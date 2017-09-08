2017 Italian Grand Prix team radio transcript

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Monza, 2017

“I really don’t care any more” was Max Verstappen’s surprising response when asked about the collision with Felipe Massa which ruined his race.

The collision consigned Verstappen to a frustrating afternoon, losing time in traffic and clashing with the Haas drivers. Verstappen wasn’t particularly happy to be given a performance comparison between his lap times and his team mate’s late in the race.

At the front of the field there was little to trouble Lewis Hamilton on his way to his sixth win of the year. Little was heard from Sebastian Vettel’s radio though after the race he revealed an unseen mistake had compromised his second half of the race.

The other Ferrari driver’s problems were more clear from his radio messages, particularly during the first stint when he was unhappy with his car’s balance and pitted early.

Lap* Driver Message
PR To Max Verstappen

Focus on your balance.
PR To Romain Grosjean

Kevin reports the practice start box is very dirty on the right-hand side.
PR To Romain Grosjean

So very close to the white line is very dusty, if you could just face away from it a little bit. For some reason most people are stopping in front of the wrong line.
PR To Fernando Alonso

OK I’m in position, this time before you guys. All good.
PR From Lewis Hamilton

Grip’s quite poor up front where I did the start.
PR To Lewis Hamilton

Looks OK so let’s start in the same position.
PR To Daniel Ricciardo

So when you stop at the back of the grid we will jump out at the back of the grid so I’ll see you there.
PR To Esteban Ocon

And it’ll be to the grid.
PR To Lance Stroll

OK boxing this lap, through the pit lane, no start. So drive straight through. And pushing ’til turn ten.
PR From Lance Stroll

OK.
PR To Lance Stroll

Check the drinks before you get to the grid.
PR From Lance Stroll

Yep, drinks are OK.
PR To Lewis Hamilton

So one percent. Look for the boys. And you can hop out there.
PR To Felipe Massa

OK Felipe just watch for the yellow line as they push you into the box.
PR To Carlos Sainz Jnr

[Unclear] level of understeer through the lap. So the plan is with what we discussed. So for race start minus one on the front wing. Let me know what you’re thinking.
PR To Carlos Sainz Jnr

The balance on the data is similar to P2 so I agree, stick on the plan.
PR To Carlos Sainz Jnr

Copy.
PR To Marcus Ericcson

20 minutes to go. And all cars are on the grid.
PR To Pascal Wehrlein

Ten minutes to go.
PR To Marcus Ericcson

Eight minutes, eight.
PR From Felipe Massa

OK Felipe radio check.
PR To Felipe Massa

Yeah radio check, can you hear me.
PR From Felipe Massa

Yeah I got you loud and clear.
PR From Lewis Hamilton

Radio check.
PR To Lewis Hamilton

Radio’s loud and clear Lewis. Feedback from the guys, they think four burn-outs but obviously you see how it feels.
PR From Lewis Hamilton

Feels like the temperature’s going to keep climbing.
PR To Lewis Hamilton

Radio check from the garage. Seven minutes to the grid. On those laps to go we think four burn-outs of the usual ones will do. They’re coming up quite nicely.
PR To Lewis Hamilton

We think track temperatures should peak around this value and then drop away the final laps of the race.
PR From Max Verstappen

My drink bottle I can’t get any, I can’t drink.
PR From Max Verstappen

Don’t need to drink.
PR To Esteban Ocon

So I think we want to come down half a turn with the front wing, what’s your thoughts?
PR From Esteban Ocon

Because it was cold, the suspension?
PR To Esteban Ocon

Yeah the suspension was still cold so we should have had more understeer, we feel.
PR To Max Verstappen

Really work the tyres as hard as you’ve ever worked them before.
PR From Max Verstappen

Can I leave the recharge on? Is that not a problem or do I need to switch it off for the rear brakes?
PR To Max Verstappen

Max it should be OK here but look after the brake temperatures, please.
PR To Romain Grosjean

Vandoorne ahead of us is super-softs, everyone else around is on softs.
FL From Lewis Hamilton

Grip felt pretty poor.
FL To Daniel Ricciardo

OK so last cars are approaching the grid now.
1 To Lewis Hamilton

So Ocon the car behind.
1 To Daniil Kvyat

One push overtake available.
1 To Lance Stroll

OK go race, use the overtake when you need.
1 From Lewis Hamilton

Let me know if I hit target. Grip was terrible.
1 To Lewis Hamilton

Affirm you were on target. Ocon car behind, 1.2.
2 To Lewis Hamilton

And Ocon 1.5 behind.
2 To Daniel Ricciardo

Torque four, front brakes are hot.
2 To Valtteri Bottas

Pack is a little on the low side so don’t use overtake for the moment.
2 From Romain Grosjean

I think it’s dead, mate.
2 To Romain Grosjean

What’s dead, what’s dead?
2 From Romain Grosjean

Front wing, it’s gone.
3 To Romain Grosjean

Yep understood, understood, let’s see if balance improves as the tyres come up.
3 From Romain Grosjean

Yeah I think I lost it. We can try and get three laps like this, let’s see, but it’s definitely gone.
3 From Romain Grosjean

OK box next lap, I can’t do this.
3 To Romain Grosjean

OK box next lap, we’ll change front wing.
3 From Max Verstappen

We have damage, yeah, I think so, front puncture. What the [censored by FOM] is he doing. He just pushed me off the track.
3 To Max Verstappen

Copy, Max.
4 To Daniel Ricciardo

OK Daniel so we do still need the lift-offs wherever you can until we get on top of it. If you’re not going to make a move a little bit of a lift-off into all the braking zones.
4 To Lewis Hamilton

So Valtteri now car behind, three-and-a-half seconds. Last lap 26.3. And we have tyre debris between turn seven and eight.
4 To Lewis Hamilton

That debris extends all the way down to 11. Just look out for the debris. Valtteri three-and-a-half behind.
5 To Lance Stroll

OK that’s good so just settle into it now. Ocon ahead and Vettel behind, all on the quali tyre.
5 To Kimi Raikkonen

Multifunction W3 for more performance.
5 From Kimi Raikkonen

I have no idea what you’re talking because you are talking exactly when I’m trying to speak to you.
5 To Kimi Raikkonen

Multifunction W3 for more performance, understood.
6 To Sergio Perez

Esteban in P3, 27.1, 0.4s faster, he has clear air.
6 From Sergio Perez

Copy I’m trying to protect the tyres.
6 To Sergio Perez

Even small lift-and-coast is good.
6 To Lance Stroll

So we’re happy with the pace to Ocon.
7 To Lance Stroll

OK Lance we need to cool the right-hand side of the car for engine temps.
7 To Max Verstappen

Hamilton last lap was a 26.3.
7 To Marcus Ericcson

OK Marcus target lap time low 28 if you can, keep pushing.
8 From Kimi Raikkonen

Do I have damage on the rear of the car because there’s absolutely zero downforce when I turn in?
8 To Kimi Raikkonen

So far we see no issues on the data, Kimi. We’ll think about the front.
8 From Lewis Hamilton

Still strat limited to the cars?
8 To Lewis Hamilton

Roger, still strat difference. Think about running more BB [brake balance] or a bit more EB [engine braking] front, just avoid pinching the front, in the chicanes only.
8 To Lewis Hamilton

Gap to Valtteri at 2.9. Valtteri is a 25.4. Lewis let’s go tag two.
9 To Sebastian Vettel

Bottas five…
9 From Sebastian Vettel

What’s the pace?
9 To Sebastian Vettel

Hamilton lap time 25.6, Bottas 25.3. Tyres are healthy at the moment.
9 To Esteban Ocon

Use Vettel’s DRS if you need it.
9 To Esteban Ocon

So that should be the end of the fast cars coming through.
10 To Max Verstappen

Be aware the rear-left temp is climbing a bit. If you can, go forward on your tools, that might help. Just be aware of it.
10 From Fernando Alonso

The upshifts are terrible.
10 To Fernando Alonso

OK understood Fernando we are looking into it. We should have a fix.
10 To Daniel Ricciardo

How’s the balance now? Temperatures have now peaked on the tyres.
10 From Daniel Ricciardo

Yeah slowly settling but really gooey in traffic, still feels like the tyres are taking a hit so they’ll come good eventually.
10 To Daniel Ricciardo

So an update for you. Degradation looks very low at the moment. People are just going quicker most laps. Degradation very low at the moment. You are catching up on Ocon at the moment, half a second a lap. Ocon P4, he is now nine seconds ahead.
10 From Daniel Ricciardo

OK keep me posted. And every in front’s on super?
10 To Daniel Ricciardo

Correct mate, you are the lead car on softs, everyone else on super.
11 To Kevin Magnussen

Hulkenberg behind just stopped for soft, he is the first one to stop, we are monitoring.
11 To Esteban Ocon

How’s the balance?
11 From Esteban Ocon

It’s OK in entry, mid, understeer I mean. Little bit.
11 To Max Verstappen

So just watch the amount of slip on the exit kerbs at turn two and turn five.
11 From Nico Hulkenberg

There’s no balance?
11 To Nico Hulkenberg

Radio’s still on, Nico.
11 From Nico Hulkenberg

What?
11 To Nico Hulkenberg

Your radio’s still on.
12 To Lewis Hamilton

Can we have HPP default – that’s green rotary – 22.
12 From Lewis Hamilton

Did that accept, did that go in?
12 To Lewis Hamilton

That’s all good. Valtteri 25.5, gap 3.1.
12 From Lewis Hamilton

Vettel was a 25.9, gap 11.2. You are target plus ten. You’re in both VSC and Safety Car window.
13 To Lance Stroll

Raikkonen behind now has DRS, we are on plan, deg is OK.
13 To Valtteri Bottas

Planning to go plus ten. You’re on lap 13 at the moment. Let us know if that’s a problem later.
13 From Valtteri Bottas

Should be OK.
13 From Kimi Raikkonen

I think we should try to go to the other tyres as aggressively as we can if the rear end improves.
13 To Kimi Raikkonen

I know it’s tough Kimi but we need to get close to these guys in front if we’re going to do what you want.
13 From Kimi Raikkonen

Yeah but I don’t know how to fix the rear end. I cannot attack the corner at all.
14 To Daniel Ricciardo

OK Daniel so brake temperature’s a bit more under control. If you need to obviously you can attack. If you’re not going to make a move then continue to lift off but obviously attack when you need to.
14 From Fernando Alonso

What Palmer is doing? He needs to give me back the position. Turn four, Palmer cut the chicane.
14 To Fernando Alonso

Understood we saw it on the video and we’ve informed the race director.
14 From Daniil Kvyat

The guy behind me seems faster. It’s not going to be easy but I’ll do my best.
14 To Daniil Kvyat

Copy.
15 From Fernando Alonso

And these upshifts are killing our race.
15 To Fernando Alonso

Understood Fernando. We’re looking at it as best we can, trying to work out if there’s anything we can do.
15 To Stoffel Vandoorne

Stoffel how are the tyres?
15 From Stoffel Vandoorne

They’re OK, just struggling with following.
15 To Stoffel Vandoorne

Copy
16 From Esteban Ocon

Balance is pretty good now.
16 To Esteban Ocon

Copy that. Standard adjust for soft tyre, then.
16 From Esteban Ocon

Copy.
16 To Kimi Raikkonen

K2 on and…
16 From Kimi Raikkonen

Did you drop the front wing?
16 To Kimi Raikkonen

Yes I did.
16 From Fernando Alonso

Guys I’m sorry but we need to do something.
16 To Fernando Alonso

Default zero three.
16 From Fernando Alonso

And the Palmer thing should be a no-brainer.
17 From Kimi Raikkonen

How is my rear brakes?
17 To Kimi Raikkonen

I’ll get back to you. And SOC [state of charge] six. Obviously we’re still potentially racing Stroll.
18 From Fernando Alonso

I’m losing one second per lap because of the upshifts. One second.
18 To Fernando Alonso

OK understood Fernando we’re doing everything we can. Try and stay focussed. We’re still on the prime, we’re looking at Plan A still. We’ve still got opportunities. We’re doing everything we can.
18 From Fernando Alonso

And I made all my efforts to do turn four, and do the chicane, so I don’t understand what is the problem.
19 To Daniel Ricciardo

Next one ahead is Massa, he’s alone, may be more vulnerable.
19 From Daniel Ricciardo

I like them vulnerable.
19 To Kimi Raikkonen

OK Kimi so remain in SOC six to get the battery back in position. Rear brakes are cooling, don’t worry about the brake alarm. No more K1 this lap.
19 From Stoffel Vandoorne

Any info of the race situation?
19 To Stoffel Vandoorne

Magnussen, Hulkenberg have pitted. They’re being held up by Saubers. Cars behind you are Ocon and Raikkonen, they’ve also pitted. Ocon, Raikkonen and Stroll.
20 From Stoffel Vandoorne

I’m going to have blue flags any moment.
20 To Stoffel Vandoorne

Stoffel it’s not blue flags you’re racing these cars. They’re on the same lap. We don’t want to lose time, though.
20 To Fernando Alonso

OK Fernando good pace last lap. Palmer has a five-second penalty. We’ll go to G5 to bring the pack down a bit.
20 From Fernando Alonso

Five seconds is a joke, a joke.
20 To Fernando Alonso

Yep we know Fernando. We can’t do anything apart from give it everything, maximum pace.
20 To Esteban Ocon

So you’re catching Vandoorne and Kvyat. They’re yet to stop. You’re 1.2 seconds quicker than those. So Raikkonen might be changing strat modes behind you, he might be going into an overtake mode.
22 From Fernando Alonso

The race situation? Because quite difficult to read the race.
22 To Fernando Alonso

All the option runners apart from Stoffel have pitted. So now’s our time to use all our pace.
22 From Fernando Alonso

Stoffel 12.9.
22 To Fernando Alonso

[Censored by FOM] upshifts.
23 To Valtteri Bottas

And let us know how the tyres are when you can please. Just started lap 22.
23 From Valtteri Bottas

No problem, all stable.
23 To Valtteri Bottas

OK, thank you.
23 To Lewis Hamilton

Go strat mode nine, use strat six for overtaking backmarkers.
24 From Max Verstappen

One of my earpieces is broken.
24 To Max Verstappen

Understood.
24 From Max Verstappen

I’ve got a blister on the left-front tyre so it doesn’t turn in that well.
24 To Max Verstappen

Copy.
24 To Fernando Alonso

OK Fernando, Palmer seven seconds in front. Massa ten seconds, Stoffel 13 seconds. Magnussen plus six behind.
24 From Fernando Alonso

What a joke, the five seconds, what a joke.
24 To Sergio Perez

Checo the tyre looks good but we need your feedback on how the tyre is going.
24 From Sergio Perez

Yeah it’s going well.
24 To Sergio Perez

Understood. We weren’t close enough to Massa to try undercut. He’s now behind Vandoorne so he has some traffic from Vandoorne who’s still on super-soft.
25 From Sergio Perez

How is the pace compared to the soft runners?
25 To Sergio Perez

Checo currently Esteban in clear air on softs is only three-tenths faster than you, currently.
25 To Esteban Ocon

28 laps to go.
26 To Max Verstappen

Blue flags, Hamilton.
26 From Max Verstappen

I’m losing a lot of time like this.
26 To Daniel Ricciardo

How are the tyres?
26 From Daniel Ricciardo

They’re just holding on, they’re OK.
27 From Max Verstappen

I’m losing a lot of time like this.
27 To Max Verstappen

See if you can try and follow Hamilton through this traffic, Max.
27 From Sebastian Vettel

OK I am big time struggling with the rear now.
27 To Sebastian Vettel

Understood. SOC [state of charge] four.
28 To Valtteri Bottas

Two cars ahead are Sainz and Verstappen who are racing, just be aware.
28 To Max Verstappen

Mode seven if you want to use the overtake a little bit more freely.
28 To Sergio Perez

Checo our pit window is very clear at the moment and we want to extend. But just let us know how the situation is with the tyre.
29 From Sergio Perez

OK, copy. It’s looking good at the moment. How is the pace?
29 To Max Verstappen

Remember your brakes and deep on the clutch.
29 To Max Verstappen

OK that’s Vettel who’s just gone through, he’s yet to pit. His last lap was a 25.6.
29 To Kevin Magnussen

Hulkenberg should have blue flags very soon. Remember mode attack and defence is available.
30 To Daniel Ricciardo

OK mate you’ve got a bit of clear track now, let’s use your pace. Raikkonen is doing 25.8s, he’s about 22 seconds behind you.
30 To Daniel Ricciardo

We would currently be right on top of Stroll and Ocon but you’re quicker than them so we’re going to stay out.
30 From Stoffel Vandoorne

I have some blistering on the front-left inside.
31 From Jolyon Palmer

We need to box the car to retire. We have an issue with the car.
31 To Jolyon Palmer

OK.
31 From Jolyon Palmer

Sorry. Box this lap.
31 To Jolyon Palmer

Yep, box.
31 To

OK Fernando let’s go to G5.
31 From Fernando Alonso

I don’t know what the state of charge, you see on the computer because here it’s empty.
31 To Fernando Alonso

G5.
31 From Fernando Alonso

I have very low state of charge, I don’t know why you want G5.
31 To Fernando Alonso

And maximum pace.
32 To Fernando Alonso

Box this lap, we’ll be close to Grosjean on the exit.
32 From Fernando Alonso

I still have pace.
32 To Fernando Alonso

We want to box now. Stay right of bollard, limiter.
32 To Fernando Alonso

And launch map. Could be close to Grosjean. And Vettel, who will be lapping us.
32 To Kimi Raikkonen

Multifunction W1.
32 From Kimi Raikkonen

What is that for?
32 To Kimi Raikkonen

Performance, Kimi.
32 From Kimi Raikkonen

Can we not just switch all those things on? Like right now I feel that we’re not going fast at all on the straights off the chicanes. So if you say this is performance, it doesn’t feel like it.
32 To Kimi Raikkonen

Understood, Kimi. This is optimum lap time. It will be slower on the straights.
32 From Kimi Raikkonen

It’s definitely not helping me going faster. I lost two-tenths on the straight. So I don’t know where you think I’m going to get it back, but anyhow.
32 To Kimi Raikkonen

OK we’ll take a look and make sure the settings are optimised.
33 To Lewis Hamilton

Just need to look out for Alonso exiting the pit lane, he is a lapped car. Just set your brake balance for turn one. Look out for Alonso, behind him Verstappen.
33 To Daniel Ricciardo

So for info Hamilton did 32 laps on his super-softs.
33 From Kevin Magnussen

Why do I have blue flags?
33 To Kevin Magnussen

We have Bottas behind, I don’t see the message here. We have Bottas behind, we need to do a better job than before. So let him past.
33 To Esteban Ocon

Switch to ‘race’.
34 To Valtteri Bottas

Entry five, EB1. Soft tyre pushing one out of three. You will come into traffic, lapped cars, don’t over-stress the tyres.
34 To Daniel Ricciardo

Need to pull an extra two seconds on Ocon in the next few laps. He’s doing 25.9s.
34 From Daniel Ricciardo

Yep I’m pushing.
34 To Daniel Ricciardo

You are quicker than those cars, mate, you’re doing a good job. It’s going to be three or four laps, keep pushing hard.
34 From Stoffel Vandoorne

No power, no power.
34 To Stoffel Vandoorne

Copy, back off Stoffel. Stoffel we’re boxing. Default X three zero.
34 From Stoffel Vandoorne

Yep, I’ve done that.
34 To Stoffel Vandoorne

OK. Box now. Stoffel stop on the marks. Stoffel after the pit stop engine off, we’ll retire the car.
35 From Romain Grosjean

Verstappen tangled with Grosjean.
What was that he just turned into me. [Censored by FOM] hell.
35 To Sergio Perez

Tyre appearance much better than free practice two.
35 From Daniel Ricciardo

Keep the wing where it is.
36 From Fernando Alonso

Bottas, ha, what a driver. How much time he lose in the blue flag for not waiting? Amazing. Any gap, we are racing with anyone for the rest of the race?
36 To Fernando Alonso

Fernando, Stoffel has retired. We’re racing Sainz ahead, he’s on 21-lap-old primes. Gap is 14 seconds.
37 To Lance Stroll

OK multi B rev black four.
37 From Lance Stroll

Are you saying ‘multi B red’? I can’t hear you.
37 To Lance Stroll

No multi B, all is OK.
37 To Max Verstappen

We are getting blue flags for Bottas, try to lose as little time as possible here. Thank you.
37 To Daniel Ricciardo

OK so for info Ocon is now getting traffic from backmarkers so that’ll give him a hit. We’re looking good.
38 To Kimi Raikkonen

OK for info Ricciardo is boxing this lap. Ricciardo is in the pit lane. We should be clear at the end of the straight but just be careful.
38 To Daniel Ricciardo

OK mate nice job. Very good pace that, Raikkonen just ahead of you up the road.
38 To Fernando Alonso

Fernando, Palmer has retired.
38 From Fernando Alonso

Karma.
38 To Fernando Alonso

Palmer has retired, Palmer has retired. Ahead of Sainz there’s also Kvyat and Hulkenberg who are fighting for position so may come back towards us.
38 From Fernando Alonso

Are we quicker?
38 To Fernando Alonso

At the moment similar pace though their tyres are much older.
39 To Romain Grosjean

Blue flag, Raikkonen. OK it’s come up on the system and on page three.
39 From Romain Grosjean

OK but I don’t see him, I don’t know where he is.
40 To Lewis Hamilton

Lewis we have that train of four cars again. Sainz, Hulkenberg, Kvyat then Magnussen. Then you should have free air.
40 To Daniel Ricciardo

OK mate Raikkonen is on his own, he’s vulnerable again, let’s get him.
41 From Romain Grosjean

OK mate the brakes are just not working. As soon as I push the brake balance forward from rear locking I lose it.
41 To Romain Grosjean

OK we’re looking at it, we see it.
41 From Romain Grosjean

Can you see temperature high?
42 To Daniel Ricciardo

Nico job mate. Next one up the road is Vettel. Vettel is a bit slow, I think you’re going to catch him.
42 To Daniel Ricciardo

OK so the battery is still good if you need a bit to defend. Otherwise we’ll go mode eight. And use the overtake to defend, if you wish. Raikkonen one second behind you now.
42 To Daniel Ricciardo

Vettel’s pace 25.0s.
43 To Daniel Ricciardo

Your laps lap was nine… one second quicker than Vettel. He’s 11 up the road, let’s get after him.
43 To Daniel Ricciardo

You were one second quicker again.
43 From Lewis Hamilton

Feels like I’m losing bit of power on this lap.
43 To Lewis Hamilton

OK copy we’ll have a look into it. Nothing for us to worry about at the moment.
43 To Lewis Hamilton

And everything looks OK on the data at the moment, we’ll keep looking.
44 To Lewis Hamilton

Lewis you are in your Safety Car window.
44 To Kevin Magnussen

OK good boy. Still one second in front of Kvyat, you are.
44 To Daniel Ricciardo

OK gap to Vettel now 9.7. Took seven tenths out of him that last lap. That last lap was the fastest of the race.
45 To Esteban Ocon

Nine laps to go. How’s the balance.
45 From Esteban Ocon

It’s OK.
46 From Fernando Alonso

What is the fastest lap now?
46 To Fernando Alonso

Ricciardo 1’23.7.
47 To Kevin Magnussen

Mode attack and defence available.
47 From Kevin Magnussen

What about spark?
47 To Kevin Magnussen

We have no any more. Stay with the spark we have.
47 From Kevin Magnussen

What is he doing, pushing me off the track?
47 To Kevin Magnussen

We saw it.
47 From Kevin Magnussen

That was crazy, guys.
47 To Kevin Magnussen

Copy that, reporting to Charlie. Calm down and we go again. Defend from Kvyat.
48 From Kevin Magnussen

Guys I’m serious if that’s allowed, it’s crazy. It can’t be allowed.
48 To Kevin Magnussen

Understand, understand the message. Fully clear and fully covered by television.
48 To Kevin Magnussen

Now focus on defending on Kvyat.
48 To Daniil Kvyat

Magnussen battery is low.
48 To Daniel Ricciardo

OK so on the current trend you will catch Vettel on the last lap.
49 To Lewis Hamilton

And you are not in your Safety Car window.
49 To Daniel Ricciardo

Gap now 5.7. That last lap half a second quicker than Vettel.
50 To Pascal Wehrlein

That’s very good pace now Pascal, keep pushing.
50 To Sebastian Vettel

Very good lap, keep it there. Hamilton lap time 23.8, Bottas 4.4, Ricciardo 3.7.
50 To Sebastian Vettel

Ricciardo 4.6 behind, Ricciardo lap time 23.4.
51 To Daniel Ricciardo

OK mate that’s good stuff. Gap now 4.6, next car ahead Alonso, he will get blues.
51 To Fernando Alonso

Ricciardo will be lapping us shortly, he’s plus four, he’s chasing Vettel.
51 To Max Verstappen

OK so info Max compared to Daniel losing time on the brakes into one, entry speed to turn four, a little bit through the Lesmos and then turn 11.
51 From Max Verstappen

Yeah well what do you expect?
51 To Max Verstappen

It’s just information at this stage.
52 To Marcus Ericcson

OK Marcus we will retire the car so slow in please. So you have Magnussen four seconds behind.
52 From Marcus Ericcson

We’re sure?
52 To Marcus Ericcson

Yes we are sure, slow in please.
52 From Marcus Ericcson

OK copy.
52 To Marcus Ericcson

There’s four cars behind you basically. Magnussen, Kvyat, Hulkenberg and Sainz. OK now you have Hulkenberg and Sainz. OK so you have now Vettel ten seconds behind and box this lap. Watch for Vettel. OK now you have Ricciardo six seconds behind.
52 To Fernando Alonso

And Fernando back off we need to retire the car, bring it back to the garage,
52 From Fernando Alonso

OK.
52 To Fernando Alonso

We have a 15 second gap behind to Raikkonen. Box now to retire the car. Stay right of the bollard. Limiter. Stop on the marks.
53 To Max Verstappen

This is the final lap, Max.
53 To Marcus Ericcson

OK Marcus I called you in because the engine got very high suddenly. We don’t really understand why so we wouldn’t be surprised if it picked up some debris somehow.
VL To Max Verstappen

Alright that’s that Max. Mode one please. That was P10. Hamilton, Bottas, Vettel. Daniel’s finished P4, four seconds behind. Kimi fifth, Ocon, Stroll, Massa, Perez.
VL To Max Verstappen

What are your thoughts on turn one? There was no further action from the FIA on that.
VL From Max Verstappen

Honestly I really don’t care any more. It happened so race is over.
VL To Lewis Hamilton

Get in there Lewis, get in mate. It’s just a walk in the park.
VL To Valtteri Bottas

Good job Valtteri. Start one. Strat eleven, sorry. Ricciardo nearly caught Vettel, just missed out, so it’s going to be Vettel, Ricciardo then Raikkonen.
VL From Valtteri Bottas

Thank you guys. Thanks everyone, really grateful to drive a car like this it was amazing today, thank you guys.
VL To Daniel Ricciardo

OK Daniel nice job P4, mode 1 and mode 23 fail. Good pace today at the end on soft allowed us to overcut three cars which was good.
VL From Daniel Ricciardo

Understood, good recovery, cheers boys.
VL To Daniel Ricciardo

Stonking drive Daniel, well done after where you were on the first lap to three seconds behind Sebastian’s pretty impressive, well done.
VL From Daniel Ricciardo

Cheers boys, thanks a lot.
VL To Daniel Ricciardo

Officially, Mercedes won the fastest pit stop award with a stationary time of 2.15 seconds for Bottas. Ricciardo’s stop was measured at 2.4 seconds and was third-fastest.
Fastest pit stop of the day as well, 2.2 seconds, so the boys did you well as well.
VL To Daniel Ricciardo

So finishing order Hamilton four-and-a-half seconds ahead of Bottas. Then there’s a 32 second gap to Vettel, obviously we were on Vettel’s tail, we were in P4. You put 20 seconds into Raikkonen by the end of the race, he was in P5. Then it was Ocon, Stroll, Massa, Perez and Verstappen P10. He got a puncture early on.
VL From Daniel Ricciardo

OK. Were the others getting quicker at the end? Did they improve? I thought Vettel picked it up. What about Lewis and Valtteri?
VL To Daniel Ricciardo

They were on softs, they stopped maybe three or four laps behind you. Bottas did do his fastest lap at the end of the race but it was a tenth or two quicker than he’d gone before. Hamilton I think was cruising around in 23.8s, he popped in a 23.4 and then went back to 24s again. Vettel picked up a little pace with some engine. You did end with the fastest lap of the race, nice job.
VL To Esteban Ocon

Great job Esteban P6. Plenty of pick-up on the tyres.
VL From Esteban Ocon

Awesome job guys, thanks a lot for this weekend, really nice. Thank you.
VL To Esteban Ocon

Hamilton, Bottas, Vettel, Ricciardo, Raikkonen, yourself, Stroll, Massa, Perez, Verstappen. Plenty of pick-up on the tyres. Good job mate.
VL From Esteban Ocon

Thanks Brad, thank you.
VL To Lance Stroll

Great job Lance, well done, terrific drive, ten points for the team.
VL From Lance Stroll

Yep thank you Paddy. Thank you guys. Good points for the team.
VL To Sebastian Vettel

P3, Sebastian, well done bravo.
VL To Sebastian Vettel

Well done Seb, well done.
VL From Sebastian Vettel

Grazie ragazzi. Giornata difficile ma grazie tifosi, grazie mille. The last 15, 20 laps after I went off something was wrong so that’s why I went up and down on engine.
VL To Sebastian Vettel

Yeah we saw that. Mode slow please.
VL To Sergio Perez

Well raced Checo, P9 there.
VL From Sergio Perez

Yeah we probably boxed a lap too late?
VL To Sergio Perez

We’ll look into that but well done, well driven.
VL To Felipe Massa

OK Felipe nice job. I hope that was at least quite fun at the end. So Hamilton won the race…
VL From Felipe Massa

Yeah sorry he moved a bit to the left, man. I was on the left so…
VL To Felipe Massa

No worries.
VL From Felipe Massa

Anyway thank you, good race.
VL To Felipe Massa

Nice job.
VL To Daniil Kvyat

OK Danny that’s P12, hard luck.
VL From Daniil Kvyat

Very difficult car, very difficult.
VL To Daniil Kvyat

OK the pace wasn’t too bad at times, Danny.
VL From Daniil Kvyat

I had traffic of course but nothing we can do. No really strong points.
VL To Kevin Magnussen

Very good effort, very good driving from your side. A bit unfortunate not to score any points with this consistent driving. Very good job.
VL From Kevin Magnussen

Well done guys, good job.
VL To Romain Grosjean

OK did your best. Chequered flag. You had good pace today, shame you couldn’t use it. Good job.
VL From Romain Grosjean

Yep sorry I couldn’t do any better.
VL To Nico Hulkenberg

OK Nico that’s it. That was tough. Recharge on please.
VL From Lance Stroll

That flat-spot was horrible.
VL To Lance Stroll

Yeah we were watching it.
VL From Lance Stroll

Anyway, we went to the end
VL To Pascal Wehrlein

Overall a good race from your side. P16 at the end. Hamilton won, Bottas, Vettel, Ricciardo, Raikkonen, Ocon, Stroll, Massa, Perez and Verstappen.

Note: Only includes messages which were broadcast in the race coverage.
Lap: Refers to lap message was broadcast on. There may be a delay between messages being said and being broadcast. PR = pre-race; FL = formation lap; VL = victory lap.
Message: Repetitive or irrelevant messages omitted. Notes in italics. Highlights in bold.

