“Highly probable” Silverstone will activate break clause in F1 contract

In the round-up: The promoters of the British Grand Prix say they are likely to activate the break clause in their F1 contract which will take effect after 2019.

Comment of the day

There were so many great entries for this weekend’s Caption Competition it took a long time to pick a winner:

“Honey, I think that red car just rear-ended us again.”
Brian (@flyinglapct)

Congratulations to Brian and thanks to the many people who also posted very funny caption suggestions including Nafetser, Craig Norris, Fran, HZH, RunForItScooby, Daniel, Spoutnik, Ryan08 and Scottie.

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Troma, Chris Preston and Marcia Simon!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

