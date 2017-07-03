In the round-up: The promoters of the British Grand Prix say they are likely to activate the break clause in their F1 contract which will take effect after 2019.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
British Grand Prix could be gone within two years (Daily Mail)
"Philip Walker, a director of the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), who has been involved in talks with Formula One's new owners Liberty Media, said: 'It is highly probable we will have to activate the break clause.'"
Kubica: driving F1 car again is 'best feeling in years' (F1i)
"My personal feeling is that Seb did bit too much reaction - overreacted. But it can happen."
Alonso explains why he calls Kubica ‘the best’ (Crash)
"When the go-karts were the same, when the smaller categories, you run with the same single-seater, with the same car, he was beating all the generation that are winning now. So I think he's the best."
Palmer: F1 weekends 'can't get worse' than Baku (Autosport)
"I only did about 30 laps in total over three days, probably the lowest I’ve ever done in a weekend."
Wolff hits out at Jordan over 'fake news' (Motorsport)
Eddie Jordan: "I've never said they will pull out."
Grand Prix workers get back-pay after working for free (The Age)
"The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has been put on notice. Should the corporation engage in similar behaviour at future events it can expect to be subject to serious enforcement action such as an enforceable undertaking or court proceedings."
Will Ron's legacy one day outshine Enzo's? (Autocar)
"Dennis’s achievements in building the McLaren Technical Centre, an extraordinarily beautiful and functional Norman Foster-designed headquarters on the outskirts of Woking, and his vision for the latest road car company, McLaren Automotive - now impressively profitable in only its sixth year of life - eclipse even the achievements of old Enzo, who started making road cars as a way of financing his racing, and built his finest (with key and lifelong help from the likes of Pininfarina and Scaglietti) in an era when you could simply build what was in your head, not what was dictated by a blizzard of conflicting global road car design rules."
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
There were so many great entries for this weekend’s Caption Competition it took a long time to pick a winner:
“Honey, I think that red car just rear-ended us again.”
Brian (@flyinglapct)
Congratulations to Brian and thanks to the many people who also posted very funny caption suggestions including Nafetser, Craig Norris, Fran, HZH, RunForItScooby, Daniel, Spoutnik, Ryan08 and Scottie.
From the forum
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Troma, Chris Preston and Marcia Simon!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.