Vettel leads brake-troubled Hamilton in final practice

Sebastian Vettel was quickest for Ferrari in the final practice session at the Austrian Grand Prix.
A brake problem struck Lewis Hamilton,who led both of yesterday’s practice session, sending him off the track at turn three late in the session.
Vettel therefore ended the last hour of running quickest by two-tenths of a second ahead of Hamilton. The Mercedes driver goes into today’s qualifying session knowing he will take a five-place penalty on the grid.
Their team mates were next, Valtteri Bottas ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, the latter complaining of unusual wheelspin at the exit of turn three.
The Red Bull pair were next ahead of the two Haas drivers and the Toro Rosso pair. Carlos Sainz Jnr came to a stop early in the session with a suspected power unit problem. However he was able to rejoin later on after his car had been brought back to the pits.
Fernando Alonso, who had to revert back to Honda’s older specification power unit, was 15th and the last of four drivers separated by less than four tenths of a second.
Third practice visual gaps
Sebastian Vettel – 1’05.092
+0.269 Lewis Hamilton – 1’05.361
+0.423 Valtteri Bottas – 1’05.515
+0.519 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’05.611
+0.692 Max Verstappen – 1’05.784
+0.804 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’05.896
+0.844 Kevin Magnussen – 1’05.936
+0.923 Romain Grosjean – 1’06.015
+1.187 Daniil Kvyat – 1’06.279
+1.192 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’06.284
+1.282 Esteban Ocon – 1’06.374
+1.471 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’06.563
+1.486 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’06.578
+1.503 Jolyon Palmer – 1’06.595
+1.507 Fernando Alonso – 1’06.599
+1.684 Lance Stroll – 1’06.776
+1.773 Felipe Massa – 1’06.865
+1.783 Sergio Perez – 1’06.875
+2.286 Marcus Ericsson – 1’07.378
+2.376 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’07.468
Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.
Combined practice times
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|FP1
|FP2
|FP3
|Fri/Sat diff
|Total laps
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’06.424
|1’05.630
|1’05.092
|-0.538
|96
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’05.975
|1’05.483
|1’05.361
|-0.122
|89
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’06.345
|1’05.699
|1’05.515
|-0.184
|95
|4
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’06.848
|1’06.144
|1’05.611
|-0.533
|97
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’06.165
|1’05.832
|1’05.784
|-0.048
|79
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’06.620
|1’05.873
|1’05.896
|+0.023
|87
|7
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’07.594
|1’06.591
|1’05.936
|-0.655
|94
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’08.074
|1’06.763
|1’06.015
|-0.748
|94
|9
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’07.437
|1’06.906
|1’06.279
|-0.627
|93
|10
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’07.633
|1’07.100
|1’06.284
|-0.816
|75
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’07.511
|1’06.849
|1’06.374
|-0.475
|115
|12
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’07.283
|1’06.859
|1’06.578
|-0.281
|85
|13
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’07.649
|1’07.623
|1’06.595
|-1.028
|60
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’07.510
|1’06.732
|1’06.599
|-0.133
|75
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’08.041
|1’07.468
|1’06.776
|-0.692
|103
|16
|Felipe Massa
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’07.550
|1’07.065
|1’06.865
|-0.2
|103
|17
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’10.853
|1’08.870
|1’07.378
|-1.492
|83
|18
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’09.323
|1’08.782
|1’07.468
|-1.314
|103
|19
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Renault
|1’08.586
|27
|20
|Alfonso Celis
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’09.280
|15
Alex (@arobbo)
8th July 2017, 11:09
That was weird for Hamilton, and with his 5-place penalty, I doubt he’ll do much running in qualy, I could be wrong..
Mashiat (@mashiat)
8th July 2017, 11:16
@arobbo Why shouldn’t he?
Alex (@arobbo)
8th July 2017, 11:25
I’m just not sure if those brakes will get fixed in time for Q1.
The Last Pope (@the-last-pope)
8th July 2017, 11:22
He’ll be going hard for 6th on the grid.
Kie
8th July 2017, 11:26
I think Hulk is missing from the combined sheet Keith?
Ferrari, Seb fan
8th July 2017, 11:37
Hulk (as you said) and perez are missing.
Kie
8th July 2017, 11:28
Nice to see KMag in form to, hope it lasts for qualy
steve
8th July 2017, 11:31
Why are the Saubers so slow? Are they secretly running Honda engines?
sumedhvidwans (@sumedhvidwans)
8th July 2017, 11:37
Looking at the Friday Saturday difference, it looks like Ferrari have shown their hand while Red Bull and Mercedes have kept something in reserve.
Barring more technical problems for Hamilton, I think Bottas, Vettel and Verstappen could be fighting for P2 (which is effective pole position), it will be decided by hundredths of seconds, I am sure! Should be a very exciting qualifying.