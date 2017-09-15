McLaren executive director Zak Brown believes the team will be able to compete at the front again and attract more sponsors after switching from Honda to Renault.
Brown said the decision to split from Honda, and give up the income which came with the deal, has the full support of the team’s shareholders.
“We’re fortunate in that we have very committed shareholders,” said Brown. “The remit is ‘go win races, make the right sporting decisions and the business will follow’.”
“It’s certainly going to be easier to find sponsorship partners running towards the front of the field,” he added. “It’s something that we’ve invested a lot in, the commercial team. It’s a big area of my background, I’m certainly not responsible for the speed of the race car.”
“I’m confident, it’ll take some time, but our shareholders are very committed and we wouldn’t have made this decision if we weren’t prepared to work through short-term economic loss from the lack of Honda income.”
While playing down concerns that McLaren could regret their decision if Honda raise their game in 2018 or beyond, Brown said his bigger concern was escalating costs.
“I think probably what we’re most concerned about is not a Red Bull-Honda combination,” he said. “We’ve got to get budgets under control.”
“The reason you see the gaps in the field now is the gaps in the budgets between the top few teams and everyone else is way too big.”
“The gaps seem to be getting bigger. I think that’s something that Formula One is going to address. That’s probably where are biggest concern is, making sure we get a more level playing field so many teams can win races from ’21 onwards.”
4 comments on “McLaren expect more success and more sponsors post-Honda”
smalley (@smalley)
15th September 2017, 17:22
Surely someone at McLaren is responsible for the speed of the race car though, right?
Right?
Guys?
FW11B (@fw11b)
15th September 2017, 17:37
For the life of me I can’t understand how the Honda could have made such bad engines. Ok, they were away for the sport for a while, but they have had bigger periods of absence (1992-2000) and when they returned they were competitive, first with BAR and then with their own outfit. So it’s not like they have absolutely no experience in F1. Also, they have success in different periods and with different engines (turbo, V12, V10), so, again, it’s not like they aren’t adaptable to change.
Lastly, naive as I may be, I like to believe that F1 is a sport that reunites some of the smartest people on the planet, and that good teams have hundreds of more capable engineers and personnel. So, what happened? Keith, do you plan on doing a post-mortem on the McLaren-Honda years? I feel like it would make for a great “behind the scenes” book.
Cris
15th September 2017, 17:52
The Turbo-Hybrid era is a different level of competiotion than previous engine config, even Ferrari and Renault had their problems in 2014. Only Mercedes got it right since they are the one who started very early on development. It is very admirable that Honda even join this new Formula with so much odds against them.
Then there is the size zero of Mclaren that forced Honda to make a very compact size engine to meet that BS size zero, then another BS from Mclaren particularly with Ron Dennis that prevented Honda to take another customer to speed up development. Then the constant blame that the problem is only the engine and the chassis and aero is perfect and a work of genius, adding the insult from Fernando at Honda’s home race and other ciruit didn’t help a bit.
I’m actually glad they split, and hoping that Honda will get it right with STR and in 2018 when RBR is b*itch slapping Mclaren on the same engine, whose to blame then?
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
15th September 2017, 18:10
@fw11b
would’ve probably happened if the 2008 financial crisis got delayed by a year or 2, but…..otherwise, no (OK it’s not that simple, but of all their 2000s years the ones with the clearest “Honda” identity were the worst, at least apart from 2006).