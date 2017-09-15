Toro Rosso switches from Renault to Honda for 2018

Toro Rosso has confirmed it will use Honda engines next year following the termination of its agreement with Renault.

In a related move, Carlos Sainz Jnr will leave the team and race for Renault next year.

“Everyone in our team is very much looking forward to working with Honda” said team principal Franz Tost.

“Honda has a long history in Formula One, dating back to 1964 when it first entered the sport with its own team and, as an engine supplier it has taken five drivers’ world championship titles and six constructors. This heritage, together with the full confidence that we have in Honda’s capabilities to succeed, make me strongly believe that we will achieve a fruitful future together.”

Honda president Takahiro Hachigo thanked Liberty Media and the FIA for “their co-operation toward the realisation of this partnership.” Toro Rosso’s union with Honda has come about following McLaren’s split from the Japanese manufacturer. McLaren will take over Toro Rosso’s Renault supply next year.

“Honda and Toro Rosso will work as one team to strive for progress and a successful future together,” added Hachigo. “We appreciate the support of our fans as we begin this challenge.”

