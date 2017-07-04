Lewis Hamilton is yet to respond officially on the FIA’s decision not to give Sebastian Vettel any further penalty for the collision between them in Azerbaijan.
But Hamilton has given an indication of his views by ‘liking’ a social media post from one of his supporters.
An Instagram user with the name Tillykeeper_zackfan posted the following, which was ‘liked’ by the three-times world champion:
“Lost all respect for the FIA, Scuderia Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel after that ruling. The message this sends is that you can do whatever you want on track, smash into each other but if you suck up and just apologise and you get away with it! If that was Lewis, he’d get banned, fined and points deducted. FIA are a bias set of fools towards Ferrari, always have been and always will!”
Vettel was given a ten-second stop-go penalty during the race last week. He met with FIA president Jean Todt yesterday and agreed to publicly apologise for the incident.
3 comments on ““Lost all respect for the FIA” – Hamilton endorses fan’s view on Vettel ruling”
Gabriel (@rethla)
4th July 2017, 7:57
Ofc Hamilton is not happy about it and Vettel aint happy about it either. Any news?
Joao (@johnmilk)
4th July 2017, 7:58
This is a bit irrelevant, for all we know Lewis most likely doesn’t manage his social media pages. Some employee liked a comment on the internet, not a big deal.
Of course the article will be updated and by the time some of you read my comment, probably it won’t make sense anymore
Walter (@wvdhouten)
4th July 2017, 8:07
I am pretty sure lives were in serious danger during the intentional bumping of wheels. I am sure Vettel is smart enough not to put anyone at risk of injury on purpose. He steered in for the bump at approximately 60 or 70 kmph or so, with cars having a very low center of gravity and capable of sustaining these taps in most cases.
The penalty + reprimand + apology was maybe slightly low, but it was still just. The comment of ‘losing all respect, and Lewis would have received much worse’ etc. Is a bunch of hot, empty air. I like and dislike both drivers just about the same, but I didn’t see too much wrong there other than a misinterpretation and a hot headed response. “Get yourself in check, or repercussions will follow.” Should suffice, and I believe that is exactly the current state. Anything more or less would have been favouritism.