1,491 comments on "F1 Fanatic Live: Formula One"
Thanks for joining in today guys, Rate the Race here:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/04/16/rate-race-2017-bahrain-grand-prix/
Bottas looks like he just got the memo for his role in the team.
I doubt he minds too much in the grand scheme. If he can prove himself on the pace and reliability in a top team he will build a solid platform for many, many years to come in the sport.
4 Honda engines gone in 3 races. Penalty from next races.
I love how you can hear all the Italian mechanics singing along :)
They really add to the entertainment
good drive by vettel
merc is subpar
mid field drove their own race and got no coverage
11-15 keep swapping position for no points
Merc is subpar? If Ham started on pole… Didn’t get that penalty, hell even if they let him past Bottas sooner on that strategy call before the second stops. Result could have been different and none of it down to the car.
Mid field coverage was decent on the overtakes, but agreed, they can’t get a good digital solution fast enough if you ask me.
Without Hamilton raking in his penalty it might have still been a fight for the race win. I just think that Ferrari worked better on their tyres here in the warm weather. Bottas did seem to struggle a lot especially, but Hamilton couldn’t really get much pace out of them in the warmer half of the race either.
Very right.
RIC and BOT very underwhelming. Such a shame VER had a mechanical issue. He was on the same strategy as VET so I wonder if could’ve beaten BOT
Whatever issues were with those softs for Ricciardo cost him any chance at a podium. I have a feeling Verstappen would have handled them better. Questions for sure.
I also get the feeling that Verstappen could have been right there with Vettel all of the race.
There don’t seem to be too many intra-team battles this year.
Sadly, RIC doesn’t doesn’t seem to be up to Max’s level in the race, although he’s still pretty top notch during qually.
So, Bottas now clearly relegated to Hamilton’s backup man?
No change there
Raikonnen Stroll Palmer and for me even Bottas are really underwhelming against their teammates
Did you watch Austrailia? where Bottas was way faster than him towards the end of the race. Hamilton was overall better. But Bottas wasn’t far off.
Then in this race, he beat hamilton in qualifying. He may have been off the pace in the arce but this was due to an issue. Also, Bottas certainly had a better start to the race than Hamilton even with uneven tyre pressures. It was this that was partly responsible for his slow performance. Then even after his pit stops, he continued to have issues. Hamilton certaainlly didn’t have his best race here too. I certainly can’t say there is as bigger difference between Bottas and Hamilton as you are claiming. We also haven’t seen Stroll get the chance to complete a race yet. But yes, elsewhere, Massa clearly looks stronger.
only 7 points..no worries, gonna be a long haul this fight..
SFI another double points!!
Ocon is the P10 master!
So now it’s Ferrari slightly ahead in the constructor’s?
Ham was not 2016 WDC, Sky sport meh!!
Indeed. Sigh Crofty.
Vettel, well done mate! Ferrari is truly back
Wehrlein doing a great job today too.
Yeah, very. Was in front of ERI when he retired as well
And a potentially great finish ends with a wimper.
And Lewis has backed off now, while Alonso’s engine seems to have given up on him.
Alonso – engine problem
Engine – what engine😩
Alonso’s engine broke down.. again!
there goes the honda..as expected
The Honda survived more than three quarters of a lap. Quite impressed!
Safety car?
I don’t think so
Safety car! Safety car! Safety car!
Team orders at Mercedes? Nice….
Yawn Bottas. Even when Ham did lose position to Vettel (at start) + 5sec penalty, he is cruising to 3rd.
If only Hamilton hadn’t got himself that silly penalty.
I’m sure VET is managing the gap easily. Could go faster if required. HAM tyres are only 4 laps younger anyhow
It was fully deserved
Not enough laps for Lewis to catch, and pass.
yeah, those 5 seconds would maybe have given him a chance!
For sure
if vet is running into traffic wont hamilton do the same?
He will, yes
This is the reason Merc hired Bottas. To move over without drama.
This is true. If Bottas keeps this up Hamilton will have no problems back-patting and congratulating when he’s beaten in qually.
With that speed surplus, any driver would accept the inevitable
Noone would give up 2nd place for free with nothing else to loose.
LOL. Last race last season? Funny how the Lewis defense team kept explaining how you must do everything you can to win…..
Guess that’s possibly one reason Paddy Lowe is not there anymore, and let’s be honest – it has hurt the team. But who cares, as long as Lewis is happy…
he took over Bottas so easily there
Bottas made room for him that was not an overtake
If Hamilton passes Vettel I’ll eat my hat, just trying to make it sound exciting.
This could get interesting…
nope he has to pass and pull 5s clear
He served it already
Hamilton served his penalty in his pitstop already
He served the penalty in the pits already
He did his penalty in the last stop
He has served the penalty already.
oh ya opps
If Merc order Hamilton past Bottas that’d be a joke. There’s no way he could overtake Vettel even if he catches.
he DOES have a lot newer tyres and is a second per lap faster now than Vettel
Like last race Ham was holding back. Vettel would have done same
he probably won’t catch VET but he won’t need any team orders against Bottas
Even a second a lap faster, there’s not enough laps… Watching the Merc’s fight between themselves would be more entertaining.
even if he doesn’t at least the drivers championship stays close
this is why there doesn’t need to be mandatory pit stops, they do nothing but string the field out.
they were all really close & fighting before the pit cycle began then they all got strung out.
same thing happens in indycar, the pit stops string them out.
the pits should only be used if a car has an issue like it was prior to the 1990s.
what was the lap record here
looks like vettel will win it and bottas swaps places..so another p1/p2..looks like a dance
Why did Merc put Lewis on the Softs instead of the Super Softs?
SS didn’t work for Bottas before. Seems like Merc puts too much heat into tyres (good for Qualy + Restarts, bad for the long stints)
I’m not sure any compound has worked for Bottas today
Why bother waiting for 5 seconds for HAM at the pits? Can’t they let him fight with BOT and VET and take the five seconds added to his time at the end of race?
He couldn’t make it on the tires
Change tires, don’t wait for 5 seconds.. he will be closer to the pack and fight for the lead; and he can try to make the 5 second gap ahead, if he can.
its not a choice for team, if he pits, he must take it at pitstop or if they don’t pit, then he takes it at end of race
Change tires, don’t wait for 5 seconds.. he will be closer to the pack and fight for the lead; and he can try to make the 5 second gap ahead, if he can.
No. You HAVE to take the penalty on the first stop you make after getting the penalty handed out. Only if you do not make any stop, you get it added at the end
That makes sense — thanks!
Penalty must be taken at the next given opportunity. In this case, the pitstop was the next opportunity.
Are they allowed to make that choice? I thought that if they came in to pit, they HAVE to serve the penalty then???
Indeed DaveD they do NOT get that choice.
Waiting also gives the advantage that the pit crew have some time to move to perfect positions, so the pit stop probably goes quicker on average after taking the penalty.
Shame about the penalty, it would have been interesting to see a battle on track for the lead.
Such a shame Verstappen had that failure, I have a feeling he’d be sitting pretty on a podium right now.
I think he would be right on Vettel, or maybe even ahead by now!
I very much doubt that but he could have been fighting for a podium
Hamilton’s tyres are four lap old, not brand new
this is Vettel’s to lose at this point
It’s been his to lose since the safety car
Indeed. All he needs is to calmly keep the pace up. He might gain a fair few points to HAM if BOT can stay in 2nd.
Don’t understand why Merc waited so long. Lost a lot of time there
he has penalty
I meant why they waited so long to pit HAM. He lost a lot of time on the old tyres
They knew Vettel would lead, so hoping VSC or SC or something
Probably not confident that Hamilton would be able to make his tyres last to the end otherwise. Or maybe they just did not want a fight between Bottas and Hamilton?
Ham pit
ouch, they just told LH about the penalty
What is the gap botas raikonene?
What’s happening? Stupid NBCSN back on break here in America.
There did not seem to be much Wehrlein could do to defend that from Ocon
I feel a little bit sorry for ALO, but he’s made his point. He doesn’t need to keep beating a dead horse.
I dont think Ferrari will want him. Because of fallout at end of 2014
What if… RAI to retire, ALO back to Ferrari, BUT back to McLaren?
lol, I jest!
Maybe Mercs playing double games. Telling Bottas, Ham will pit hoping Ferrari listen. And may be he does not.
hamilton cant make it
I think the same. Longeste S stint from anyone til now is Ericson with 37 laps, HAM would be 44 if he goes to the end.
But if he has to stop again I don’t understand what they’re waiting for
I just think that the Mercedes doesn’t make the SSofts last long enough for him to have been able to stop earlier
The way merc put it Ham has to stop again
I guess Ricciardo is now having to get a gap to pit and stay ahead of Kimi. If he does not have to stop again, that means Hamilton will have to pass him for the podium
“Do whatever you want man.” The quotable Alonso encyclopedia grows.
he’s making me laugh out loud fgs
Grosjean slowly slicing through the field
That earlier pit by Haas for Grosjean worked wonderfully.
yeah, he is now about 8 seconds in front of Hulk instead of sitting behind him
Whenever rai wants to stop the team tells him to wait
Ham will come out behind bottas if he pits
He needs to go to the end to have any chance of a podium
HAm will get podium easily.
hamilton probably will go to the end
why is rai still out? He is losing time on ss
Ferrari does not care with Kimi tacttics.
Bottas really storming towards Ricciardo. almost 2 seconds per lap
Maybe Raikkonen should expend less energy on questioning every last call from his pit wall and a little bit more on working out why he’s more than a pit stop behind Vettel after 36 laps.
aaannndd he promptly reinforces your point…
I guess taking about 10 laps to get past Massa would be a large chunk of that. But who knows, there might also be somethign wrong with hte car.
If HAM comes in for a pit stop, why do they have to give him 5 second stop? Can’t they take the five seconds at the end? If that means putting on super-soft and trying to get ahead of VET?
that is the rule. Take it at the first Pitstop after getting the penalty or have it added after the race if you do not have to stop anymore
Ferrari remind Vettel these tyres will have to go to the end. They’re 21 laps fresher than Hamilton’s though. Needs to take ten second out of him but of course doesn’t have to pass.
Needs only 11s not 16s
wouldn’t it be more than 40 laps to the end for Lewis on those tires?
Really? They didn’t tell him?? Would explain HAM’s headshaking during the pitstop.
sorry wrong parent
theres a chance bottas can win vettel
how?
So, the question is, can HAM last until the end of the race?
If he can’t, surely VET can just mirror what HAM does. He has enough pace to keep that gap, especially considering HAM has a +5 penalty.
Vettel will have to pit a lot earlier than Hamilton. Then Hamilton will either have to keep the gap up to do another stop or get all out of the tyres fast and then go on the SSofts for the last stint
Fair point. Vettel pits now, in fact. How much can he (and Bottas) catch HAM in the next few laps.
Lets see how fast Bottas gets by Perez now
Done.
Alonso trying hard to hide the engine deficit
woohoo live timing is back up..alonso kicked them servers up the back
Looking forward to Hamilton backing Vettel into Bottas later on. He’s had some recent practice…
+1
That groupd with Kvyat, Palmer and Alonso keeps delivering!
Alonso – just wow !
Hamilton has some solid pace, shame Bottas seems no where today his race pace has been really impressive previously
Mercedes tell Bottas they’re looking for a gap to pit him into.
Is his pace faster than the Hulk-GRO-Ocon group?
reports coming in that live timing running on honda servers..figures
😂
First life signs of Ric
I don’t get it. How is Bottas so much slower on the faster tyre? It seems counterproductive for Bottas to coast on the SS tyre, why not put him onto the soft?
Mercedes is just putting too much downforce in those tyres. It helped them at the restart, it helps for qualifying. But it can hurt them in races when they have to push.
Then I question why Merc chose to split strategies. If the soft tyre is clearly their preferred choice, why risk it?
He was pushing pretty hard but he shouldn’t be so slow
Have we heard if they’ve told Hamilton if he has a penalty?
I was wondering the same thing.
live timing is down..lots of complaints everywhere
thanx, was just wondering same
my desktop not working
on desktop its okay but mobile not
No fighting between Mercs.
Mines not working at all
Working great here (with subscription):
F1 live timing on android 5 laps slower, anyone with similar preoblem
problem?
does anyone else think Alonso just talks too much at times? “I’ve never raced with less power in my life” in the middle of a race, driving… like get on with the job and then continue complaining afterwards pal
Eh,no.
Drivers of his quality seem quite capable of talking in between too. To be honest, I think the team is also happy to keep the pressure on Honda to get something going.
DRS disabled <3
I know Alonso is annoyed but I think he is also very disrespectful to his team. If he’s going to complain this much, he may as well allow Button to race next year. Button seemed to look like he had more respect to the teem to me.
Well, it got the McLaren some camera time to be fair. Not much chance for it otherwise. Maybe if they park it.
Kvyat is dicey too. Nice fighting in this group between the three of them with Alonso and Palmer
I could watch them all race long, palmer doing a decent job too
I don’t think the softs will be the tyre to do the whole race for most drivers.
I sincerely want Massa to get a podium here! Doing such a solid job in fourth!
Rai is poor driver.
He’s doing a poor job as a no. 2, let alone a champion.
yeah so bad twice overtaken fastest car in straight line
Ferrari could have got anyone last year Perez, Gros with money he is getting and would have pressurized Mercs.
Mercedes can’t make their mind up about whether they’re using team orders or not…
Bottas copying Hamilton’s line of “first he has to get close to me” maybe?
Penalty for Hamilton. He could lead Vettel across the line and still lose the race.
Do I see it right that vet has to stop a second time and Lewis can do a one stopper?
Yup
Seb has got to stop again, he is running a second set of supersofts, so no choice in the matter.
Seb is almost certain to have to stop again, yes (SSofts, like Bottas and Kimi) while it is possible that Hamilton can go the full distance on Softs
Massa is better than Rai in worse car
And with S against SS
Massa seems to enjoy this current generation of F1… Back to a Top Quality Massa, it seems.
Yup, penalty for Hamilton – 5sec
hoohoo go alonso
Nice dicing from Alonso too
Sauber have a chance of points here.
This race has been cracking so far
Wow the Mercedes are hot at restarts. What’ve they got going on there?
Maybe they are able to use theit qualy beast mode on the engine after a few safetycarlaps.
the wheel display was definitely on something different. Showing 21 something.
Never mind that, they showed another on board as he passed the line and it was just showing timing, looked the same as that.
I’m really enjoying this race so far.
+1
Nice fight there between BOT and VET!
Massa in 4th… Not bad for an old guy!
yeah lewis!!
some good battles on after the restart
the damage on Stroll’s car said it all tbh, Sainz just went into his side as he was turning, irresponsible stuff
Sainz really not having a good season so far.
I agree.
Remember Hulkenberg/Massa in 2015, driver on track does not necessarily have priority:
I don’t know what Crofty is going on about. There’s a Merc in the lead! /s
so penalty coming for Ham and Sai. I guess
What a shame for Max. Was going for the podium but his brakes fail
HAM being investigated for going intentionally slow up to the pitlane?
Looked really bad. Likely a penalty.
Makes sence to me. He could have waited behind Bottas. I don’t think you are allowed to hold cars up purpously in the pit lane.
They just showed it and I think it is pretty clear Hamilton was holding Ricciardo up there yeah. I think it is quite likely to be a penalty for him
Vettel surely has this in the bag ? Bottas didn’t have the pace and I can’t see Hamilton getting past both.
Keith posted that the team informed Bottas that they made a mistake with the tyre pressure, so it is quite possible that Bottas will now have better pace
Too many mistakes in the pitlane today!
Right, Sainz did just what Bottas did last year, but caused way more damage. It is now 3 retirements in the races for Stroll. None were his fault.
I do feel sorry for the kid. He needs one clean race to get settled in.
+1
I was worried the safety car would help merc, and how it usually suits the mercs, than my mum said if I realized that the safety car is a Mercedes… Lol
Sainz has to take the blame there too, no way he’s playing the “he hit me” card
Exactly, it is on the driver coming out of the pits to blend in safely.
Why did I left the TV whyyy
Geez, it’s all happening now!
Yeah, so much going on.
Bottas is being told there was a tyre pressure error on his first stint so the second set should be better.
Good to know! That does explain why he was struggling
ok vetel win this one good night
Lance Stroll out, again.
Looks like he was punted out by Sainz coming out of the pits
damn ferrari and sc
damn ferrari and sc
SAFETY CAR
Flies fropping fast now. I guess Stroll will bring at least a VSC or rather a SC full
Ves out! Brakes failed.
He’ll still win the FOM Driver of the Day poll.
omg Verstappen :(
VERSTAPPEN OUT
Well, that did not work for Verstappen!
And the American feed goes to commercial breaks for 5 minutes so we don’t know what’s going on.
r/motorsportsstreams
Wow Vettel so fast!
Vettel in to undercut on SSofts
But it may be a little too early..
Ver wants to do the same
And he did.
yep, now they went in to do the same
LOVE LOVE LOVE how the top 5 are able to follow so closely lap after lap!
but they cant pass
Why do you think they should be able to so easily? It’s a race, not a time trial.
Magnussen reported a problem on the radio during the installation laps, could be related to this stoppage. Luckless weekend for him.
If Bottas is backing them up, surely the Red Bulls should give pitting early a go? Could jump one of the top 3.
There’s no clear air for them to come out in yet, though. Stroll’s pit stop should lead to it if others react, but as McLaren have just indicated Alonso isn’t going to.
close but cant overtake
finally a sign of life from kimi
Can anyone recommend a written ‘live’ update of the race? The Telegraph feed is passable, but that’s all …
Lovely to see the top 5 together like that!
Yeah, pretty great to see the gaps all under a second for the top 5
good to see the ferrari sandwiched between mercedes cars, drama inbound :)
Bottas holding Lewis and Vettel back..he’s not streaking away..
Hamilton now cought up with Vettel and Bottas.
This btoadcasting is amazing. Fastest cars in the world and they make them look like trucks
Think Bottas missed a trick at the start by not making sure Vettel was in his slipstream in the braking zone to make it harder for him to keep Hamilton behind.
Rai, what are you doing there.
Good question, should be Grosjean.
In that car I mean…
Wonder how good Massa would be in that Ferrari instead of Kimi?
Good start
Red Bull believe Bottas is already looking after his tyres. Trying to get to a one-stop?
wow sensational start from red bulls again
Well… From one of them :P
yeah true, got carried away there for a second, Max is just so exciting!
Thanks everyone for joining us today, hopefully a good race ahead. Enjoy the Bahrain Grand Prix!
As always look out for Rate the Race, Driver of the Weekend and loads of post-race reaction after the chequered flag falls.
For now, let’s see if Bottas can keep that hard-won advantage…
Thank you Keith, here we go :)
Kept it at the start, now see if he will stay ahead of Vettel!
so Vandoorne not starting from the grid, did I get that right?
yeah, MGU-H broken, fourth of the weekend for Honda.
not at all due to PU problems
Not starting at all…. I think
Minor turning vane repair on Raikkonen’s car on the grid.
Fixed with tape?
More slipstream or more downforce?
Hello from Berlin
Raikkonen decides he wants “a quarter more out” of the front wing on the grid.
More slipstream or more downforce?
That’ll refer to the depth of the wing angle, so more out means less downforce.
Hello from Malaysia..all the best to all drivers..
in-broadcast advertising must be worth a lottt these days, considering there’s no way for “illegal” streams to bypass them
Poor Vandoorne (and everyone else at McLaren, really). Won’t start due to a power unit problem.
Very frustrating.
Stoffel must really hate F1 by now :(
Webber hounding those world champions on the grid today!
managed to get 20+ words out of kimi too!
Who’s that Jesus on the grid?
so only one McLaren on the grid
I kinda hope bottas wins, since that would stop German TV from hyping their fanfic century championship battle between ham and vet
And Sky too – would be
Good 4 F1 to have a new winner and 3rd WDC contender
+1
Up the Cauberg, 19k to go in a highly exciting Amstel Gold Race. With a bit of luck they finish just in time for me to catch the start of the Grand Prix.
Sky have shown Charlie Whiting footage they had of a part of Ferrari’s floor flexing & Charlie has referred the matter to Jo Bauer.
Sky have been rather obsessed with pointing out parts of the Ferrari which may be flexing all year so far while ignoring the shots that seem to show similar levels of flexing on the Mercedes & Red Bull front wings.
Pretty sure FIA will look at all cars if they find a good way to counter this week Ferrari, why stop at one car?!
Curious also to note Sauber changed their rear wing flaps. Obviously they’re not expecting rain!
Sainz’s power unit failure kept Toro Rosso busy overnight. Here’s everything they changed:
LHS and RHS front brake caliper
ICE (new)
Exhaust system
Plenum
TC (new)
MGU-H (new)
MGU-K (new)
ES (new)
HV cables
Oil tank
ESCU
TAG320
CE-DCDC (new)
CE-CUK (new)
CE-CUH (new)
CE-PSU (new)
Front engine loom
PU associated seals and fixings
Rear light
Settings for change of PU elements and associated control electronics units
how about Alonso’s car?
In Japan and cant find TV coverage, how long until Charlie hits the button Keith?
You’ve got 50 minutes!
Buggar, i was hoping ready to launch, busy day chasing the kids around Hiroshima!
Who is your tip Keith?
I always go Dan for a win but unlikely so hope Bottas grabs this one
Worst scenario for everyone would be Ricciardo passing and hold Vettel at start and Mercedes disappear in lead. We need one Ferrari in between the two Mercs.
But looking at start of last 2 races, Ferrari seem to be slow away compared to Mercs/RBR. Maybe another anti-climax.
Hello everyone and welcome to F1 Fanatic Live for this weekend’s main event, it’s the Bahrain Grand Prix – round three of the championship already!
Here’s the grid for today’s race:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/04/15/2017-bahrain-grand-prix-grid/
Who’s your tip for victory?
Thanks for joining in, guys – here’s the qualifying report:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/04/15/2017-bahrain-grand-prix-qualifying-review/
ferrari arent gonna win this one are they
Probably not, but we’ll see. Hopefully this doesn’t mark the turning point in the season where Merc starts pulling away.
So the RB chassis is worth only .3s over the Renault?
Fits with Ricciardo’s comments earlier in the week
Nope, its just that the Hulk is worth 3 tenths over even Ricciardo…
The honey badger is one good qualifier. Don’t think Hulk has that much in hand over him. RB isn’t having a great car yet is what I realize.
The incredible Hulk showing some great pace in that Renault.
Congrations Valtteri! Gonna make an interesting race tomorrow!
Interesting grid. Another Flying Finn joins the F1 pole sitters’ club.
Well, we’ll. Bottas 1st pole
Verstappen was making Ricciardo look like Ericsson, but at final lap was mega from the Aussie!
Something happened in S2 and Lewis lost 3 tenths… Well Done Bottas!
Great job by Bottas. Ferrari on the clean side? both of them? Kimi living dangerously though.
One Finn succeeded and another rather failed I’d say.
To he honest, Kimi is giving Ferrari what they signed him up for – being a decent second driver.
Just miss the old Kimi.
What a lap by Ric splits the ferrari’s.
Bottas WELL DONE SON!
Bottas on pole! Bang, take that Lewis. Guess we will be hearing him about not wanting to share data againg :-)
Thought he would do it, great work
Bang Bottas. Congrats
Called it. Great job by Bottas.
Wow, Bottas P1!
There goes Hulk again, great lap!
HAM and BOT so close, VET not.
The Q3 Showed that Merc is still by far fastest atleast in Q pace. Ferrari doesn’t had the edge at all in Q. Seb made a briiliant Q in last 2 races so far from the looks of it.
I’m incommunicado, what times are they running
Provisional pole 1.28.792 currently
Cheers
Ferrari nowhere near…
I expect Hulk to be in front of Massa in the end
where does Mercedes find 5 tenths in Q3, that’s the question.
Ferrari runs lighter ful loads in practice taht’s the only reasonable and probable explanation I have..
*fuel
Rai not happy with car setup.
Bottas purple in S1.
First Q3 for Palmer in his F1 career?
yes
So, who’s it going to be for pole. And who will line up next to them
I believe that Lewis will take pole with Bottas alongside
Could well be Bottas
vettel and bottas. that order.
Lewis, Vettel and Bottas….in that order. :)
Alonso praising the chassis as “one of the best on the grid”. Ouch Honda
Alonso: we broke the power unit, so we cannot run…
Good Effort from Renault now they need to start developing their package
Engine change for Fernando?
That’s what he thinks it will need now.
probably
Confirmed: he said that the engine broke down
Yeah, he needs an engine without the H logo😎
Well Grosjean has cheered up, he’s singing happy birthday on the radio now.
Renault really good this year…shows Mclaren how much progress a team can have in a single year
Superb lap from Hulk
Judging from a team radio late in the Q1, Alonso may have a problem with the engine
Live timing is showing used tires on Kimi ? is that true because i remember in Aus Q2 they showed that Ham was on used US which he isn’t
Now shows he ran on new tyres.
it has been now corrected, Kimi was on new tires as expected
Issue with the car for Alonso it seems
What is the point of Kimi running the old tires in Q2? He is gonna start on them then?
I think we might see Bottas outqualify Hamilton here. What a story that would be after their turn one crash last year!
He does look hooked up here, doesn’t he
You called it right :-)
Apart from Merc and Ferrari i doubt there is a 29 low in any car
Not much between the Merc guys
Bottas lost 2 tenths with slow car in last sector. Looks exctiting!
If you ever Feel useless, remember There Is a guy at williams whose Job is polishing stroll’s front wing
I bet he gets paid a mint for doing it though. Even better if he’s on comission!
I wonder if Stroll was OK with the yellow flags there? It looked close…
it looks mag caught out by Sainz Yellow Flag he was on course to do 32.2 even with his previous S3. so if he doesn’t get the yellow’s in S3 he could done it his s1/s2 showed an improvement of 7 tenths
No problems with Hamilton’s floor after that encounter with the kerb, according to Mercedes.
Keith, your predictions for pole?
Wehrlein showing his doubters how much better than Giovinazzi he is
I think it rather shows that both of them are better than Ericsson
I could have told you that without any doubt before the season even started. But so many wanted Giovinazzi over Wehrlein, although I believed that he wasoverhyped and Wehrlein is better.
Exactly, it tells us about Ericsson, not Giovinazzi.
So Wherlein is better than Ericsson based on 3 practice sessions and Q1. A bit too soon to decide!
Also, Ericsson did manage to get through to Q2 in both of the previous race weekends in what many believed world be the weakest car this year. I think both drivers will be evenly matched.
Even Sauber is quicker than Mclaren now… just wow
wow Palmer!
Sainz ….
Ocon’s DRS problem is evident through the speed traps
Both Alonso and Vandoorne may be in danger!
Honestly, I am impressed they are just “in danger” and not a dead giveaway for out in Q1
It’s truly sad..
NBCSN blows. Showing a delayed broadcast for this qualifying session. Starts in about an hour and a half. So, do I watch here and F1 timing or avoid all news to see it delayed without knowing the results…
I would watch it elsewhere, live or nothing.
I can’t find a live feed! The ones I used in the past have been shutdown so I’m STUCK with crappy coverage from NBCSports
https://www.reddit.com/r/motorsportsstreams/
Has Palmer got within a second of Hulk this year ?
Wehlein is still mega over one lap.
STR has done two sets and is 16th. Not good.
One was mediums though.
WEHRLEIN what a lap
Making a good argument to have a Weh – Giovanazzi lineup!
great laps by verstappen and massa!
HAM lap was rough.
We saw what Lewis did wrong, but they did not give us the reason for Kimi being as slow yet …
Ocon only faster than Ericsson, hm, maybe he will be in trouble getting through …
Grosjean still fuming from fp3
He’s exceeding Raikkonen levels of radio whingeing today.
Wehrlein doing a solid lap there, half a second in front of Ericsson.
So Palmer, the Saubers, Vandoorne and Stroll dropping out with Q1?
Stroll should get through, I think it could be both McLarens…
German TV talking a lot about Ferraris floor possibly being illegal?
I saw an article about that in AMuS a couple of days back. Apparently the back part of the floor bends down on the sides according to rival teams, meaning it seals the floor better
Good to see Ferrari having something innovative that the rivals want banned.
Sigh. Seeing Horner in bad company there with Bernie and Flav of all people.
Should I be glad for RTL.de? Now commercials
Not exactly a surprise for the high priest of the Church of Ecclestone.
Not a surprise really.
hello from Malaysia 10.30pm
Thanks for joining in today guys, remember to make your predictions before qualifying for your chance to win this weekend:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/04/14/make-your-2017-bahrain-grand-prix-predictions/
Had a listen back to Grosjean’s radio up to and including his crash, here’s what he had to say:
This didn’t crossed my mind until now they are slower than FP2 by 9 tenths. Winds made it tricky or Teams didn’t bother to show pace in this session
Neither Ferrari bothered to do a timed lap in last minutes
If only Haas could harness the energy of Grosjean’s complaints, they’d be unstoppable.
Zing!
Haha. Can you give yourself COTD ? Lol
Looks like Verstappen has found a satisfying setup for the car!
So I wonder if Hass did actually fit Grosjean a new front wing after he complained about it?
That could be two wings down now…
Considering the first thing he did on his next run was to bust his front wing!
Yes, he apparently had that one just fitted to the car
Gutted.
I think the final 5 mins will be interesting for us. Hulk lap was mighty
If that wind keeps up we might be in for an exciting qualifying.
Also, surely that was the exact kind of incident that a VSC is designed for, not red flag?
They stopped to check whether the barrier was ok i guess
OT: Why are comments timestamped about 14 minutes behind?
I noticed this yesterday. It is very strange!
Call me naive, but how did Grosjean just get going again ‘on his own’ after getting out of the car?
Who started the engine for him?
Remember, with these engines they can start it by using the Kers part.
I did not know that was a thing! Progress :)
Romain was moving himself , if the barrier was ready then we can start the FP3 very soon
Well, now Grosjen will be even less happy!
Haha.
There’s the first Grosjean complaint, Keith:)
Nope, he managed to get that one done within 4 minutes of the session alreay
Yeah I didn’t get a lot of that but it was sweary :-)
Haha. Missed that. Thought this was his first run out.
Also those who used set of softs this session means if they are going for 2 stop then its SS-SS-S only
that would rather be a SS-S-SS if anyone would actually go for a 2 stopper IMO
well :)
But my point is if they used SS that means they want to save extra set of S for tomorrow unless they use it in Q
kimi didn’t even do a Installation lap or live timing is dropped out again?
Haven’t noticed him out.
So i missed their installation laps but did Merc used Twing today i heard that unless the T wing is safe and stable the FIA wont allow it
A timely question as I’ve literally just heard about this from Mercedes – they’ve reinforced them to prevent another breakage.
Ocon says he’s taking turn 12 flat!
I’m sorry, but that T-wing (and lower coat hanger) on the Williams look awful (not just wobbly).
It looks like they are trying to pick up a TV signal.
A dull session so far.
Yeah this is first practice all over again. Might not get through this without a coffee…
Qualifying should be a different matter though!
i am sitting in my office trying to watch the session on my office laptop. not a great idea.
Who had ‘four minutes’ for the time of Grosjean’s first complaint about his set-up?
My first session of F1 in Bahrain watching. Let’s see whether we have any more cothes’ hangers flying around, and whether Ferrari can have both cars doing the session without any issues!
It’s not as savagely hot as it was for the first session, should be a little easier on the cars.
Yeah. And after several drivers were not satisfied with their preparation, I hope we get a decent amount of running today.
Yep, it was 34 Air and 38 Track temp with a decline of it by the end of session but tomorrow will be fun expect 15-20kph winds (cross winds) during the race time
Hello everyone and welcome to day two of F1 from Bahrain.
If you're looking for places to follow today's Formula Two and Formula V8 3.5 races, head here:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/live/f2/
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/live/formula-35-v8/
Thanks for joining in guys, here's the practice report:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/04/14/vettel-quickest-again-but-ferrari-problems-continue/
And remember to enter our Predictions competition before qualifying begins tomorrow:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/predictions/
’til tomorrow then, cheers all.
With such concerns over brakes, I doubt anyone would go for a one stop. Puts great pressure to get each braking point absolutely fine with aging tires.
Better to go for new tire grip with two stop IMHO.
Two-stop would be harder on brakes because the lap times are quicker.
Even if there is much lifting at the end of the straights? New tires for more cornering speed and achieve top speed faster and then lift to aid braking?
Ferrari put new electronics onto Vettel’s car before FP2…
More electronics glitches for Vettel looks like. Brake alarm that wasn’t.
VER back on track
SS holding up very well.
Waffle is done for the day
But what’s wrong with Verstappen? He’s still in the pits.
Bottas’ T-Wing caused bodily harm to that RB.
These T-wings are more dangerous than the infamous X-wings of 97-98. Just ban them before someone gets hurt.
Vettel’s going to be out soon.
Kimi and Lewis seem to be evenly matched. Kimi holding the upper hand by a tenth or so.
Ricciardo fastest by some margin.
That’s what Vettel’s dashboard says at the moment.
Good to get these in the FP, than in Q’s or Race.
You’re ready to be a press release writer for an F1 team :-)
Ferrari fan, the eternal optimist :)
LUL but in this case, I’m with @evered7 :P
Another Ferrari in trouble… his dashboard went blank.
Worrying
Random thought, and I’m probably very late on this one, but at the end of last season we had two Nicos, two Felipes and two Esteban, and now we’ve got one of each…
I heard that in Melbourne, think it was on another site, but might have been in here, can’t remember :)
i love this info from pat symonds, but I’m thinking that Sky will be trying to make him more entertaining and we’ll lose the long winded explanations which are terrifically great
I’d love to see qualifying table as it is right now.
Mercedes T-wing falling off.
I’m annoyed by the complaints against them on aesthetic grounds, but we can’t really have pieces that fall off so easily.
a bit sooner on the release button and that would’ve gone into Hamilton’s radiator… Valtteri’s practising for race day!
Wow the times are so close this weekend. And also not very quick. Peculiar…
What’s with the Renault cars tonight?
Hamilton not happy with some of the drivers he’s sharing the track with.
Max really pushing the limit at the final corner.
Both Mercs and Ferrari holding back a lot or Ferrari inheriting Mercs SS problems?
I thought Massa’s lap was good but here comes Hulkenberg!
Blimey that’s a handy lap by Massa.
And an even better one by Hulkenberg!
I thought they had Medium and Soft here? Is it Soft and Super Soft?
Med, Soft and SS.
Apparently I’m not with the new rules here…
So far, no issue with the Pirelli tires in hot conditions. But they’re not faster than they were last year
This should be a new standard from Vettel. But will it be faster than last year?
No – 0.3s off.
Time for the shootout runs from Merc / Ferrari and Max
Horrible camera angle on Hamilton’s car.
So vettel improved in s1 compared to FP1 and set the same S2 and S3
American television just reported that Danny Sullivan is the race’s guest steward. Judging by Sullivan’s past history as a driver, anything goes…
His 360 at Indy…wow!
“it’s better to be lucky than good”-Darrel Waltrip.
Another great name from a different time… I salute you sir.
It’s weird you know… to be a Ferrari fan. We were losers for so long and MS came along. We got used to being winners. Then we became losers again. Well win or lose… we’ll still love Ferrari.
Wow Vettel immediately inside his first practice pace. And he was a bit scruffy at the exit of turn four.
N-tv (Germany) says he was on used tyres too
Pirelli’s graphics say new. For them to have been used he’d’ve needed another set in first practice which I don’t think was the case.
Damn these tyres rules are too complicated though!
Yes they are
By far the most important session now. Is Raikkonen going to participate though?
According to Ferrari, yes, though they haven’t said if he’ll be out at the start of the session. It seems they had some team members from Vettel’s side of the garage working on Raikkonen’s car.
He’s already on track ;)
He’s got some catching up to do.
In first practice the cars were 0.4s slower than they had been in the same session a year ago. Vettel set a best of 1’32.697.
Quickest in second practice last year was Nico Rosberg on a 1’31.001.
Hello everyone and welcome back for the second practice session from Bahrain.
First practice was hardly any more useful than those two disrupted sessions in China were. But with cooler conditions at the track hopefully the upcoming 90 minutes will be more representative.
Sector time comparison
Driver – S1 – S2 – S3
Vet – 29.885 /39.858/22.954
Ric – 29.678/40.245/23.174
Ves – 29.765/40.344/23.363
Ham – 30.255/40.812/23.569
Bot – 30.313/41.122/23.567
the merc is on race mode and used the fresh tires to set on very quicklap and continued on race sim in high 36’s at first then low 36’s first time around then in 2nd round they did in 36 high’s and dropped into 37’s.
Considering the s1 of seb it looks like he didn’t pushed in s1 either there is more to unlock in SS and representative conditions
Ben Edwards on Channel 4 sounds like he is in a small metal tin :D His microphone used to be ok but it sounds awful today. Maybe he should start using the more modern sort.
FP2 Supersoft runs will be interesting (both Short and long) but i believe they will go for 2 stopper here instead of trying for one stopper.
Williams continuing to demonstrate Australia was a bit of a fluke…
Taking the Both saubers out Mag is 1 sec off Gro the mid field is covered around a sec 1.3 sec to 2.3 sec
Merc continuing the race sim they started
McLaren using their one shot at a fast lap in FP1? No power in the engine for Vandoorne.
VAN stopped on track
Ferrari confirm a turbo problem on Raikkonen’s car.
Yep thats what i though when i saw the smoke :)
32.294 vs 32.697 so just as fast as last year here which is good considering they will be having more drag
They’re still over 3s away from last year’s pole time. Early days but it seems the lap time gain here is nothing in the 4s region we’ve seen at other tracks.
I guess the big straight tracks wont show much of a difference as the time gained on corners will be cut down with the high drag in straights. They will be much more K limited here than other tracks. In these long straights the cars will be as fast as last year may be slightly faster but i doubt they can lap say 25high or 26low in Bahrain any time.
The areas where the big speed gains have been made, are barely prevalent here.
And it may be 3 seconds off 2016 pole (3.2, actually), but it’s only 0.4 off last year’s FP1, which is a much more relevant comparison.
The temperatures were quite high as well this afternoon in Bahrain, which likely contributed to slower speeds as engines won’t have been risked.
They will probably edge last year’s pole time by a tenth or 2 during Q3, is my guess.
Stonker from Vettel!
Wasn’t expecting this session to be very representative but still two seconds off last year’s times is a lot.
Just joining in. Did Kimi get any meaningful running in this session?
He got a few good sectors. Not a single good lap.
Thanks for the info. That’s yet another depressing news.
When Kimi needs a full solid FP to sort out his issues his car lets him down
More worried about the Ferrari PU. Second one to go kaput this year after the one for Haas in Australia.
BTW, do the engines in practice get counted for the 4 engine rule?
yes, but i doubt this is ICE its more like TC
His problem in China was he couldn’t warm the tyres up when the track was 13C. He’s not going to fix that in a desert where the track is 35 degrees hotter!
Ferrari burning and Kimi is the one affected :(
Conspiracy theorists. Making baseless claims since forever.
Hi all! Glad we only had to wait 1 week for F1 action! For reference, the fastest time in FP1 for Bahrain in 2016 was Rosberg’s 1:32.294, with Hamilton +0.505 behind that (1:32.294). Oddly, 3rd fastest was Raikkonen, who was a whopping +1.834 (1:34.128) from P1.
I seem to remember Mercedes brought more of the softer tyres and did a performance run in this session.
That would explain it! As we know, Raikkonen was not that far off at all come race day.
Red Bull doing a lot of comparison testing with Ricciardo, they keep telling him to switch DRS on and off.
I’m at my parents watching on a giant HD TV…. I’m in heaven, never going to annoy watching at home again-. –
What happened to the graphics? They reverted to the old ones?
Ricciardo 1:38.985 M
What’s different, I didn’t notice?
There used to be many short sub-sectors at the buttom.(some were purple, some white, some green) Now it’s just the time.
Oh those. I thought they only appeared in qualifying but perhaps I’m misremembering.
Hello everyone and welcome to F1 Fanatic Live, it’s time to get practice for the third race weekend of 2017 underway!
classy )))))))))
Did you see how often race control had messages? I was wondering when they would pop up and say ‘race control: letting you know we’re still here’.
Ricciardo and Perez are under investigation for failing to attend the national anthem ceremony. I mean, really, who cares? Silly waste of time. Penalising them for that would be a complete joke.
They've been given reprimands. Frankly, even that is too harsh:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/04/09/hulkenberg-given-two-penalties-safety-car-errors/
Goodbye everyone – guess we’ll see eachother in a few days for Bahrain. Good Sunday/week everyone; thanks for the great service @keithcollantine
Thanks Keith!
Ah, hadn’t yet realised Merc,Ferrri seperated by 1 point in WCC.
close there too yeah
“The closest championship I’ve ever experienced”…. ???
Except that one where Kimi won by a point and I was tied for 2nd…
Or that one where I won by a point…
Haha my reaction as well
Yeah, exactly. lol.
Hamilton saying it might be the closest championship he might ever experience. Surely nothing gets closer than 2008?
yeah, and the battle in 2007 was quite close too. Not to mention last year!
Its closer right now.
heh, that’s true, but still, it seemed a bit silly considering the above.
Bye guys, will try to get some sleep.
Great race, will have a battle for the tilttle it seems.
sweet dreams of some great racing :-)
Sleep well, good dreams of F1!
Great race! Hopefully next race I will be attending it, hope it’s a good one. Will catch up on the live blog later
really enjoyed the chat between VET and VER
VET “that was good fun”
I was watching withou sound. What did they talk about?
“After the safety car, I was behind all of you and then I was stuck behind Kimi for a while because there was a bit of a train,”
DRS-train, with understanding nodding from VER
VET asked VER about lockup, whether he pitted right away, and then they talked abt. why VET was behind (VSC,SC, behind kimi etc).
Ok, thank you guys. Grazie ragazzi!
Oh, Bottas. I’m really trying not to miss Rosberg now.
I don’t miss the cat fights at all
Better than no fights at all.
On track yes, but not in press conferences etc
Mercedes disagrees, they didnt expect to be behind in constructors however.
Yeah, pretty sure Rosberg would have been in the mix at the front. Bottas needs to grow into that role. But he will be Hamilton’s sidekick for now.
When has Rosberg ever been competitive in wet to make you say that?
British Grand Prix 2015 comes to mind
The part of the Brithish Grand prix that wasnt wet and the year when the Merc was far superior to any other car you mean?
Pretty sure they went inters and wets towards end of race? And rosberg caught up to Ham till Ham pitted for wets
this
He’s been competative often enough. Just not a great like Lewis. And off course not taking many risks end of last year (just in case you’d want to point to the Brazil GP last year). But Bottas lost the car behind the SC today, that is something quite different.
Orc Bottas spin is a debacle and im not sure its representive of Bottas either but i have no illusion of Rosberg being a fighting force at the front of a wet race in the 2017 field.
Im sure its NOT respresentive of Bottas*
GB 2015 and USA 2015 (apart from the mistake) he was faster than Lewis in the wet
Also GB 2015 Massa was faster than Bottas in the rain and imo that speaks some volume
I’m pretty sure Rosberg has never spun while going down a straight, under a safety car to boot. And the spin did look pretty funny on TV, to be honest.
I’m sure Bottas will prove more competitive towards Hamilton than Nico as this season unfolds. Give him a little time to settle in with the car and team – he was unlucky this race.
Max is showing up ric i think after all the talk of ric in pre season
Bit hard to say that after RIC retired in AUS and less than 1 second between them in a race that mixed up a whole lot of the field. Great first lap from VER to get in to a good position but RIC made up a lot of time on VER in the end.
Ric started 5th max was alot behind ric should be miles ahead for the credit he gets but e got beaten
Well two safety car periods, tire changes under safety car might have helped, just like a very much team orderish looking move on Ric
Like I said, VER did really well in the first lap to make up a lot of positions, but the race started wet, we had a VSC and then an actual SC not long after meant that there were a lot of positions to be gained in the pits if you played your cards right.
They’re both top drivers, not much in it at the moment but it’s only the second race.
He had a chance to overtake Max every lap, eight laps from the end. Even when max locked up on the final one, Ric couldn’t capitalize
A conclusion made after 2 races?
I don’t support either and don’t mind which one is rated better but seriously, F1 fans need a lesson in statistics, 2 races is not a significant sample size to compare drivers. I am still not 100% confident there is a real title battle
noits not 2 races in this pattern started since 2nd half last year many times ric ahead in q onlyto find himself behind max
Ok I would need to go back and look at those results but your original statement sounded like you were commenting on a comparison post pre season
Looking at the results from the 2nd half of 2016, this is just not true.
+1
Good race it really shows you need balls and brain to get ahead. not just one of them
Great race. Love the non-DRS passing.
Exactly. this is how DRS was supposed to be – help keep the car close so that they can then have a go at an overtake. But it needs guts to make that move and skill to make it stick.
Palindromic top 6
Unlike last race, it’s 12:45 a.m. and I in no way came close to dozing off in front of the TV
I’m in Lima on a trip and it’s 2:45. The music is still blaring next door. I might as well get a coffee…
Or a Pisco Sour and join the party!
Lol. Good idea!
Who got fastest lap?
Lewis