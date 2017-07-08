Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2017

Vettel leads brake-troubled Hamilton in final practice

2017 Austrian Grand Prix third practice

Sebastian Vettel was quickest for Ferrari in the final practice session at the Austrian Grand Prix.

A brake problem struck Lewis Hamilton,who led both of yesterday’s practice session, sending him off the track at turn three late in the session.

Vettel therefore ended the last hour of running quickest by two-tenths of a second ahead of Hamilton. The Mercedes driver goes into today’s qualifying session knowing he will take a five-place penalty on the grid.

Their team mates were next, Valtteri Bottas ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, the latter complaining of unusual wheelspin at the exit of turn three.

The Red Bull pair were next ahead of the two Haas drivers and the Toro Rosso pair. Carlos Sainz Jnr came to a stop early in the session with a suspected power unit problem. However he was able to rejoin later on after his car had been brought back to the pits.

Fernando Alonso, who had to revert back to Honda’s older specification power unit, was 15th and the last of four drivers separated by less than four tenths of a second.

Pos. No. Driver Car Best lap Gap Laps
1 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’05.092 18
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’05.361 0.269 21
3 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’05.515 0.423 19
4 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’05.611 0.519 19
5 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’05.784 0.692 23
6 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’05.896 0.804 28
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’05.936 0.844 21
8 8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’06.015 0.923 22
9 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’06.279 1.187 28
10 55 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’06.284 1.192 19
11 31 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’06.374 1.282 26
12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’06.563 1.471 18
13 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’06.578 1.486 17
14 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’06.595 1.503 22
15 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’06.599 1.507 20
16 18 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’06.776 1.684 22
17 19 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’06.865 1.773 24
18 11 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’06.875 1.783 28
19 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’07.378 2.286 20
20 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’07.468 2.376 25

Third practice visual gaps

Sebastian Vettel – 1’05.092

+0.269 Lewis Hamilton – 1’05.361

+0.423 Valtteri Bottas – 1’05.515

+0.519 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’05.611

+0.692 Max Verstappen – 1’05.784

+0.804 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’05.896

+0.844 Kevin Magnussen – 1’05.936

+0.923 Romain Grosjean – 1’06.015

+1.187 Daniil Kvyat – 1’06.279

+1.192 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’06.284

+1.282 Esteban Ocon – 1’06.374

+1.471 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’06.563

+1.486 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’06.578

+1.503 Jolyon Palmer – 1’06.595

+1.507 Fernando Alonso – 1’06.599

+1.684 Lance Stroll – 1’06.776

+1.773 Felipe Massa – 1’06.865

+1.783 Sergio Perez – 1’06.875

+2.286 Marcus Ericsson – 1’07.378

+2.376 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’07.468

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

Combined practice times

Pos Driver Car FP1 FP2 FP3 Fri/Sat diff Total laps
1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’06.424 1’05.630 1’05.092 -0.538 96
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’05.975 1’05.483 1’05.361 -0.122 89
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’06.345 1’05.699 1’05.515 -0.184 95
4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’06.848 1’06.144 1’05.611 -0.533 97
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’06.165 1’05.832 1’05.784 -0.048 79
6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’06.620 1’05.873 1’05.896 +0.023 87
7 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’07.594 1’06.591 1’05.936 -0.655 94
8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’08.074 1’06.763 1’06.015 -0.748 94
9 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’07.437 1’06.906 1’06.279 -0.627 93
10 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’07.633 1’07.100 1’06.284 -0.816 75
11 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’07.511 1’06.849 1’06.374 -0.475 115
12 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’07.283 1’06.859 1’06.578 -0.281 85
13 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’07.649 1’07.623 1’06.595 -1.028 60
14 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’07.510 1’06.732 1’06.599 -0.133 75
15 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’08.041 1’07.468 1’06.776 -0.692 103
16 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’07.550 1’07.065 1’06.865 -0.2 103
17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’10.853 1’08.870 1’07.378 -1.492 83
18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’09.323 1’08.782 1’07.468 -1.314 103
19 Sergey Sirotkin Renault 1’08.586 27
20 Alfonso Celis Force India-Mercedes 1’09.280 15

9 comments on “Vettel leads brake-troubled Hamilton in final practice”

  1. Profile Photo

    Alex (@arobbo)
    8th July 2017, 11:09

    That was weird for Hamilton, and with his 5-place penalty, I doubt he’ll do much running in qualy, I could be wrong..

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Mashiat (@mashiat)
      8th July 2017, 11:16

      @arobbo Why shouldn’t he?

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Alex (@arobbo)
        8th July 2017, 11:25

        I’m just not sure if those brakes will get fixed in time for Q1.

        Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      The Last Pope (@the-last-pope)
      8th July 2017, 11:22

      He’ll be going hard for 6th on the grid.

      Reply

  2. Kie
    8th July 2017, 11:26

    I think Hulk is missing from the combined sheet Keith?

    Reply

    1. Ferrari, Seb fan
      8th July 2017, 11:37

      Hulk (as you said) and perez are missing.

      Reply

  3. Kie
    8th July 2017, 11:28

    Nice to see KMag in form to, hope it lasts for qualy

    Reply

  4. steve
    8th July 2017, 11:31

    Why are the Saubers so slow? Are they secretly running Honda engines?

    Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    sumedhvidwans (@sumedhvidwans)
    8th July 2017, 11:37

    Looking at the Friday Saturday difference, it looks like Ferrari have shown their hand while Red Bull and Mercedes have kept something in reserve.
    Barring more technical problems for Hamilton, I think Bottas, Vettel and Verstappen could be fighting for P2 (which is effective pole position), it will be decided by hundredths of seconds, I am sure! Should be a very exciting qualifying.

    Reply

