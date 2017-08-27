Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

2017 Belgian Grand Prix championship points

Drivers’ championship

Driver Total
1 Sebastian Vettel 220
2 Lewis Hamilton 213
3 Valtteri Bottas 179
4 Daniel Ricciardo 132
5 Kimi Raikkonen 128
6 Max Verstappen 67
7 Sergio Perez 56
8 Esteban Ocon 47
9 Carlos Sainz Jnr 36
10 Nico Hulkenberg 34
11 Romain Grosjean 24
12 Felipe Massa 23
13 Lance Stroll 18
14 Kevin Magnussen 11
15 Fernando Alonso 10
16 Pascal Wehrlein 5
17 Daniil Kvyat 4
18 Stoffel Vandoorne 1
19 Jolyon Palmer 0
19 Marcus Ericsson 0
19 Antonio Giovinazzi 0

Constructors’ championship

Team Total
1 Mercedes 392
2 Ferrari 348
3 Red Bull 199
4 Force India 103
5 Williams 41
6 Toro Rosso 40
7 Haas 35
8 Renault 34
9 McLaren 11
10 Sauber 5

