2017 Belgian Grand Prix championship points

Drivers’ championship
|Driver
|Total
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|220
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|213
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|179
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|132
|5
|Kimi Raikkonen
|128
|6
|Max Verstappen
|67
|7
|Sergio Perez
|56
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|47
|9
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|36
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|34
|11
|Romain Grosjean
|24
|12
|Felipe Massa
|23
|13
|Lance Stroll
|18
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|11
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|10
|16
|Pascal Wehrlein
|5
|17
|Daniil Kvyat
|4
|18
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|1
|19
|Jolyon Palmer
|0
|19
|Marcus Ericsson
|0
|19
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|0
Constructors’ championship
|Team
|Total
|1
|Mercedes
|392
|2
|Ferrari
|348
|3
|Red Bull
|199
|4
|Force India
|103
|5
|Williams
|41
|6
|Toro Rosso
|40
|7
|Haas
|35
|8
|Renault
|34
|9
|McLaren
|11
|10
|Sauber
|5
2017 Belgian Grand Prix
