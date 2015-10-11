F1 Fanatic Live: Formula Two

- Quick links
Disaster for Nyck de Vries and he’s clearly not pleased about his car failing to get away again.
The Azerbaijan feature race is about to begin, let’s see if it’s as crazy as last year.
i watched this series for the 1st time in a while today and its a reminder to me of why i stopped watching f1 a few years ago.
really not a fan of the way the tyres are in this series and also this weird flappy drs wing. just not a fan of the non-racing they create.
with the changes to f1 for 2017 with the wider/faster cars & return to “real” tyres i’ve actually come back & started watching it again & have enjoyed the races in australia & china.
given what i’ve seen in the formula 2 races i don’t think i shall be watching much more from this category. shame as i used to like it when it was gp2 before it moved to the flappy wing & naff tyres.
While there may have been a lot of action going on I somehow found both races this weekend to be really unsatisfying to watch.
The cars looked pretty slow through the tyre management phases & certainly in todays race the ‘overtaking’ that resulted from the tyres was a foregone conclusion & not especially……. exciting to watch.
The pass for the lead/win in both races for example were uncontested because with the tyre performance difference the guy in the lead knew defending was pointless…. That just isn’t something I find all that exciting to watch & I don’t think that is what racing should really be about.
It’s interesting how I went back & watched some of the older Pre DRS/Pirelli GP2 races from Bahrain overnight , Those races were so much more exciting to watch because while there may have been a bit less action, The action that was there was hard fought with everyone pushing flat out & all the overtaking been really meaningful & truly exciting.
It’s like F1 in China last week, Less overtaking than last year due to DRS been less effective & less tyre-deg, Yet the overtaking that did occur meant so much more & was so much more exciting that I found that race as a whole to be significantly better for it.
Perfect show case for high degredation tyres and DRS!
Yes for how utterly stupid they are.
that was one of the least interesting races i’ve ever had the misfortune of watching & if this is what every F2 race is going to be like this year then i’m done with it.
when your 5 seconds a lap faster than anyone else because there having to manage these stupid tyres & your not then what results doesn’t even class as overtaking in my book.
So glad that F1 has moved away from idiotic & contrived tyres like this.
Well, it showcased perfectly what could happen if you allow different strategies to work. Leclerc drove all-out all the time and timed his pit stop perferctly. The best of the ‘tyre savers’ (who thought that would be Ghiotto after a couple laps?) came close, 1s or so.
If you build obstructions for either strategy (taking away DRS, or make long-life tyres) you force all drivers into a single strategy and you have to rely on mistakes or technical problems for some action. You can hope for a few “quality overtakes” (<-one of the stupidest expression in current motorsport?) and be bored on your couch for the rest of the day.
Leclerc took a gamble and made it work. Time it wrong and he had finished 5th or so. Briliant race and much missed in F1.
Nope, not missed at all.
f1 is so much better this year now that its moved away from the rubbish high degredation tyres.
both races in f2 this weekend were rubbish, no racing, just artificial nonsence!
yeah, as a spectator it was exciting.
what part of that was exciting?
the part where they were driving 4-5 seconds a lap slower managing tyres?
the part where due to that the cars all looked dead slow?
all that utterly boring highway passing that was occurring due to DRS & 1 driver been 4-5 seconds a lap faster due to not managing tyres?
that was slow, contrived & gimmickey, Not exciting!
Wizardry by Leclerc
Well good win for Markelov but that just reminded me how unsatisfying the DRS/high-degradation tyre races could be. Nato’s complete uninterest in defending his win said a lot.
Meanwhile the opening Formula V8 3.5 race of 2017 is approaching halfway at Silverstone:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/live/formula-35-v8/
And it’s F1 final practice up next in Bahrain.
Completely agree.
Yes the high deg tyres generate a lot of action at times but its all so unsatisfying to watch.
It was also boring watching everyone driving so stupidly slowly early on as they were managing the tyres. Looked like they were all doing formation laps to the grid with how slow they were driving & how unwilling they were to put the power down.
I agree Keith. It gave a good reminder of why we should be happpy that the F1 tyres are more durable nowadays. The race really was about being on the right tyre strategy today.
de Vries really needs to learn about how the tyre deg works at this level. He clearly has pace, but just went way too hard, could’ve finished 4th with a bit more saving the tyres. Still learning though.
Better still F2 could learn from F1 & give them proper tyres to race with!
oh wow what a great overtake & thrilling fight for the lead…… oh wait it wasn’t it was a boringly easy & unexciting tyre nonsense race in which teh car been passed had zero defence.
God i’d forgotten how much i despise these high degredation tyres. they looked stupidly slow easy on as everyone was managing them & then we have a series of boringly easy & uncontested passes when they start to hit the cliff….. utterly boring!
Oh & DRS really has ruined the racing in this series, it’s either too effective & seems to hinder the chances to overtake as everyone is stuck in a DRS train.
What charge that was from Markelov, thought he stayed out too long on the mediums even with the advantage he’d get on the newer softs, but boy was I wrong.
Has anyone ever defended a lead more pathetically on the penultimate lap than Nato just did?
Can we even call it a defence?
Not really. That was just terrible.
De Vries dropping back fast now
Hm, but he will be at the front for tomorrow with the grid changed around
if he can keep this position for another 3 laps that is
Could this be Nato’s year? Although, he did win the first race last season too.
Good pass by Nato after the pit stops for the (net) lead. But That will have helped Markelov…
Leclerc takes the lead back from Nato, Markelov looking racy too in third.
Nato passes Leclerc for the lead.
Solid start by Leclerc, De Vries not so much.
Hello everyone and welcome to F1 Fanatic Live.
It’s time to get another season of F1’s top support championship underway. And it’s no longer called GP2 any more: Formula Two is back!
Charles Leclerc took a dominant pole position yesterday for Prema. But team mate Antonio Fuoco lost his front row start after he was found to have held up Artem Markelov during qualifying. Let’s find out what happens in the first race of 2017, and the first Formula Two race in five years!
Well Gasly got the job done but that’s not a finale that’s going to linger in the memory.
Yas Marina running true to form, then. Hateful track.
Is the F1 race gonna be this boring too?
Good chance, but the question is, could you live with urself if you didn’t watch it?
Good point
Hey guys… this should be good :)
Gotta love Valsecchi’s commentary.
Giovinazzi very bold with Nato there.
One championship decided already today, let’s see if we make it two.
Nice to see the two Prema guys dicing it out for fast times. Seems even the team accepts that they might crash in the sprint race (not in the first one though)
Hm, On the one hand I would love to see DRS not working for the main straight for the F1 cars too. It would mean they actually want to pass before the last corner instead of the farce we often saw with people braking to stay righ behind and get teh DRS on the main straight.
So far this race is really good!
Surprised Rowland seems to have avoided a penalty for taking Ghiotto out on the first lap.
no, he did have 10sec penalty for that.
Lap 5: There’s also a 10s time penalty for Malja for causing a collision
Lap 5: 10s time penalty for Rowland for causing a collision
Ah thanks for that – thought it didn’t make sense!
Terrible bit of driving by Malja.
deserved 10sec penalty indeed
Rowland, Ghiotto and Giovinazzi all in trouble on the first lap. Giovinazzi still going but he’s lost a chunk of front wing.
OK sprint race time and an early setback for Marciello…
Presumably Gelael’s black flag was for not pitting to serve his drive-through?
Has to be, unless they just got fed up with him.
Still think it’s crazy he didn’t get a ban after Catalunya.
Giovinazzi’s team telling him on the radio he beat the Safety Car to the line by one metre!
I’m still not sure how Giovinazzi hasn’t been picked up by Ferrari yet.
Well that race was… worth seeing!
with DRS that easy, boring & unexciting pass for the lead was sadly inevitable.
Not like his win in Azerbaijan.
Come on Antonio, pull off a miracle – albeit very lucky – drive.
Giovinazzi teeing up Malja…
Quite funny how Matsushita and the ART team reacted very quickly to the safety car and are now not up in the top 4. this race is a farce!
I think Charlie might be a little past it! Wow, what a blunder!
Actually race control has done nothing wrong here. They sent the Medical Car out, presumably because Canamasas flipped and they were worried about him. When they do that because time is a factor so they don’t wait for the race leader. However as the replay just showed those three drivers made it to the Safety Car line before the Safety Car, so they are rightfully ahead.
Yeah, I said that before I saw the replay! Close!
Yeah I didn’t realise they’d used the Medical Car. Should’ve guessed really!
There were a little slow to correct it afterwards though!
So Gasly won’t be winning this one then.
I’m not entirely sure how Canamasas was at fault for that, he left Pic room and Pic just got out of shape and clouted him. Meanwhile, this SC picking up the wrong driver is shocking from race control. And finally they’ve allowed the entire field past the safety car… What a mess.
Surely all they can do is wave the non-leaders past the Safety Car. And they better get a move on…
…and there we go.
Timing screen says Marciello is leading but Gasly is first behind the Safety Car. Hmm…
wow, how are they going to fix this!
Canamasas crashes every race… but not always this spectacularly
Would say that was a racing incident: Canamasas left too little room, Pic carried too much speed.
yeah, after watching the replay I agree.
Too much DRS for my liking. Not interested in watching a DRS-fest so Turning off.
Pic got a lot of air while he cut the first corner!
Gasly not able to break away from his pursuers – we’ve seen this before…
Gasly can create more traction when accelerating from La Source
Sirotkin from P8 moves to P2! Also Lynn should have been disqualified for intentionally hitting Nato because Nato had ran him wide earlier
Great race, so much drama. Storming drive from Sirotkin
it’s quite remarkable how well ghiotto is doing. not in the best team to be in and still doing a great job. a name to keep in mind, i reckon.
actually, all three drivers on the podium could be in f1 in the future.
What A RACE
Just couldn’t really get into that, DRS made things too easy a lot of the time & the time difference between tyres was just too much & that also made things too easy.
It’s just not all that interesting to watch now because of these factors. If you go back a few years & watch GP2 without DRS & with the Bridgestone tyres the racing is far more fun & a lot more exciting & you know that every overtake, That every bit of close racing was truly earned.
completely agree with you.
If you don’t like races like this what do you like
Real racing free of artificial gimmicks where the overtaking is hard fought for & truly earned.
Like I said go back & watch GP2 from a few years ago before DRS/Pirelli, That is the sort of racing I enjoy & that is the sort of racing I would prefer to see a return of.
Watching drivers push a button & easily cruise by another car down the straight or seeing passing purely because one car is on tyres that are 2 seconds a lap faster where the car been passed has zero chance to defend his place let alone try & come back at the car passing him just isn’t that exciting to me.
I get your points but when their is constant action and drama with DRS and tyres it’s better than a few overtakes in an average races with durable tyres and no DRS
And that is where we disagree, I’d rather less action & fewer proper & truly exciting overtakes than the artificial gimmicky DRS/tyre created nonsense that we currently have to put up with.
The 2006 Istanbul sprint race for example had a lot less action than the race we just saw but overall that was a far more exciting race because the racing that was going on that day was all genuinely exciting & the lack of DRS/High-deg tyres allowed the battles to continue for lap after lap & allowed for some proper side-by-side close racing.
That was a race everyone remembers even a decade later but in a few years will anyone remember anything about the race we just saw?
just in case you have never seen that race.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foZtaVeAJFg
That race was just something. Too old for that, too old!
Nooo! Gasly still on podium. :(
When your on tyres that are 2 seconds a lap faster that was inevitable.
I just wish we could get back to some proper racing.
What is wrong about tyre degradation if they race each other? We saw a lot of great overtakes without DRS today.
The problem with tyre degredation is that like DRS it makes things too easy & too inevitable. When you are catching the guys ahead at 2+ seconds a lap you know that the pass is inevitable & it all too often ends up been just as easy as the boring DRS crap.
It just isn’t real racing, Its artificial & I simply don’t find it all that fun which is why i just don’t watch GP2 or F1 as often as i once did.
Not sure why the stewards didn’t give Sirotkin a drive-through penalty instead. It probably would’ve been a fairer penalty than allowing him to pit for tyres which are 2 seconds quicker per lap for 10 laps.
great drive from ghiotto, 13th to 2nd at the moment
This race is much more than tyre saving and DRS fly-passes. What a move from Sirotkin and Gasly earlier.
amazing overtake from sirotkin
Sirotkin takes the lead for Marciello!
DRS may be too powerful but the race is really entertaining nonetheless!
Ah Nato spins!, Sirotkin is up to P2
Lynn hit him lightly from the back and caused Nato to spin, Lynn P6 and Nato is out.
+1
Oo Sirotkin has to pit again as his 1st pitstop does not count!
great call. Punishment fitting the crame.
It’s still a good race though DRS on the run to the hairpin is too much. Like Spa, Baku, Shanghai back straight or Interlagos T1. It is an overtaking spot anyway!
This could have been such a good race if there was no rubbish DRS.
Marcelo takes the lead from Sirotkin
Marciello*
Yay! Gasly’s had a bad start!
Very bad p12 :-/
Good, because I want Giovinazzi to win the championship.
I’m hoping for Markelov but he has no chance :)
Haha, love that from Lynn! “The only bonus with starting this far back is I can see all the grid girls as they walk past.”
Thrilling stuff, excellent win for King in another rain-hit sprint race!
Nice tasty battle for the lead at the end of the sprint race – can King hang on?
I hope Giovinazzi wins the title.
Very enjoyable GP2 race. Great season so far. DRS is not as bad as in F1. Giovinazzi is becoming my favourite.
Cracking end to the race. Good to see Gasly finally break his drought. Awesome pass by Giovinazzi. Rowland nearly had him covered! And a superb few passes from Evans too. GP2 at its best.
I hope he is a future Ferrari champion.
How good is it to watch cars that can follow each other through medium and high speed corners?
Oh that is a bonkers pass by Giovinazzi!
Gah, show us Rowland-Giovinazzi, useless director.
Impressed Rowland has kept Giovinazzi behind this long but it’s not going to last surely.
Those who started on softs have won the race. Giovinazzi is going for a podium again! Great.
What a strange strategy for Markelov.
wow that tyre was more than just worn.
That’s a strange message on Rowland.
I hope mandatory two compound use won’t harm this race.
That was a really good drive by King. Not as entertaining as many of the others but he judged his tyre life brilliantly and was pulling away after the final Safety Car.
They did not wait for the whole field to close up? Seems like the ones going for slicks lost out then.
It’s not a rule that they have to. The slick-swappers definitely lost out but it clearly wasn’t the right tyre anyway.
Potentially a very lucky break for Markelov as the Safety Car comes out just after he switches to slicks.
Rowland and Marciello almost a full second faster than King in sector one alone.
King stronger in the middle sector, though, by half a second. Must be different wing levels.
That move by Marciello was bananas. Nato must’ve shot his tyres.
Both Pic and Galael could have avoided that collision with a bit more sense.
Looking at the volume of spray the cars are kicking up as the cross the grid it’s pretty obvious the Safety Car start was necessary. Hope they go green soon though.
Brilliant race. Action throughout.
crazy race. what a spectacle
Rowland seems to have no straight-line speed.
This is just the craziest race.
GP2 is really dramatic this year
what’s happening to sirotkin, he’s been a pale shadow of himself this race
Haha impossible to predict
Safetycar drove through the red light! Black flag it!
they will, in a couple of laps))
for god’s sake now i’ll have to dual screen formula e and gp2
oh come on, gp2 is more joy
Both are very exciting and are better than F1
restarting in 5 mins!
Splendid.
Sunset is four hours away so unless the barrier is very badly damaged there’s loads of time to restart this.
i wish this rain would arrive to Milan eventually. been a really hot week
seems like some rain is going to arrive now, no?
Quarter of the race left….. Who cares if it’s about to start raining? Get them back out there!
Why do some commentators always assume when there’s a late red flag it means the race is going to be stopped early? We’ve seen nothing to indicate this race won’t continue.
And I thought Baku was crazy. Wow.
Markelov has binned it coming out of the pits!
pity. he was doing a very decent race
Word fail me. That was lousy driving even by his standards.
Red mist descended after that botched pitstop
true. looked very embarrasing
disaster for markelov, position for marciello. one team))
Well Kirchhofer spoiled that.
Surely those who haven’t taken wets must still change their slicks at some point?
Awesome battle for the lead. Rowland has completely lost his pace though.
Haha Ghiotto from P6 to P3 in less than a lap
Rowland really on it at the restart.
Pierre Gasly still hasn’t won anything for ages. What a bottler.
Gasly caught out by the gravel!
the curse continues
There goes another win for Gasly…
ehm … hi!
welcome)
Don’t think Ghiotto saw that coming.
Great battle between teammates Gasly and Giovinazzi!
again a slow getaway from sirotkin. he really needs to improve on that
oh, and Sirotkin also finally got his podium? Well done to him to, he had a more or less clean and good race.
Well that was… unhinged. Great win for Giovinazzi though. Give him a bonus point for doing it without DRS.
Now, back to Le Mans!
What a race. Now,let’s hope we don’t get a procession in F1.
With DRS working, we won’t (and likely a lot of highway passes before T1); and even without it, the topspeed differences are so big that would mean we’ll see quite a few attempts at turn 1 (which would be more interesting, I think)
I hope we don’t get any of the weaving and blocking we’ve just witnessed, or it’ll be like a plane crash.
I’d think any F1 driver is better than that – if not, they’ll likely get a very severe penalty very soon after!
Waiting for drivers to boycott against DRS.
Matsush1ta gave an ART 1-2 away to Prema today
So close for Gasly
Thank goodness that DRS wasn’t working for Giovinazzi or we wouldn’t have this battle
Won it without gimmicks. Well done, but useless as preparation for F1.
Giovinazzi winning both races. When did that happen last time? Pantano?
Valsecchi, I think they said.
I don’t think I’ve ever been this psyched for new circuit.
Easy boys. And he does it!
I am surprised that very few people turned up for this weekend’s race in Baku. For a venue where 30000 were expected, very few turned up. What could be the reason?
They aren’t motorsport fans, but regime VIPs – so will only show up for the main event? Pity for them, I would have liked to see this if I’d been near that track
Even if many of them can’t afford it, which I am inclined to believe, those who brought F1 to Baku should have bussed their people in. Who knows, after seeing the kind of race their home track is presenting, they might become fans.
Gasly’s never particularly strong at the end of stints.
Curious, is Giovinazzi’s DRS broken?
Seems like it is.
So Safety Cars breed Safety Cars around here.
And Giovinazzi looking like he could stick a move on Gasly.
Seems Giovinazzi is taking it a bit more cautious, not wanting another SC by crashing into his teammate
I hope Seb and Lewis have the presence of mind and control during the first half of the F1 race. The race will surely build up and come to those who are patient and controlled. Baku is a crazy track that has made a name for itself with its first ever race weekend. Two GP 2 races here have already walloped Sochi’s F1 races combined.
Given the probability of a safety car at this track, I’m surprised that so many of the drivers seem unclear about when you can legally overtake. With Matsushita waiting until the SC line, if you were Marciello you should be flooring it just before the SC line and blast past Matsushita just on the line?
Karma, it’ll get you.
Bonkers!
Utter bozo move by Marciello but it’s hard to feel sorry for Matsushita.
Actually Matsushita showed pretty poor awareness by turning in.
I thought so.
Agree
Maybe he’s trialling one of those fully opaque visors.
Benny Hill theme is a fitting soundtrack to this race. My oh my!
Anyway what was the problem with Giovinazzzi’s and Matsusita’s restarts again? Missed yesterday’s race
Gasly finally a win?
Anyway what was the problem with Giovinazzzi’s and Matsushita’s restarts again? Missed yesterday’s race
Oh, that long stretch. Many people will be caught out by that first corner as they rocket down the straight. Can’t wait for the f1 race.
Although this is partly a consequence of the track design and the rules, what Matsushita did was very dangerous and I’d be hanging out the black flag for him.
Yup. Here we go with take #3.
Hi. Just changed from my Le Mans tab.
They give out superlicences for this?!
What tha heck?!
IKR? Madness.
And the next try at an SC restart from the lead coming up, let’s see how Matsushita does now!
There’s your answer. No, Matsushita did not do his homework…
So, guess Matshushita didn’t watch Giovainazzi’s restart, but got back a bit after turn 1.
I love Baku
Clearly GP2 has ditched the Virtual Safety Car after the Monaco farce. Don’t think they really had a choice.
They really need to either do it like F1, with minimum times per track sector, or abandon it entirely
Now, did Matsushita take note of Giovinazzi’s restart yesterday?
And also, how many laps will they have afterwards to actually race, with the SC taking so long here.
Let’s wait and see if he did
Expect turn one to spice up the f1 race later on today. What a very thirsty corner that one is. It sure loves incidents.
Jordan king again. He will hate Baku after this weekend.
Eh, oops?
King, I think making the wrong move?
Rowland’s quick enough to catch the leaders and so is Sirotkin. This is getting tasty!
I wonder if the loss of some part of his front wing might be helping his pace. Loss of some downforce might be good indeed.
DRS is ‘somewhat’ spoiling this
Rowland had to attack Evans but he runs wide, Sirotkin gets close, Rowland passes approaching turn three and fortunately for him Evans blocks Sirotkin very firmly.
The drivers are obviously a lot more cautious today. There caution has spaced the cars out and that might not be good for the track.
Looked like Rowland was managing his pace before but he’ll have to get a move on now Sirotkin’s in his mirrors.
Interesting to see that where on the one cameraview it seems a car going around the outside of T1 would be losing it, they actually can make that (both now at start and the other GP2 race).
God, I love this track!
Another poor start for the pole sitter.
Yeah. I wonder how Nico will fare seeing how pole sitters have lost their first place within a few corners.
let’s see if Rosberg has been preparing for F1, with GP2 losing pole on both races and Merc. not with a good record!
Hi guys. Let’s hope we have a very entertaining race this afternoon.
Hello everyone and welcome back to F1 Fanatic Live for the second GP2 race in Baku.
We have a very unusual grid for this one with De Jong on pole alongside Gelael. After yesterday’s carnage some of the expected championship front-runners are well down including Nato (13th), Gasly (18th) and Lynn (21st).
What a finish line overtake by Sirotkin!
Good win for Giovinazzi. But really poor race management and marshalling. That doesn’t bode very well.
I think all F1 drivers better make sure they have a banker lap in early for Qualifying, or they may have very little time to do it.
Good point.
Agreed. Safety Car coming in with no warning early on and then staying out with no explanation later. Also deploying the safety car after the field had just gone past. This actually seemed like an occasion for using the VSC but the commentator mentioned something about it not being in use
Deserved win there
Well, finally a good result for Sirotkin too.
Clever restart by Giovinazzi.
Interesting how he’s the one doing the win for Prema rather than his teammate (who really isn’t having the season we expected)
Here we go again
Great racing…. when they’ve had the chance. Rubbish race control. Logged in here to see if anyone knew what the hell was happening!?
A drab end to what was a thrilling race. Well done FOM.
Ruined the finish to the race, unbelievable, I hope this does not happen in the F1 race
This Safety Car period has gone on way too long. Dreadful marshalling.
Maybe they’ve just decided we can’t afford to lose any more cars, so they’re leaving it out until the end. After all, there hasn’t been any cars to move for a couple of laps now.
Absolutely dreadful.
I wonder if Baku is cash trapped after paying Bernie so much so that they cannot afford cranes.
And 1st in the Championship joins the list of retirements, so top four all out!
Lots of overtaking without DRS. Maybe DRS isn’t needed around here.
Having seen this, I don’t expect the first one to get off the line to finish first during the F1 race tomorrow. Lots of overtaking, lock-ups and crashing very likely as well. Can’t wait for Sunday’s F1 race.
Loving the camera angles, real sense of speed!
What a track. 3 cars racing side by side and 4 cars – 2 in front and 2 at the back, overtaking without DRS. What a cracking race.
We’ve certainly seem some great racing when they’ve been able to race, it looks promising. Also, with 1st at the back, and 2nd, 3rd and 4th out of the race, this is going to mix the Championship up!
With a few minor tweaks here and there plus a few extra cranes and further marshal training Baku could be one of the best circuits ever!
Hi everyone. What an eventful race we’ve had so far!
What on earth is going on? Safety Car came in so late it’s not surprising there such differences in speed, and none of the marshalls seemed to know what was happening. Then they send it back out once cars have already passed the pit exit…
that destruction derby feeling.
Utterly stupid move by Pic.
Armand in the barriers on lap six, which to he credit is a good five laps later than most probably expected.
Well that was a mess of a start. Could see a similar thing happing in f1 with the poor merc starts.
That was a particularly terrible getaway by Giovinazzi though.
It’s been a while since a saw a pole sitter get away as poorly as Giovinazzi just did.
Hello everyone and welcome to F1 Fanatic Live for the first ever race on the Baku City Circuit!
Just realised, if we have a ‘short’ VSC here, people on the straight lose a lot,while those going through corners 8-11 lose very little …
Good point. Interesting to hear they’re going to try to avoid using it too much which is basically an admission that it does’t work properly in GP2.
Anyone here?
So, we just saw that at turn 8, if a car misses the corner, there is room (by going over the curve) for a car coming along after, to go past, more or less safely.
I want a japanese in F1, don’t know why but I do. If RB was to sign Matsushita to STR maybe Honda would reconsider.
Markelov was thirteen seconds ahead of Nato before the final VSC – something is fishy. He was projected to be ahead of Matsushita.
I was expecting to hear my national anthem for a different driver today))) but hell yeah! this will do)))
A win from 15th grid. Is this a record?
A record for Monaco I mean
Well that was just bananas.
I was just thinking of a fitting expression. Thanks
Did they show the chequered flag the last time by? If so this lap won’t count.
that would be a fitting end to this race…
Some strange things been happening today
Er, Markelow gained 33 seconds under the VSC?
Maybe he’ll get a 5-second penalty for speeding under VSC :-)
Now we have seen a GP car driven by 10 people at the same time
Can you pit during VSC?
Poor Markelov. Such a showing to be ruined by a string of VSCs
Hope the Virtual Safety Car driver is paid well for this.
Pretty impressive pace from Markelov it seems.
Traffic for the leaders…
Rowland really has a chance here
Okay, now Nato is up to speed.
Crazy GP2 driving, trousers-on-fire commentary from Valsecchi and the heroically useless Monaco TV director making this a hysterical race.
Ah, so it’s Valsecchi? Didn’t realise it was him)))
Yeah this is what he sounds like after 17 espressos, it seems…
Crazy doesn’t even cover it! Bernie is hoping for something like this Sunday
Ah, GP2. Not a single minute without VSC
If MP can’t get Rowland at least second here through the pit stops they have no business being a racing team.
I don’t understand why he’s with that team.
I think it says Renault are more interested in using him to train their other drivers than advancing his career. But perhaps I’m being too cynical.
I think Daniil Kvyat can feel secure he’s not going to be usurped as Formula One’s Russian driver any time soon.
I’m sure Sirotkin will make it there rather sooner than later. He has speed. Just needs a cooler head
NOOOOOOOOO!!!!
He did it again (
This weekend gets only better for Gasly
Evans is actually not that much slower than the leaders but Rowland must have some kind of pace. Really poor that the stewards haven’t been on to him.
Keith, every time I post a comment the page refresh brings my i7 system to a crawl until it’s fully reloaded. It’s quite frustrating, because it chops the stream as well. Firefox + W10
See here: http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/contact/reporting-technical-problem/
Thanks, will do later
I guess Evans has to give the place up
Very cynical of him not to have handed the place over already. Rowland was cleanly down the inside.
yes, Rowland’s move was very good
Evans needs to get out of the way or get a penalty.
Now it looks like Nato is going to win this
Rowland looking strong at this stage. He made some excellent passes in the 3.5 race here last year.
That’s got to be an unsafe release by Prema.
To me it looked like Giovanazzi took a long time to get going…
Okay it starts to get boring. I wonder if Sirotkin is looking after his tyres or Nato is genuinely faster at the moment
this was supposed to be a standalone comment ;)
Okay they really need to let this other guy insdide the commentator’s booth. Can’t hear a word of what he’s saying.
Let’s see if Lynn can do anything about Giovinazzi.
Humm, Nato seems to be pulling away
okay it just stays at 0.7sec now
Great start from Nato
He’s won here before too. Sirotkin looks racy but he’ll be kicking himself.
better for us. If Sirotkin had a good start he’d already had Nato quite behind.
thank you
Live timing link in the menu if you need it guys.
Hello everyone and welcome to F1 Fanatic Live. The start of today’s GP2 race has been delayed 15 minutes to 11:30 local time (10:30 in the UK).
why has it been delayed?
damage to the barriers after an earlier crash
Morning! The title says Round 3. Did we miss a round? Or do you count the last weekend as 2 rounds?
What a lap. I’d love to see a replay
Wait, did he say Gasly goes to the back of the grid? Harsh. But rules are rules I guess.
He said he expected that, since that has been the usual penalty – no weighbridge means you are (potentially) driving an illegal car – happened to Magnussen earlier this year too, didn’t it?
yeah, in China. This means getting any points will be quite a task for him.
Some say Jeremy Clarkson was spotted in Monaco today. Asking for a hammer.
“Hammertime”?
– How many Frenchmen does it take to fix a barrier?
– A lot
Nice little glean at F1 drivers briefing about to start in this GP2 red flag lull.
lol @ Rowland radio)))
Really curious what was going on there :)
maybe they were taking the tyres off the car in aticipation of the Q not being continued))
Okay, that was a clumsy action from Markalov (sp?) after the dissapointment of the previous lap.
Nice laps from King and Sirotkin. Will they improve?
Sirotkin and Jordan King, impressive. Sure, track evolution, but still, impressive
Nato was impressive earlier today too; Evans now showing up well. Ooh, Gasly, another issue, potential exclusion from Quali.
The whole top6 have impressed me so far. Good showing
Latiffi the fastest rookie and also one of the more spectacular to watch in GP2 today :-)
Well, well, all clobbered cars and the debris flying does give us this real Monaco street race feeling to start the weekend!
Wobbly GP2 car not what the team will like to see, that looked a bit scary for that car.
That corner really attracting the cars today!
You don’t say.
And a third one down!
Yeah, that was Gasly REALLY on edge. lasted him the lap, but only just!
So, he knows he isn’t in bad shape, but until his team can fix the car, he can’t do anything to finetune and learn. Not the best start of his weekend.
Traffic clearly a factor. And it seems no one is much inclined to move aside in the practice session
Hm, could Nato actually step up and be a factor in the championship?
ok, so now waiting for GP2 to get going in Monaco!
Thanks as always for you company guys, looks like we’ve got a competitive GP2 field this year. And both race wins this weekend were decided by passes on the track! See you all for the main event shortly…
Absolutely, thank you as always Keith, see you all later!
Thanks for being with us, Keith! See you all soon
Good job as always
Thanks for the opportunity Keith, GP2 looks like it will have a great season.
To me, the run off is the wrong way around. There should be a bit of gravel just on the exit of the corner to penalise running off, then tarmac afterwards to slow cars down until the barrier. I’m just thankful it was tyres rather than concrete, as most barriers that far from the track are concrete.
A terrible ending to wait was otherwise a good race for Barcelona. Thank goodness the young man is ok
yeah, the SC ruined it completely. With the tyres going off the last few laps could be epic.
That gravel trap really did nothing to slow Giovinazzi down and just bounced him through the air. I don’t people don’t like Tarmac run off and I’m one of them, but when gravel just does that, you have to wonder if it’s the right stuff to have there.
We have seen the same thing over and over again yet they are still around. That car was sliding until it hit the gravel bed.
to be fair, in this case I don’t think tarmac would have slowed him much better, there was just too much velocity involved
But at least, the car wouldn’t lift off if it were just tarmac
that is true, can’t argue with tha
I suspect Giovinazzi’s car wouldn’t have bounced as much on asphalt. And more time in contact with the ground means grater potential to scrub off speed. So I don’t agree.
Exactly what I was thinking. Same case all the time. Consider Alonso’s car that had a massive lift off as soon as it hit the gravel
Someone explain to me again why there are gravel traps still tolerated around race tracks. Those things are simply dangerous. Each time there is a crash all it has done is lift the car on impact and throw them around with massive force.
If I am not mistaken the gravel traps are there because of other series racing here – I think MotoGP is most important for wanting the gravel traps
The full-speed reply of that is an unpleasant watch.
that really looked painful
glad to hear he is okay, though probably in considerable pain.
Wonder how restrained Giovinazzi will be in his comments on this. Gelael’s father Ricardo’s money has gone into Giovinazzi’s teams for the last couple of seasons.
First of all, I hope there are no serious injuries for Giovinazzi.
Secondly, it’s scary to see that wheel come away from the car like it did.
This is not the SC I wished for…
Geleal is the epitome of a rich kid racer.
i hope it will take them less than 2 laps to clear the track. But that is unlikely
Hope all are ok
Ouch. He looks to be in a bit of pain.
Huge Crash
OMG!
Ah, the real Sergio Canamasas is back in the car, thank god. Yesterday created a scary imbalance.
Wow Rowland really has come to life.
DRS is mostly helping maintain the trains now it seems.
Nice move
Well done Sergey!
Absolutely! Though finishing where he is now – for strange superstitious reasons that I don’t understand – would sum up his weekend.
Does anyone else have a hankering for some fried chicken?
Will Buxton, apparently; for me it is a bit early really.
just reminds me that i need to go shopping today – almost no food in the firdge))
Nice move by Ghiotto there.
If this is as good as Campos are going to be this year Evans should just leave for LMP2. No point doing a 4th year if you can’t win the championship as a consolidation like Leimer…
The GP2 career has all gone rather wrong for Mitch Evans hasn’t it. Seems to be making the wrong team moves at the wrong time.
Sirotkin is up into 14. I wonder if he can get into the points
11 laps to run, 6 places to go…
I’m going with not quite.
Armand says he has “the same problem as yesterday”.
Keith uncharitably thinks Armand has the same problem every time he gets in the car.
I don’t think you’ll get any disagreements…
Armand retiring again? That’ll make a difference…
I think we need a SC to spice this race up.
Wonder if underlying meaning of that message to Markalov also is “so do keep the tyres in mind”
I get the feeling Marciello let Markelov through there.
Wow, really? Being in the Ferrari Academy, Marciello had to shut down his social media accounts? That’s shocking.
I don’t think that’s right – Leclerc has an account after all. I seem to remember something about Marcello closing his account because he had some criticism.
Ah right, that would seem more accurate.
‘Criticism’ is probably the wrong word; ‘abuse’ more likely.
I was about to write a snarky comment saying they did it to shield him from the ‘admirers’ of his progress and then decided not to. How close I was to the truth, apparently)))
Lynn and Gasly once again find themselves running one behind the other on track, they really are inseparable!
Looks like Lynn’s responded to Gasly’s pace.
Or Gasly’s backed off. I’m surprised to see him running at such a pace given how quickly his tyres dropped off yesterday, I’d be more expecting to see him running a little conservatively.
Well done Alex. Look after your tyres now and just control it to the end.
Marcello doing a good job of showing why he’s not a Ferrari driver any more.
Absolutely. I don’t think we’ll be seeing Marciello in F1 at all.
Alex Lynn what a move!
Great little scrap between him and King. That could be the best action we see all day!
Marcello not really pulling away.
You have faith in the F1 race later then…
So yesterday’s race was declared four laps early because they hung the chequered flag out too soon? Dear me. Not good for Lynn either.
the most ridiculous is that it wouldn’t make any difference as they would have finished under SC anyways
Bit odd to have that happen well after everyone tuned out too, I think.
Anyone else here?
yep)
Hi :)
;)
switching to the GP3 live blog now
It is raining in Barcelona… ;)
Now this could get interesting. And odd, neither of the radar’s I found showed rain anywhere near the circuit… says a lot for forecasting doesn’t it!
Well, well, that is surely going to make GP3 interesting then
Who’s sticking around for GP3 then? The first race with these new cars! Hope it produces better races than the cars did last season but I’m not going to hold my breath.
i must say that i am a bit curious about it. What about the rain too
Well I’ve never watched GP3 before, but does it have the same racing as GP2?
It used to be excellent. But the last few years the cars haven’t allowed drivers to follow closely and the racing has suffered, been very static. It’ll be interesting to see if the new cars change that.
exactly, it was good in 2012 but introducing a faster car ruined the racing. Now they have another new one for 2016.
Nooo…. Markelov! As a Markelov fan I was surprised he got near the podium anyway so neverthless a brilliant result!
Certainly one of the highlights today (and qualifying yesterday too)
the restart lap was something special for you!
THe whole podium speaks french :-)
I’m sure that Spanish dignitary would disagree with you ;)
há!
Nato is the only non-F1 junior on the podium.
Gasly to replace Kvyat from 2017, you’ll see!
not too sure of that one
Likewise. Gasly needs to really up his game. But then I can see Lynn in a Williams, however only if he improves on today.
yeah, I looked at the wrong results, yes, agree, a lot of job ahead of him to get into F1
“Congratulations on second Nicholas.”
*whack!*
Poor Marciello. One lap away from pole at anti-overtaking circuit. But he should have been at the top, looks like a wasted potential.
So, who ended up in 8th?
Giovinazzi… at the moment.
yeah, lets see how that will turn out
So, Giovinazzi takes 8th & reverse grid pole, but I can’t help but think he’ll receive a penalty for that and Malja will get the position.
good point, seems likely indeed.
dumb
racing
system
Gasly really struggled on softs. Almost lost a podium to Markelov.
Look how close LAtiffi got to Nato :-) And Gasly would have been surely passed by Markelov without the SC
Phew, for a second I was afraid Markelov lost it and ruined the fight for hte podium
me too – even so, helps Ghasly keep the podium with the SC now coming.
Not quite, but it has ruined the fight for the podium.
yeah, it ruined giving us a fight for both the win AND p3
Latifi sliced the gap to Nato by half!
Lynn needs to get on with making these moves now he has such an advantage.
2 laps left for them
Will get him on the straight this time surely.
No sooner said than done!
This race has really come alive after the SC!
I think we can thank Sirotkin for giving us quite an exciting viewing
Lots of pick-up on Gasly’s right-rear, looks like.
Canamasas is probably doing the best race of his life. Lynn coming alive as softs degrade too.
Good job for those boys that this is going to time.
I’d never have imagined Canamasas and Markelov would be battling this close without colliding, for fourth place!
How on earth did Canamassas keep ahead there! Must say he is doing a very solid drive today
Markelov on fire too!
Did Gasly pick up some marbles too there?
Well, well.
Nato! Great stuff
Aggressive from Nato! Gasly totally left the door open!
Wow where on earth did Nato pull that from? Never seen that kind of driving from him before.
Really enjoying seeing a driver develop there!
Wow NATO
cleanup of the track is really taking ages today.
So, time to determine raceend, and rain coming?
So, Lynn is now closer in time, but he didn’t gain any positions with the pitstops. Still stuck back in 10th.
hm, and rain might mix it up once again a bit later …
Nevermind, timing screen failed to update. He’s fifth now.
This could be interesting. I wonder if those guys who have just pitted will be able to get the tyres to the end.
They should be able pretty easily, the SC is now anyway and the time could run out as well.
Bad stop for Racing Engineering on Nato.
Safety Car is a bit of a gift for Lynn.
Thank you Sirotkin for denying us a strategic excitement.
No Sirotkin!
Silly, silly mistake by Sirotkin.
I’d have expected Nato to make the mistake rather than him, but, there you go.
Nato holding up well, even though Sirotkin is doing a good job of keeping his tyres cool while staying close.
indeed, that last corner saving him. Now Sirotkin lost it when losing DF from running right behind. End of effort for him. That pust quite a different tone to the race.
Yep, seems so.
Might have to do with the tyres too – what does the tyre pressure do in GP2, for example, is it anywhere near as high as in F1?
pretty sure there not as the loading on the tyres are a lot lower than in f1.
Maybe it’s tyre-saving to get onto softs on the right moment.
From Racing Engineering’s tweet, I think someone’s bored.
bit of a typical barcelona race now, isn’t it.
Sadly yes. Would be nice if those clouds did bring a bit of rain. I’m looking for a weather radar but can’t find anything as yet.
Gasly’s tyres don’t look great from that shot there
I have to say, I am very very happy to have Will Buxton back, albeit on a one-off basis.
Lynn lapping at the same pace as Gasly. Needs to start picking up a bit of time though if he’s to recover any ground.
Lets see how it goes, the gap is not too big if you factor in Gasly still having to stop, Lynn might be saving his tyres to make them last
Absolutely, 40.9 between them.
hm, now its about 41,5 seconds
Yeah, dropping a couple of tenths a lap at the moment.
Last seasons form dictates Nato should be nowhere near this position, what’s happened to him over the winter?
Sirotkin has really been hunting him down recently though
Well it’s all going wrong for Lynn today. He’s best of aiming for reverse-grid pole now.
pretty much yeah
Who is that bloke and what has he done with Sergio Canamasas?
:-) starting to look like a positive addition to the field, isn’t he
Canamasas and positive are two words that shouldn’t go in a sentence together.
How on earth has it taken this long to recover one car?
I can only think there’s another reason behind his safety car.
indeed. Not to mention the car was off track before the cars even lined up behind the SC, bit of a mess of it.
Seems an odd time to throw the full SC…
is it me or is this taking ages to clean up quite a tidy accident without a lot of debris?
full SC now?
Yeah looks like they’ve given up on the VSC for this. We see that a lot it seems.
looks like they use the VSC to throw it far sooner than a real SC and then bring the SC a lap or 2-3 later.
Shame for Ghiotto. These VSCs always make me a bit nervy especially in GP2 where they don’t have the same hardware as F1.
I keep feeling they are showing a slow motion! But yeah the VSC with far less telemetry etc makes it a bit hard to keep things clean
Can we actually see Canamassas getting a good result?
not getting off to a goodstart for ghiotto
Good start from Nato. But wow Lafitti
Bit of a surprise to see Nato on the front row – could prove useful for Gasly as I don’t expect him to have front-running race pace.
It sure is, hadn’t expected much of him. Markelov also a bit of a surprise being where he is
anynone else here today?
And off we are!
lets see how many turn up for the GP2 live blog today!
Well what a disappointment. Can’t help but think they need to have a look at why these barrier repairs took so long.
Palmer was right to wonder what would happen with a crash there in F1 if they are so slow with what appeared to not be a very high impact crash.
Well they would have more time to fix it in F1 but other than that its the same uneducated and underpayed workers.
Could they postpone it – like they did to the first GP3 race in Sochi? After the GP maybe?
no, f1 is always the last of the on-track entertainemnt on the weekend, they’re surely not going to change that.
Especially here where the F1 race finishes after dark yeah
What a dud!
Go on Stoffel, do donuts next to the T7 grandstand…
Good point made by Palmer about not restarting there – ie. surely they wouldn’t cancell the F1 race if something like that happened.
This is Sky Sport’s fault – they want to fit in their full preshow…
thank you, pierre gasly.
well that is dissapointing
*yawn* Barrier repairs are thrilling
especially if they then lead to cancelling the whole thing.
As they are listed as being in lap 2, will Binder and Vandoorne be back a lap?
yes, but they are parked ahead of the safety car, so they’ll get their lap back.
I hope the people in AbuDhabi are more experienced with TecPro repairs (and have enough extras available) than the sorry work we saw in Sochi
…not so much! This is taking ages and most of them appear to be standing around doing nothing.
yep, so far its looking exactly as slow and clumsy.
Surely Red Bull are going to drop Gasly now? Two years without a win…
You would certainly think so. Maybe they should have kept Lynn on instead?
The image of that Red Bull-branded car going sideways reminds me of 2011…
wow, that is a third of the grid eliminated then?
big accdient there
ow, indeed.
Well that answers where Vandoorne ends too then.
or will he be able to take the restart?
how did that car get perched up on the barriers
Haryanto had a pretty bad start there.
yeah, sorry Palmer, not excited about having a double DRS zone to “help” overtaking
But please Herman Tilke, listen to Joylon explaining why the track is so bad for overtaking, it points to the fault in thinking about track development
So what does everyone think, who will win. And where will Vandoorne finish? And Rossi?
Not sure, just going to sit back and relax with this one… I think it will be a bit hard to predict because so many drivers will be willing to risk more than normal because of last race, and others will be unwilling to risk everything.
Hey guys… Final race for the GP2 guys. I missed all the action so far this weekend, the schedule caught me out yesterday. And I was busy before and missed the gp3 race
What more is there to be said about Vandoorne? I’m sure he’ll be terrific in Super Formula next year – and it’s a great championship – but it would be a bit of a waste to see him doing just eight races. Same old problem: there are just too few F1 teams.
Can’t argue with that. No real tension there at all.
Pleasant race thanks to different strategies. See y’all…
Nice record for Vandoorne, 7th win of the season.
yeah, the race was pretty good. Shame about all the retirees, it would’ve been even more interesting with them in the mix.
It finally happened. Someone crashed at the pit exit in Yas Marina!
the marshal with the red flag… oh dear)))))
DRS is once again too powerful…
very optimistic to go for super softs already, no?
6 laps is okay
That team radio (Binder)!
Ouch!
What’s up with Sirotkin? He’s nowhere, would’ve been dead last if Rowland didn’t have this penalty
Surely Gasly’s DRS must be broken?
worked this one time
Rowland must have broken the speed limit by quite a way to get that penalty – similar to Buemi in Malaysia a few years ago.
It looks like the VSC limiter spoils the pit limiter….
If it’s the same for F1 we might have fun and troubles
yes, with the ferraris with extra fresh softs
Haven’t seen tyre degradation like this in a while.
gasly ruined his tires
wow. those supersofts tyres lasted 3 fast laps
clean start everyone
cmon stoffel
HI
So can Gasly finally win a race for the first time in over two years? Or can Vandoorne break Maldonado’s record for most GP2 wins in a season? Hope this is a good one…
Oh no! I missed the race today. I didn’t know when it started!
although people often complain about fom i think this race shows that there still better than a lot of the other broadcasters.
the wec tv people are producing the races this weekend and the coverage has been awful.
Early stops for Evans and Rossi make them wonders!
So similar are ART’s and Trident’s liveries. And Sirotkin’s not too dissimilar too. Hard to follow.
did they not bother bringing the commentator or is that another technical problem?
Certainly technical as he was there for GP3.
ah right, cheers. didn’t see the gp3 race.
I’m sure this is a great race. Would love to be able to watch it.
anyone else have a problem with sky sports f1?
Yep, down at the moment.
Meanwhile the WEC Six Hours of Fuji is finishing: http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/live/wec/comment-page-15/
Funny how the TV guys seem not to know about the GP2 officials telling the world that Haryanto was told to give the place to Stanaway for passing under SC
good decision, but Karun is also right to let Rio defend first
Ok, so it seems haryanto had to give up the place as he only finished it when the SC was already out. Guess they will have a talk about that one after the race
thx Keith for deleting my word
Rio took Richie a bit too late
So that ensures Vandoorne wins the title!
Ok, so will that mean another investigation for a SC pass then?
Maybe Cecotto should have stayed in retirement…