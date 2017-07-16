Drivers’ championship
|Driver
|Total
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|177
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|176
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|154
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|117
|5
|Kimi Raikkonen
|98
|6
|Max Verstappen
|57
|7
|Sergio Perez
|52
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|43
|9
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|29
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|26
|11
|Felipe Massa
|23
|12
|Lance Stroll
|18
|12
|Romain Grosjean
|18
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|11
|15
|Pascal Wehrlein
|5
|16
|Daniil Kvyat
|4
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|2
|18
|Jolyon Palmer
|0
|18
|Marcus Ericsson
|0
|18
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|0
|18
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|0
Constructors’ championship
|Team
|Total
|1
|Mercedes
|330
|2
|Ferrari
|275
|3
|Red Bull
|174
|4
|Force India
|95
|5
|Williams
|41
|6
|Toro Rosso
|33
|7
|Haas
|29
|8
|Renault
|26
|9
|Sauber
|5
|10
|McLaren
|2
41 comments on “2017 British Grand Prix championship points”
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
16th July 2017, 14:24
Not good for the championship at all. Ferrari obvious the worse car of the two and with the Mercedes advantage in qualifying we’re in for a rather boring second half of the season championship wise. No coincidence all Mercedes wins have come from pole…
Martin
16th July 2017, 14:39
Merc weren’t on pole for Russia
KimiRaikkonen1207 (@kimiraikkonen1207)
16th July 2017, 15:31
My hopes for the remainder of the season:
1. Kimi will win at Spa – Francorchamps
2. Bottas will challenge Hamilton for the title through his consistency, assuming no team orders are given
3. Ferrari will realize their performance deficit and focus attention towards next year’s car
4. (Total impossibility and longshot, but a man can dream) Kubica goes to Ferrari for 2018 or 2019
Nick (@npf1)
16th July 2017, 16:18
Ah, yes, that worked such wonders in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Look at all the titles they won in 2012, 2014 and this year!
RP (@slotopen)
16th July 2017, 16:31
I don’t agree Merc have a significant advantage, at least not yet. It isn’t just speed, it is reliability and execution.
Merc had problems with tires in Monico. Ferrari had problems today. Merc has taken grid penalties for tranny already.
The quickest car may not win the Championship. Three drivers are still with 1 DNF of taking the points lead. It ain’t over yet.
Kingshark (@kingshark)
16th July 2017, 14:25
So Vettel has lost more points than Hamilton this season due to bad luck (VSC in Spain, damage in Canada, now this) and is still ahead of Hamilton in the WDC despite driving an inferior car.
This might sound bitter, but it’s incredibly disappointing to see Hamilton essentially gifted the WDC thanks to a superior car despite Vettel outperforming him this season.
Those who have been members on this site long enough will remember me taking a very similar stance in 2012, where Alonso lost the WDC despite being the best driver, because his car was not good enough.
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
16th July 2017, 14:27
@kingshark what happened to Vettel? I didn’t keep watching the borefest. Accident?
Kingshark (@kingshark)
16th July 2017, 14:30
@omarr-pepper
Puncture
Blazzz
16th July 2017, 16:04
Self inflicted puncture with that ragged lockup defending from Bottas.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
16th July 2017, 15:05
Ferrari overdid the Soft tyre stints it seems. Red Bull reacted to Raikkonnen’s issue and pitted Verstappen. Softer race tyres this year on the new Pirelli compounds.
With Vettel unable to get past Verstappen Ferrari had to respond and pit Vettel earlier than they would have aimed to.
Silverstone is demanding on tyres with the high speed flowing corners.
Estesark (@estesark)
16th July 2017, 14:34
You say that like it’s over. It’s not.
Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
16th July 2017, 14:56
It will similar to 2001 where McLaren could keep up with Ferrari when Schumacher struggled (San Marino, Austria) but the championship was quickly over once Ferrari had a bigger advantage over McLaren.
Mercedes is now in a similar situation. Ferrari’s upgrade didn’t seem to close the gap, it opened up. The next circuits will suit Hamilton and/or Mercedes (Hungary, Belgium, Monza). Additionally the potential penalties for Vettel will accelerate the championship situation.
Hotbottoms (@hotbottoms)
16th July 2017, 14:38
Vettel would’ve been P4 without the Ferrari punctures, so he only lost 6 points today due to bad luck. Not to mention that he could’ve finished behind Verstappen without the undercut, which forced him to run so long with those tyres. Verstappen also had to make an extra pit stop after pitting after Vettel so early in the race.
ngwe23 (@realstig)
16th July 2017, 14:41
Bags of salt in this comment.
Kingshark (@kingshark)
16th July 2017, 14:48
@realstig
True, I am bitter and I’m not even hiding it. It’s just very disappointing whenever an inferior driver wins thanks to a superior car. That was my stance in 2012 and it’s my stance now.
hzh (@hzh00)
16th July 2017, 14:54
You can argue about a superior car but Lewis is by no means an inferior driver.
Too bad for Ferrari to have started the season faster than the Mercs and then just fallen behind. It’s their fault and not the Merc’s who outdeveloped them so far.
Baron
16th July 2017, 15:06
Hamilton’s performances in Austria, Monaco and Russia says he’s inferior this year. Vettel has not had a mediocre race yet without bad luck.
Hotbottoms (@hotbottoms)
16th July 2017, 15:39
Baron: He had a mediocre race today (even before the puncture) and a terrible race in Azerbaijan. That’s two out of the last three races.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
16th July 2017, 16:01
@hotbottoms How did Vettel have a terrible race today? He was 4 seconds off Kimi who had clean air for the first 30 laps whilst Vettel himself had to get past a feisty Verstappen who could risk all for a podium. If he had taken a little more risk at the start he would’ve been easily second. Neither did he have a bad race pace wise in Baku.
Hotbottoms (@hotbottoms)
16th July 2017, 16:06
@xtwl
I said he had a mediocre race today, which he did. He might’ve finished behind Verstappen without an early undercut, which made him vulnerable to a puncture. Azerbaijan was a terrible race for Vettel, since he would’ve won that one easily if he hadn’t drove like a mad man.
Tom
16th July 2017, 15:10
Can sharks cry ?
David BR (@david-br)
16th July 2017, 15:37
Calling Hamilton an inferior driver is ridiculous. You could argue Vettel is driving much better than him this season, but that’s not true either.
Blazzz
16th July 2017, 16:00
What a bunch of cobblers. That Ferrari- in race pace mode was faster than Merc certainly at the beginning of the season. In AUS and Bahrain- Ferrari were superior. You point out Hamilton’s bad races; well in Baku and now Britain- Vettel has had some howlers. Vettel was roundly beaten by what I think is a Kimi who is past his sell by date…. So I guess you can also easily argue Vettel is “inferior”.
Nick (@npf1)
16th July 2017, 16:21
Finally we’re doing this again. Kimi is inferior because Vettel beats him, when he does beat Vettel it becomes a means to diminish Vettel’s performance.
Kind of like Schumacher was used as an inherit bad example for Rosberg during their time at Mercedes, if Michael beat Nico, Nico was bad, if Nico beat Schumacher it didn’t mean anything because Michael was old.
I’m so glad to have these type of mental gymnastics back.
CristianS
16th July 2017, 14:30
Yeah, the championship is kinda over. Mercs have the better engine, the better car, they will just pull ahead now. Vettel is highly to get engine penalties later on.
This championship was fun while it was close, now we’ll get back to what we had the past 3 years, more or less….
dex022 (@dex022)
16th July 2017, 15:27
Yeah it is over,Merc is ahead since Spain and they didn’t win there cause Bottas missed pol by 00,43 sec.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
16th July 2017, 14:34
With Hamilton being so strong at Hungary he’s going to take the lead of the championship.
Dr. Dan (@anikale)
16th July 2017, 14:43
For me, the constructor battle is already over more or less. Ferrari really need to pull up there sleeves for VET to win wdc.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
16th July 2017, 15:11
Agree, Kimi just hasn’t quite had the results this year to support Vettel and Ferrari with a shot st the WCC. Although he drove an excellent race today, and was faster than Vettel this weekend.
Hotbottoms (@hotbottoms)
16th July 2017, 14:50
Three leading drivers are within 23 points after 10 races and yet some people are complaining that the WDC battle is over. Some fans are impossible to satisfy.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
16th July 2017, 14:56
@hotbottoms It’s the last round of the championship, the final race is super exciting as the two main title contenders are respectively on 199 and 200 points. The men get ready for the sprint. Usain Bolt in lane 1, the one armed wheelchair guy Kevin in lane 2.
Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
16th July 2017, 15:06
@xtwl: Nicely summed up in your analogy.
It was already worrying to see Mercedes’ advantage in Canda and Baku, partially also Bottas in his first stint in Austria. The only reason Vettel is not 20+ points behind now is because of Hamilton’s issues in Baku and Austria. Sad that people are incapable of taking the different speed of cars into account when talking about an “interesting” championship – they only see that 1 point and not the potential advantage Mercedes will hold soon if both teams stay out of troubles.
Hotbottoms (@hotbottoms)
16th July 2017, 15:17
@xenomorph91
Bottas is only 22 points behind Hamilton, so the championship is wide open even if you believe that Mercedes is the superior car from now on.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
16th July 2017, 15:20
@hotbottoms Mercedes doesn’t have to be branded ‘ambitious’ when they say they still want to finish 1-2 by Dubai. With the performance over the last three races it is expected now.
KimiRaikkonen1207 (@kimiraikkonen1207)
16th July 2017, 15:33
Sorry to take you back to your days as schoolchildren, but it’s a y – intercept vs slope relationship
Dynamite Clock (@dinaveer)
16th July 2017, 14:59
I think that this race’s events only made the title fight more interesting, a whole lot more interesting. It’s not over yet.
Diceman (@diceman)
16th July 2017, 15:18
I honestly can’t see how Hamilton could lose the title anymore. Mercedes is clearly the better car overall and Bottas is too inconsistent to really challenge Hamilton for the title. Shame really, I have been wating for that next great season since 2012 and for a moment I thought this might be it.
Hotbottoms (@hotbottoms)
16th July 2017, 15:25
@diceman
Bottas is too inconsistent? He had a rough start to the season in a new team, but I don’t see why you think he’s “inconsistent”. Last four races he has finished P1 or P2 in every race and gathered more championship points than any other driver. Bottas was also very consistent in Williams.
David BR (@david-br)
16th July 2017, 15:39
Ferrari have the car, points and the drivers (well, one) to mount a serious challenge this season still. If they don’t, it’s entirely down to Ferrari not developing the car as well as Mercedes. So blame Ferrari, they have the resources, so no excuses.
Loen (@loen)
16th July 2017, 16:20
Perhaps we should all think about how the championship might look
today had Verstappen not been clobbered in six of this seasons races.
As he showed us once again today, if his very fragile car holds together
for a full race duration, the guy has the capacity to throw all our
confident predictions about likely outcomes straight out the window !
He does things in impossible situations which defy description.
And no, I don’t think it’s sustainable in the longer term either !
Nick (@npf1)
16th July 2017, 16:24
He put a car on P4 after either a Mercedes or Ferrari fell back.
Daniel Ricciardo put his Red Bull on the podium a bunch of times.
I guess Daniel Ricciardo would have been leading the championship by now if Renault didn’t have a slow start or damaged his Silverstone chances at a podium.