Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Hungaroring, 2017

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix team radio transcript

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

Could Kimi Raikkonen have won the Hungarian Grand Prix if he’d taken matters into his own hands regarding his pit strategy?

And did a loss of radio communications at Mercedes cost them a better result?

Lewis Hamilton was unable to speak to his team for much of the first half of the race, leaving him unable to give them feedback on the state of his tyres. By the time his radio problems were fixed Hamilton had already made his pit stop. He informed the team he had been able to run much longer on his tyres – had they been aware this could have given them more strategic options.

Ferrari were able to hear what Raikkonen was saying which, for the most part, was complaints about being kept bottled up behind his team mate, who had to cope with a steering problem. Raikkonen began complaining about being “stuck behind Seb” before they made their pit stops.

If Raikkonen did try to delay his pit stop there were no radio messages played on the television broadcasts which indicate him doing so. Last year Vettel had no problems calling the shots when it came to his pit strategy when he felt the team had called him in too early.

He delayed his pit stop by multiple laps on more than one occasion. Had Raikkonen done the same in Hungary he might have won.

While Ferrari were unwilling to let one car past the other, Renault had no hesitations about pulling a swap of their own to move Nico Hulkenberg ahead of Jolyon Palmer. Their message – “Nico’s quicker than you” – had more than a slight ring of one notorious past team radio message about it.

Lap* Driver Message
PR From Lewis Hamilton I mean the car does turn in. The rear tyres are going to die. Willing to bet they don’t last a one-stop.
1 From Daniel Ricciardo Someone hit me. If that’s who I think it was. Yeah it’s [censored by FOM].
1 To Daniel Ricciardo

Yeah mate we can see.
1 From Daniel Ricciardo Was that who I think it was?
1 To Daniel Ricciardo

Yeah.
1 From Daniel Ricciardo [Censored by FOM] sore loser.
1 From Romain Grosjean OK I’ve been massively hit but I don’t know who so I don’t know if the car’s got any damage.
1 To Romain Grosjean

Yeah it’s guy in a Renault.
1 From Romain Grosjean The guy’s a stupid…
1 To Romain Grosjean

Yes understood. We’re watching the data now.
1 From Romain Grosjean And Ericsson just pushed me off.
2 To Sergio Perez

Checo did you have any contact on the first lap?
2 From Sergio Perez No. Just a little touch from Esteban but I think all is good.
3 From Max Verstappen Can you see any front wing damage?
3 To Max Verstappen

Nothing according to data at the moment.
4 To Jolyon Palmer

OK Jo as you might have seen there’s some oil on track where Ricciardo has stopped at turn three but that’s well off-line.
5 From Fernando Alonso OK so they didn’t leave me space out of one, pushed me in the gravel. It should be very clear.
5 From Kevin Magnussen I think if you can do what Hulkenberg did to Romain then it’s going to be a dirty race.
7 From Lewis Hamilton Hamilton attempted to pass Verstappen.
That guy’s dangerous, it wasn’t worth the risk.
7 To Lewis Hamilton

Copy Lewis, we see what you’re doing, happy with that.
7 From Fernando Alonso Sainz forced Alonso wide at turn one.
OK so they didn’t leave me space out of one, push me in the gravel so it should be very clear.
8 From Lewis Hamilton Hamilton asked whether Verstappen’s penalty for hitting Ricciardo required him to pit right away and was told it didn’t.
Not a stop-and-go?
8 To Lewis Hamilton

It’ll be ten seconds added to his pit stop.
10 To Lewis Hamilton

OK Lewis radio check, radio check, we’re having IT issues in the garage.
10 From Fernando Alonso Alonso seems to have just been informed Sainz was under investigation.
OK but there should not be too much to discuss, you cannot drive against other cars, simple.
12 To Lewis Hamilton

Loud and clear. Good to have you back.
13 From Nico Hulkenberg Think I’m going to take a little breather from that group.
13 To Nico Hulkenberg

Understood Nico.
16 From Marcus Ericsson Cannot get closer to him, it’s impossible. This track is impossible. I’m so much faster otherwise I would not be this close.
16 To Marcus Ericsson

OK Marcus copy that, stay close to him, I’ll come back to you.
16 From Marcus Ericsson Let me try catching Di Resta. I can catch him.
17 From Lewis Hamilton Tyres feel fine.
17 To Lewis Hamilton

OK copy.
17 From Lewis Hamilton I don’t have a big enough delta to close the gap and get past him though.
17 To Lewis Hamilton

Yeah no problem there Lewis, hopefully that should be taken care of.
18 From Kevin Magnussen The tyre’s OK but I feel like I’m driving on oil everywhere, there’s no grip.
18 To Kevin Magnussen

I think it’s a general comment from everybody. Your pace is good.
19 To Jolyon Palmer

OK Jo Nico’s quicker than you please don’t hold him up.
19 To Nico Hulkenberg

Jo has been asked to let you past. Jo is slower than you.
20 To Jolyon Palmer

Thank you for that Jo. Please focus on the race now.
21 To Romain Grosjean

The front-left tyre pressure is slowly dropping. We’re monitoring it.
21 From Romain Grosjean Wonderful.
21 To Romain Grosjean

OK I think we have a slow leak so we’ll box, box now. Mode puncture. Front-left is low pressure.
22 To Carlos Sainz Jnr

Sector one and three lap times…
22 From Carlos Sainz Jnr OK, leave me alone, please.
22 To Carlos Sainz Jnr

OK.
22 To Romain Grosjean

OK Romain stop the car, just bring the car in slowly, we believe we have a crossed wheel nut so just go slow, we’ll come back to you. Do you feel anything loose?
22 From Romain Grosjean Yes.
22 To Romain Grosjean

OK we need to stop the car.
23 To Kevin Magnussen

Lost a little bit with the double yellow but we have more pace than Palmer, we can do it.
24 To Valtteri Bottas

Currently on lap 23 we’re target plus five at the moment but ideally we’d like to close the gap to cars ahead. Just need to keep the tyres in good shape.
24 From Valtteri Bottas That’s a bit tricky combo to be honest.
25 From Sebastian Vettel Check the steering, it’s hanging to the left when I go straight.
25 To Sebastian Vettel

Is it getting worse or is stable?
25 From Sebastian Vettel I thought it’s getting worse.
26 To Lewis Hamilton

OK Lewis press the marker button if you hear us.
26 To Lewis Hamilton

OK Lewis we saw the marker button press we think the radio is one-way.
27 To Valtteri Bottas

So Valtteri we’re having some radio problems still. You are in your VSC and Safety Car windows so you’ll be in if you see them. Just confirm.
27 From Valtteri Bottas Copy.
28 From Nico Hulkenberg No chance, even with DRS they’re faster on the straight. So you know what you have to do.
29 To Max Verstappen

How much faster do you think you could go at this stage?
29 From Max Verstappen Maybe a few tenths.
30 To Kimi Raikkonen

Yeah it’s OK but I’m stuck now behind Seb.
31 To Valtteri Bottas

Box, box.
31 From Sebastian Vettel Vettel didn’t want his first stint to be extended, perhaps mindful of their tyre failures at Silverstone.
Fronts are not in a healthy shape.
31 To Sebastian Vettel

Understood, will be soon.
31 From Sebastian Vettel Don’t extend it.
33 To Kimi Raikkonen

Raikkonen wasn’t impressed with Di Resta.
Hey what the [censored by FOM] is this Williams guy? I mean if he cannot see behind then he stay on the reporting stuff.
34 To Lewis Hamilton

Chassis default 51, we’re on the backup radio now, see if you can transmit.
34 To Lewis Hamilton

OK Lewis no joy on the backup radio, we can see you’re keying up.
34 From Kimi Raikkonen I had the speed to stay out.
36 From Carlos Sainz Jnr No front-left or rear-left.
36 To Carlos Sainz Jnr

Carlos, copy, do your best.
38 From Kimi Raikkonen He is going full speed? Because obviously Mercedes is catching. I have nothing I can do.
38 To Kimi Raikkonen

Understood Kimi. He has handling issues at the minute, Kimi, he is struggling with his handling.
39 To Sebastian Vettel

Try to avoid heavy kerbing.
39 To Fernando Alonso

What a fantastic move Fernando. Just be careful, Sainz still very close behind. Palmer behind is on 37-lap-old options.
39 To Valtteri Bottas

We believe Vettel has an issue so you can close the gap.
41 From Kimi Raikkonen Whatever you meant you put me under massive threat from Mercedes for no reason.
41 To Kimi Raikkonen

Understood.
41 To Max Verstappen

Any sudden drop from the front-left tyre, you let us know please.
41 From Max Verstappen I will.
42 To Valtteri Bottas

Ferrari cannot use the kerbs. Just close them down and attack for five laps.
42 To Max Verstappen

OK Max box and pit confirm.
44 From Lewis Hamilton Radio check.
44 To Lewis Hamilton

Ah I’ve got you back, Lewis, I can hear you mate.
44 From Lewis Hamilton OK man I’ve got a lot of pace now let me use it. I don’t know why the Ferraris are slow.
44 To Lewis Hamilton

Yeah copy Lewis we’re looking into it, we’re looking into on the situation.
44 From Lewis Hamilton And this radio stuff sucks. My last tyres were perfect, I could’ve kept going.
44 To Lewis Hamilton

Yeah I have to agree with you there Lewis. It’s all a bit rubbish at the moment. But yeah, keep your head down, race is going to come to us, just keep your tyres in good shape and things will start happening soon.
44 From Lewis Hamilton If I can’t catch them and get past then I have to let him back past. Let me know when I can race Valtteri.
44 To Lewis Hamilton

Yeah copy Lewis. We are looking at it, we are managing it, we’ll let you know.
46 To Lewis Hamilton

OK Lewis so we don’t know what fixed the radio. Just keep talking to us.
46 To Lewis Hamilton

OK Lewis Valtteri is going to let you past into turn one. Go strat mode three. Ferraris just up ahead.
47 From Kimi Raikkonen Yeah I have speed, a lot, but obviously this won’t be helping it.
47 To Kimi Raikkonen

Copy, copy.
49 From Nico Hulkenberg Feel like I’ve got some braking deg, brakes are getting worse.
49 To Nico Hulkenberg

OK Nico stand by.
49 To Nico Hulkenberg

We did have some problems with the left-front getting very hot, it should get better.
50 From Kimi Raikkonen I don’t know, I’m not in the most comfortable position, still I am, but soon.
50 To Kimi Raikkonen

Understood, Vettel has been told to push, stay with him.
51 To Valtteri Bottas

Make sure you stay close to Lewis so we can re-invert the cars.
51 From Lewis Hamilton It’s getting very hard to get close.
51 To Lewis Hamilton

Just do what you can, we’ve got overtake available.
51 To Lewis Hamilton

OK Lewis we’re going to have five laps to try and make something of this.
51 From Lewis Hamilton No pressure, then.
52 From Nico Hulkenberg Hulkenberg was pushed wide by Magnussen.
This guy is just dangerous.
55 From Kimi Raikkonen Yeah I’m going to only ruin my tyres even more behind. Is this all we’re going to do the rest of the race?
55 To Kimi Raikkonen

Confirm, Kimi, confirm. Hamilton has backed off slightly for engine temperatures.
56 To Kimi Raikkonen

Massive pack of blues coming up.
57 To Lewis Hamilton

So we’ve been given five more laps. Front calipers reaching the limit.
57 From Lewis Hamilton Don’t worry about it. You want me to let Valtteri back, yeah? I don’t need to bust my nut off any more?
57 To Lewis Hamilton

Negative, Lewis. Keep the pressure on the Ferraris if you can.
59 From Lewis Hamilton My tyres are holding in. I’m just waiting for a mistake from then to get in front.
59 To Lewis Hamilton

Copy that Lewis, we hear you.
60 From Nico Hulkenberg Did we get a puncture or what?
60 To Nico Hulkenberg

We still don’t see any puncture Nico. Not sure what happened there.
63 To Paul di Resta

OK Paul I’m afraid we’ve got a problem with the car, we’ll have to retire. So watch for Sainz.
63 From Paul di Resta OK.
63 To Paul di Resta

Sorry mate that was a real shame. But I hope you enjoyed what you did do. It was fascinating to see what these tyres are like as well, good job.
64 To Max Verstappen

OK Max let’s push up to Bottas, mate.
66 To Lewis Hamilton

Verstappen is on a younger soft tyre. He will be a threat.
66 From Lewis Hamilton At threat to us all, Bon?
66 To Lewis Hamilton

Yeah, affirm.
67 To Kimi Raikkonen

OK Kimi let’s not take anything for granted. We don’t know what Hamilton’s going to do. Just keep going as you are.
VL To Sebastian Vettel

P1 Sebastian! One and two. Well managed. Nice drive.
VL From Sebastian Vettel Dai un’altra bandiera a Maranello. Vai! Grazie! Forza Ferrari. Grazie mille. Grazie ragazzi. Grande lavoro.
VL To Fernando Alonso

OK Fernando that is the chequered flag. P6, fantastic drive. Deserved a lot more. Fantastic overtake on Sainz. Great pace at the end and fastest lap of the race. Great work.
VL From Fernando Alonso Thank you guys. So no one was fastest the last lap?
VL To Fernando Alonso

No, you’re fastest lap of the race by 0.28 seconds to Raikkonen. Good job. Nice little present going into the shutdown.
VL To Lewis Hamilton

OK mate thanks for that. It’s a gentlemanly thing to do. Well done.
VL To Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes strategist James Vowles thanked both drivers after their podium.
Lewis it’s James. Thank you very much for doing that mate. You did a really good race mate. Well done.
VL From Valtteri Bottas Thanks Lewis. Thanks again for that. Thanks for the trust.
VL To Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri it’s James. Thank you very much for helping us. We appreciate it. Well done. Good podium.
VL From Valtteri Bottas We’ll get them in Spa.

Note: Only includes messages which were broadcast in the race coverage.
Lap: Refers to lap message was broadcast on. There may be a delay between messages being said and being broadcast. PR = pre-race; FL = formation lap; VL = victory lap.
Message: Repetitive or irrelevant messages omitted. Notes in italics. Highlights in bold.

Follow F1 Fanatic Live on Twitter for team radio highlights during all live F1 sessions.

