2017 Hungarian Grand Prix team radio transcript

PR From Lewis Hamilton I mean the car does turn in. The rear tyres are going to die. Willing to bet they don’t last a one-stop.

1 From Daniel Ricciardo Someone hit me. If that’s who I think it was. Yeah it’s [censored by FOM].

1 To Daniel Ricciardo Yeah mate we can see.

1 From Daniel Ricciardo Was that who I think it was?

1 To Daniel Ricciardo Yeah.

1 From Daniel Ricciardo [Censored by FOM] sore loser.

1 From Romain Grosjean OK I’ve been massively hit but I don’t know who so I don’t know if the car’s got any damage.

1 To Romain Grosjean Yeah it’s guy in a Renault.

1 From Romain Grosjean The guy’s a stupid…

1 To Romain Grosjean Yes understood. We’re watching the data now.

1 From Romain Grosjean And Ericsson just pushed me off.

2 To Sergio Perez Checo did you have any contact on the first lap?

2 From Sergio Perez No. Just a little touch from Esteban but I think all is good.

3 From Max Verstappen Can you see any front wing damage?

3 To Max Verstappen Nothing according to data at the moment.

4 To Jolyon Palmer OK Jo as you might have seen there’s some oil on track where Ricciardo has stopped at turn three but that’s well off-line.

5 From Fernando Alonso OK so they didn’t leave me space out of one, pushed me in the gravel. It should be very clear.

5 From Kevin Magnussen I think if you can do what Hulkenberg did to Romain then it’s going to be a dirty race.

That guy's dangerous, it wasn't worth the risk.

That guy’s dangerous, it wasn’t worth the risk.

7 To Lewis Hamilton Copy Lewis, we see what you’re doing, happy with that.

7 From Fernando Alonso Sainz forced Alonso wide at turn one.

OK so they didn’t leave me space out of one, push me in the gravel so it should be very clear.

Not a stop-and-go?

Not a stop-and-go?

8 To Lewis Hamilton It’ll be ten seconds added to his pit stop.

10 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis radio check, radio check, we’re having IT issues in the garage.

OK but there should not be too much to discuss, you cannot drive against other cars, simple.

OK but there should not be too much to discuss, you cannot drive against other cars, simple.

12 To Lewis Hamilton Loud and clear. Good to have you back.

13 From Nico Hulkenberg Think I’m going to take a little breather from that group.

13 To Nico Hulkenberg Understood Nico.

16 From Marcus Ericsson Cannot get closer to him, it’s impossible. This track is impossible. I’m so much faster otherwise I would not be this close.

16 To Marcus Ericsson OK Marcus copy that, stay close to him, I’ll come back to you.

16 From Marcus Ericsson Let me try catching Di Resta. I can catch him.

17 To Lewis Hamilton OK copy.

17 From Lewis Hamilton I don’t have a big enough delta to close the gap and get past him though.

17 To Lewis Hamilton Yeah no problem there Lewis, hopefully that should be taken care of.

18 From Kevin Magnussen The tyre’s OK but I feel like I’m driving on oil everywhere, there’s no grip.

18 To Kevin Magnussen I think it’s a general comment from everybody. Your pace is good.

19 To Jolyon Palmer OK Jo Nico’s quicker than you please don’t hold him up.

19 To Nico Hulkenberg Jo has been asked to let you past. Jo is slower than you.

20 To Jolyon Palmer Thank you for that Jo. Please focus on the race now.

21 To Romain Grosjean The front-left tyre pressure is slowly dropping. We’re monitoring it.

21 From Romain Grosjean Wonderful.

21 To Romain Grosjean OK I think we have a slow leak so we’ll box, box now. Mode puncture. Front-left is low pressure.

22 To Carlos Sainz Jnr Sector one and three lap times…

22 From Carlos Sainz Jnr OK, leave me alone, please.

22 To Carlos Sainz Jnr OK.

22 To Romain Grosjean OK Romain stop the car, just bring the car in slowly, we believe we have a crossed wheel nut so just go slow, we’ll come back to you. Do you feel anything loose?

22 From Romain Grosjean Yes.

22 To Romain Grosjean OK we need to stop the car.

23 To Kevin Magnussen Lost a little bit with the double yellow but we have more pace than Palmer, we can do it.

24 To Valtteri Bottas Currently on lap 23 we’re target plus five at the moment but ideally we’d like to close the gap to cars ahead. Just need to keep the tyres in good shape.

24 From Valtteri Bottas That’s a bit tricky combo to be honest.

25 From Sebastian Vettel Check the steering, it’s hanging to the left when I go straight.

25 To Sebastian Vettel Is it getting worse or is stable?

25 From Sebastian Vettel I thought it’s getting worse.

26 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis press the marker button if you hear us.

26 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis we saw the marker button press we think the radio is one-way.

27 To Valtteri Bottas So Valtteri we’re having some radio problems still. You are in your VSC and Safety Car windows so you’ll be in if you see them. Just confirm.

27 From Valtteri Bottas Copy.

28 From Nico Hulkenberg No chance, even with DRS they’re faster on the straight. So you know what you have to do.

29 To Max Verstappen How much faster do you think you could go at this stage?

29 From Max Verstappen Maybe a few tenths.

30 To Kimi Raikkonen Yeah it’s OK but I’m stuck now behind Seb.

At threat to us all, Bon?

Fronts are not in a healthy shape.

31 To Sebastian Vettel Understood, will be soon.

31 From Sebastian Vettel Don’t extend it.

33 To Kimi Raikkonen Raikkonen wasn’t impressed with Di Resta.

Hey what the [censored by FOM] is this Williams guy? I mean if he cannot see behind then he stay on the reporting stuff.

34 To Lewis Hamilton Chassis default 51, we’re on the backup radio now, see if you can transmit.

34 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis no joy on the backup radio, we can see you’re keying up.

34 From Kimi Raikkonen I had the speed to stay out.

36 To Carlos Sainz Jnr Carlos, copy, do your best.

38 From Kimi Raikkonen He is going full speed? Because obviously Mercedes is catching. I have nothing I can do.

38 To Kimi Raikkonen Understood Kimi. He has handling issues at the minute, Kimi, he is struggling with his handling.

39 To Sebastian Vettel Try to avoid heavy kerbing.

39 To Fernando Alonso What a fantastic move Fernando. Just be careful, Sainz still very close behind. Palmer behind is on 37-lap-old options.

39 To Valtteri Bottas We believe Vettel has an issue so you can close the gap.

41 From Kimi Raikkonen Whatever you meant you put me under massive threat from Mercedes for no reason.

41 To Kimi Raikkonen Understood.

41 To Max Verstappen Any sudden drop from the front-left tyre, you let us know please.

41 From Max Verstappen I will.

42 To Valtteri Bottas Ferrari cannot use the kerbs. Just close them down and attack for five laps.

42 To Max Verstappen OK Max box and pit confirm.

44 To Lewis Hamilton Ah I’ve got you back, Lewis, I can hear you mate.

44 From Lewis Hamilton OK man I’ve got a lot of pace now let me use it. I don’t know why the Ferraris are slow.

44 To Lewis Hamilton Yeah copy Lewis we’re looking into it, we’re looking into on the situation.

44 From Lewis Hamilton And this radio stuff sucks. My last tyres were perfect, I could’ve kept going.

44 To Lewis Hamilton Yeah I have to agree with you there Lewis. It’s all a bit rubbish at the moment. But yeah, keep your head down, race is going to come to us, just keep your tyres in good shape and things will start happening soon.

44 From Lewis Hamilton If I can’t catch them and get past then I have to let him back past. Let me know when I can race Valtteri.

44 To Lewis Hamilton Yeah copy Lewis. We are looking at it, we are managing it, we’ll let you know.

46 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis so we don’t know what fixed the radio. Just keep talking to us.

46 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis Valtteri is going to let you past into turn one. Go strat mode three. Ferraris just up ahead.

47 From Kimi Raikkonen Yeah I have speed, a lot, but obviously this won’t be helping it.

47 To Kimi Raikkonen Copy, copy.

49 From Nico Hulkenberg Feel like I’ve got some braking deg, brakes are getting worse.

49 To Nico Hulkenberg OK Nico stand by.

49 To Nico Hulkenberg We did have some problems with the left-front getting very hot, it should get better.

50 From Kimi Raikkonen I don’t know, I’m not in the most comfortable position, still I am, but soon.

50 To Kimi Raikkonen Understood, Vettel has been told to push, stay with him.

51 To Valtteri Bottas Make sure you stay close to Lewis so we can re-invert the cars.

51 From Lewis Hamilton It’s getting very hard to get close.

51 To Lewis Hamilton Just do what you can, we’ve got overtake available.

51 To Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis we’re going to have five laps to try and make something of this.

51 From Lewis Hamilton No pressure, then.

This guy is just dangerous.

This guy is just dangerous.

55 From Kimi Raikkonen Yeah I’m going to only ruin my tyres even more behind. Is this all we’re going to do the rest of the race?

55 To Kimi Raikkonen Confirm, Kimi, confirm. Hamilton has backed off slightly for engine temperatures.

56 To Kimi Raikkonen Massive pack of blues coming up.

57 To Lewis Hamilton So we’ve been given five more laps. Front calipers reaching the limit.

57 From Lewis Hamilton Don’t worry about it. You want me to let Valtteri back, yeah? I don’t need to bust my nut off any more?

57 To Lewis Hamilton Negative, Lewis. Keep the pressure on the Ferraris if you can.

59 From Lewis Hamilton My tyres are holding in. I’m just waiting for a mistake from then to get in front.

59 To Lewis Hamilton Copy that Lewis, we hear you.

60 From Nico Hulkenberg Did we get a puncture or what?

60 To Nico Hulkenberg We still don’t see any puncture Nico. Not sure what happened there.

63 To Paul di Resta OK Paul I’m afraid we’ve got a problem with the car, we’ll have to retire. So watch for Sainz.

63 From Paul di Resta OK.

63 To Paul di Resta Sorry mate that was a real shame. But I hope you enjoyed what you did do. It was fascinating to see what these tyres are like as well, good job.

64 To Max Verstappen OK Max let’s push up to Bottas, mate.

66 To Lewis Hamilton Verstappen is on a younger soft tyre. He will be a threat.

66 From Lewis Hamilton At threat to us all, Bon?

66 To Lewis Hamilton Yeah, affirm.

67 To Kimi Raikkonen OK Kimi let’s not take anything for granted. We don’t know what Hamilton’s going to do. Just keep going as you are.

VL To Sebastian Vettel P1 Sebastian! One and two. Well managed. Nice drive.

VL From Sebastian Vettel Dai un’altra bandiera a Maranello. Vai! Grazie! Forza Ferrari. Grazie mille. Grazie ragazzi. Grande lavoro.

VL To Fernando Alonso OK Fernando that is the chequered flag. P6, fantastic drive. Deserved a lot more. Fantastic overtake on Sainz. Great pace at the end and fastest lap of the race. Great work.

VL From Fernando Alonso Thank you guys. So no one was fastest the last lap?

VL To Fernando Alonso No, you’re fastest lap of the race by 0.28 seconds to Raikkonen. Good job. Nice little present going into the shutdown.

VL To Lewis Hamilton OK mate thanks for that. It’s a gentlemanly thing to do. Well done.

Lewis it's James. Thank you very much for doing that mate. You did a really good race mate. Well done.

Lewis it’s James. Thank you very much for doing that mate. You did a really good race mate. Well done.

VL From Valtteri Bottas Thanks Lewis. Thanks again for that. Thanks for the trust.

VL To Valtteri Bottas Valtteri it’s James. Thank you very much for helping us. We appreciate it. Well done. Good podium.