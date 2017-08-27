2017 Belgian Grand Prix interactive lap charts

2017 Belgian Grand PrixPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Felipe Massa enjoyed the most production Belgian Grand Prix, rising eight places to finish in eighth position after failing to make it out of Q1.

He profited thanks in part to the two Force India drivers running into each other. That eventually led Sergio Perez to retire while running 14th, though he was still classified in 17th position.

Although neither Haas driver made it into Q3 both were on course for the points until Kevin Magnussen spoiled his tyres at the Safety Car restart and dropped back.

The appearance of the Safety Car was particularly good news for Kimi Raikkonen. He was 44 seconds behind Valtteri Bottas when it came out, due to his stop-go penalty, but was able to pass the Mercedes driver after the restart.

2017 Belgian Grand Prix lap chart

The positions of each driver on every lap. Click name to highlight, right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:

Driver Start position Lap one position change Race position change
Lewis Hamilton 1 0 0
Valtteri Bottas 3 0 -2
Daniel Ricciardo 6 0 3
Max Verstappen 5 0
Sebastian Vettel 2 0 0
Kimi Raikkonen 4 0 0
Sergio Perez 8 -3 -9
Esteban Ocon 9 0 0
Felipe Massa 16 2 8
Lance Stroll 15 0 4
Fernando Alonso 10 2
Stoffel Vandoorne 20 2 6
Carlos Sainz Jnr 13 -3 3
Daniil Kvyat 19 2 7
Romain Grosjean 11 -1 4
Kevin Magnussen 12 2 -3
Nico Hulkenberg 7 0 1
Jolyon Palmer 14 1 1
Marcus Ericsson 17 -2 1
Pascal Wehrlein 18 -2

2017 Belgian Grand Prix race chart

The gaps between each driver on every lap compared to the leader’s average lap time. Very large gaps omitted. Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:

