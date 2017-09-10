At least one person at the Italian Grand Prix thought Jolyon Palmer was treated far too leniently by the stewards.
Fernando Alonso complained repeatedly on the radio that Palmer’s five-second penalty for going off the track and overtaking him was “a joke”.
Did the stewards set the bar too low on this one, or were Alonso’s complaints not valid?
For
It’s not difficult to see why Alonso was unhappy. Palmer clearly went outside the track limits while overtaking the McLaren.
By the time the stewards had handed down a penalty to Palmer he was already 4.6 seconds ahead of Alonso. It was obvious at the time a five-second penalty was not going to be sufficient.
Against
Palmer’s penalty was the same as other drivers have received for similar incidents. For instance, Sergio Perez received a five-second penalty for passing Romain Grosjean off the track at Spa.
In this case Alonso was lapping more slowly than usual due to a technical problem which meant Palmer’s penalty didn’t have the usual effect of taking back the position he had unfairly gained. That’s hard luck for Alonso, but not the fault of the stewards.
I say
Should the aim of a penalty be to remove a position advantage gained by a driver? If not, then is it a worthwhile deterrent? That clearly didn’t happen in this case.
It sets a problematic precedent for the future. Now any driver who gets stuck behind a rival and expects they are going to lose at least five seconds has every justification to go off the track and pass them.
Since it was introduced the five-second penalty has become very popular with race stewards. But on this occasion it’s hard to argue that it was sufficient.
The stewards don’t yet have the power to order a driver to relinquish a position they shouldn’t have gained – perhaps it’s time they did.
You say
Did you think Palmer’s penalty was too harsh, too lenient, or correct? Cast your vote below and have your say in the comments.
Was Palmer's five-second penalty sufficient?
- It was far too harsh (0%)
- It was slightly too harsh (4%)
- It was fair (50%)
- It was slightly too lenient (27%)
- It was far too lenient (19%)
- No opinion (0%)
Total Voters: 26
Patrick (@anunaki)
10th September 2017, 12:05
If the stewards think a driver gains a position by cutting the corner, they should order him to give back the position no matter what the time difference is.
If this is common practice, drivers will give it back themselves right away.
Hugh (@hugh11)
10th September 2017, 12:13
Agreed. That’s how it’s meant to be anyway, except in this case Palmer didn’t give it back. I’d say, if they don’t give the position back by the next corner, then they should be ordered to give it back, and get a 5 second penalty for not obliging to the rules. But just giving them a 5 second penalty by the time they’re already 6 seconds down the road is silly.
However, I was okay with the penalty given to Palmer because it was at least consistent with other similar things, like Perez at Spa.
Patrick (@anunaki)
10th September 2017, 12:39
Well, in this specific situation you could argue Alonso pushed Palmer off the track before the corner was cut.
This is probably why the stewards needed time to investigate.
Gabriel (@rethla)
10th September 2017, 12:55
You cant order people to give positions back, its not an consistent penalty and would just create a mess in certain cituations. What you do is you give the driver a chance to give the position back or in any other way show he didnt gain from it and if that cant be done then you give a suitable penalty.
In this case Palmer just avoided an collision and Alonso should stop complaining, there is Karma at work here but not the way Alonso thinks.
IJW (@ijw1)
10th September 2017, 12:13
I am surprised that the Stewards don’t have that power to tell a driver to give a place back. Having said that, I do remember a incident where the Stewards told Ferrari to tell their driver to give a place back, and before he could do so, the driver he passed unfairly then pitted. So instead, the affending driver was penalised, and he wasn’t happy about it. The driver in question was … Yes, you guessed it, Alonso. Karma has a long memory! :-D
javier javier (@j3d89)
10th September 2017, 12:13
I think it was fair and also it was but of karma, Alonso at spa treated him like Palmer didn’t exist when pushing him outside the track..
Hugh (@hugh11)
10th September 2017, 12:31
Palmer did push Alonso off the track at Le Coms, Alonso just returned the favour, albeit more.
FlatSix (@flatsix)
10th September 2017, 12:16
Why is this such an issue and basically none in MotoGP? Why is it that racers on the bikes race each other just as hard if not harder yet respect each other and the rules so much more?
Jordi Casademunt (@casjo)
10th September 2017, 12:29
I think Alonso should have been given a 5s penalty for forcing another driver out of the track. But apparently that’s all right.
OEL F1 (@oel-f1)
10th September 2017, 12:39
Just imagine if this 5 second penalty rule existed back in 2010. Then surely Alonso could’ve gotten past Petrov in Abu Dhabi by cutting a chikane, and then pull away way more than 5 seconds. Being stuck behind another car can cost so much more than 5 seconds, so I don’t like the introduction of this rule. Back in the day, the common practice was either give back the position, or face a drive through penalty. A far greater deterrent than 5 seconds.
So yes, I agree with Alonso’s view. But obviously Perez got the same penalty in Belgium. Verstappen got it in Mexico last year. Joke or not, 5 seconds is the common practice nowadays, since the introduction of the possibilities to hand out smaller penalties, which is a shame.
However not everything about it was perfect with the drive through deterrent, if the stewards were too slow to make a decision and the car being overtaken off track was pitted soon afterwards, the option to hand back the position would be gone and a harsh penalty would ruin the race for the driver going off track.
But on the other hand the offender surely had to opportunity to realize he had been at fault, and could thus hand back the possition immediately, before the stewards decicion. So I think the penalty should once again be harsher, a drive through is fair in my opinion.
Joao (@johnmilk)
10th September 2017, 12:53
Alonso did to Palmer, the same thing Massa did to Max. For some weird reason, both Massa and Palmer were considered to be wrong.
Michael (@cavman99)
10th September 2017, 12:56
I don’t think that Alonso’s moaning was about the penalty specifically. I think the fact that it was Palmer who passed and pulled away from him. In my opinion, the additional moaning was because he has a low opinion of him as a driver.
Alonso needs to get back in car that is able to show his talents. Three years in the doldrums for such a driver that is still at the height of his game is likely unprecedented in F1.