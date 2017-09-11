F1 could use F2 to test “different grid formations”

In the round-up: Formula One sporting director Ross Brawn says Formula Two could be used as a laboratory to test possible future changes for Formula One such as new grid arrangements.
F1 wants more F2 drivers in GP practice (Autosport)
"We've started to look at the safety car restart procedures, different grid formations for the start - things like that can very easily translate from F2 to F1."
Sauber planning to hire 100 new staff (Motorsport)
"The number we are is too small. We have to grow up, we have to grow up in each department, mainly in aero. More or less, that (400) will be the target."
Singapore Grand Prix: Race Advance (Haas)
"I think we were a little bit wrong in our tyre choice in Monza in the wet. The car was handling well on the full wet, but on the intermediate tyre, it was wrong for us, as we couldn’t get any heat into the tyre."
The further up the front the pass is, normally the sweeter cos it's for a bigger position and it's likely to be on tv 🤓 https://t.co/fELpYtf1vT
— RICCIARDO (@ricciardo) September 10, 2017
On track probably losing haha. Off track getting asked the same questions too often and having to come up with the same answer but reworded https://t.co/PcRrlgXIMJ
— RICCIARDO (@ricciardo) September 10, 2017
Last weekend’s Caption Competition winner was Roth Man:
“That little Brazilian guy said your hats look funny.”
Roth Man (@Rdotquestionmark)
As always thanks to everyone who joined in this weekend, there were many great ideas for captions particularly those from Adam, Cristiano Veloso, Ruben, Hugh, Selbbin and the superbly off-the-wall suggestion from Pete Baldwin.
Happy birthday to Sweetooth and Dimitris 1395!
gunusugeh (@gunusugeh)
11th September 2017, 0:07
they are not thinking about ditching the DRS
#sad
RogerRichards
11th September 2017, 0:38
@gunusugeh it is sad indeed.
i was at spa sitting on the bank down the kemmel straight & in the pre drs days we used to see tons of good slipstreaming action and side by side racing down to les combes. since 2011 however its been mostly uncontested push of a button (highway passes i think ive seen people call them) that are over well before the braking points & its just not been that fun to watch.
its actually a bit embarrassing trying to explain to the friend who went with me last year that the cars ahead had not simply pulled over to let the car behind past as it often looked & that it was instead because of this flappy wing that was making the defending car a sitting duck & there attempted defence pointless.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
11th September 2017, 0:09
I don’t see how, generally speaking, F2 solutions can be transfered to F1. It’s a different thing altogether…
StefMeister (@stefmeister)
11th September 2017, 0:26
I’ve got the best ever idea for a grid format….. You have them line-up & start in the order that the qualified.
No silly gimmicks, The Fastest starts on pole & the slowest in last.
RogerRichards
11th September 2017, 0:33
the issue with having f2/young drivers take part in practice is that no disrespect to them but there not who i’m paying to watch.
i remember back when you had the 3rd cars on friday in 2003-2006 you were sitting in the stands with the drivers you had paid to watch sitting in the garages not doing many laps as teams had the 3rd drivers do most of the running. when you have paid to go see alonso, raikkonen, schumacher etc…. it was frustrating to see them doing hardly any laps.
its the same with the system since 2007 where a 3rd driver replaces one of the 2 race drivers, its frustrating if your in the stands to watch your favourite driver not doing any laps as somebody else is in his car.
if there going to give the young drivers f1 track time they need to do it in a way that doesn’t take time away from the race drivers that people have gone to the track to actually watch.
i don’t mean to disrespect the young drivers but when i go to an f1 track during an f1 weekend i have done so to watch my favourite f1 drivers driving in f1 cars.
WeatherManNX01
11th September 2017, 1:20
Having F2 to test possible changes to F1 is a huge advantage that I think was missing in the Bernie era.
Despite the fact that we all knew it was going to fail, if the staggered elimination qualifying had been tried in a junior series first, it would have been obviously terrible and never tried in F1. But because it wasn’t tried elsewhere, we had to endure that travesty at the pinnacle of motorsport (even if only for two races).
Having a feeder series under your control allows you to try things in a controlled setting rather than throwing stuff around and seeing what sticks.
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
11th September 2017, 1:26
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/131722/sainz-renault-deal-sets-up-mclaren-changes
So it looks like Mclaren have paid out Sainz’s contract?
This is a good deal for all involved. Mclaren get a “sorta” better engine that doesnt break at every chicane, STR becomes a works team, hence Red Bull dont have to foot too much of a bill, Sainz breaks free of Marko’s clutches, Pierre Gasly gets a drive, and sadly, Honda will remain in F1.
It would be funny if Honda turn up with a top motor at Barcelona in winter though…