Vote for your 2017 British Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend

Which Formula One driver made the most of the British Grand Prix weekend?
It’s time to give your verdict on which driver did the best with the equipment at their disposal over the last five days.
Review how each driver got on below and vote for who impressed you the most at Silverstone.
Driver performance summary
|Driver
|Started
|Finished
|Race change
|Lap 1 change
|Highest position
|Lowest position
|Gap to team mate*
|Lewis Hamilton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-14.063
|Valtteri Bottas
|9
|2
|+7
|+2
|2
|7
|14.063
|Daniel Ricciardo
|19
|5
|+14
|+5
|5
|18
|13.83
|Max Verstappen
|4
|4
|0
|+1
|3
|6
|-13.83
|Sebastian Vettel
|3
|7
|-4
|-1
|3
|7
|57.419
|Kimi Raikkonen
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|2
|3
|-57.419
|Sergio Perez
|6
|9
|-3
|-2
|7
|12
|2.002
|Esteban Ocon
|7
|8
|-1
|+1
|6
|15
|-2.002
|Felipe Massa
|14
|10
|+4
|+4
|8
|14
|-54.647
|Lance Stroll
|15
|16
|-1
|+3
|12
|18
|54.647
|Fernando Alonso
|20
|+4
|13
|18
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|8
|11
|-3
|-1
|7
|13
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|13
|Daniil Kvyat
|12
|15
|-3
|-6
|15
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|10
|13
|-3
|-1
|11
|15
|14.303
|Kevin Magnussen
|16
|12
|+4
|+3
|7
|15
|-14.303
|Nico Hulkenberg
|5
|6
|-1
|0
|4
|9
|Jolyon Palmer
|11
|Marcus Ericsson
|18
|14
|+4
|+3
|11
|17
|-21.782
|Pascal Wehrlein
|17
|17
|0
|0
|13
|18
|21.782
Vote for your driver of the weekend
Which driver do you think did the best job throughout the race weekend?
Who got the most out of their car in qualifying and the race? Who put their team mate in the shade?
Cast your vote below and explain why you chose the driver you picked in the comments.
Who was the best driver of the 2017 British Grand Prix weekend?
- Lewis Hamilton (36%)
- Valtteri Bottas (13%)
- Daniel Ricciardo (14%)
- Max Verstappen (4%)
- Sebastian Vettel (0%)
- Kimi Raikkonen (7%)
- Sergio Perez (0%)
- Esteban Ocon (0%)
- Felipe Massa (1%)
- Lance Stroll (0%)
- Fernando Alonso (1%)
- Stoffel Vandoorne (2%)
- Carlos Sainz Jnr (0%)
- Daniil Kvyat (0%)
- Romain Grosjean (0%)
- Kevin Magnussen (0%)
- Nico Hulkenberg (19%)
- Jolyon Palmer (0%)
- Marcus Ericsson (1%)
- Pascal Wehrlein (0%)
- No opinion (0%)
Total Voters: 83
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
16th July 2017, 15:31
I guess Hamilton will get it (surprise!), and a third grand slam from four wins is impressive though I feel he didn’t really have to pull all the strings to do so today. Hulkenbergs points are a bigger win.
As33
16th July 2017, 15:34
Got to be Sir Lewis. Honourable mention to Hulk and Stoffel.
Kaikarden (@kaikarden)
16th July 2017, 15:36
Torn between Hamilton and Hulk, I don’t particularly like Lewis but he did get a Grand Slam so it is hard to look past him. Hulk did very well to get a nice chunk of points for Renault. I’m voting Hamilton.
Krichelle (@krichelle)
16th July 2017, 15:35
Both Mercedes drivers deserve this. Hulkenberg, Ricciardo and Raikkonen too. Vandoorne probably deserves it too. Lots to choose from
ILuvSoundtracks (@iluvsoundtracks)
16th July 2017, 15:35
Ricciardo gets my vote.
MarcusAurelius (@marcusaurelius)
16th July 2017, 15:36
Hulkenberg is the one for me, he punched above his weight today.
Hugh (@hugh11)
16th July 2017, 15:42
Hulkenberg, all weekend was up there with the Red Bull’s, in his Renault. Superb stuff. Brilliant in qualifying yesterday, P4, P5 and P6 in the sessions respectively, and then P6 in the race today. Reckon he could’ve at least fought Ricciardo harder if not for the derating issues he had at the end.
Cristian (@panzik)
16th July 2017, 16:04
Do you know which problem he had?
However, he has kept an awesome race pace, even compared with Red Bull and a way better than FI
Neil (@neilosjames)
16th July 2017, 15:42
Hamilton was obviously very impressive… pole lap was excellent, pace during the race was too and of course he ended up with a grand slam. Ricciardo was equally impressive for different reasons, with a great recovery drive in a car that doesn’t quite have the straight-line speed of his rivals. Didn’t really see Hulkenberg on TV much but he appeared to do very well too.
But, I’ve been waiting all season to vote for Vandoorne, and he’s finally put in a performance worthy of it, so he gets my vote. Very strong in qualifying and did about as good as anyone could in a McLaren in the race. Just a shame the strategy of running long before pitting cost him a point.
Stubborn Swiss (@stubbornswiss)
16th July 2017, 15:43
Definitely Hamilton. Home boy AGAIN wins his home race. A spectacular pole, a faultless race.
Brilliant run by Daniel RIC, also.
Cheers!
Steven Smith (@ragwort)
16th July 2017, 15:46
Driver of the weekend has to be Lewis. Especially with that qualifying performance.
Driver of the day would be between Ricciardo and Bottas.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
16th July 2017, 15:51
Hamilton, with honourable mentions to Hulkenberg, Bottas, Ricciardo and Vandoorne.
Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
16th July 2017, 15:55
Difficult choice: voted for Bottas.
Hamilton, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, MaxV, Raikonnen have all been good.
Bottas is growing, silently but effectively.
Sundar Srinivas Harish
16th July 2017, 16:08
Less talking.
Kgn11
16th July 2017, 16:10
DOTW definitely Hamilton, 3rd grand slam of the season tying the record held by Alberto Ascari. Raised his game from Q2 onwards.
DOTR – tough call between Bottas & Ricciardo, but I’ll give it to Ric.