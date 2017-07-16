Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Silverstone, 2017

Vote for your 2017 British Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend

2017 British Grand PrixPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Which Formula One driver made the most of the British Grand Prix weekend?
It’s time to give your verdict on which driver did the best with the equipment at their disposal over the last five days.

Review how each driver got on below and vote for who impressed you the most at Silverstone.

Driver performance summary

Driver Started Finished Race change Lap 1 change Highest position Lowest position Gap to team mate*
Lewis Hamilton 1 1 0 0 1 1 -14.063
Valtteri Bottas 9 2 +7 +2 2 7 14.063
Daniel Ricciardo 19 5 +14 +5 5 18 13.83
Max Verstappen 4 4 0 +1 3 6 -13.83
Sebastian Vettel 3 7 -4 -1 3 7 57.419
Kimi Raikkonen 2 3 -1 0 2 3 -57.419
Sergio Perez 6 9 -3 -2 7 12 2.002
Esteban Ocon 7 8 -1 +1 6 15 -2.002
Felipe Massa 14 10 +4 +4 8 14 -54.647
Lance Stroll 15 16 -1 +3 12 18 54.647
Fernando Alonso 20 +4 13 18
Stoffel Vandoorne 8 11 -3 -1 7 13
Carlos Sainz Jnr 13
Daniil Kvyat 12 15 -3 -6 15 18
Romain Grosjean 10 13 -3 -1 11 15 14.303
Kevin Magnussen 16 12 +4 +3 7 15 -14.303
Nico Hulkenberg 5 6 -1 0 4 9
Jolyon Palmer 11
Marcus Ericsson 18 14 +4 +3 11 17 -21.782
Pascal Wehrlein 17 17 0 0 13 18 21.782

    Vote for your driver of the weekend

    Which driver do you think did the best job throughout the race weekend?

    Who got the most out of their car in qualifying and the race? Who put their team mate in the shade?

    Cast your vote below and explain why you chose the driver you picked in the comments.

    Who was the best driver of the 2017 British Grand Prix weekend?

    • Lewis Hamilton (36%)
    • Valtteri Bottas (13%)
    • Daniel Ricciardo (14%)
    • Max Verstappen (4%)
    • Sebastian Vettel (0%)
    • Kimi Raikkonen (7%)
    • Sergio Perez (0%)
    • Esteban Ocon (0%)
    • Felipe Massa (1%)
    • Lance Stroll (0%)
    • Fernando Alonso (1%)
    • Stoffel Vandoorne (2%)
    • Carlos Sainz Jnr (0%)
    • Daniil Kvyat (0%)
    • Romain Grosjean (0%)
    • Kevin Magnussen (0%)
    • Nico Hulkenberg (19%)
    • Jolyon Palmer (0%)
    • Marcus Ericsson (1%)
    • Pascal Wehrlein (0%)
    • No opinion (0%)

    Total Voters: 83

    15 comments on “Vote for your 2017 British Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend”

    1. Profile Photo

      PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
      16th July 2017, 15:31

      I guess Hamilton will get it (surprise!), and a third grand slam from four wins is impressive though I feel he didn’t really have to pull all the strings to do so today. Hulkenbergs points are a bigger win.

      Reply

    2. As33
      16th July 2017, 15:34

      Got to be Sir Lewis. Honourable mention to Hulk and Stoffel.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Kaikarden (@kaikarden)
        16th July 2017, 15:36

        Torn between Hamilton and Hulk, I don’t particularly like Lewis but he did get a Grand Slam so it is hard to look past him. Hulk did very well to get a nice chunk of points for Renault. I’m voting Hamilton.

        Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      Krichelle (@krichelle)
      16th July 2017, 15:35

      Both Mercedes drivers deserve this. Hulkenberg, Ricciardo and Raikkonen too. Vandoorne probably deserves it too. Lots to choose from

      Reply
    4. Profile Photo

      ILuvSoundtracks (@iluvsoundtracks)
      16th July 2017, 15:35

      Ricciardo gets my vote.

      Reply
    5. Profile Photo

      MarcusAurelius (@marcusaurelius)
      16th July 2017, 15:36

      Hulkenberg is the one for me, he punched above his weight today.

      Reply
    6. Profile Photo

      Hugh (@hugh11)
      16th July 2017, 15:42

      Hulkenberg, all weekend was up there with the Red Bull’s, in his Renault. Superb stuff. Brilliant in qualifying yesterday, P4, P5 and P6 in the sessions respectively, and then P6 in the race today. Reckon he could’ve at least fought Ricciardo harder if not for the derating issues he had at the end.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Cristian (@panzik)
        16th July 2017, 16:04

        Do you know which problem he had?
        However, he has kept an awesome race pace, even compared with Red Bull and a way better than FI

        Reply
    7. Profile Photo

      Neil (@neilosjames)
      16th July 2017, 15:42

      Hamilton was obviously very impressive… pole lap was excellent, pace during the race was too and of course he ended up with a grand slam. Ricciardo was equally impressive for different reasons, with a great recovery drive in a car that doesn’t quite have the straight-line speed of his rivals. Didn’t really see Hulkenberg on TV much but he appeared to do very well too.

      But, I’ve been waiting all season to vote for Vandoorne, and he’s finally put in a performance worthy of it, so he gets my vote. Very strong in qualifying and did about as good as anyone could in a McLaren in the race. Just a shame the strategy of running long before pitting cost him a point.

      Reply
    8. Profile Photo

      Stubborn Swiss (@stubbornswiss)
      16th July 2017, 15:43

      Definitely Hamilton. Home boy AGAIN wins his home race. A spectacular pole, a faultless race.

      Brilliant run by Daniel RIC, also.

      Cheers!

      Reply
    9. Profile Photo

      Steven Smith (@ragwort)
      16th July 2017, 15:46

      Driver of the weekend has to be Lewis. Especially with that qualifying performance.
      Driver of the day would be between Ricciardo and Bottas.

      Reply
    10. Profile Photo

      Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
      16th July 2017, 15:51

      Hamilton, with honourable mentions to Hulkenberg, Bottas, Ricciardo and Vandoorne.

      Reply
    11. Profile Photo

      Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
      16th July 2017, 15:55

      Difficult choice: voted for Bottas.
      Hamilton, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, MaxV, Raikonnen have all been good.
      Bottas is growing, silently but effectively.

      Reply

      1. Sundar Srinivas Harish
        16th July 2017, 16:08

        Less talking.

        Reply

    12. Kgn11
      16th July 2017, 16:10

      DOTW definitely Hamilton, 3rd grand slam of the season tying the record held by Alberto Ascari. Raised his game from Q2 onwards.

      DOTR – tough call between Bottas & Ricciardo, but I’ll give it to Ric.

      Reply

