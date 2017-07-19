Formula One cars will have to be fitted with Halo from 2018

The FIA has confirmed Formula One cars will have to be fitted with the Halo head protection system from the 2018 F1 season.
“Following the unanimous agreement of the Strategy Group, in July 2016, to introduce additional front protection for Formula One, and the repeated support of the drivers, the FIA confirms the introduction of Halo for 2018,” the FIA said in a statement.
“With the support od the teams, certain features of its design will be further enhanced.”
“Having developed and evaluated a large number of devices over the past five years, it had become clear that the Halo presents the best overall safety performance.”
The Halo was tested by every team currently competing in Formula One during last season. The structure is designed to protect drivers from being struck by substantial pieces of debris such as wheels.
The design of the Halo was criticised on aesthetic grounds when it was tested last year and the decision was taken to postpone the introduction of a new head protection system from 2017 to 2018.
The sport’s governing body tested the Shield, an alternative to the Halo, at the British Grand Prix weekend. However Sebastian Vettel, who ran the device, was strongly critical of it.
Several drivers have publicly disagreed with the plans to introduce a new head protection system, including Grand Prix Drivers Association head Romain Grosjean, who has said he does not want “closed cars” in F1.
Formula One began research into improving head protection for drivers following a series of serious incidents involving flying debris in F1 and other categories.
ColinChapman (@colinchapman)
19th July 2017, 18:55
Seems a little unfortunate. To bad they don’t have time to come up with a better solution.
OOliver
19th July 2017, 20:14
Grosjean has calmed down, Kvyat hasn’t gone flying yet, Sainz is doing his crashes at ground level. They need this stuff more in F2, F3 and F4.
Hugh (@hugh11)
19th July 2017, 18:56
#NotMyF1
Ed Marques (@edmarques)
19th July 2017, 18:57
No one will watch then.
Pathetic. I hope the teams or Carey do something about it
JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
19th July 2017, 19:21
Bit of a bold statement. I’m still going to watch as I’m sure will many others.
Dougracing (@dougracing)
19th July 2017, 20:07
Yes, i’m still going to watch with or without halo…..
Depailler
19th July 2017, 19:00
No one wants to see drivers hurt – or killed.
But few people in the business (or sport!) seem to support this. Fans. Drivers. Teams.
So why is it happening. I am disappointed and frustrated at F1 – dull and getting duller.
Phil Norman (@phil-f1-21)
19th July 2017, 19:07
+1 I agree. This is a bad move.
Hugh (@hugh11)
19th July 2017, 19:41
I know… It won’t be strong enough to stop what happened to Bianchi, and only covers about 10% of the danger area for what happened to Massa… I just don’t see the point
glynh (@glynh)
19th July 2017, 20:05
+1 I’m not going to exaggerate and say I’m going to stop watching but this is definitely a step away from the F1 I became a fan of.
bezza695 (@bezza695)
19th July 2017, 19:00
So 9 out of the 10 teams have said no to Halo, some drivers don’t want Halo, majority of fans don’t want Halo, so the FIA pushes it through anyway, good work guys
Michael
19th July 2017, 19:00
That bar in the middle also looks like it will be obstructing the field of vision of the drivers. Did any of them made a remark on this during testing phase? Too bad they forced this option on the teams, while 9 out of 10 were against it.
Strontium (@strontium)
19th July 2017, 19:06
From what I can remember, some drivers thought it was fine, others thought it was obstructive, while others thought the entire thing obscured the vision all around. Blind spots are already a huge issue in F1, so let’s improve both safety and the quality of racing by making them worse.
Luke (@dubsix)
19th July 2017, 19:01
What’s next… make motogp closed cockpit and four wheels, because safety.
Hugh (@hugh11)
19th July 2017, 19:49
I was more thinking using tanks?
TR
19th July 2017, 20:07
I support your idea. Let’s turn this into proper Halo Wars!
Strontium (@strontium)
19th July 2017, 19:02
I thought maybe a late April fools, but the article is, as always, genuine.
This is out of the blue, which makes it also a rash, and not to mention, very very desperate move by the FIA. It’s almost like they’re trying to prove a point about improving safety, without realising that they’re not actually doing it.
If I thought my week couldn’t get any worse, it just has.
Strontium (@strontium)
19th July 2017, 19:11
To add to that, by doing this so prematurely, F1 has effectively committed itself down a path without even having looked into alternative solutions enough. Therefore meaning that they’re effectively conceding not finding a better solution, even if one is available. They abandoned the shield after one driver tested it for one lap. I didn’t like that solution either but it just shows how pathetic the FIA really are
Banana88x (@banana88x)
19th July 2017, 19:03
To be honest, the white halo doesn´t look that bad at the Williams.
I am sure that designers can create more attractive solutions for the halo.
Optimaximal (@optimaximal)
19th July 2017, 20:10
They can’t – it’s a standard part provided by the FIA.
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
19th July 2017, 19:04
Ok so if it has to be the halo, it has to look better than that. They can’t compromise on safety but they need to massively improve the aesthetics of it and they also need to work hard on a better solution for 2019.
Will Wood (@willwood)
19th July 2017, 19:05
It’s not sexy, but I’m sure I’ll get used to it.
I will not complain about the aesthetics of a device designed to protect the lives of drivers who I enjoy watching and writing about.
Unless all the drivers speak out against this approach and in favour of another, I think we should all be prepared to accept it.
Imre (@f1mre)
19th July 2017, 19:11
Wishlist for 2018:
BMW twin towers
Ferrari extra wings (from 1998)
Stepped nose
2014 nose (preferably Caterham’s)
Arrows wing on the nose (from 2001)
Jack (@jmc200)
19th July 2017, 19:12
So after one test with the shield they dump it for this monstrosity? The FIA are again alarmingly totalitarian, coupled with Todt’s aloofness, shows how out of touch they are.
Velocityboy (@velocityboy)
19th July 2017, 19:27
I was thinking the same thing. The shield didn’t seem to get a proper test before it was cast aside. Almost seems like something else is going on.
StefMeister (@stefmeister)
19th July 2017, 19:52
@jmc200 @jmc200 I gather that they had to make a decision now to give teams enough time to design there 2018 cars with whatever they went with integrated into the overall design.
They always said that whatever they went with needed to be integrated into the design & not something that was bolted on afterwards.
Phil Norman (@phil-f1-21)
19th July 2017, 19:13
There seems to be no general consensus on introducing this as the best head protection device so I am surprised the FIA are going ahead with it at this juncture.
It seems that as so often before F1 is rushed into making a poor decision which everyone then complains about for the next few years. I accept a decision has to be made at some point but there was no general agreement and the screen was only tested last weekend. Not that looks any more suitable.
Understeer (@abdelilah)
19th July 2017, 19:16
Crap, a bad move all the way along, is FIA really trying to kill F1 or what ? plus the Halo device does not make the cars 100% safe, there will be always a risk driving these cars.
As nearly always one step forward two steps back from the FIA, again thank you for making the pinnacle of Motorsport look like crap and by not listening to fans.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
19th July 2017, 19:25
Well, in my opinion, the halo looks better than when they effectively put a windscreen on them. I don’t think many will agree with this though. But I do thing this is the better choice. It may not always prevent small objects from flying in (such as with Massa’s incident in 2009 but It overall should be much more sturdy that a windscreen and surprisingly, from Vettel’s view, the halo was far less distracting. I think I can actually understand why. The bar directly in front of you won’t exactly be in your line of sight the whole time and it should be reasonably easy to get used to. Whereas the windscreen won’t help quite as much with heavy impact and according to Vettel, the reflections were very distracting. Unless it got massively developed and improved, it would be dreadful on a street light lit track. I think if they work on the Halo for next year, they will be able to improve the look of it. I personally think the Williams one was by far the best when we saw it recently. It matched their livery really well.
CareyPatrick (@careypatrick)
19th July 2017, 19:26
This is pretty weak. The FIA are always forcing dumb stuff on the teams. I am all for driver safety, but I can’t stand this. Would this have saved Henry Surtees, probably. Would it have saved Massa from that damn coil spring, maybe, maybe not. It certainly would have not saved Jules Bianchi, and probably not Justin Wilson. It just does not seem like the answer to me.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
19th July 2017, 19:34
I think it will quite likely have saved Bianchi even if he did suffer life changing injuries. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I did think the first point of contact with his crash was his helmet, or at leased that took a huge amount of impact. With the Halo, it would be that bar (which would be pretty strong) and that would dramatically chance the impact. It will also be much more effective than a windscreen in that situation.
Mark G (@sparkyamg)
19th July 2017, 19:46
Bianchi died from injuries caused by his brain hitting the inside of his skull following the massive deceleration he experienced upon hitting the truck and having nothing else to absorb that energy (F1 barriers, crash structures etc).
As far as I know, the halo wouldn’t have prevented that from happening as it is designed to deflect objects and not dissipate energy.
Isaac J Rosenthal
19th July 2017, 19:30
Next up;
We need bumper structures around the wheels, front and back so cars don’t jump up anymore when touching.
It is inevitable after the direction the FIA has steered itself in to. Ridiculous
joe pineapples
19th July 2017, 19:56
Ferrari have been working on this since the Baku incident. If the driver becomes too outraged/erratic, the car is lifted off its wheels to prevent further violence.
joe pineapples
19th July 2017, 19:58
*sorry, the link function doesn’t seem to work*
joe pineapples
19th July 2017, 20:00
https://postimg.org/image/sjbg1rupt/
OSCAR (@okif1)
19th July 2017, 19:58
The end of the open wheels could have a safety substantiation as you suggest. It would bring new aero technologies and it would be applicable to road super cars. Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes would love it.
JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
19th July 2017, 19:31
I don’t get the hugely negative reaction towards the halo on this site. I agree, it’s not the most aesthetically pleasing appendage on the car, but if it protects one driver from a potentially fatal incident, then I see it as completely worth it.
I also don’t understand why people tend to think that it’s a snap reaction. As I recall, we were meant to have head protection this year, but it was delayed for further testing and research. Clearly, we as fans haven’t been given access to all of the research, but that doesn’t mean that potential solutions haven’t been extensively tested.
People have every right to voice their opinions of course, that’s what the comments section is for, but surely the FIA trying to prevent another fatality is better than mourning the next one?
Depailler
19th July 2017, 19:51
I think it’s hard to choose where to draw the line between safety and sport.
This is an open wheeled open cockpit formula. Cars go at 200 mph+. It’s not table tennis.
But this change just seems to lack the universal support that other precious safety enhancements got.
Velocityboy (@velocityboy)
19th July 2017, 19:32
It seems odd that after one test with the shield the halo would get approved for use. Normally the things Vettel suffered from could be addresses with how the shield is mounted or the plastic can be manufactured differently.
As this is being labeled a safety modification, I’ll be interested to see if they require it on the F2 and F3 cars as well.
Mark G (@sparkyamg)
19th July 2017, 19:40
My initial reaction was to reel off a list of profanities as I’ve been opposed to the halo from the start, however I’m now going to try and look at the positives of this.
Firstly, a decision on head protection was long overdue, and had it dragged on any longer the topic would have become a total farce. Especially had someone sustained another head injury.
Secondly, given that the halo is now a rule rather than an unpleasant idea, it will force F1 engineers to try and produce a solution that is more aesthetically pleasing and integrated than the last prototype. F1 is about marketing for the manufacturers and ugly cars aren’t good for the brand.
Lastly, I have hope that we’ll see some interesting aero solutions that aim to take advantage of this new appendage.
Regardless of the above, if the halo doesn’t progress to the point where it looks like it belongs on an F1 car, drivers and fans are going to complain about it indefinitely.
Girts (@girts)
19th July 2017, 19:41
If nothing gets done about the head protection, then a driver will get seriously injured or killed one day. Sooner or later but that will happen. The FIA are obviously aware of that and I cannot blame them for not wanting to be partly responsible for that injury or death. The discussion has been going on for some time and I can understand why they ran out of patience and took a decision to finally do something.
The teams will now be forced to work harder on developing alternative proposals as the halo is not popular among F1 fans. I believe that the halo will be replaced by something more aesthetic in a year or two.
JC
19th July 2017, 19:44
I suspect this has come out of the strategy group (who were meeting today I think?) because teams need to be defining the tub and other key structural parts of 2018 car around now.
And, rather than postpone until the 2019 season and be seen to ignoring their #roadsafety (ignoring the Vettel outcome) mantra, the FIA have simply said the halo is the best option as it stands. So teams need to use it until something better is fully tested.
PMccarthy_is_a_legend (@pmccarthy_is_a_legend)
19th July 2017, 19:47
Total and utter bs. It is ugly and offers no protection against small objects (like the spring that struck Massa’s helmet in Hungary).
Teams, drivers and fans dislike it.
Why are they pushing this thorugh like that???
Darren B (@downwithdrs)
19th July 2017, 19:55
In recent months, F1 began to move in the right direction: faster cars, a more fan-oriented approach, and decent racing … and now this! The Halo has got to be the ugliest thing I have EVER seen on a Formula One car. The raised cockpit sides of 1996 (especially the Ferrari 310) were somewhat ugly, but they were nothing in comparison to the HIDEOUS halo! It looks like a back-to-front carbon fibre THONG :-O
After 25 years of watching F1, I may be looking elsewhere :-(
Zazeems (@zazeems)
19th July 2017, 19:59
Just when I was becoming optimistic about the future of F1.
The drivers don’t want it. The teams don’t want it. The fans don’t want it. Abhorrent decision.
Looks like 2017 is my last year of F1. Roll on WEC, MotoGp and WRC.
MtlRacer (@mtlracer)
19th July 2017, 20:03
At the very least, since this monstrosity is being imposed, the teams should be forced to use different colors for each driver, maybe make it match the driver helmet. And they should mount a camera to have a view of the drivers eyes.
Lias
19th July 2017, 20:05
We should ban f1 till the drop it then. Stop buying merchandise and ignore their sponsors. We are not animals.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
19th July 2017, 20:08
Really? I thought that the Halo was the least popular of the proposed head protection solutions. Didn’t the FIA say that the Halo would not have protected Bianichi? And I don’t see the benefit in protecting from small parts like those that injured Massa. It looks like they’ll be safe from tires, hopefully.
In my opinion, I am not convinced by any of the solutions. I just go with what looks least worst. They all suffer from simply bolting on a shield or Halo to the cars, and those each have their own drawbacks that don’t make them a clear solution. I think the cars need some design overhaul to better incorporate either these solutions or other solutions in the future.
Tristan
19th July 2017, 20:11
And here we go again…
Another 3 months of halo opinion articles incoming.
Jules (@xiasitlo)
19th July 2017, 20:12
Absolute disgrace to see this happening, or not…?
The rumour seems to be Chase Carey is backing this because they want to make F1 more pure by bringing gravel traps back along with some track and car improvements that would make F1 lean to Indycar-like racing with Le Mans-light-like cars and with more street circuits and high speed crashes in the future it would be brought to a halt if someone would die that quick after Bianchi again. This is the only rumour I’ve heard whispered that seemed logical if you know modern day business strategists.
Then again, many people here cry wolf over not watching F1 now that is getting implemented. Don’t lie.
We will still all watch it.
Ber101 (@cplchanb)
19th July 2017, 20:12
Who is this lone team that voted for it? they need to be hung drawn and quartered!
Patrick (@anunaki)
19th July 2017, 20:12
F1 2018 just became FF1
Flip Flop 1
Can’t believe this gets pushed by the FIA
Patrick (@anunaki)
19th July 2017, 20:14
Can FOM fix this?