“Lost all respect for the FIA” – Hamilton endorses fan’s view on Vettel ruling

Lewis Hamilton is yet to respond officially on the FIA’s decision not to give Sebastian Vettel any further penalty for the collision between them in Azerbaijan.

But Hamilton has given an indication of his views by ‘liking’ a social media post from one of his supporters.

An Instagram user with the name Tillykeeper_zackfan posted the following, which was ‘liked’ by the three-times world champion:

“Lost all respect for the FIA, Scuderia Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel after that ruling. The message this sends is that you can do whatever you want on track, smash into each other but if you suck up and just apologise and you get away with it! If that was Lewis, he’d get banned, fined and points deducted. FIA are a bias set of fools towards Ferrari, always have been and always will!”

Vettel was given a ten-second stop-go penalty during the race last week. He met with FIA president Jean Todt yesterday and agreed to publicly apologise for the incident.

