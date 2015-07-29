2015 Hungarian Grand Prix team radio transcript

PR Nico Rosberg Tony Ross Very good start. Bite point find not ideal.

PR Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington Grip very poor will see how the start is. Once you are on the line grip is good.

PR Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington Grip is very poor. A lot of sliding. Back is sliding around, very strong front end.

PR Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat Don’t kill the engine.

PR Daniil Kvyat Gianpiero Lambiase I don’t kill it, it just turned off.

PR Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat Ok we look into it, we don’t understand what happened.

PR Simon Rennie Daniel Ricciardo It’s expected to get a little bit warmer throughout our first stint. As the clouds disappear it’s coming up quite quickly.

PR Brad Joyce Nico Hulkenberg Turn six, will be a strong tail wind into that corner especially as it’s up on the top of the hill.

FL Nicholas Perrinn Roberto Merhi Sauber in front are on [soft], the McLarens are also on [soft], I can see the Lotus is on [medium].

FL Lewis Hamilton Unknown Is the pack bunched?

FL Unknown Lewis Hamilton Affirm, Lewis.

FL Will Stevens Josh Peckett Tell Roberto to stop going so slowly, you can’t cool the car like that.

FL Dave Robson Felipe Massa The reason for that aborted start was you were stopped short, you were out of position, make sure you look for the yellow line and pull right forwards.

FL Felipe Massa Dave Robson Yeah I couldn’t see the yellow line, very difficult to see the yellow line. [unclear] I couldn’t see.

FL Xevi Pujolar Max Verstappen Race will be one lap shorter now.

1 Daniil Kvyat Gianpiero Lambiase A bit of vibration.

1 Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat Copy.

1 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington Nico crossed over my line there, pushed me wide.

2 Daniel Ricciardo Simon Rennie I had contact with Bottas. Don’t know if I’ve got damage.

2 Romain Grosjean Julien Simon-Chautemps I got completely pushed by the Toro Rosso outside.

2 Julien Simon-Chautemps Romain Grosjean OK keep going. Do you have damage? We don’t see anything. Everything OK at the moment?

2 Romain Grosjean Julien Simon-Chautemps I don’t know.

2 Julien Simon-Chautemps Romain Grosjean OK keep going.

2 Romain Grosjean Julien Simon-Chautemps But the guy needs to be careful.

2 Julien Simon-Chautemps Romain Grosjean OK keep going Romain.

3 Daniel Ricciardo Simon Rennie Danny is struggling a lot at the moment.

3 Simon Rennie Daniel Ricciardo Understood mate we are looking into it.

4 Jonathan Eddolls Valtteri Bottas Car’s lost a bit of tyre pressure from the rear-left but it’s stable. Everything’s good with the car.

4 Valtteri Bottas Jonathan Eddolls Copy. From my side all OK.

4 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington Nice moved back onto… You know you’re supposed to only be able to move once.

5 Tom Stallard Jenson Button Nice work on the opening lap you are now P14.

6 Simon Rennie Daniel Ricciardo Are you being held up? What is your status?

6 Daniel Ricciardo Simon Rennie Yeah held up a lot.

6 Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat Do not hold Ricciardo behind.

6 Daniil Kvyat Gianpiero Lambiase Well I’m also stuck behind them.

6 Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat Yeah, understood. Do not hold Ricciardo though, Danny, please. Do not hold Ricciardo. Copy?

6 Daniil Kvyat Gianpiero Lambiase Well I do not. I’m stuck behind Hulkenberg, I am trying to pass.

7 Roberto Merhi Nicholas Perrinn My head rest is blowing away.

7 Nicholas Perrinn Roberto Merhi OK mate box box we’ll change the head rest.

9 Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat Danny, Ricciardo is on a different strategy. Let’s fall back into our own race now, please.

9 Daniil Kvyat Gianpiero Lambiase Well my tyres are not great shape. So maybe we might consider switching our strategy as well.

9 Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat OK. Let Ricciardo through please Danny.

9 Daniil Kvyat Gianpiero Lambiase Well I am in the DRS of Hulkenberg [censored by FOM] guys.

9 Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat Danny please let Ricciardo through.

9 Simon Rennie Daniel Ricciardo OK mate so we’ve got to make the most of it now, let’s get stuck in.

10 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Front brakes are on the limit. We need B-bal 56 or do some management.

10 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington Let me know when I can get back on my brakes, man.

10 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton So you can start to push again. Go bite point three. HPB switch change coming up.

11 Tony Ross Nico Rosberg Unless we can close the gap to Raikkonen we’ll extend the…

11 Nico Rosberg Tony Ross Interrupting

Don’t tell me again. Don’t tell me again. I’m trying.

12 Marco Matassa Carlos Sainz Jnr Scenario four, Carlos. Can you overtake Massa?

12 Carlos Sainz Jnr Marco Matassa Yes but I’m destroying.

12 Marco Matassa Carlos Sainz Jnr OK Carlos so let’s go for it. Scenario 5 available.

13 Max Verstappen Xevi Pujolar I am really getting held up now.

13 Xevi Pujolar Max Verstappen Copy that. Just watch Alonso coming behind.

13 Xevi Pujolar Max Verstappen Carlos will get one more chance, then we change.

13 Daniil Kvyat Gianpiero Lambiase These tyres are vibrating a lot.

14 Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat Box and pit confirm.

14 Brad Joyce Nico Hulkenberg We are struggling to get a pit window Nico. There’s a lot of traffic in the pit window so we will be looking to go longer on these tyres. Hamilton’s now got past Perez, and Bottas and Kvyat have pitted now.

15 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington You are very quiet Bono.

15 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Copy that, Lewis. Everything’s happening now. Just push as hard as you can.

15 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington How far am I behind everyone?

15 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton So three seconds to Hulkenberg next car.

16 Xevi Pujolar Max Verstappen Need to push hard now, Max.

16 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington How’s my pace?

16 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Pace is good. Pace is very good.

17 Felipe Massa Dave Robson I don’t know why but the balance is really, really bad on the car. So it’s just the grip very low.

17 Riccardo Adami Sebastian Vettel Tyres are in good shape. [Soft] looks good.

19 Kimi Raikkonen David Greenwood One of the onboard cameras broke off the nose of Raikkonen’s car.

I lost some part on the front, maybe on the front wing. It just came off.

19 David Greenwood Kimi Raikkonen So far everything looks OK on the front wing. It must have been a very small part.

19 Kimi Raikkonen David Greenwood No it was a big part, exit of the chicane.

21 Tim Wright Sergio Perez Keep pushing we are looking at the data. Let us know if you have any damage.

21 Sergio Perez Tim Wright Yes, at the rear. The rear suspension. What is he doing, I gave him enough space.

21 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton This is great stuff Lewis, you’ve been putting some excellent lap times, let’s just keep it up.

22 Mark Temple Fernando Alonso For info almost all cars did an early first stop so the race is going to be all about the second stop.

23 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Nice work Lewis.

23 Josh Peckett Will Stevens Do you have any comments on if we can extent the stint. We’re looking at it for traffic reasons.

23 Will Stevens Josh Peckett Yes we can extend, not too much, but we can go further, yeah.

24 Simon Rennie Daniel Ricciardo Your pace in clean air has been really good. The cars in front are all struggling with tyres.

24 Simon Rennie Daniel Ricciardo Remember mate if you keep him behind early he might struggle afterwards. His tyres might struggle.

25 Dave Robson Felipe Massa Remember this is the [medium] tyre. We’re looking for a long stint on this. Let’s look after it like we did on Friday, manage the tyres like we did on Friday in P2.

25 Felipe Massa Dave Robson Yes I understand, but it was a different car on Friday.

26 Mark Slade Pastor Maldonado I’m afraid we have a drive-through for causing a collision. Stopping at the end of this lap. Driving through the pit lane at the end of this lap.

26 Pastor Maldonado Mark Slade Come on this is crazy. I’ve been hit by Perez.

27 Simon Rennie Daniel Ricciardo Doing a very good job mate. Let’s keep it good, keep it clean.

27 Will Stevens Josh Peckett Josh speak louder I’m struggling to hear you.

27 Josh Peckett Will Stevens Understood, mate. Let’s try and extend this stint. We are looking at it for traffic reasons.

28 Xevi Pujolar Max Verstappen Max we have to get close to Kvyat and attack otherwise Alonso will get us.

29 Mark Temple Fernando Alonso Kvyat in front of Verstappen is having problems he is six-tenths slower than us so we may be able to close up on him.

29 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington Hamilton asks for an extra lap of high engine performance in order to pass Ricciardo, which succeeds.

I am so close. Can I have one more lap, Bono?

29 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Affirm.

29 Daniil Kvyat Gianpiero Lambiase It’s quite undriveable I must say. I have no rear support.

30 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Gap to Nico 15.7 seconds. He is on the [medium] tyre. Last lap 28.5. Let’s see what you can do.

30 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington Brakes OK?

30 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Brakes are good now you’re in free air. Strat mode four.

31 Tim Wright Sergio Perez Use everything from this tyre.

31 Sergio Perez Tim Wright The rears are gone.

31 Tim Wright Sergio Perez Box this lap, box box.

32 Fernando Alonso Mark Temple Rear tyres dropping quite quickly now.

32 Mark Temple Fernando Alonso OK understood.

32 Tim Wright Sergio Perez Massa behind, used soft, trying to get to the end.

33 Xevi Pujolar Max Verstappen Left-rear tyre temperature is high now and brakes too hot.

33 Brad Joyce Nico Hulkenberg Nico we’ll be extending the stint as we have a good window on the car behind. There’s no reason to go early.

34 Carlos Sainz Jnr Marco Matassa I’m starting to recover a bit the rear.

34 Marco Matassa Carlos Sainz Jnr Yes Carlos confirm. Clean laps.

35 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Lewis we’re going to stretch it as long as we can, minimise the time on the [medium].

36 Mark Slade Pastor Maldonado If you’re close enough for DRS use strat three, charge is high.

36 Tony Ross Nico Rosberg So Nico we need to find more lap time. Lewis will be going to the [medium] tyre, possibly earlier than you.

36 Nico Rosberg Tony Ross I’ll go to the [medium] as well, then.

36 Tony Ross Nico Rosberg Nico at the moment the pit wall are not inclined to do that.

37 Mark Temple Fernando Alonso We have to push 101%, I will explain later. Let’s go to G4.

37 Tony Ross Nico Rosberg So Nico you can do this on [soft] but we need to find more pace on the [medium] at the moment. So Nico Lewis currently 7.5 seconds behind you on the [soft] tyre, a second a lap quicker. Most of that is from the tyre but we do have to find more pace.

38 Mark Temple Fernando Alonso Fernando box now, rear-right puncture.

38 Fernando Alonso Mark Temple OK pit lane.

38 Mark Temple Fernando Alonso And launch map on, we’re fitting [medium].

38 Xevi Pujolar Max Verstappen OK Max box this lap.

40 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington Generally have understeer. So I’ll go up another half a hole.

40 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Copy that Lewis, I’ll leave you to it.

40 Riccardo Adami Sebastian Vettel Very good lap Sebastian. Keep your head down.

40 Tony Ross Nico Rosberg Nice lap time Nico. Just keep pushing like that.

41 Kimi Raikkonen David Greenwood I think I have some odd sound in the car and I’m losing power.

41 David Greenwood Kimi Raikkonen Understood we’ll look at it now.

42 Kimi Raikkonen David Greenwood What is this issue?

42 David Greenwood Kimi Raikkonen We have an issue in the MGU-K at the minute.

42 Mark Temple Fernando Alonso Raikkonen in front may have an issue. He is a lap ahead but we can overtake him if you are faster.

43 Kimi Raikkonen David Greenwood Now I have to fight this one guy.

43 David Greenwood Kimi Raikkonen Sorry Kimi, sorry.

43 Kimi Raikkonen David Greenwood It doesn’t get any better.

43 David Greenwood Kimi Raikkonen Ok we’re still looking. OK Kimi we’re still on it, we know you have no MGU-K, we’re on it. OK Kimi driver default ten on.

43 Kimi Raikkonen David Greenwood OK the problem got more worse now when you went that.

43 David Greenwood Kimi Raikkonen Understood Kimi, put ten off, Kimi. Driver default ten off.

45 Brad Joyce Nico Hulkenberg Are you OK mate?

45 Nico Hulkenberg Brad Joyce Yeah something broke at the front.

45 Brad Joyce Nico Hulkenberg Are you OK?

45 Nico Hulkenberg Brad Joyce Yeah I’m good.

45 Brad Joyce Nico Hulkenberg OK mate. Unlucky.

45 Daniel Ricciardo Simon Rennie Does this help us in any way?

45 Simon Rennie Daniel Ricciardo It’s not bad mate.

45 David Greenwood Kimi Raikkonen So Kimi the situation with MGU K is we don’t have it. The car will still run, everything will be fine, we’ve just lost obviously quite a lot of performance.

46 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Currently P4, Nico P3, Raikkonen P2, we believe he has an ERS issue. Vettel P1.

46 Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat You’ll need to drive through the pit lane this time around. Safety Car and the train of cars are driving through the pit lane to avoid the debris. Please confirm.

46 Daniil Kvyat Gianpiero Lambiase OK, understood.

47 Tony Ross Nico Rosberg There is a chance that we can win this, we think there is a chance we can win this. Kimi has a power unit problem, we should be able to pass him pretty quickly. We also know that Ferrari have a warm-up problem and a pace problem on the [medium] tyre.

48 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Information: Ricciardo car behind he is on [soft] tyres, just need to be wary on the restart. Kimi has an ERS problem so he should be an easy pass. Otherwise we are racing for the win, mate.

48 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington How’s Sebastian’s pace been today?

48 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis at your best you had nine-tenths on him.

48 Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat Bottas could struggle on his [medium] tyres.

51 Simon Rennie Daniel Ricciardo Ricciardo passed Hamilton but was hit by the Mercedes.

Nice job, remember Raikkonen may have a problem with his power.

51 Daniel Ricciardo Simon Rennie I think I’ve got some damage though. I’ll keep going but Hamilton hit me pretty hard.

51 Max Verstappen Xevi Pujolar Check my damage.

51 Kimi Raikkonen David Greenwood There’s nothing that I can do on the straight.

51 David Greenwood Kimi Raikkonen Understood Kimi, understoof, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.

51 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington I just had no front end, just understeered into him.

52 Tony Ross Nico Rosberg So 19 laps remaining. Just thinking about how we’re going to get past Vettel.

55 Sergio Perez Tim Wright I have a very long pedal. Extremely long.

55 Tim Wright Sergio Perez Understood Checo. Do you think it’s related to temperature?

55 Sergio Perez Tim Wright It’s just everywhere. Every single corner.

55 Tim Wright Sergio Perez Checo we’re going to retire the car.

55 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton We have a drive-through for causing a collision so we’ll take it this lap.

55 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington OK.

56 David Greenwood Kimi Raikkonen We’re going to power cycle the car in the pit lane and change to [soft]. Box this lap, Kimi, box this lap. So the guys will change the tyres. If you go to P0. You will be restarting the car on the MGU-K. So when you’ve stopped go P0, then you go back into P1, then K1 button, P2 to restart the car. So six seconds for the power cycle. So stay in P0 for six seconds, Kimi.

56 Kimi Raikkonen David Greenwood Nothing happens when I am in P1.

56 Unknown Kimi Raikkonen OK we’re going to fire with a starter, Kimi. Just give us a second. Go P2 when the starter’s running. OK we go now.

56 Kimi Raikkonen David Greenwood No the problem is still there.

56 David Greenwood Kimi Raikkonen Understood Kimi, understood. Sorry about that, we tried our best.

56 Kimi Raikkonen David Greenwood I’m sorry to stay but we should have stayed out if we were not 100% sure that this going to fix the problem, we were still in a much better position, but now.

56 David Greenwood Kimi Raikkonen Box this lap Kimi we’re retiring, box this lap if you can.

56 Kimi Raikkonen David Greenwood Too late.

56 David Greenwood Kimi Raikkonen Understood, sorry Kimi.

57 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Just need to limit our losses today mate. See what we can do.

57 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington Am I last?

57 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Currently P15.

57 Lewis Hamilton Peter Bonnington I’m so sorry guys. Really sorry.

57 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton Don’t sweat about it Lewis. 20 seconds away from some points. Let’s go get them.

58 Mark Slade Pastor Maldonado We have another drive-through for speeding in the pit lane entry. Please do it this lap.

59 Tom Stallard Jenson Button Nice work JB. Back in P8.

59 Marco Matassa Carlos Sainz Jnr Currently we are in P9. Come on, let’s keep these points.

59 Carlos Sainz Jnr Marco Matassa It’s impossible. I cannot pass fourth gear.

60 Marco Matassa Carlos Sainz Jnr Yes we know Carlos but we anyway think you are doing a good job. Keep strong, keep going mate.

60 Erik Schuivens Marcus Ericsson Keep focused now Marcus, keep pushing. 12 laps.

61 Marco Matassa Carlos Sainz Jnr OK Carlos. We retire the car, box this lap. Sorry for that you were doing an amazing job, an amazing race. It is a pity. Well done anyway.

61 Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat OK Danny push up to Ricciardo, there are blue flag opportunities coming up ahead.

62 Riccardo Adami Sebastian Vettel Eight laps to go. Keep your head down.

63 Mark Temple Fernando Alonso G6 is the fastest way to the end of the race from here. Gives us the beat chance of staying ahead of Hamilton.

63 Fernando Alonso Mark Temple But when he arrives I need the overtake button. And which tyres is Hamilton?

63 Mark Temple Fernando Alonso Hamilton is on used [soft], his pace is very strong but he’s got some cars to overtake before he gets to us.

64 Dave Robson Felipe Massa We’re racing both these Saubers for a point, Felipe. Let’s get this point.

64 Nico Rosberg Tony Ross Puncture, puncture.

64 Tony Ross Nico Rosberg Copy, just bring it in.

64 Daniil Kvyat Gianpiero Lambiase Daniel is very slow.

64 Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat OK don’t worry Ricciardo is in this lap, Danny.

65 Daniel Ricciardo Simon Rennie I got chopped on the exit. Front wing’s damaged.

65 Simon Rennie Daniel Ricciardo Yeah understood mate. If you can stay out. How’s the balance.

65 Daniel Ricciardo Simon Rennie I’ll try. It’s pretty bad, though.

66 Mark Temple Fernando Alonso Gap to Hamilton eight seconds, he is behind Grosjean.

66 Fernando Alonso Mark Temple Where is Rosberg?

66 Tony Ross Nico Rosberg Rosberg is a long way back, he is not a concern.

67 Tom Stallard Jenson Button Rosberg is the car behind. You are racing Rosberg but we don’t want to lose ground on Ericsson.

67 Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat We’ve been given a ten second penalty. At this stage it means nothing. You have a 20-second gap to Ricciardo behind.

68 Peter Bonnington Lewis Hamilton OK Lewis let’s get on it, not long now.

68 Will Stevens Josh Peckett Definitely have a problem with the rear right.

68 Josh Peckett Will Stevens OK we will be in now please. Pit confirm.

68 Mark Temple Fernando Alonso One lap to go after this. Gap to Hamilton 6.6.

69 Mark Temple Fernando Alonso Let’s give it everything. G5.

VL Maurizio Arrivabene Sebastian Vettel Yes, Sebastian, yes! P1! Another flag in Maranello. Well done!

VL Sebastian Vettel Riccardo Adami Grazie ragazzi! Grazie. Forza Ferrari. Merci Jules, cette victoire est pour toi. [Thanks Jules, this victory is for you]. You will always be in our hearts. We know that sooner or later Jules would have been a part of this team. Grazie, guys.

VL Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat That is P2. Probably a lot more…

VL Daniil Kvyat Gianpiero Lambiase Yes!

VL Gianpiero Lambiase Daniil Kvyat Yeah a little bit more than we deserved I guess. Nonetheless you were there to pick up the pieces so well done for that. We will analyse the pace later. Good job.

VL Daniil Kvyat Gianpiero Lambiase Yes, yes, I understand. Thank you for the first podium guys, thank you. It was a tough race. We will analyse but we all deserve this after such a tough season. We will keep pushing always.

VL Christian Horner Daniil Kvyat Well done Danny. You know what a podium means. Great job today and it’s the kind of race I think Bianchi would have enjoyed, I’m sure you’ll be thinking about him.

VL Daniil Kvyat Christian Horner Yes

VL Christian Horner Daniil Kvyat But good job today.

VL Daniil Kvyat Gianpiero Lambiase Yes thank you we will analyse that later.

VL Simon Rennie Daniel Ricciardo We were on the end of some tough driving from other people there. Your pace was excellent, did a very good job. For your info Hamilton did get a drive-through penalty for our collision, Rosberg was ‘no action’.

VL Daniel Ricciardo Simon Rennie Thanks guys. Everyone had a crack today. Nice and resilient. That was for Jules. Cheers, guys.

VL Simon Rennie Daniel Ricciardo Very good job mate today.

VL Xevi Pujolar Max Verstappen Well done Max you have done it. P4, very good job.

VL Max Verstappen Xevi Pujolar Thanks you very much. Unbelievable. I didn’t expect this at all. Unbelievable.

VL Mark Temple Fernando Alonso Absolutely fantastic drive. P5. We had a few opportunities and you made everything of them. Really well done.

VL Fernando Alonso Mark Temple Well done guys. You deserve it. It’s been difficult so far this year but…

VL Mark Temple Fernando Alonso Absolutely, that’s a great way to go into the break.