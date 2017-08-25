Raikkonen leads first session as Massa crashes

Fresh from signing a new Ferrari contract Kimi Raikkonen set the quickest time in the first practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix, eight-tenths quicker than last year’s pole position lap.
Raikkonen took over the top spot with four minutes remaining to produce a best time of 1’45.502 using the ultra-soft tyres. Despite not setting the quickest time in any of the three sectors, Raikkonen beat Lewis Hamilton’s previous benchmark by five-hundredths of a second. Hamilton, however, had set his quickest time on the harder soft compound tyres.
Both Ferraris appeared inside the top three as Sebastian Vettel lapped within a tenth of a second of Hamilton.
They were followed by the two Red Bulls, Max Verstappen exactly eight-tenths of a second off Raikkonen pace on the same tyres. Daniel Ricciardo was fractionally slower, but was also warned about cutting the corner at Raidillon.
Valtteri Bottas was next, the Mercedes drivers’ session being curtailed after a minor off at the exit of Fagnes. The W08 made contact with the barrier on the right-hand side and had to come in for repairs.
Both Toro Rossos appeared inside the top ten despite Daniil Kvyat suffering a persistent engine glitch. Esteban Ocon separated him from team mate Carlos Sainz Jnr. Stoffel Vandoorne, running an updated Honda power unit, put his McLaren inside the top ten, while Fernando Alonso was delayed by engine and DRS problems.
The session was red-flagged early on when Felipe Massa crashed at the exit of Les Combes. The Williams driver ran wide after taking too much of the inside car and damaged the left-hand side of his car against the barrier.
First practice visual gaps
Kimi Raikkonen – 1’45.502
+0.053 Lewis Hamilton – 1’45.555
+0.145 Sebastian Vettel – 1’45.647
+0.800 Max Verstappen – 1’46.302
+0.850 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’46.352
+0.922 Valtteri Bottas – 1’46.424
+1.944 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’47.446
+2.168 Esteban Ocon – 1’47.670
+2.349 Daniil Kvyat – 1’47.851
+2.363 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’47.865
+2.428 Jolyon Palmer – 1’47.930
+2.535 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’48.037
+2.750 Fernando Alonso – 1’48.252
+2.950 Sergio Perez – 1’48.452
+3.039 Lance Stroll – 1’48.541
+3.113 Kevin Magnussen – 1’48.615
+3.124 Romain Grosjean – 1’48.626
+4.658 Marcus Ericsson – 1’50.160
+5.761 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’51.263
Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.
Best times by tyre
|Driver
|Team
|Best ultra-soft time
|Ultra-soft gap
|Best super-soft time
|Super-soft gap
|Best soft time
|Soft gap
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|None
|1’46.439
|1’45.555
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|None
|1’46.903
|0.464
|1’46.424
|0.869
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1’46.352
|0.85
|None
|None
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’46.302
|0.8
|None
|None
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’45.647
|0.145
|None
|1’47.856
|2.301
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’45.502
|1’46.931
|0.492
|None
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|None
|1’48.766
|2.327
|1’48.452
|2.897
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|None
|1’48.351
|1.912
|1’47.670
|2.115
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|None
|5’19.096
|212.657
|None
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|None
|1’49.172
|2.733
|5’44.096
|238.541
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1’48.252
|2.75
|None
|None
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1’47.865
|2.363
|None
|None
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|1’47.446
|1.944
|None
|1’48.704
|3.149
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1’47.851
|2.349
|None
|1’49.560
|4.005
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|None
|1’48.626
|2.187
|1’50.021
|4.466
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|None
|1’48.615
|2.176
|1’49.496
|3.941
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’48.037
|2.535
|None
|1’49.400
|3.845
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’47.930
|2.428
|None
|1’51.034
|5.479
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|None
|1’50.160
|3.721
|None
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|None
|1’51.263
|4.824
|None
spoutnik (@spoutnik)
25th August 2017, 10:22
If Massa is still unwell as some sources say does that mean we could see Di Resta in action again?
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
25th August 2017, 10:26
Definetely no.He just took too much kerb & speed & thats it.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
25th August 2017, 10:28
I dont know if its an coincedence,but every time Massa runs with a special design,he crashes at some point(Monaco & Brazil 2016)
Kaikarden (@kaikarden)
25th August 2017, 11:27
Did he crash in Brazil 06 with that special race suit? Could have sworn he won the race. But yes, you are correct for recent events
As33
25th August 2017, 10:35
Hamilton looks in a class of his own. What a lap!
RetardedF1sh (@retardedf1sh)
25th August 2017, 10:36
I missed the first hour of practise. Saw a replay of Bottas’ incident, it was a weird one. But how on earth did he manage to get it out of the graveltrap and bring it back to the pits? To me it looked like it was well and truly stuck in the gravel like tends to happen.
IJW (@ijw1)
25th August 2017, 11:19
@retardedf1sh Usually where there are gravel traps, there are grass verges in front of the barriers which if the cars reach, they can use to allow them to get back onto the race track.
Matthijs (@matthijs)
25th August 2017, 10:55
The harder soft or the harder super soft tyre? The names of the compounds are not only ridiculous, but also confusing.
Ivan B (@njoydesign)
25th August 2017, 10:59
he set his best on Softs (yellow band)
Ivan B (@njoydesign)
25th August 2017, 10:59
I am actually mildly optimistic about Ferrari for this race. This season they always run heavy in FP1, and many times we have seen them trailing the Mercs by a wide margin in practice sessions, before bouncing back in qualifying. Every time Ferrari show good pace in FP1 and FP2, it translates into a pretty good race pace and qualifying performance. If Mercedes’ tyre wear issues on US don’t go away, we might see a very entertaining qualifying. I still expect Ham to take pole at the moment, but I also expect one of the Ferraris to be alongside him on the grid.
Also, is this true that Mercedes were running new spec engine in FP1? If that is the case, then it would make sense for them to push more than usual in FP1 to get more relevant data about the engine’s improvement.
Ivan B (@njoydesign)
25th August 2017, 11:07
Forgot to mention, the pace of the RedBulls is rather disappointing. I read that Renault were bringing updates to the engine for this and the next race, and from the gap it seems the performance gains are not effective enough. Were they running those updates in this session I wonder? What I am afraid of is Verstappen doing his super start again and destroying the genuine fight for the win, as he has done a couple of times this season already.
Dennis (@dennis65)
25th August 2017, 11:22
So let’s run only 4 cars, because they are the only ones that matter? Because that is what you implying.
Ivan B (@njoydesign)
25th August 2017, 11:34
@dennis65 No, this is not what I imply. What I imply is that RedBull need to have a faster car. But the reality of the situation is that Mercs and Ferraris are way ahead of everyone’s else right this moment, and I would really like to see a straight fight for the win without overopportunistic moves or technical issues robbing us of it.
tonyyeb (@tonyyeb)
25th August 2017, 11:06
Sorting of the table with tyre times isn’t working @keithcollantine, lots of errors when looking Chrome’s developer console.
Todfod (@todfod)
25th August 2017, 11:07
Mercedes and Ferrari are in a league of their own at Spa. Red bulls are nearly a second behind them and the rest of the midfield are nearly 2 seconds down.
Have a feeling that Hamilton’s going to put it on pole, but have a hard time keeping the Ferraris on Sunday.
Should be an interesting battle in the midfield as well. Force india, haas and toro rosso followed by Renault and the sluggish looking Mclaren Honda
kpcart
25th August 2017, 11:35
It is practise 1 for goodness sake