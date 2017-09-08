2017 Italian Grand Prix team radio transcript

PR To Max Verstappen Focus on your balance.

PR To Romain Grosjean Kevin reports the practice start box is very dirty on the right-hand side.

PR To Romain Grosjean So very close to the white line is very dusty, if you could just face away from it a little bit. For some reason most people are stopping in front of the wrong line.

PR To Fernando Alonso OK I’m in position, this time before you guys. All good.

PR From Lewis Hamilton Grip’s quite poor up front where I did the start.

PR To Lewis Hamilton Looks OK so let’s start in the same position.

PR To Daniel Ricciardo So when you stop at the back of the grid we will jump out at the back of the grid so I’ll see you there.

PR To Esteban Ocon And it’ll be to the grid.

PR To Lance Stroll OK boxing this lap, through the pit lane, no start. So drive straight through. And pushing ’til turn ten.

PR From Lance Stroll OK.

PR To Lance Stroll Check the drinks before you get to the grid.

PR From Lance Stroll Yep, drinks are OK.

PR To Lewis Hamilton So one percent. Look for the boys. And you can hop out there.

PR To Felipe Massa OK Felipe just watch for the yellow line as they push you into the box.

PR To Carlos Sainz Jnr [Unclear] level of understeer through the lap. So the plan is with what we discussed. So for race start minus one on the front wing. Let me know what you’re thinking.

PR To Carlos Sainz Jnr The balance on the data is similar to P2 so I agree, stick on the plan.

PR To Carlos Sainz Jnr Copy.

PR To Marcus Ericcson 20 minutes to go. And all cars are on the grid.

PR To Pascal Wehrlein Ten minutes to go.

PR To Marcus Ericcson Eight minutes, eight.

PR From Felipe Massa OK Felipe radio check.

PR To Felipe Massa Yeah radio check, can you hear me.

PR From Felipe Massa Yeah I got you loud and clear.

PR From Lewis Hamilton Radio check.

PR To Lewis Hamilton Radio’s loud and clear Lewis. Feedback from the guys, they think four burn-outs but obviously you see how it feels.

PR From Lewis Hamilton Feels like the temperature’s going to keep climbing.

PR To Lewis Hamilton Radio check from the garage. Seven minutes to the grid. On those laps to go we think four burn-outs of the usual ones will do. They’re coming up quite nicely.

PR To Lewis Hamilton We think track temperatures should peak around this value and then drop away the final laps of the race.

PR From Max Verstappen My drink bottle I can’t get any, I can’t drink.

PR From Max Verstappen Don’t need to drink.

PR To Esteban Ocon So I think we want to come down half a turn with the front wing, what’s your thoughts?

PR From Esteban Ocon Because it was cold, the suspension?

PR To Esteban Ocon Yeah the suspension was still cold so we should have had more understeer, we feel.

PR To Max Verstappen Really work the tyres as hard as you’ve ever worked them before.

PR From Max Verstappen Can I leave the recharge on? Is that not a problem or do I need to switch it off for the rear brakes?

PR To Max Verstappen Max it should be OK here but look after the brake temperatures, please.

PR To Romain Grosjean Vandoorne ahead of us is super-softs, everyone else around is on softs.

FL From Lewis Hamilton Grip felt pretty poor.

FL To Daniel Ricciardo OK so last cars are approaching the grid now.

1 To Lewis Hamilton So Ocon the car behind.

1 To Daniil Kvyat One push overtake available.

1 To Lance Stroll OK go race, use the overtake when you need.

1 From Lewis Hamilton Let me know if I hit target. Grip was terrible.

1 To Lewis Hamilton Affirm you were on target. Ocon car behind, 1.2.

2 To Daniel Ricciardo Torque four, front brakes are hot.

2 To Valtteri Bottas Pack is a little on the low side so don’t use overtake for the moment.

2 From Romain Grosjean I think it’s dead, mate.

2 To Romain Grosjean What’s dead, what’s dead?

2 From Romain Grosjean Front wing, it’s gone.

3 To Romain Grosjean Yep understood, understood, let’s see if balance improves as the tyres come up.

3 From Romain Grosjean Yeah I think I lost it. We can try and get three laps like this, let’s see, but it’s definitely gone.

3 From Romain Grosjean OK box next lap, I can’t do this.

3 To Romain Grosjean OK box next lap, we’ll change front wing.

3 From Max Verstappen We have damage, yeah, I think so, front puncture. What the [censored by FOM] is he doing. He just pushed me off the track.

3 To Max Verstappen Copy, Max.

4 To Daniel Ricciardo OK Daniel so we do still need the lift-offs wherever you can until we get on top of it. If you’re not going to make a move a little bit of a lift-off into all the braking zones.

4 To Lewis Hamilton So Valtteri now car behind, three-and-a-half seconds. Last lap 26.3. And we have tyre debris between turn seven and eight.

4 To Lewis Hamilton That debris extends all the way down to 11. Just look out for the debris. Valtteri three-and-a-half behind.

5 To Lance Stroll OK that’s good so just settle into it now. Ocon ahead and Vettel behind, all on the quali tyre.

5 To Kimi Raikkonen Multifunction W3 for more performance.

5 From Kimi Raikkonen I have no idea what you’re talking because you are talking exactly when I’m trying to speak to you.

5 To Kimi Raikkonen Multifunction W3 for more performance, understood.

6 To Sergio Perez Esteban in P3, 27.1, 0.4s faster, he has clear air.

6 From Sergio Perez Copy I’m trying to protect the tyres.

6 To Sergio Perez Even small lift-and-coast is good.

6 To Lance Stroll So we’re happy with the pace to Ocon.

7 To Lance Stroll OK Lance we need to cool the right-hand side of the car for engine temps.

7 To Max Verstappen Hamilton last lap was a 26.3.

7 To Marcus Ericcson OK Marcus target lap time low 28 if you can, keep pushing.

8 From Kimi Raikkonen Do I have damage on the rear of the car because there’s absolutely zero downforce when I turn in?

8 To Kimi Raikkonen So far we see no issues on the data, Kimi. We’ll think about the front.

8 From Lewis Hamilton Still strat limited to the cars?

8 To Lewis Hamilton Roger, still strat difference. Think about running more BB [brake balance] or a bit more EB [engine braking] front, just avoid pinching the front, in the chicanes only.

8 To Lewis Hamilton Gap to Valtteri at 2.9. Valtteri is a 25.4. Lewis let’s go tag two.

9 From Sebastian Vettel What’s the pace?

9 To Sebastian Vettel Hamilton lap time 25.6, Bottas 25.3. Tyres are healthy at the moment.

9 To Esteban Ocon Use Vettel’s DRS if you need it.

9 To Esteban Ocon So that should be the end of the fast cars coming through.

10 To Max Verstappen Be aware the rear-left temp is climbing a bit. If you can, go forward on your tools, that might help. Just be aware of it.

10 From Fernando Alonso The upshifts are terrible.

10 To Fernando Alonso OK understood Fernando we are looking into it. We should have a fix.

10 To Daniel Ricciardo How’s the balance now? Temperatures have now peaked on the tyres.

10 From Daniel Ricciardo Yeah slowly settling but really gooey in traffic, still feels like the tyres are taking a hit so they’ll come good eventually.

10 To Daniel Ricciardo So an update for you. Degradation looks very low at the moment. People are just going quicker most laps. Degradation very low at the moment. You are catching up on Ocon at the moment, half a second a lap. Ocon P4, he is now nine seconds ahead.

10 From Daniel Ricciardo OK keep me posted. And every in front’s on super?

10 To Daniel Ricciardo Correct mate, you are the lead car on softs, everyone else on super.

11 To Kevin Magnussen Hulkenberg behind just stopped for soft, he is the first one to stop, we are monitoring.

11 To Esteban Ocon How’s the balance?

11 From Esteban Ocon It’s OK in entry, mid, understeer I mean. Little bit.

11 To Max Verstappen So just watch the amount of slip on the exit kerbs at turn two and turn five.

11 From Nico Hulkenberg There’s no balance?

11 To Nico Hulkenberg Radio’s still on, Nico.

11 From Nico Hulkenberg What?

11 To Nico Hulkenberg Your radio’s still on.

12 To Lewis Hamilton Can we have HPP default – that’s green rotary – 22.

12 From Lewis Hamilton Did that accept, did that go in?

12 To Lewis Hamilton That’s all good. Valtteri 25.5, gap 3.1.

12 From Lewis Hamilton Vettel was a 25.9, gap 11.2. You are target plus ten. You’re in both VSC and Safety Car window.

13 To Lance Stroll Raikkonen behind now has DRS, we are on plan, deg is OK.

13 To Valtteri Bottas Planning to go plus ten. You’re on lap 13 at the moment. Let us know if that’s a problem later.

13 From Valtteri Bottas Should be OK.

13 From Kimi Raikkonen I think we should try to go to the other tyres as aggressively as we can if the rear end improves.

13 To Kimi Raikkonen I know it’s tough Kimi but we need to get close to these guys in front if we’re going to do what you want.

13 From Kimi Raikkonen Yeah but I don’t know how to fix the rear end. I cannot attack the corner at all.

14 To Daniel Ricciardo OK Daniel so brake temperature’s a bit more under control. If you need to obviously you can attack. If you’re not going to make a move then continue to lift off but obviously attack when you need to.

14 From Fernando Alonso What Palmer is doing? He needs to give me back the position. Turn four, Palmer cut the chicane.

14 To Fernando Alonso Understood we saw it on the video and we’ve informed the race director.

14 From Daniil Kvyat The guy behind me seems faster. It’s not going to be easy but I’ll do my best.

14 To Daniil Kvyat Copy.

15 From Fernando Alonso And these upshifts are killing our race.

15 To Fernando Alonso Understood Fernando. We’re looking at it as best we can, trying to work out if there’s anything we can do.

15 To Stoffel Vandoorne Stoffel how are the tyres?

15 From Stoffel Vandoorne They’re OK, just struggling with following.

15 To Stoffel Vandoorne Copy

16 From Esteban Ocon Balance is pretty good now.

16 To Esteban Ocon Copy that. Standard adjust for soft tyre, then.

16 From Esteban Ocon Copy.

16 To Kimi Raikkonen K2 on and…

16 From Kimi Raikkonen Did you drop the front wing?

16 To Kimi Raikkonen Yes I did.

16 From Fernando Alonso Guys I’m sorry but we need to do something.

16 To Fernando Alonso Default zero three.

16 From Fernando Alonso And the Palmer thing should be a no-brainer.

17 From Kimi Raikkonen How is my rear brakes?

17 To Kimi Raikkonen I’ll get back to you. And SOC [state of charge] six. Obviously we’re still potentially racing Stroll.

18 From Fernando Alonso I’m losing one second per lap because of the upshifts. One second.

18 To Fernando Alonso OK understood Fernando we’re doing everything we can. Try and stay focussed. We’re still on the prime, we’re looking at Plan A still. We’ve still got opportunities. We’re doing everything we can.

18 From Fernando Alonso And I made all my efforts to do turn four, and do the chicane, so I don’t understand what is the problem.

19 To Daniel Ricciardo Next one ahead is Massa, he’s alone, may be more vulnerable.

19 From Daniel Ricciardo I like them vulnerable.

19 To Kimi Raikkonen OK Kimi so remain in SOC six to get the battery back in position. Rear brakes are cooling, don’t worry about the brake alarm. No more K1 this lap.

19 From Stoffel Vandoorne Any info of the race situation?

19 To Stoffel Vandoorne Magnussen, Hulkenberg have pitted. They’re being held up by Saubers. Cars behind you are Ocon and Raikkonen, they’ve also pitted. Ocon, Raikkonen and Stroll.

20 From Stoffel Vandoorne I’m going to have blue flags any moment.

20 To Stoffel Vandoorne Stoffel it’s not blue flags you’re racing these cars. They’re on the same lap. We don’t want to lose time, though.

20 To Fernando Alonso OK Fernando good pace last lap. Palmer has a five-second penalty. We’ll go to G5 to bring the pack down a bit.

20 From Fernando Alonso Five seconds is a joke, a joke.

20 To Fernando Alonso Yep we know Fernando. We can’t do anything apart from give it everything, maximum pace.

20 To Esteban Ocon So you’re catching Vandoorne and Kvyat. They’re yet to stop. You’re 1.2 seconds quicker than those. So Raikkonen might be changing strat modes behind you, he might be going into an overtake mode.

22 From Fernando Alonso The race situation? Because quite difficult to read the race.

22 To Fernando Alonso All the option runners apart from Stoffel have pitted. So now’s our time to use all our pace.

22 From Fernando Alonso Stoffel 12.9.

22 To Fernando Alonso [Censored by FOM] upshifts.

23 To Valtteri Bottas And let us know how the tyres are when you can please. Just started lap 22.

23 From Valtteri Bottas No problem, all stable.

23 To Valtteri Bottas OK, thank you.

23 To Lewis Hamilton Go strat mode nine, use strat six for overtaking backmarkers.

24 From Max Verstappen One of my earpieces is broken.

24 To Max Verstappen Understood.

24 From Max Verstappen I’ve got a blister on the left-front tyre so it doesn’t turn in that well.

24 To Max Verstappen Copy.

24 To Fernando Alonso OK Fernando, Palmer seven seconds in front. Massa ten seconds, Stoffel 13 seconds. Magnussen plus six behind.

24 From Fernando Alonso What a joke, the five seconds, what a joke.

24 To Sergio Perez Checo the tyre looks good but we need your feedback on how the tyre is going.

24 From Sergio Perez Yeah it’s going well.

24 To Sergio Perez Understood. We weren’t close enough to Massa to try undercut. He’s now behind Vandoorne so he has some traffic from Vandoorne who’s still on super-soft.

25 From Sergio Perez How is the pace compared to the soft runners?

25 To Sergio Perez Checo currently Esteban in clear air on softs is only three-tenths faster than you, currently.

25 To Esteban Ocon 28 laps to go.

26 From Max Verstappen I’m losing a lot of time like this.

26 To Daniel Ricciardo How are the tyres?

26 From Daniel Ricciardo They’re just holding on, they’re OK.

27 From Max Verstappen I’m losing a lot of time like this.

27 To Max Verstappen See if you can try and follow Hamilton through this traffic, Max.

27 From Sebastian Vettel OK I am big time struggling with the rear now.

27 To Sebastian Vettel Understood. SOC [state of charge] four.

28 To Valtteri Bottas Two cars ahead are Sainz and Verstappen who are racing, just be aware.

28 To Max Verstappen Mode seven if you want to use the overtake a little bit more freely.

28 To Sergio Perez Checo our pit window is very clear at the moment and we want to extend. But just let us know how the situation is with the tyre.

29 From Sergio Perez OK, copy. It’s looking good at the moment. How is the pace?

29 To Max Verstappen Remember your brakes and deep on the clutch.

29 To Max Verstappen OK that’s Vettel who’s just gone through, he’s yet to pit. His last lap was a 25.6.

29 To Kevin Magnussen Hulkenberg should have blue flags very soon. Remember mode attack and defence is available.

30 To Daniel Ricciardo OK mate you’ve got a bit of clear track now, let’s use your pace. Raikkonen is doing 25.8s, he’s about 22 seconds behind you.

30 To Daniel Ricciardo We would currently be right on top of Stroll and Ocon but you’re quicker than them so we’re going to stay out.

30 From Stoffel Vandoorne I have some blistering on the front-left inside.

31 From Jolyon Palmer We need to box the car to retire. We have an issue with the car.

31 To Jolyon Palmer OK.

31 From Jolyon Palmer Sorry. Box this lap.

31 To Jolyon Palmer Yep, box.

31 To OK Fernando let’s go to G5.

31 From Fernando Alonso I don’t know what the state of charge, you see on the computer because here it’s empty.

31 To Fernando Alonso G5.

31 From Fernando Alonso I have very low state of charge, I don’t know why you want G5.

31 To Fernando Alonso And maximum pace.

32 To Fernando Alonso Box this lap, we’ll be close to Grosjean on the exit.

32 From Fernando Alonso I still have pace.

32 To Fernando Alonso We want to box now. Stay right of bollard, limiter.

32 To Fernando Alonso And launch map. Could be close to Grosjean. And Vettel, who will be lapping us.

32 To Kimi Raikkonen Multifunction W1.

32 From Kimi Raikkonen What is that for?

32 To Kimi Raikkonen Performance, Kimi.

32 From Kimi Raikkonen Can we not just switch all those things on? Like right now I feel that we’re not going fast at all on the straights off the chicanes. So if you say this is performance, it doesn’t feel like it.

32 To Kimi Raikkonen Understood, Kimi. This is optimum lap time. It will be slower on the straights.

32 From Kimi Raikkonen It’s definitely not helping me going faster. I lost two-tenths on the straight. So I don’t know where you think I’m going to get it back, but anyhow.

32 To Kimi Raikkonen OK we’ll take a look and make sure the settings are optimised.

33 To Lewis Hamilton Just need to look out for Alonso exiting the pit lane, he is a lapped car. Just set your brake balance for turn one. Look out for Alonso, behind him Verstappen.

33 To Daniel Ricciardo So for info Hamilton did 32 laps on his super-softs.

33 From Kevin Magnussen Why do I have blue flags?

33 To Kevin Magnussen We have Bottas behind, I don’t see the message here. We have Bottas behind, we need to do a better job than before. So let him past.

33 To Esteban Ocon Switch to ‘race’.

34 To Valtteri Bottas Entry five, EB1. Soft tyre pushing one out of three. You will come into traffic, lapped cars, don’t over-stress the tyres.

34 To Daniel Ricciardo Need to pull an extra two seconds on Ocon in the next few laps. He’s doing 25.9s.

34 From Daniel Ricciardo Yep I’m pushing.

34 To Daniel Ricciardo You are quicker than those cars, mate, you’re doing a good job. It’s going to be three or four laps, keep pushing hard.

34 From Stoffel Vandoorne No power, no power.

34 To Stoffel Vandoorne Copy, back off Stoffel. Stoffel we’re boxing. Default X three zero.

34 From Stoffel Vandoorne Yep, I’ve done that.

34 To Stoffel Vandoorne OK. Box now. Stoffel stop on the marks. Stoffel after the pit stop engine off, we’ll retire the car.

35 From Romain Grosjean Verstappen tangled with Grosjean.

What was that he just turned into me. [Censored by FOM] hell.

35 To Sergio Perez Tyre appearance much better than free practice two.

35 From Daniel Ricciardo Keep the wing where it is.

36 From Fernando Alonso Bottas, ha, what a driver. How much time he lose in the blue flag for not waiting? Amazing. Any gap, we are racing with anyone for the rest of the race?

36 To Fernando Alonso Fernando, Stoffel has retired. We’re racing Sainz ahead, he’s on 21-lap-old primes. Gap is 14 seconds.

37 To Lance Stroll OK multi B rev black four.

37 From Lance Stroll Are you saying ‘multi B red’? I can’t hear you.

37 To Lance Stroll No multi B, all is OK.

37 To Max Verstappen We are getting blue flags for Bottas, try to lose as little time as possible here. Thank you.

37 To Daniel Ricciardo OK so for info Ocon is now getting traffic from backmarkers so that’ll give him a hit. We’re looking good.

38 To Kimi Raikkonen OK for info Ricciardo is boxing this lap. Ricciardo is in the pit lane. We should be clear at the end of the straight but just be careful.

38 To Daniel Ricciardo OK mate nice job. Very good pace that, Raikkonen just ahead of you up the road.

38 To Fernando Alonso Fernando, Palmer has retired.

38 From Fernando Alonso Karma.

38 To Fernando Alonso Palmer has retired, Palmer has retired. Ahead of Sainz there’s also Kvyat and Hulkenberg who are fighting for position so may come back towards us.

38 From Fernando Alonso Are we quicker?

38 To Fernando Alonso At the moment similar pace though their tyres are much older.

39 To Romain Grosjean Blue flag, Raikkonen. OK it’s come up on the system and on page three.

39 From Romain Grosjean OK but I don’t see him, I don’t know where he is.

40 To Lewis Hamilton Lewis we have that train of four cars again. Sainz, Hulkenberg, Kvyat then Magnussen. Then you should have free air.

40 To Daniel Ricciardo OK mate Raikkonen is on his own, he’s vulnerable again, let’s get him.

41 From Romain Grosjean OK mate the brakes are just not working. As soon as I push the brake balance forward from rear locking I lose it.

41 To Romain Grosjean OK we’re looking at it, we see it.

41 From Romain Grosjean Can you see temperature high?

42 To Daniel Ricciardo Nico job mate. Next one up the road is Vettel. Vettel is a bit slow, I think you’re going to catch him.

42 To Daniel Ricciardo OK so the battery is still good if you need a bit to defend. Otherwise we’ll go mode eight. And use the overtake to defend, if you wish. Raikkonen one second behind you now.

42 To Daniel Ricciardo Vettel’s pace 25.0s.

43 To Daniel Ricciardo Your laps lap was nine… one second quicker than Vettel. He’s 11 up the road, let’s get after him.

43 To Daniel Ricciardo You were one second quicker again.

43 From Lewis Hamilton Feels like I’m losing bit of power on this lap.

43 To Lewis Hamilton OK copy we’ll have a look into it. Nothing for us to worry about at the moment.

43 To Lewis Hamilton And everything looks OK on the data at the moment, we’ll keep looking.

44 To Lewis Hamilton Lewis you are in your Safety Car window.

44 To Kevin Magnussen OK good boy. Still one second in front of Kvyat, you are.

44 To Daniel Ricciardo OK gap to Vettel now 9.7. Took seven tenths out of him that last lap. That last lap was the fastest of the race.

45 To Esteban Ocon Nine laps to go. How’s the balance.

45 From Esteban Ocon It’s OK.

46 From Fernando Alonso What is the fastest lap now?

46 To Fernando Alonso Ricciardo 1’23.7.

47 To Kevin Magnussen Mode attack and defence available.

47 From Kevin Magnussen What about spark?

47 To Kevin Magnussen We have no any more. Stay with the spark we have.

47 From Kevin Magnussen What is he doing, pushing me off the track?

47 To Kevin Magnussen We saw it.

47 From Kevin Magnussen That was crazy, guys.

47 To Kevin Magnussen Copy that, reporting to Charlie. Calm down and we go again. Defend from Kvyat.

48 From Kevin Magnussen Guys I’m serious if that’s allowed, it’s crazy. It can’t be allowed.

48 To Kevin Magnussen Understand, understand the message. Fully clear and fully covered by television.

48 To Kevin Magnussen Now focus on defending on Kvyat.

48 To Daniil Kvyat Magnussen battery is low.

48 To Daniel Ricciardo OK so on the current trend you will catch Vettel on the last lap.

49 To Lewis Hamilton And you are not in your Safety Car window.

49 To Daniel Ricciardo Gap now 5.7. That last lap half a second quicker than Vettel.

50 To Pascal Wehrlein That’s very good pace now Pascal, keep pushing.

50 To Sebastian Vettel Very good lap, keep it there. Hamilton lap time 23.8, Bottas 4.4, Ricciardo 3.7.

50 To Sebastian Vettel Ricciardo 4.6 behind, Ricciardo lap time 23.4.

51 To Daniel Ricciardo OK mate that’s good stuff. Gap now 4.6, next car ahead Alonso, he will get blues.

51 To Fernando Alonso Ricciardo will be lapping us shortly, he’s plus four, he’s chasing Vettel.

51 To Max Verstappen OK so info Max compared to Daniel losing time on the brakes into one, entry speed to turn four, a little bit through the Lesmos and then turn 11.

51 From Max Verstappen Yeah well what do you expect?

51 To Max Verstappen It’s just information at this stage.

52 To Marcus Ericcson OK Marcus we will retire the car so slow in please. So you have Magnussen four seconds behind.

52 From Marcus Ericcson We’re sure?

52 To Marcus Ericcson Yes we are sure, slow in please.

52 From Marcus Ericcson OK copy.

52 To Marcus Ericcson There’s four cars behind you basically. Magnussen, Kvyat, Hulkenberg and Sainz. OK now you have Hulkenberg and Sainz. OK so you have now Vettel ten seconds behind and box this lap. Watch for Vettel. OK now you have Ricciardo six seconds behind.

52 To Fernando Alonso And Fernando back off we need to retire the car, bring it back to the garage,

52 From Fernando Alonso OK.

52 To Fernando Alonso We have a 15 second gap behind to Raikkonen. Box now to retire the car. Stay right of the bollard. Limiter. Stop on the marks.

53 To Max Verstappen This is the final lap, Max.

53 To Marcus Ericcson OK Marcus I called you in because the engine got very high suddenly. We don’t really understand why so we wouldn’t be surprised if it picked up some debris somehow.

VL To Max Verstappen Alright that’s that Max. Mode one please. That was P10. Hamilton, Bottas, Vettel. Daniel’s finished P4, four seconds behind. Kimi fifth, Ocon, Stroll, Massa, Perez.

VL To Max Verstappen What are your thoughts on turn one? There was no further action from the FIA on that.

VL From Max Verstappen Honestly I really don’t care any more. It happened so race is over.

VL To Lewis Hamilton Get in there Lewis, get in mate. It’s just a walk in the park.

VL To Valtteri Bottas Good job Valtteri. Start one. Strat eleven, sorry. Ricciardo nearly caught Vettel, just missed out, so it’s going to be Vettel, Ricciardo then Raikkonen.

VL From Valtteri Bottas Thank you guys. Thanks everyone, really grateful to drive a car like this it was amazing today, thank you guys.

VL To Daniel Ricciardo OK Daniel nice job P4, mode 1 and mode 23 fail. Good pace today at the end on soft allowed us to overcut three cars which was good.

VL From Daniel Ricciardo Understood, good recovery, cheers boys.

VL To Daniel Ricciardo Stonking drive Daniel, well done after where you were on the first lap to three seconds behind Sebastian’s pretty impressive, well done.

VL From Daniel Ricciardo Cheers boys, thanks a lot.

VL To Daniel Ricciardo Officially, Mercedes won the fastest pit stop award with a stationary time of 2.15 seconds for Bottas. Ricciardo’s stop was measured at 2.4 seconds and was third-fastest.

Fastest pit stop of the day as well, 2.2 seconds, so the boys did you well as well.

VL To Daniel Ricciardo So finishing order Hamilton four-and-a-half seconds ahead of Bottas. Then there’s a 32 second gap to Vettel, obviously we were on Vettel’s tail, we were in P4. You put 20 seconds into Raikkonen by the end of the race, he was in P5. Then it was Ocon, Stroll, Massa, Perez and Verstappen P10. He got a puncture early on.

VL From Daniel Ricciardo OK. Were the others getting quicker at the end? Did they improve? I thought Vettel picked it up. What about Lewis and Valtteri?

VL To Daniel Ricciardo They were on softs, they stopped maybe three or four laps behind you. Bottas did do his fastest lap at the end of the race but it was a tenth or two quicker than he’d gone before. Hamilton I think was cruising around in 23.8s, he popped in a 23.4 and then went back to 24s again. Vettel picked up a little pace with some engine. You did end with the fastest lap of the race, nice job.

VL To Esteban Ocon Great job Esteban P6. Plenty of pick-up on the tyres.

VL From Esteban Ocon Awesome job guys, thanks a lot for this weekend, really nice. Thank you.

VL To Esteban Ocon Hamilton, Bottas, Vettel, Ricciardo, Raikkonen, yourself, Stroll, Massa, Perez, Verstappen. Plenty of pick-up on the tyres. Good job mate.

VL From Esteban Ocon Thanks Brad, thank you.

VL To Lance Stroll Great job Lance, well done, terrific drive, ten points for the team.

VL From Lance Stroll Yep thank you Paddy. Thank you guys. Good points for the team.

VL To Sebastian Vettel P3, Sebastian, well done bravo.

VL To Sebastian Vettel Well done Seb, well done.

VL From Sebastian Vettel Grazie ragazzi. Giornata difficile ma grazie tifosi, grazie mille. The last 15, 20 laps after I went off something was wrong so that’s why I went up and down on engine.

VL To Sebastian Vettel Yeah we saw that. Mode slow please.

VL To Sergio Perez Well raced Checo, P9 there.

VL From Sergio Perez Yeah we probably boxed a lap too late?

VL To Sergio Perez We’ll look into that but well done, well driven.

VL To Felipe Massa OK Felipe nice job. I hope that was at least quite fun at the end. So Hamilton won the race…

VL From Felipe Massa Yeah sorry he moved a bit to the left, man. I was on the left so…

VL To Felipe Massa No worries.

VL From Felipe Massa Anyway thank you, good race.

VL To Felipe Massa Nice job.

VL To Daniil Kvyat OK Danny that’s P12, hard luck.

VL From Daniil Kvyat Very difficult car, very difficult.

VL To Daniil Kvyat OK the pace wasn’t too bad at times, Danny.

VL From Daniil Kvyat I had traffic of course but nothing we can do. No really strong points.

VL To Kevin Magnussen Very good effort, very good driving from your side. A bit unfortunate not to score any points with this consistent driving. Very good job.

VL From Kevin Magnussen Well done guys, good job.

VL To Romain Grosjean OK did your best. Chequered flag. You had good pace today, shame you couldn’t use it. Good job.

VL From Romain Grosjean Yep sorry I couldn’t do any better.

VL To Nico Hulkenberg OK Nico that’s it. That was tough. Recharge on please.

VL From Lance Stroll That flat-spot was horrible.

VL To Lance Stroll Yeah we were watching it.

VL From Lance Stroll Anyway, we went to the end