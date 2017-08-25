Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Hamilton on top as rain halts second practice

Lewis Hamilton led the second practice session at Spa-Francorchamps before rain brought an early halt to running.

The Mercedes driver lapped almost two seconds inside the pole position time set by Mercedes last year, though he didn’t set the quickest time in any of the three sectors around the seven kilometre track.

Felipe Massa, Williams, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
Belgian Grand Prix practice in pictures
Five drivers were separated by less than half a second when the chequered flag fell, including both of the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers. Kimi Raikkonen, who was quickest in the first session, was a quarter of a second off Hamilton’s pace.

Just five-hundredths of a second covered Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel. Daniel Ricciardo was quickest in the first and third sectors but lost too much time in the middle of the lap running a thinner rear wing on his Red Bull.

Nico Hulkenberg put his Renault in seventh, just two-tenths of a second faster than his under-fire team mate Jolyon Palmer. The two RS17s were separated by Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz Jnr.

Williams were unable to get Felipe Massa’s car ready in time for the second session following his crash during first practice, so he was unable to set a time. In a further setback for the team, Lance Stroll is under investigation for re-using one of the tyres which he was only supposed to run during the first 40 minutes of first practice.

Pos. No. Driver Car Best lap Gap Laps
1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’44.753 17
2 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’45.015 0.262 21
3 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’45.180 0.427 17
4 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’45.225 0.472 16
5 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’45.235 0.482 20
6 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’46.072 1.319 15
7 27 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’46.441 1.688 24
8 31 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’46.473 1.720 19
9 55 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’46.561 1.808 19
10 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’46.670 1.917 23
11 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’46.743 1.990 20
12 11 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’46.984 2.231 18
13 8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’47.285 2.532 15
14 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’47.303 2.550 17
15 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’47.450 2.697 12
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’47.556 2.803 15
17 18 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’47.861 3.108 13
18 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’49.214 4.461 12
19 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’49.725 4.972 18

Second practice visual gaps

Lewis Hamilton – 1’44.753

+0.262 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’45.015

+0.427 Valtteri Bottas – 1’45.180

+0.472 Max Verstappen – 1’45.225

+0.482 Sebastian Vettel – 1’45.235

+1.319 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’46.072

+1.688 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’46.441

+1.720 Esteban Ocon – 1’46.473

+1.808 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’46.561

+1.917 Jolyon Palmer – 1’46.670

+1.990 Fernando Alonso – 1’46.743

+2.231 Sergio Perez – 1’46.984

+2.532 Romain Grosjean – 1’47.285

+2.550 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’47.303

+2.697 Daniil Kvyat – 1’47.450

+2.803 Kevin Magnussen – 1’47.556

+3.108 Lance Stroll – 1’47.861

+4.461 Marcus Ericsson – 1’49.214

+4.972 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’49.725

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

  1. Profile Photo

    Hugh (@hugh11)
    25th August 2017, 14:24

    Red Bull looking good. Ricciardo was on a good lap but apparently got help up by Hamilton in sector 2 and lost 1.5s, but if I’m not mistaken he was quickest in sectors 1 and 3 (or at least he was at the time).

    1. Profile Photo

      Homerlovesbeer (@homerlovesbeer)
      25th August 2017, 14:44

      Agreed.

      Dan was on a decent couple of laps however was unfortunately slowed both times through sector two with traffic.

