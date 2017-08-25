Raikkonen leads first session as Massa crashes

Fresh from signing a new Ferrari contract Kimi Raikkonen set the quickest time in the first practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix, eight-tenths quicker than last year’s pole position lap.

Raikkonen took over the top spot with four minutes remaining to produce a best time of 1’45.502 using the ultra-soft tyres. Despite not setting the quickest time in any of the three sectors, Raikkonen beat Lewis Hamilton’s previous benchmark by five-hundredths of a second. Hamilton, however, had set his quickest time on the harder soft compound tyres.

Both Ferraris appeared inside the top three as Sebastian Vettel lapped within a tenth of a second of Hamilton.

They were followed by the two Red Bulls, Max Verstappen exactly eight-tenths of a second off Raikkonen pace on the same tyres. Daniel Ricciardo was fractionally slower, but was also warned about cutting the corner at Raidillon.

Valtteri Bottas was next, the Mercedes drivers’ session being curtailed after a minor off at the exit of Fagnes. The W08 made contact with the barrier on the right-hand side and had to come in for repairs.

Both Toro Rossos appeared inside the top ten despite Daniil Kvyat suffering a persistent engine glitch. Esteban Ocon separated him from team mate Carlos Sainz Jnr. Stoffel Vandoorne, running an updated Honda power unit, put his McLaren inside the top ten, while Fernando Alonso was delayed by engine and DRS problems.

The session was red-flagged early on when Felipe Massa crashed at the exit of Les Combes. The Williams driver ran wide after taking too much of the inside car and damaged the left-hand side of his car against the barrier.

First practice visual gaps

Kimi Raikkonen – 1’45.502 +0.053 Lewis Hamilton – 1’45.555 +0.145 Sebastian Vettel – 1’45.647 +0.800 Max Verstappen – 1’46.302 +0.850 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’46.352 +0.922 Valtteri Bottas – 1’46.424 +1.944 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’47.446 +2.168 Esteban Ocon – 1’47.670 +2.349 Daniil Kvyat – 1’47.851 +2.363 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’47.865 +2.428 Jolyon Palmer – 1’47.930 +2.535 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’48.037 +2.750 Fernando Alonso – 1’48.252 +2.950 Sergio Perez – 1’48.452 +3.039 Lance Stroll – 1’48.541 +3.113 Kevin Magnussen – 1’48.615 +3.124 Romain Grosjean – 1’48.626 +4.658 Marcus Ericsson – 1’50.160 +5.761 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’51.263

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

