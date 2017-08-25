Hamilton on top as rain halts second practice

Lewis Hamilton led the second practice session at Spa-Francorchamps before rain brought an early halt to running.

The Mercedes driver lapped almost two seconds inside the pole position time set by Mercedes last year, though he didn’t set the quickest time in any of the three sectors around the seven kilometre track.

Five drivers were separated by less than half a second when the chequered flag fell, including both of the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers. Kimi Raikkonen, who was quickest in the first session, was a quarter of a second off Hamilton’s pace.

Just five-hundredths of a second covered Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel. Daniel Ricciardo was quickest in the first and third sectors but lost too much time in the middle of the lap running a thinner rear wing on his Red Bull.

Nico Hulkenberg put his Renault in seventh, just two-tenths of a second faster than his under-fire team mate Jolyon Palmer. The two RS17s were separated by Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz Jnr.

Williams were unable to get Felipe Massa’s car ready in time for the second session following his crash during first practice, so he was unable to set a time. In a further setback for the team, Lance Stroll is under investigation for re-using one of the tyres which he was only supposed to run during the first 40 minutes of first practice.

Second practice visual gaps

Lewis Hamilton – 1’44.753 +0.262 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’45.015 +0.427 Valtteri Bottas – 1’45.180 +0.472 Max Verstappen – 1’45.225 +0.482 Sebastian Vettel – 1’45.235 +1.319 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’46.072 +1.688 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’46.441 +1.720 Esteban Ocon – 1’46.473 +1.808 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’46.561 +1.917 Jolyon Palmer – 1’46.670 +1.990 Fernando Alonso – 1’46.743 +2.231 Sergio Perez – 1’46.984 +2.532 Romain Grosjean – 1’47.285 +2.550 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’47.303 +2.697 Daniil Kvyat – 1’47.450 +2.803 Kevin Magnussen – 1’47.556 +3.108 Lance Stroll – 1’47.861 +4.461 Marcus Ericsson – 1’49.214 +4.972 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’49.725

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

