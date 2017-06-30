2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix team radio transcript

PR To Esteban Ocon So just remember you need to sync all of the gears. I won’t be able to tell you that on the formation lap.

PR From Lewis Hamilton Bono for the first few corners can I be in strat nine so you can get the temperature on that stright?

PR To Lewis Hamilton Lewis I reckon you can run strat nine probably just for the first sector. But then just focus on getting that [unclear].

PR To Lewis Hamilton Lewis obviously we don’t want to touch the bite point switch so just leave the brake magic off if you want to push those two straights, then we’ll put the brake magic on.

PR To Kimi Raikkonen Final thing from me Kimi just think about that track temperature it’s dropped quite a lot, when we talk about balance for the tyres. Just make sure we have a quick chat.

FL To Jolyon Palmer Understood.

1 From Carlos Sainz Jnr Yeah Danny came back like a madman to the track. Check the front wing.

1 To Carlos Sainz Jnr OK Carlos we are checking. Let us know if you can see some damage.

1 From Carlos Sainz Jnr I think there is damage, but not very much.

2 To Lewis Hamilton Looks like front temps are about to enter the window,

2 From Max Verstappen I think I have damage from debris.

2 To Max Verstappen We think maybe you have debris in your [radiator] duct. We’re monitoring it, Max.

3 From Kimi Raikkonen Yeah my rear end definitely doesn’t feel very good. Don’t know what has happened there but something has, straight after the hit, it’s not very good.

3 To Kimi Raikkonen Understood Kimi. Just let’s get these temps under control.

4 From Lewis Hamilton Is everything OK with Valtteri?

4 To Lewis Hamilton Affirm, he has stopped for a nose change.

5 From Kimi Raikkonen It cannot be again the [censored by FOM] same guy hitting me. I don’t know if I have a puncture.”

5 To Kimi Raikkonen “OK I’m watching the pressures. Looks fine so far.”

5 From Kimi Raikkonen Something doesn’t feel fine on the left-rear.

5 To Kimi Raikkonen “OK.”

5 From Kimi Raikkonen But this is… I mean he just hit me completely.”

5 To Kimi Raikkonen “Understood Kimi pressure is fine we’re just checking suspension.”

6 From Marcus Ericsson I have no battery.

6 From Esteban Ocon I’m struggling with low grip.

6 To Esteban Ocon Torque four for entry oversteer.

6 To Max Verstappen Alright Max you’re doing a good job.

6 To Fernando Alonso Fernando keep trying to cool the brakes in that sector.

7 To Marcus Ericsson OK Marcus keep pushing. How are the tyres?

7 From Marcus Ericsson Tyres a’re good but I have no [unclear] any more

7 To Marcus Ericsson I know it will take a few laps to come up.

8 To Sergio Perez Raikkonen in P5 is two seconds behind Verstappen, lapping two-tenths slower than you.

8 To Daniel Ricciardo We have a brake issue, box this lap. We need to cool the brakes. Looking at it in the pit stop.

8 To Daniel Ricciardo OK Daniel. We are stopping for tyres. We’re going to check the brakes so it may be a longer stop. Watch the lollipop, watch the lights.

8 To Daniel Ricciardo OK Daniel brakes are now fine, everything is OK. We had some debris in the brake scoop. Everything got very hot very quickly. So now debris is clear, you are free to race, let’s go.

9 From Jolyon Palmer Bit of smoke out of the back.

9 To Jolyon Palmer Scenario 12 and box. Switch off and coast into the pit entry. Careful, brake pedal might be long. Jo if you have to jump out of the car don’t forget to go to P zero.

9 From Jolyon Palmer No it’s OK.

10 From Romain Grosjean I ask you one thing, Gary. If the car becomes dangerous because of the braking, stop me. It’s going now.

10 To Romain Grosjean Understood. Alright temps are getting hot so let’s try and lift and coast for a while.

11 To Daniil Kvyat Consider battery nine. Correct, we can do it. Radio check, can you hear me?

11 From Nico Hulkenberg I’m having a lot of derates.

11 To Nico Hulkenberg OK Nico we have brake wear level two. You do have to respond.

11 From Nico Hulkenberg Already? How is it possible?

11 To Nico Hulkenberg Don’t know Nico but we have to respond. So we need some lift-and-coast, please.

11 To Nico Hulkenberg We may have a blocked brake duct, right-hand front

11 From Nico Hulkenberg I can’t hear you man, need to speak louder.

11 To Nico Hulkenberg We may have a blocked front-right brake duct so we need more lift-and-coast.

11 From Nico Hulkenberg At the moment the number is coming down on my dash so I think it is not too bad.

13 From Max Verstappen Ah no, issue, issue with the engine. Yep, here we go again. [Censored by FOM] hell.”

13 To Max Verstappen “Fuel two position two, Max.”

13 From Max Verstappen Verstappen: “Nope, no.”

13 To Max Verstappen “Fail one fail please Max. You’ve got Stroll coming through.”

13 From Max Verstappen No.”

13 To Max Verstappen “OK you’ve got Stroll behind you.”

13 From Max Verstappen Yeah I don’t [censored by FOM] care, tell me what to do.

13 To Max Verstappen Fail one fail again please Max.

13 From Max Verstappen Verstappen: “Agh, rear locking, everything. Any news

13 To Max Verstappen Mate as soon as we have any news, I will get it to you.

13 From Max Verstappen It’s something with the ignition.

13 To Max Verstappen We’re looking Max we’re looking.

13 From Max Verstappen It still sounds very rough.

13 To Max Verstappen Yep I understand Max.

13 To Max Verstappen Just stand by for the minute, Max.

13 To Max Verstappen Max that is the end for us. I’m sorry about that.

13 From Lewis Hamilton The Safety Car is driving so slow it’s dangerous for us. We can’t get the temperature in these tyres as it is.

14 To Daniel Ricciardo OK Daniel we are boxing this lap. You need to be just positive on the delta.

14 To Daniel Ricciardo So keep up the pace now, let’s work these tyres. These are brand new tyres. Let’s work these front tyres.

14 To Daniel Ricciardo There is a vehicle on track, left-hand-side, exit turn 12. So caution exit turn 12.

15 To Kimi Raikkonen Just feedback Kimi we have seen the car is heavily damaged on the left-hand side. I’m sure that’s where the loss is coming from. Nothing we can do for now.

15 From Kimi Raikkonen Anything happen on the incident? Any investigation?

15 To Kimi Raikkonen No Kimi, no action.

15 From Kimi Raikkonen That is [censored by FOM] stupid.

15 To Sergio Perez You need to push up to the cars ahead.

15 From Sergio Perez I mean, I’m right on his tail, you know. But the Safety Car is really slow.

16 From Lewis Hamilton Valtteri a lap down?

16 To Lewis Hamilton Affirm, he had a puncture along with wing damage.

16 From Lewis Hamilton Should slow the bunch up in one go to give the car time to get around.

16 To Lewis Hamilton Stay with the Safety Car, ten car lengths.

16 To Kimi Raikkonen So seems like warm-up might be quite poor, Kimi. They’ve given the message to Bottas that his tyre temperatures are still low. Obviously he’s unlapped himself and he’s pushing full pace.

16 To Daniel Ricciardo OK Daniel think there is a high chance of a Safety Car in this lap.

17 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis that was pretty close on that last restart.

17 From Lewis Hamilton Close to what?

17 To Lewis Hamilton The Safety Car, and Safety Car Line One.

17 From Lewis Hamilton Trust me, it wasn’t.

17 To Lewis Hamilton OK, copy.

17 To Daniel Ricciardo OK mate nice job. I can confirm you overtook Magnussen in a correct place. Well done.

17 To Sergio Perez Tyre temps are critical. Front and rear tyres are critical.

17 To Esteban Ocon So your tyre warm make sure you get your tyre warm-up really good relative to the others.

18 To Lance Stroll So we need to drive through the pit lane with the Safety Car.

18 From Lance Stroll Drive through the pit lane? Is everyone doing that?

18 To Lance Stroll Yep, everyone.

18 From Stoffel Vandoorne How do I do that? Overtake button?

18 To Stoffel Vandoorne Confirm, overtake button and used some full throttle. You do not need to save fuel any more.

18 From Lewis Hamilton Is there a big crash somewhere?

18 To Lewis Hamilton Negative just debris. Debris on the track from the restart.

18 From Lewis Hamilton Why didn’t they put the VSC out, then?

18 To Sergio Perez Checo we think the Safety Car will stay on-track so follow the Safety Car. The Safety Car is still deployed.

19 From Lewis Hamilton The Safety Car needs to speed up, guys. It’s just too slow.

19 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis we’ll pass the message on.

20 To Daniel Ricciardo For info, I don’t know if you saw it or not, but Max retired.

20 From Daniel Ricciardo OK I didn’t see. Mechanical or accident?

20 To Daniel Ricciardo Mechanical. Engine.

20 To Sergio Perez What did Esteban do, guys?

20 From Sergio Perez How are the tyres, Checo, do you have damage.

20 To Sergio Perez Yeah I have damage, suspension damage.

20 From Sergio Perez Checo we think front wing, confirm, we have front wing.

20 To Sergio Perez The car is just pointing to the left massively.

20 From Sergio Perez Can you continue with it like that? We will change front wing.

20 To Sergio Perez I don’t think so, guys.

20 From Esteban Ocon Damage, damage.

20 To Esteban Ocon Right-rear puncture.

21 From Kimi Raikkonen A very angry message from Raikkonen.

Oh [Censored by FOM] I got a puncture from some debris. [Censored by FOM] the Force Indias hit each other and some debris flew and caused a [censored by FOM] puncture.

21 To Kimi Raikkonen OK Kimi we go ahead with the change. We’ll look at the car, decide what to do.

21 From Kimi Raikkonen Change the rear wing? Because the end plate is broken.

21 To Kimi Raikkonen Switch off, Kimi.

22 From Kimi Raikkonen The Force India overtook me even though I’m not behind the other guy.

22 To Kimi Raikkonen I think it’s because you have an obvious problem with a puncture, Kimi.

22 From Kimi Raikkonen So why was it 45.01?

22 To Kimi Raikkonen OK, we’ll do it after.

22 From Fernando Alonso I think ideally will be red flag. It’s true there is debris everywhere and it’s too fast this circuit to have this risk around.

22 To Fernando Alonso Yep understood Fernando we agree it should be red-flagged. We’re doing what we can.

22 To Nico Hulkenberg OK Nico believe that the possibility of stoping the race is being discussed. So just keep where you are, we’ll inform you.

23 From Sebastian Vettel “He brake-tested me. What the hell is going on?”

23 To Sebastian Vettel “Understood. We’re reporting it. Focus on the restart.”

23 From Sebastian Vettel “I have damage I think.

23 To Sebastian Vettel “Focus on the restart. We will check.”

23 From Lewis Hamilton Vettel literally just came alongside me and turned in and hit me.”

23 To Lewis Hamilton “Yep. Copy.

23 To Sergio Perez Checo shortly we’re going to be able to push the car to the end of the pit lane and you’re going to be able to do a lap and come back around to the end of the pit lane before the rest of the group starts behind the Safety Car. So shortly we’re going to be pushing you down there and starting the car from the end of the pit lane. Shortly we’ll be able to go to the end of the pit lane wherewe will start the car. Then you will do a lap, all the way around, and you’ll stay on-circuit. In that time the rest of the grid will have left the end of the pit lane and you will rejoin the back of the grid but you will have gained one lap obviously on where you are at the moment.

23 From Sergio Perez And under the Safety Car I cannot pass the other time? I cannot recover the other lap?

23 To Sergio Perez Checo we think not. It’s going to be one lap.

23 From Kimi Raikkonen An agitated message from Raikkonen.

Steering wheel. Pass the steering wheel here. Hey, hey! Steering wheel! Somebody tell him to give it to me.

23 From Kimi Raikkonen Come on! Move!

23 From Lewis Hamilton Charlie can you not see that the Safety Car is actually dangerous. Make us all slow, with a VSC, there’ll be no crashes.

23 From Lewis Hamilton What are they going to do for this start? It’s going to be even more dangerous on fresher tyres.

23 To Lewis Hamilton Sorry Lewis it’s Jock here. The only thing in the rules that they can do is a Safety Car restart. It’s the only option that they’ve got. But we took your point that VSCs are a lot easier than doing restarts.

23 From Felipe Massa I think I have a problem on the car guys. Maybe not.

24 To Daniel Ricciardo Ricciardo moved up to third.

Brilliant mate. Stay focused. Let’s keep it smooth now. Stay ahead.

25 To Felipe Massa We can see the problem, we think it may have fixed itself. Keep going.

26 From Felipe Massa Guys I don’t know what’s happen. The car is shaken. Very difficult to drive the car.

26 To Felipe Massa OK it’s a broken rear damper. Felipe we need to reitre the car.

26 From Felipe Massa Unbelievable. Unbelievable.

27 From Nico Hulkenberg “[Censored by FOM] I hit the wall.”

27 To Nico Hulkenberg “What’s the damage Nico?”

27 From Nico Hulkenberg “Front-right. [Censored by FOM]. [Censored by FOM].”

28 To Sergio Perez Sainz, Ocon and Bottas one lap ahead of you all on same age tyre, super-soft.

28 To Carlos Sainz Jnr We are missing to second to Alonso to catch his DRS.

29 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis looks like headrest is a littel bit loose at the back, see if you can pull it into position on the straight.

29 To Esteban Ocon So you’re catching Alonso and Magnussen. You need to get Sainz before you get to Alonso and Magnussen.

29 To Lewis Hamilton Still seems to be lifting. Keep pulling it down, knocking it back with your head. Keep doing what you’re doing.

30 To Stoffel Vandoorne Stoffel we know Grosjean’s had braking difficulties so if you can put him under pressure it will make life difficult for him.

30 From Lewis Hamilton If this thing comes off, what happens?

30 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis you’ve got to box next lap, we need to fix this headrest. Box this lap, we are just changing the headrest.

31 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis so box, give us pit confirm, got to pit this lap.

31 From Lewis Hamilton Have I had a technical flag yet?

31 To Lewis Hamilton So we’ve been instructed we have to pit this lap.

32 To Sebastian Vettel We have a ten-second stop and go penalty for dangerous driving. We need to take in two laps from now.

32 From Sebastian Vettel When did I do dangerous driving then?

33 From Sebastian Vettel Can you give me an explanation when I did dangerous driving?

33 To Sebastian Vettel Maurizio Arrivabene can be heard in the background saying “talk afterwards”.

We speak after. Now keep your head down and mode box.

33 To Sergio Perez Tight with Vettel, he’s serving a penalty.

33 To Kevin Magnussen Absolutely amazing job. You are in fourth position.

34 From Lewis Hamilton A ten-second penalty is not enough for driving behaviour like that. You know that, Charlie.

35 From Lewis Hamilton Just ignoring all the blue flags.

35 To Daniel Ricciardo OK so race situation. You are leading, Stroll four seconds behind you. Then 13 seconds to Magnussen. Then there’s a big gaggle of cars.

35 To Kevin Magnussen Ten laps to go I need ten clean laps.

35 To Esteban Ocon Bottas behind’s in your DRS.

35 To Esteban Ocon How is the balance now Esteban?

35 From Esteban Ocon When I push really hard the rears are a bit hot.

35 From Fernando Alonso What a shame. We could have won this race.

35 To Romain Grosjean This level of braking travel is OK.

35 To Kimi Raikkonen OK Kimi we’re going to be boxing this lap we have a water pressure issue.

35 From Fernando Alonso Where is the Haas in front of us?

35 To Fernando Alonso Magnussen eight seconds in front.

35 From Fernando Alonso We need that tow.

36 From Romain Grosjean Yeah I think. I don’t know, the brakes are gone, I think.

36 To Romain Grosjean OK, yeah.

37 To Stoffel Vandoorne Stoffel, Grosjean’s going slowly ahead of you, could drag cars back, there could still be a chance here.

38 To We touched. Marcus left me no space on braking.

41 To Sergio Perez Checo if your seat is really broken we would want to retire the car.

41 From Sergio Perez Yeah it’s quite broken. I am moving around.

41 To Sergio Perez OK Checo then we’re not happy about it. Cool the brakes and box.

41 To Marcus Ericsson Push on him, push.

42 To Stoffel Vandoorne OK gap 7.8 and you are 1.8 seconds faster.

43 To Marcus Ericsson We want to swap position back please. Vandoorne is coming back too strong.

43 From Marcus Ericsson But he cannot overtake.”

43 To Marcus Ericsson “We’ll swap back if he doesn’t pull away.”

43 From Marcus Ericsson Are you sure about this?

43 To Marcus Ericsson Yes we need to let him through turn three.

45 To Stoffel Vandoorne Eight laps to go. points on offer if you can get both Saubers.

45 To Marcus Ericsson OK Marcus keep pushing. Vandoorne is 1.5 seconds behind. Compared to Pascal we are losing turn three, turn five braking.

46 To Fernando Alonso If there are any tyre problems we have space behind for the pit stop.

46 From Fernando Alonso I have no battery, no power. So have to risk a lot in the corners.

46 To Fernando Alonso OK understood, we know that. It’s P9, first points of the season. Let’s bring it home. You’ve done a good job.

46 To Lewis Hamilton Sorry about that Lewis, mate.

46 From Lewis Hamilton Don’t worry about it guys. Keep your head up. These things happen. Just move on. We had the pace to win this weekend. Let’s take it on to the next one.

46 To Lewis Hamilton That’s good of you, Lewis. You’re doing a sterling job today as always.

47 To Marcus Ericsson OK Marcus you’re doing well. Now Vandoorne is slower than you but keep pushing, try to close the gap to Pascal.

47 From Lewis Hamilton Guys if Valtteri’s not fighting anyone ahead need to have him slow down, give a bad wake.

47 To Lewis Hamilton Copy Lewis. Valtteri’s trying to catch Stroll. We don’t want to give Vettel DRS.

48 To Lance Stroll OK let’s stay focussed. Four laps to go. This is good. Nice and relaxed.

VL From Lance Stroll Oh did he get? [Censored by FOM]. Oh man he got me.

VL To Lance Stroll Ah, unlucky. P3. Mega drive.

VL From Lance Stroll Haha! That’s awesome. Oh man. So cool. Oh my god.

VL To Lance Stroll On the podium.

VL To Daniel Ricciardo Nice job mate. Absolutely brilliant. Nice job.

VL From Daniel Ricciardo Hahaha. Holy [censored by FOM].

VL To Daniel Ricciardo Yeah good job mate.

VL From Daniel Ricciardo Cheers guys.

VL To Lance Stroll Well done mate that was a absolutely stunning drive. That absolutely went past your age, 18 years old on the podium. That was absolutely brilliant. Well done kid. Thank you.

VL To Sebastian Vettel P3. P4, P4. And mode slow.

VL From Sebastian Vettel OK. Well recovery the car was really good in the race. I pushed and as soon as you get a bit closer you lose a bit more. I don’t get it why I was done ten seconds, ten seconds penalty. I cannot recall somebody who got a ten seconds penalty.

VL To Valtteri Bottas You’ve done it! P2!

VL From Valtteri Bottas Yeah! Woah!

VL To Valtteri Bottas I bet you didn’t think that after turn one. Really good job Valtteri.