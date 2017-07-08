Vettel leads brake-troubled Hamilton in final practice

Sebastian Vettel was quickest for Ferrari in the final practice session at the Austrian Grand Prix.

A brake problem struck Lewis Hamilton,who led both of yesterday’s practice session, sending him off the track at turn three late in the session.

Vettel therefore ended the last hour of running quickest by two-tenths of a second ahead of Hamilton. The Mercedes driver goes into today’s qualifying session knowing he will take a five-place penalty on the grid.

Their team mates were next, Valtteri Bottas ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, the latter complaining of unusual wheelspin at the exit of turn three.

The Red Bull pair were next ahead of the two Haas drivers and the Toro Rosso pair. Carlos Sainz Jnr came to a stop early in the session with a suspected power unit problem. However he was able to rejoin later on after his car had been brought back to the pits.

Fernando Alonso, who had to revert back to Honda’s older specification power unit, was 15th and the last of four drivers separated by less than four tenths of a second.

Third practice visual gaps

Sebastian Vettel – 1’05.092 +0.269 Lewis Hamilton – 1’05.361 +0.423 Valtteri Bottas – 1’05.515 +0.519 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’05.611 +0.692 Max Verstappen – 1’05.784 +0.804 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’05.896 +0.844 Kevin Magnussen – 1’05.936 +0.923 Romain Grosjean – 1’06.015 +1.187 Daniil Kvyat – 1’06.279 +1.192 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’06.284 +1.282 Esteban Ocon – 1’06.374 +1.471 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’06.563 +1.486 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’06.578 +1.503 Jolyon Palmer – 1’06.595 +1.507 Fernando Alonso – 1’06.599 +1.684 Lance Stroll – 1’06.776 +1.773 Felipe Massa – 1’06.865 +1.783 Sergio Perez – 1’06.875 +2.286 Marcus Ericsson – 1’07.378 +2.376 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’07.468

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

Combined practice times

