So shortly we’re going… Shortly we’ll be able… Then you will… In that time the rest of the grid will… and you will… but you will… obviously
Nigel
30th June 2017, 13:55
“I cannot recall somebody who got a ten seconds penalty,”
Take him at his word and give him a race ban instead ?
Tom
30th June 2017, 14:09
Another classic from Kimi. Anyone who hasn’t seen it I’d recommend checking it out on YouTube.