Formula One could use the Halo in the same way yellow jersey is in the Tour de France when it is introduced for the 2018 F1 season, FIA president Jean Todt has suggested.

The yellow jersey is used in the French cycle race to signify which rider is the overall leader. Todt responded positively to a suggestion that a coloured Halo could be used to indicate which driver is leading the world championship.

“I’ve heard an idea I like: we should give the championship leader a halo in a special color,” said Todt to Auto Motor und Sport.

The artist’s impression above shows how a coloured Halo could look on the car of current world championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

However Todt indicated the idea may not be possible as some teams are already making arrangements to sell advertising space on the new safety structure.

Todt also responded to criticism from some drivers about the decision to introduce Halo next year. “That is why we need responsible people who lead the sport,” he said.

“I am only interested if something happens and before we could have done something to prevent it,” he added.

He claimed the idea had been received more positively in other championships.

“When I announced that we have the Halo for Formula E in the 2018-2019 season, there was no criticism,” said Todt. “Also with the introduction of the 2018 Formula Two car with Halo I have heard no negative comments. This shows that people get used to it.”

