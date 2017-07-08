No plan to hold up Vettel for Hamilton, says Bottas

During the final laps of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton suggested to Mercedes they could use Valtteri Bottas to help him catch up to Sebastian Vettel.
Bottas was busy getting stuck into Lance Stroll, however, so it didn’t happen. And nor, it seems, will Mercedes use such tactics this weekend.
Asked after qualifying whether he might help back Vettel into Hamilton, Bottas said that from “what I’ve seen on the pre-race strategy notes, that kind of plan is not on those notes”.
“It makes no sense for Valtteri to slow down,” added Hamilton. “That will not be the case. It makes sense for him to push as hard as he can to win the race.”
Hamilton’s five-place grid penalty means he will start from eighth on the grid. He needs a repeat of his superb lap one at this track three years ago, when he leapt from ninth to fourth, to ensure he is in content for a podium finish or better.
Starting on the harder super-soft compound tyres will make that more difficult as the other drivers in the top ten will be on ultra-softs which should come up to temperature more quickly. The good news for Hamilton is this will allow him to run what Pirelli believes is the quickest available strategy.
According to F1’s official tyre supplier the fastest route to the end of the race would be one stint on super-softs and one on softs. This they believe will be marginally quicker than the ultra-soft/soft route which the rest of the top ten are most likely to use.
A key determining factor will be how long the ultra-soft runners stay out for. Hamilton will be looking to run to around lap 26, some eight laps later than the others. But if the ultra-softs hold up better than expected – and they often do – Hamilton’s runners may be able to stretch that first stint long enough to negate his advantage, especially if he gets stuck in traffic. And if the ultra-softs do go that far, they can run the super-softs to the end.
“I don’t think it’s going to make a big difference if I’m really honest,” said Hamilton when asked if starting on the super-soft might give him an advantage. “It’s a slower tyre so, I think in the first stint, it’s just about length.”
Of course the strategy questions become simpler for Hamilton if he’s able to deploy the Mercedes grunt to make up positions. Note the times in sector one, the prime spot for overtaking: Mercedes are first and second, and the next-quickest car has a Mercedes power unit.
>> Find out more and sign up
Go ad-free for just £1 per month
>> Find out more and sign up
Qualifying times in full
|Driver
|Car
|Q1
|Q2 (vs Q1)
|Q3 (vs Q2)
|1
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’05.760
|1’04.316 (-1.444)
|1’04.251 (-0.065)
|2
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’05.585
|1’04.772 (-0.813)
|1’04.293 (-0.479)
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’05.064
|1’04.800 (-0.264)
|1’04.424 (-0.376)
|4
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’05.148
|1’05.004 (-0.144)
|1’04.779 (-0.225)
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1’05.854
|1’05.161 (-0.693)
|1’04.896 (-0.265)
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’05.779
|1’04.948 (-0.831)
|1’04.983 (+0.035)
|7
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1’05.902
|1’05.319 (-0.583)
|1’05.480 (+0.161)
|8
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|1’05.975
|1’05.435 (-0.540)
|1’05.605 (+0.170)
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1’06.033
|1’05.550 (-0.483)
|1’05.674 (+0.124)
|10
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|1’05.675
|1’05.544 (-0.131)
|1’05.726 (+0.182)
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’06.174
|1’05.597 (-0.577)
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1’06.158
|1’05.602 (-0.556)
|13
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1’06.316
|1’05.741 (-0.575)
|14
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1’05.990
|1’05.884 (-0.106)
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1’06.143
|16
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’06.345
|17
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1’06.534
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1’06.608
|19
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1’06.857
|20
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1’07.011
Sector times
|Driver
|Sector 1
|Sector 2
|Sector 3
|Valtteri Bottas
|16.350 (1)
|28.314 (2)
|19.394 (2)
|Sebastian Vettel
|16.582 (5)
|28.229 (1)
|19.482 (3)
|Lewis Hamilton
|16.358 (2)
|28.555 (5)
|19.356 (1)
|Kimi Raikkonen
|16.540 (4)
|28.459 (3)
|19.728 (7)
|Daniel Ricciardo
|16.622 (8)
|28.682 (6)
|19.521 (4)
|Max Verstappen
|16.617 (7)
|28.551 (4)
|19.564 (5)
|Romain Grosjean
|16.727 (13)
|28.951 (13)
|19.585 (6)
|Sergio Perez
|16.503 (3)
|28.878 (10)
|19.953 (11)
|Esteban Ocon
|16.587 (6)
|28.927 (12)
|20.027 (12)
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|16.693 (10)
|28.723 (7)
|20.033 (14)
|Nico Hulkenberg
|16.677 (9)
|28.904 (11)
|19.945 (9)
|Fernando Alonso
|16.828 (16)
|28.773 (8)
|19.889 (8)
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|16.894 (18)
|28.845 (9)
|19.946 (10)
|Daniil Kvyat
|16.702 (11)
|29.014 (14)
|20.049 (15)
|Kevin Magnussen
|16.857 (17)
|29.141 (16)
|20.032 (13)
|Jolyon Palmer
|16.777 (15)
|29.093 (15)
|20.310 (18)
|Felipe Massa
|16.771 (14)
|29.311 (18)
|20.278 (16)
|Lance Stroll
|16.706 (12)
|29.228 (17)
|20.403 (19)
|Marcus Ericsson
|16.961 (19)
|29.429 (20)
|20.303 (17)
|Pascal Wehrlein
|17.063 (20)
|29.412 (19)
|20.500 (20)
Speed trap
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|Engine
|Speed (kph/mph)
|Gap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|328.1 (203.9)
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|Mercedes
|327.5 (203.5)
|-0.6
|3
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|Mercedes
|326.9 (203.1)
|-1.2
|4
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|Renault
|326.8 (203.1)
|-1.3
|5
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|326.7 (203.0)
|-1.4
|6
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|325.8 (202.4)
|-2.3
|7
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|Mercedes
|325.4 (202.2)
|-2.7
|8
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|Mercedes
|325.2 (202.1)
|-2.9
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|Renault
|323.8 (201.2)
|-4.3
|10
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|322.7 (200.5)
|-5.4
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|TAG Heuer
|322.6 (200.5)
|-5.5
|12
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|Renault
|322.3 (200.3)
|-5.8
|13
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|322.0 (200.1)
|-6.1
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|321.9 (200.0)
|-6.2
|15
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|TAG Heuer
|321.7 (199.9)
|-6.4
|16
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|Renault
|321.3 (199.6)
|-6.8
|17
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|318.3 (197.8)
|-9.8
|18
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|316.6 (196.7)
|-11.5
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|Honda
|316.0 (196.4)
|-12.1
|20
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|Honda
|315.1 (195.8)
|-13.0
Drivers remaining tyres
|Driver
|Team
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|New
|Used
|New
|Used
|New
|Used
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
Over to you
Will Bottas claim his second win? Can Hamilton limit the damage to Vettel in the championship? And how will the Red Bull pair get on at their home race?
Share your views on the Austrian Grand Prix in the comments.
2017 Austrian Grand Prix
- No plan to hold up Vettel for Hamilton, says Bottas
- Pictures: Sports car greats attend Austrian GP Legends Parade
- Verstappen admits he couldn’t get turn three right
- Hamilton says climbing through the field won’t be as easy as in 2014
- Lap time watch: Williams fail to keep up with their rivals in Austria